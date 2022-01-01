Feed Mill Cafe 35009 Tapiola Rd, Chassell, MI 49916
The Classics
Cracking Good Breakfast
Two eggs W/Bacon,Sausage or ham slice, has browns or American fries and toast
1/2 Cracking Good Breakfast
One egg, 2 slices of bacon,sausage or ham with a a slice of toast and hash browns or American fries
The Big Mill Breakfast
Two pancakes,Two eggs,Hash browns or American fries with a slice of toast and your choice of meat
Mill Muffin Sandwhich
One egg topped with cheese and your choice of meat on and English muffin
The Quick and Easy (1 egg)
Toast and egg
The Quick and Easy (2 eggs)
Toast and eggs
Biscuits -n Gravy W/2 Eggs
The Chick Special
Pancakes & French Toast
Omelets
A la Carte
The Young Brood
One egg, bacon or sausage, and toast
One pancake, bacon or sausage
Kids french toast, and bacon or sausage
Appetizers
Burgers
The Karl Burger
Two 1/3 patties topped with bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickles and ketchup
Patty Melt
Topped with sautéed onions and Swiss or American cheese on a slice of grilled rye
Mushroom and Swiss Burger
1/3 lb patty generously topped with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Bacon Cheese Burger
1/3 lb Cheese Burger
1/3 lb Hamburger
Sandwiches
Stacked Ham and Cheese
Sliced ham and our choice of cheese served Hot or Cold
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
Triple Decker Club
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce,Tomato and Mayo
Philly Steak and Cheese
Sliced Steak served with Sautéed Onions and Green peppers
Reuben
Thinly Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese and Sauerkraut on Grilled dark rye
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served on a Kaiser Roll with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
Cod Fishwich
Deep Fried Fish served with Lettuce, Tomato and Tarter Sauce
Grilled Cheese
Served with your choice of Cheese
Perch Fishwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ Pulled Pork topped with coleslaw and onion rings served on a hoagie bun
Cold Sandwich
Hot Sandwiches
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Served with mashed potato's and Gravy and Coleslaw
Hot Ham Sandwich
Served with mashed potato's and Gravy and Coleslaw
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Served with mashed potato's and Gravy and Coleslaw
1/2 Hot Sandwich
Served with mashed potato's and Gravy and Coleslaw
Hot Pork Sandwich
Dinners
Ham Dinner
Roast Beef dinner
Beef Liver w/onions and bacon
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
Turkey Dinner
Baskets
Breaded Shrimp Basket
Chicken Tender Basket
Fish -n- Chip Basket
Riblet Basket
Bbq Riblets served with coleslaw, baked beans, sweet potato fries and garlic bread
Gyro Basket
A pits topped with roasted beef, tomato, red onion and cucumber sauce with fries
Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romain Lettuce, red onion, parmesan cheese, croutons, red cabbage, Caesar and Croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad
Assorted greens, tomato, cucumber, ,onion, green pepper, cheese, croutons
Chef Salad
Assorted greens, ham, turkey, egg, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, black olives, onion, with croutons, cheddar or feta
Taco Salads
Served on a bed of homemade chipsl with meat, lettuce, tomato, green pepper, black olives, cheddar cheese, w/sour cream and salsa
Soup, Salad, Coleslaw
Kid's Menu
Kids burger
Kids cheeseburger
Kids hot Dog
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids Fried Fish
Sides
Dessert
Beverages
Misc
Salad Bar
Lunch Special
Dinner special
Pizza
Greek Pizza
Taco Pizza
Philly Pizza
Meat Lovers
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Pepperoni
Sausage
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
