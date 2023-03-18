Restaurant header imageView gallery

Feed Rack Grill 24173 U.S. 83

review star

No reviews yet

24173 U.S. 83

Concan, TX 78838

Drink

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Food is great, but we all need something to wash it all down with. Pick yourself up some liquid refreshments!
Soda

Soda

$2.50

Your choice from our Coca-Cola bottle selection in our cooler.

Water

Water

$1.00

The easiest & simplest. Pick up a bottle from our cooler.

Alcoholic Beverages

Beer

$3.50

Food

Starters

Fried Mushrooms

$6.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Entrees

Get your Texas style BBQ entree fix with a variety of options to best fit anyone’s craving. All platters come with your choice of 2 sides.
Stuffed Baked Potato

Stuffed Baked Potato

$13.95

Get that meat piled on a baked potato for a combo that will have you wanting more.

One Meat Platter

One Meat Platter

$11.95

If you need to make sure that you aren’t stuffed, then select your choice of meat.

Two Meat Platter

Two Meat Platter

$13.95

Not starving, but hungry enough? Get our most popular entree.

Three Meat Platter

Three Meat Platter

$15.95

Need to fill that void and can’t decide on a meat selection, get them all!

BullHauler Special

$14.50

8 in Sub topped with Brisket, Sausage, onion, pickle, jalapeño, relish, and BBQ Sauce

Meat Sandwiches

$11.95

Sandwiches & Burgers

Need that sandwich fix? We got you covered! Check out our variety and let us serve you up something special on our home made buns!
Burger

Burger

$10.95

1/2 lb beef patty topped with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles on a Texas sized bun

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.95

Chicken fried steak sandwhich

$12.95

Sides

Don't leave your entree or sandwiches alone! Let them have some company with our side selections. Getting meat by the pound? Make sure you load up with our bulk side options too.
Chips

Chips

$1.00

Pick up a bag of the variety of chips.

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$4.95

Basket full of our homemade crispy hand cut potato fries.

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$2.00

Add a corn dog to any meal.

Baked Beans

$2.50+

Coleslaw

$2.50+

Potato Salad

$2.50+

Dessert

Cobbler

$3.25

By the pound

Brisket

$18.00

Sausage

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

24173 U.S. 83, Concan, TX 78838

Directions

