Fedwich Dupont Circle

535 Reviews

$$

1517 Connecticut Ave NW

Washington, DC 20036

Order Again

Popular Items

Feddy Cheesesteak
Fedburger
Club Fed

Sandwiches

Club Fed

Club Fed

$14.00

fried chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, topped with cherry pepper aioli on a brioche bun

Fedburger

Fedburger

$15.00

2 Smashed 4oz beef patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, special sauce, brioche bun - comes with fries

FedPig Melt

FedPig Melt

$14.00

Smoked Pulled Pork, melted cheddar and jack, bbq sauce, texas toast - comes with fries

JimKelly

JimKelly

$15.00

Fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, shredded lettuce, shaved celery, brioche bun - comes with fries

Feddy Cheesesteak

Feddy Cheesesteak

$15.00

Shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, cheese sauce, cherry pepper aioli, cherry pepper relish, hero roll - comes with fries

KBC chicken sandwich

KBC chicken sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chicken Breast, red pepper aioli, pickles, brioche bun - comes with fries

Crispy Tofu Bahn Mi

$13.00

Sticky Garlic, Arugula, Cherry Pepper Aioli, Pickled Red Onion, Cucumber, Sesame, Hero Roll veg

KBA Cubano

$15.00

House Smoked Pulled Pork, Ham, Gouda, Pickled Jalapenos, Hero Roll

Dessert

chocolate chip cookie

$3.00

goober pie

$7.00

Creamy peanut butter pie with a graham cracker crust, topped with a layer of chocolate ganache

Non-Alcoholic

Coca-Cola

$3.50

Bottle Water

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Whisky

Whisky Sour

Rob Roy

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1517 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036

Directions

Gallery
Fedwich image
Fedwich image

