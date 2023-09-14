Egg Muffin : 3 Pack

$8.50

The incredible edible egg! I am finally bringing these back on the menu. These powerhouse bites are perfect for breakfast, but can easily double as a snack or meal any time of day. We are starting off with three flavors, please select below. Per muffin: 87 cal, 5g fat, 1 g carbs, 7 g protein, 1 g sugar, 1 g fiber