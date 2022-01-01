Barbeque
Sandwiches
Federal Hill Smokehouse
1,240 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Ordering will start every day at 10:45 am and go till we sell out.
Location
2609 Peach St, Erie, PA 16508
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Erie
The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use - Toast Online Ordering - Do Not Use
4.4 • 2,350
123 W 14th St Erie, PA 16501
View restaurant