Barbeque
Sandwiches

Federal Hill Smokehouse

1,240 Reviews

$$

2609 Peach St

Erie, PA 16508

1 Meat Plate
Brisket
Mac and Cheese

Meat By the Pound

Chicken

Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

1 whole smoked chicken

Brisket

Brisket

$19.00+

1 LB of Brisket. Choice of lean, fatty or mix. If your choice isn't available you'll be given what we have.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$15.00+Out of stock

1 LB of Pulled Pork

Turkey

Turkey

$15.00+Out of stock

1 LB of Turkey

Ribs

Ribs

$16.00Out of stock

Full Spare rib. 1 lb is approximately 3-5 bones.

Sausage

Sausage

$3.00+Out of stock

1 LB of Sausage 4 links in a LB

Plates

1 Meat Plate

1 Meat Plate

$9.00

Your choice of 1 different meats and 2 sides.

2 Meat Plate

$12.00Out of stock

Your choice of 2 different meats and 2 sides.

3 Meat Plate

3 Meat Plate

$15.00Out of stock

Your choice of 3 different meats and 2 sides.

Chicken Plate

$12.00Out of stock

Half a smoked chicken and your choice of 2 different sides.

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$8.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.50Out of stock

Turkey Sandwich

$6.50Out of stock

Sausage Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Pitboy Sandwich

$8.50Out of stock

Brisket,Pulled Pork and Sausage

Sides

Mac and Cheese

$2.00+

Creamy Mac and Cheese

Coles Law

$2.00+

Creamy Cole Slaw

Pinto Beans

$2.00+

Slow simmered pinto beans with brisket, onions and other spices

Potato Salad

$2.00+

Creamy Potato Salad

Snacks

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.00

Bacon wrapped jalapeños stuffed with cheese and spices.

Deviled Eggs

$3.00Out of stock

Deviled eggs we popped into our smoker for a few minutes

Veggie Wings

$8.00

Seitan deep fried and covered in buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

Pickled Jalapeños

Pickled Jalapeños

$1.50

4 jalapeños we pickle in house.

Pickles and Onions

Pickles and Onions

$1.00+

Homemade spicy dill pickles and onions.

Dessert

Peach Cobbler

$3.00

Bottles of Sauce

Bottles of Sauce

$5.00

Drinks

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ordering will start every day at 10:45 am and go till we sell out.

Website

Location

2609 Peach St, Erie, PA 16508

Directions

Gallery
Federal Hill Smokehouse image
Federal Hill Smokehouse image

