  Feed Mill Cafe - 35009 Tapiola Rd, Chassell, MI 49916
35009 Tapiola Rd, Chassell, MI 49916

Chassell, MI 49916

Order Again

The Classics

Cracking Good Breakfast

$8.95

Two eggs W/Bacon,Sausage or ham slice, has browns or American fries and toast

1/2 Cracking Good Breakfast

$7.50

One egg, 2 slices of bacon,sausage or ham with a a slice of toast and hash browns or American fries

The Big Mill Breakfast

$13.50

Two pancakes,Two eggs,Hash browns or American fries with a slice of toast and your choice of meat

Mill Muffin Sandwhich

$5.50

One egg topped with cheese and your choice of meat on and English muffin

The Quick and Easy (1 egg)

$3.50

Toast and egg

The Quick and Easy (2 eggs)

$4.50

Toast and eggs

Biscuits -n Gravy W/2 Eggs

$8.95

The Chick Special

$7.50

Pancakes & French Toast

Pancakes ( 1 )

$2.75

Pancakes ( 2 )

$4.00

Pancakes ( 3 )

$5.50

Blueberry Pancakes ( 1 )

$3.75

Blueberry Pancakes ( 2 )

$5.25

Blueberry Pancakes ( 3 )

$7.00

French Toast ( 1 )

$3.95

French Toast ( 2 )

$5.75

Omelets

CREATE YOUR OWN OMELET

Omelets are served with toast and your choice of hash browns or American fries

A la Carte

Ham

$3.75

Bacon ( 3 slices )

$3.75

Patties

$3.75

American Fries

$2.95

Hash Browns

$2.95

Toast

$2.25

English Muffin

$2.95

Egg

$1.25

Fruit Cup

$3.95

Oatmeal

$4.25

Gluten Free Toast

$3.25

Links

$3.75

The Young Brood

One egg, bacon or sausage, and toast

$4.95

All children's breakfast is served with a small juice or milk

One pancake, bacon or sausage

$4.95

All children's breakfast is served with a small juice or milk

Kids french toast, and bacon or sausage

$4.95

All children's breakfast is served with a small juice or milk

Specials

Tapiola Scrambler

$8.95

French Toast Stix and Meat

$8.95

Cheesy HB Plate

$8.95

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$5.00

You choice of sauce on the side

Zucchini Fingers

$5.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Cocktail Shrimp

$5.00

Burgers

The Karl Burger

$12.95

Two 1/3 patties topped with bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickles and ketchup

Patty Melt

$10.75

Topped with sautéed onions and Swiss or American cheese on a slice of grilled rye

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$9.95

1/3 lb patty generously topped with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.95

1/3 lb Cheese Burger

$8.95

1/3 lb Hamburger

$7.95

Sandwiches

Stacked Ham and Cheese

$9.95

Sliced ham and our choice of cheese served Hot or Cold

BLT

$8.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Triple Decker Club

$13.95

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce,Tomato and Mayo

Philly Steak and Cheese

$12.50

Sliced Steak served with Sautéed Onions and Green peppers

Reuben

$9.95

Thinly Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese and Sauerkraut on Grilled dark rye

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Served on a Kaiser Roll with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Cod Fishwich

$11.25

Deep Fried Fish served with Lettuce, Tomato and Tarter Sauce

Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Served with your choice of Cheese

Perch Fishwich

$11.25

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.95

BBQ Pulled Pork topped with coleslaw and onion rings served on a hoagie bun

Cold Sandwich

$8.95

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.95

Served with mashed potato's and Gravy and Coleslaw

Hot Ham Sandwich

$12.75

Served with mashed potato's and Gravy and Coleslaw

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$9.95

Served with mashed potato's and Gravy and Coleslaw

1/2 Hot Sandwich

$8.50

Served with mashed potato's and Gravy and Coleslaw

Hot Pork Sandwich

$12.75

Dinners

Ham Dinner

$14.95

Served with your choice of potato, vegetable, soup or salad and homemade bread

Roast Beef dinner

$14.95

Served with your choice of potato, vegetable, soup or salad and homemade bread

Beef Liver w/onions and bacon

$14.95

Served with your choice of potato, vegetable, soup or salad and homemade bread

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$14.95

Served with your choice of potato, vegetable, soup or salad and homemade bread

Turkey Dinner

$14.95

Served with your choice of potato, vegetable, soup or salad and homemade bread

Baskets

Breaded Shrimp Basket

$14.95

Served with coleslaw and French Fries

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.95

Served with coleslaw and French Fries

Fish -n- Chip Basket

$13.95

Served with coleslaw and French Fries

Riblet Basket

$21.95

Bbq Riblets served with coleslaw, baked beans, sweet potato fries and garlic bread

Gyro Basket

$17.95

A pits topped with roasted beef, tomato, red onion and cucumber sauce with fries

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

Romain Lettuce, red onion, parmesan cheese, croutons, red cabbage, Caesar and Croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Assorted greens, tomato, cucumber, ,onion, green pepper, cheese, croutons

Chef Salad

$12.95

Assorted greens, ham, turkey, egg, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, black olives, onion, with croutons, cheddar or feta

Taco Salads

$12.95

Served on a bed of homemade chipsl with meat, lettuce, tomato, green pepper, black olives, cheddar cheese, w/sour cream and salsa

Soup, Salad, Coleslaw

Cup of Soup

$3.75

Bowl of Soup

$4.95

Tossed Salad

$4.25

Coleslaw

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Kid's Menu

Kids burger

$5.95

Includes fries and a small beverage

Kids cheeseburger

$5.95

Includes fries and a small beverage

Kids hot Dog

$6.50

Natural casing or skinless. Includes fries and a small beverage

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Served with of your choice of cheese. Includes fries and a small beverage

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Includes fries and a small beverage

Kids Fried Fish

$7.95

Includes fries and a small beverage

Sides

French Fries (sm)

$2.95

Onion Rings

$6.50

Baked Potato

$2.95

Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy

$2.95

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.25

Nacho Supreme

$10.50

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, sour cream and salsa

Waffle Fries

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Dessert

Sundae ( Sm )

$4.95

Topped with hot fudge, caramel, whipped cream, nuts and cherry

Pie

$4.25

Talk to the Staff about todays selection

Cheesecake

$4.95

Lg Chocolate chip

$1.50

Cookies

$0.75

Cinnamon Rolls

$2.25

Turnovers

$1.95

Whole pie

$18.00

Beverages

Coffee

$1.95

Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Juice

$2.50

White Milk

$1.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Buttermilk

$1.95

Soft Drinks

$2.25

Misc

Pasty

$5.25

Sm Syrup

$5.95

Md Syrup

$9.95

Lg Syrup

$15.95

Pint of Soup

$4.50

Qt of Soup

$7.00

Pint of Coleslaw

$4.50

Qt of Coleslaw

$7.00

5 Frozen Pasties

$18.87

1 Pasty To Go

$4.95

Salad Bar

Salad Bar

Lunch Special

Grilled Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.95

Battered Cod Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled Cheese and cup of soup

$7.95

Melt

$9.95

Reuben

$10.50

Dinner special

Meatloaf Plate

$8.95

Meatloaf Dinner

$12.95

Salisbury Plate

$8.95

Salisbury Dinner

$12.95

Deep Fried Northern Chicken

$14.95

Duck

$19.95

1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs

$19.95

Full Rack BBQ Ribs

$29.95

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$14.95

Baked Northern Chicken

$14.95

Pizza

Greek Pizza

$15.99

Made to order with your choice of 4 additional vegetable toppings

Taco Pizza

$15.99

Made to order with your choice of 4 additional vegetable toppings

Philly Pizza

$15.99

Made to order with your choice of 4 additional vegetable toppings

Meat Lovers

$15.99

Made to order with your choice of 4 additional vegetable toppings

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$15.99

Made to order with your choice of 4 additional vegetable toppings

Pepperoni

$12.99

Made to order with your choice of 4 additional vegetable toppings

Sausage

$12.99

Made to order with your choice of 4 additional vegetable toppings

Deep Fried

Hand Battered Cod

$16.95

Beer Battered Walleye

$16.95

Baked

Baked Walleye

$16.95

Baked Cod

$16.95

Seafood

Seafood Platter

$33.95

Fisherman's Platter

$19.95

Scampi Dinner

$19.95

Lobster

Lobster Tail Dinner

$28.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

35009 Tapiola Rd, Chassell, MI 49916, Chassell, MI 49916

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

