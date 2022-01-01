FED imageView gallery

FED Stockton

18 Reviews

$$

116 N. Hunter Street

Stockton, CA 95202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon
Cajun Chicken Pasta
FED Burger

Sandwiches

FED Burger

$16.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Steaks

Ribeye

$45.00

Filet Mignon

$50.00

Chicken

Creamy Mushroom Chicken

$22.00

Pork

Pork Chop

$22.00

Seafood

Salmon

$28.00

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$28.00

Pasta

Vodka Shrimp Pasta

$26.00

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$22.00

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00
Grilled Chicken Avocado Salad

Grilled Chicken Avocado Salad

$15.00

Sides

Side of Garlic Mash

$5.00Out of stock

Side of French Fries

$4.00

Side of Sweet Fries

$5.00

Side of Vegetables

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

FED Kids

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Soup Specials

Clam Chowder Bowl

$9.00

Clam Chowder W/ Bread Bowl

$13.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gold Peak Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Water

Coffee and Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Small Dark Coffee

$3.00

Large Dark Coffee

$4.00

Bottled Drinks

Aqua Panna

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00

Fever Tree Sparkling Grapefruit

$4.00

San Pellegrino (500ml Plastic)

$3.00

San Pellegrino (750ml)

$5.00Out of stock

Simply Orange Juice

$3.00

Redbull

Redbull

$5.00

Redbull Sugar Free

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

116 N. Hunter Street, Stockton, CA 95202

Directions

Gallery
FED image

Similar restaurants in your area

Papa Urb's Grill - Stockton
orange star4.6 • 307
331 E Weber Ave Stockton, CA 95202
View restaurantnext
FAT CITY Brew & BBQ - 1740 Pacific Avenue
orange star4.6 • 1,677
1740 Pacific Ave Stockton, CA 95204
View restaurantnext
Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled
orange star4.4 • 1,069
1926 Pacific Ave Stockton, CA 95204
View restaurantnext
Taps Barrel House
orange star4.7 • 201
1926 Pacific Ave Stockton, CA 95204
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - Stockton
orange starNo Reviews
4932 Pacific Avenue Stockton, CA 95207
View restaurantnext
La Catrina Restaurant - 1461 w march ln
orange starNo Reviews
1461 w march ln stockton, CA 95207
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Stockton

FAT CITY Brew & BBQ - 1740 Pacific Avenue
orange star4.6 • 1,677
1740 Pacific Ave Stockton, CA 95204
View restaurantnext
Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled
orange star4.4 • 1,069
1926 Pacific Ave Stockton, CA 95204
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen @ Stonebrier
orange star4.6 • 816
4780 West Lane Stockton, CA 95210
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000621 - Park West Place
orange star4.7 • 621
10952 Trinity Pkwy Stockton, CA 95219
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000956 - Palm Crossing
orange star4.7 • 621
2829 West March Lane Stockton, CA 95219
View restaurantnext
Papa Urb's Grill - Stockton
orange star4.6 • 307
331 E Weber Ave Stockton, CA 95202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stockton
Lodi
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Manteca
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Ripon
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Elk Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Livermore
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston