Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Italian

Fegen’s Fine Foods

review star

No reviews yet

1050 Studewood Street

Houston, TX 77008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Seafood Gumbo Bowl (20oz.)
Pan-Fried Chicken Schnitzel & Lemon Caper Sauce
Tomato-Avocado Salad

To Go Items

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$12.00

pan fried chicken breast, tomato, gravy, peccorino, arugula, olive oil on italian roll

Sausage Peppers & Egg Sub 7"

$12.00

grilled italian sausage, griddled peppers and onions, fried egg, ev olive oil, cherry peppers

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich 7"

$12.00

pan fried natural chicken cutlet, sunday tomato gravy, provolone, parmesan, fresh basil on italian roll.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

grilled natural chicken breast, toasted bun, cheddar, onion, pickle, marinated tomato, shredded lettuce and steak sauce aioli.

Meatball Sub 7"

$12.00

Rago’s tender meatballs, sunday tomato gravy, provolone, parmesan, arugula, olive oil and cherry pepper on italian roll.

Grilled Cheese, Tomato, Grilled Bacon

$11.00

2 thick butter griddled brioche slices, marianted tomatoes, vermont cheddar, grilled hand-cut bacon.

Seafood Gumbo Bowl (20oz.)

$13.00

shrimp, crab gumbo served with yeasty roll, rice or lafayette potato salad

2, 2, 2: Meatballs, Sausage, Braised Pork

$20.00

Tomato gravy braised pork, meatballs, italian sausage

Pepperoni-Sausage Bread

$10.00

Fan fave of pepperoni, provolone, italian sausage and tomato gravy wrapped in dough and brick oven fired. Served with extra tomato gravy.

Deviled Eggs & Bacon Jam Side (6)

$9.00

Bucatini & Marinara

$12.00

thick, hollow italian pasta, marinara sauce, fresh basil, olive oil

Carbonara & Grilled Bacon

$16.00

Bucatini pasta tossed with egg, parmesan, grilled bacon and olive oil. Done the traditional way…we do not use cream. The egg thickens the sauce.

Rigatoni, 1 Meatball, 1 Sausage

$16.00

Smaller version of the dine-in version.

Mac & Cheese Entree Bowl

$10.00

can also be sued as a side item. Up grade as you like with bacon, crab, shrimp, our G-Town of jalapeno, shrimp, crab and grilled bacon.

Fried Shrimp Parmesan Full Order (8)

$19.00

Pan-fried jumbo gulf shrimp, rich tomato gravy, provolone, reggiano, fresh basil, oil olive

Naples 13” Pizza Pie: Cheese

$15.00

Round crust, traditional cheese

Sicilian “Square” Pizza: Cheese

$16.00

Grilled Salmon Filet & Caper Lemon Sauce

$24.00

Grilled Natural Chicken Breast & Lemon Caper Sauce

$17.00

Grilled 1/2# Gulf Shrimp & Lemon Caper Sauce

$18.00

Pan-Fried Chicken Schnitzel & Lemon Caper Sauce

$18.00

Chicken Strip, Fries & Steamed Broccolini

$14.00

Side: French Fries, Hand-Cut

$6.00

Side: Creamed Alfredo Spinach

$8.00
Heisenburger: The Danger Burger

Heisenburger: The Danger Burger

$19.00

Circa 2013, aka “The Danger” burger of grilled texas beef, pan-fried chicken cutlet, grilled bacon, cheddar, provolone, deviled eggs, grilled jalapeno, pickle and shredded lettuce. Served with gravy boats of brown mushroom gravy, chile con queso and bacon jam.

Side: Grilled Broccolini, Garlic

$8.00

Side: Pasta, Garlic, Olive Oil, Pepper

$7.00

Standard Cheeseburger

$12.00

grilled beef, toasted bun, cheddar, schwartz’s pickles, onion, marinated tomato, shredded lettuce, steak aioli (sauce side)

Side: Grilled Asparagus, Bacon Jam

$9.00

Loaf of Salted Italian Bread, Butter, Brown Gravy

$7.00

Iceberg Wedge

$12.00

Chilled iceberg, cherry tomato, cooked egg, grilled bacon and choice dressing.

Tomato-Avocado Salad

$12.00

fresh oregano, olive oil, sea salt and choice dressing

Chicken Parmesan Full Order

$17.00

Two pan-fried chicken cutlets, rich tomato gravy, provolone, reggiano parmesan, fresh basil, olive oil

Grilled Sirloin Steak, Au Jus

$22.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Approachable Food, Comfortable Dining

Location

1050 Studewood Street, Houston, TX 77008

Directions

Gallery
Fegen’s image
Fegen’s image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mastrantos
orange starNo Reviews
927 Studewood St #100 Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Down House
orange starNo Reviews
1801 Yale St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Shandy's Cafe Heights - 315 W 19th street
orange starNo Reviews
315 W 19th street Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
City Orchard
orange star4.0 • 65
1201 Oliver St. Unit 108 Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Hungry Like the Wolf - 920 Studemont, Suite 900
orange star4.0 • 98
920 Studemont, Suite 900 Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Spaghetti Western Italian Cafe - Shepherd Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1608 Shepherd Drive Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Coltivare
orange star4.4 • 3,927
3320 White Oak Drive Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering - 2912 White Oak Dr
orange star4.6 • 3,594
2912 White Oak Dr Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go Heights - 2912 White Oak Dr. - 713-864-8226
orange star4.6 • 3,594
2912 White Oak Dr Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Squable
orange star5.0 • 3,586
632 W 19th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Voodoo Doughnut - Houston - Washington & Waugh
orange star4.7 • 3,261
3715 Washington Avenue Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Jenni’s Noodle House Heights
orange star4.5 • 2,412
602 E 20th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Greenspoint
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Rice Military
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
EaDo
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Sixth Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Alief
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Highland Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
West University
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Spring Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston