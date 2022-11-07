Restaurant header imageView gallery

Federalist Pig

3,363 Reviews

$$

1654 Columbia Road NW

Washington, DC 20009

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Step
SM Seasoned Fries
SM Brussels Sprouts

Monday-Tuesday special

Dino Beef Short Rib for 2

Dino Beef Short Rib for 2

$39.00Out of stock

MONDAY AND TUESDAY SPECIAL. Smoked beef short rib with 2 Sides (6oz) - will come with complementary texas toast and pickles unless otherwise requested.. THANK YOU.

Meats

Dry rubbed and slow smoked meats all served with texas toast and pickles.
Brisket

Brisket

Smoked daily, served with Texas Toast and pickles.

Pulled Pork Shoulder

Pulled Pork Shoulder

Smoked daily, served with Texas Toast and pickles.

Turkey Breast

Turkey Breast

Smoked daily, served with Texas Toast and pickles.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

Dry rubbed and smoked half chicken

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

Dry rubbed and smoked jumbo party wings

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

Smoked daily, served with Texas Toast and pickles.

Pork Rib Tips

Pork Rib Tips

Smoked daily, served with Texas Toast and pickles.

Pork Spare Rib Bones

Pork Spare Rib Bones

1 lb (approximately 4-6 bones) Smoked daily, served with Texas Toast and pickles.

Sausage Link

Sausage Link

$8.00

1/3 pound Jalapeno cheese sausage link

BBQ Green Salad

BBQ Green Salad

$15.00

Mesclun and arugula lettuce topped with roasted tomatoes and choice of any bbq meat by the slice

6oz Cup of Sauce

$3.50

recommended for larger orders.

Sides

All sides on menu are vegetarian

SM Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Crispy fried and seasoned with sweet and spicy bbq dry rub. Vegan

SM Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Shell pasta baked with smoked cheddar, sharp cheddar and jack cheese, with a bit of a kick. Vegetarian

SM Chipotle Green Beans

$3.50

Sautéed with roasted garlic and chipotle peppers. Vegan

SM Classic Slaw

$3.50

thin shaved cabbage with a creamy vinegar based dressing. vegetarian

SM Seasoned Fries

$3.50

Skin on fries seasoned with house sweet and spicy bbq rub. vegan

SM Red Bliss Potato Salad

$3.50

Southern style potato salad with chopped pickles, celery and hard boiled eggs. vegetarian

SM BBQ Beans

$3.50

Sweet and Smokey pinto beans with a bit of a kick. vegan

Sm Kale Blue cheese salad

Sm Kale Blue cheese salad

$3.50

shredded kale, blue cheese dressing, pickled onions, cranberries.

LG Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Crispy fried and seasoned with sweet and spicy bbq dry rub

LG Mac & Cheese

$8.75

Shell pasta baked with smoked cheddar, sharp cheddar and jack cheeses, with a bit of a kick

Lg Green Beans

$7.75

LG Classic Slaw

$7.75

Currently carolina style chopped cabbage slaw

LG Seasoned Fries

$7.75

Skin on fries seasoned with house sweet and spicy bbq rub

LG Red Bliss Potato Salad

$7.75

Southern style potato salad with chopped pickles, celery and hard boiled eggs

LG BBQ Beans

$8.75

Smokey, savory and a little sweet. Vegetarian.

LG Kale Blue cheese Salad

LG Kale Blue cheese Salad

$7.75

Kale salad, blue cheese, pickled onions, dried cranberries

Shares

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$12.00

House seasoned fries topped with pulled pork, melted cheese, ranch and bbq sauce.

Cauliflower Burnt Ends

Cauliflower Burnt Ends

$9.00

smoked and flash fried cauliflower w/ bbq glaze and topped with cilantro sauce.

Traditional Sandwiches

1/3 pound of meat served on potato bun or texas toast

Traditional Brisket Sliced

$12.00

Sliced brisket with bbq sauce

Traditional Brisket Chopped

$11.50

Chopped brisket with bbq sauce

Traditional Turkey Sliced

$11.00

Sliced turkey with bbq sauce

Traditional Pork Shoulder Chopped

$9.50

Chopped pork pork shoulder with bbq sauce

Traditional Pork Belly Sliced

$11.50

Sliced pork belly

Signature Sandwiches

Carolina On My Mind

Carolina On My Mind

$10.75

pulled pork, cole slaw, spicy carolina vinegar sauce, crispy skin, sesame bun

The Texas Ranger

The Texas Ranger

$14.00

Sliced brisket, crispy onions, spicy pickles, bbq sauce, texas toast

The Club

The Club

$14.00

Turkey breast, pork belly, crispy skin, roasted tomato, smashed avocado, garlic aioli, bbq sauce, texas toast

The Jive Turkey

The Jive Turkey

$13.00

Smoked turkey, melted cheese, crispy onions, buttermilk ranch, bbq sauce, texas toast

The Big Cheese

The Big Cheese

$13.00

pulled pork, melted cheese, crispy onions, bbq sauce, sesame bun

The Texas Flood

$13.50

Chopped brisket and jalapeno cheese sausage topped with crispy onions, spicy pickles, bbq sauce, sesame bun

The Music City

The Music City

$10.50

Crispy chicken breast, hot bbq sauce, spicy pickles, lettuce, crispy onions, ranch, sesame bun

The Jimmy Muscles

The Jimmy Muscles

$13.50

Crispy chicken breast, pork belly, jalapeno relish, sticky garlic, ranch, herbs, sesame bun

The Korea Town

The Korea Town

$13.50

smoked and glaze pork belly, kimchi slaw, crispy skins, herbs, chipotle aioli, sesame bun.

The Tofu Banh Mi

The Tofu Banh Mi

$10.50

Crispy Tofu burnt ends, pickled veggies, fresh herbs, crispy onions, jalapeno relish, sticky garlic, aioli, hoagie roll. vegetarian - can be made vegan on request.

The Fixer

The Fixer

$12.50

Pulled Pork, Pimento Cheese, pickled onions, crispy skins, bbq sauce, sesame bun.

The Jose Canseco

The Jose Canseco

$13.50

Pulled Pork, Smoked Ham, melted swiss, pickles. pickled onions, mojo mustard, hoagie.

The Beef Bulgogi Hoagie

The Beef Bulgogi Hoagie

$14.00

Marinated shaved ribeye, kimchi carrot slaw, jalapeno relish, chipotle aioli, cilantro, sesame seeds. hoagie roll.

Smoked Jackfruit-Paneer Tikka Melt

Smoked Jackfruit-Paneer Tikka Melt

$11.50

Smoked and shredded jackfruit, paneer cheese, roasted green chilies, tomatoes, crispy onions, cilantro sauce, texas toast.

Combos

Two Step

Two Step

$18.50

PLEASE Pick 2 Meats (1/4 lb portions) and 2 Sides (5oz) - will come with complementary texas toast and pickles unless otherwise requested.. THANK YOU.

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$25.00

PLEASE Pick 3 Meats (1/4 lb portions) and 2 Sides (5oz) - will come with texas toast and pickles unless otherwise requested. Thank you!

Chicken & Rib

$18.00

1/2 pound of pork ribs(2-3 bones) a quarter chicken and 2 small sides- will come with texas toast and pickles unless requested otherwise. Thank you!

Pitmaster Special For 2

Pitmaster Special For 2

$35.00

PLEASE Pick 4 Meats (1/4lb portions) and 3 Sides (5oz)- will come with texas toast and pickles unless requested otherwise. thank you

Feed The Fam

choose your own destiny - pick four meats four large sides. all served with texas toast and pickles

6oz Cup of Sauce

$3.50

Recommended for large orders

Beer

Narragansett Tall Boy

Narragansett Tall Boy

$4.00
RAR IPA

RAR IPA

$6.00
Austins Blood Orange Cider

Austins Blood Orange Cider

$6.00
Austins Dry Cider

Austins Dry Cider

$6.00

Rar Hefeweizen

$6.00

Manor Hill Grisette

$6.00

Ever Grain - Oktoberfest- festbier style lager

$7.00Out of stock

Ever Grain Eternal Vigilance - Double IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Buy an after shift round for the Barbecrew

$10.00

These guys work hard in a hot sweaty sometimes stressful kitchen to hopefully put together the best meal they can for you. They definitely need a beer or 3 at the end of the shift. Thank you!

Boozy Drinks & Wine

cocktails in a bottle - a little over 1 serving per container - about 7oz

Watermelon - Cucumber Hard Seltzer

$8.00

Two Robbers craft hard seltzer. Watermelon, cucumber, rum, seltzer. 5.2% alcohol

Fling Lemonade Vodka Cocktail

$8.00

Lemon Juice, lemon zest, vodka, cane sugar. 5% alcohol

Fling Tequila Paloma

$8.00Out of stock

Fling Cocktail Gin And Tonic

$8.00Out of stock

Canned Navarra Spanish Red

$8.00

Canned Navarra Spanish Rose

$8.00

Blood Orange Vodka

$8.00

Sodas and Such

sodas and such
Canned Coca Cola

Canned Coca Cola

$2.50
Canned Diet Coke

Canned Diet Coke

$2.50
Dr Browns Root Beer

Dr Browns Root Beer

$2.50
Canned Dr. Browns Black Cherry

Canned Dr. Browns Black Cherry

$2.50
Canned Dr. Browns Diet Black Cherry

Canned Dr. Browns Diet Black Cherry

$2.50
Canned Sprite

Canned Sprite

$2.50
Canned Orange Soda

Canned Orange Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50Out of stock

Dessert

Nanas Banana Nana Pudding

Nanas Banana Nana Pudding

$4.50Out of stock

fresh bananas layered with vanilla pudding and nilla wafers

Oreo Pudding

Oreo Pudding

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Regional Barbecue emphasizing fresh ingredients, curated sandwiches, specialty sides, and sauces influenced by soul food and different regions in the states, while taking inspiration from great grilling cultures from around the world, using different woods, rubs and cooking techniques. The menu will change based on seasonality and experimentation.

Website

Location

1654 Columbia Road NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

