Five Venom Taro Fries 五毒條

$9.00

Hand Cut Taro, House-Made Five Spice, Keh-Chup and Ming Mayo dipping sauce ______________________________________________________________ Some heroes must become venomous to defeat venomous villains. Our five venom spice (5 spice) with our Keh-chup and Ming mayo dip will be quite the conflict on your palate. ______________________________________________________________ (Allergy Note: sauces contain gluten, but can be substituted for Gluten Free and Vegan)