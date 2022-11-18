Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan

Feedel Bistro

244 Reviews

$$

3125 Briarcliff Rd NE Suite "A"

Atlanta, GA 30329

Order Again

Popular Items

Lentil Sambusa
Vegan Sampler
Ye Shimbra Asa

Salads

Raw Collard Greens & Cabbage Salad

Raw Collard Greens & Cabbage Salad

$11.99

House Salad

$6.99

Simon's Obsession

$10.99

Keysir (beet root) salad

$9.50Out of stock

Sides

Extra Injera Teff

$2.50

Extra Pita Bread

$1.50

Seneg Kariya

$3.00

Side Awaze Spice

$1.00

Side Azifah

$3.99

Side Brown Lentil

$4.50

Side Cabbage

$4.50

Side Collard Greens

$4.50

Side Mitmita Spice

$1.00

Side Red Lentils

$4.75

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.95

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Senafitch

$1.00

Side Shiro

$4.75

Side Yellow Split Pea

$4.50

Side Ye’shimbra Asa

$4.99

Extra Vegan Sauce

$0.75

Side Veggie Medley

$4.99

Starters

Azifah Apptz.

Azifah Apptz.

$6.99

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Falafel Patties

$8.00

Feedel's Hummus

$7.50
FUUL

FUUL

$8.50

Lentil Sambusa

$6.99

Simon's Favorite

$7.95
Timatim Fit fit

Timatim Fit fit

$7.00

Cauliflower

$9.00

Vegan Entrees

Azifa/Pita Bread Full Order

$7.99

Azifa/Teff Injera

$9.99

Brown Lentils (Full )

$10.99

Cabbage (Full )

$11.25

Chickpea Awaze Tibs

$15.99

Chickpea Tumric Tibs

$13.99

Collard Greens(Full )

$11.25

Ingudai (Mushroom) Tibs

$14.50

Lentils & Rice

$12.99

Red Lentils (Full )

$11.25
Selsi Fitfit

Selsi Fitfit

$13.75

Shiro (Full order)

$13.50

Tofu Chef Special Tibs

$14.99

Tofu Fettuccine

$18.00

Tofu Sagla Spris

$14.99
Vegan Sampler

Vegan Sampler

$15.75

Ye Shimbra Asa

$15.99
Yellow Split Peas (Full )

Yellow Split Peas (Full )

$10.99

Pescatarian Menu

Branzino (Whole Fish) MP

$32.99

Sagla Spris Salmon

$22.00

Shrimp & Mushroom Tib

$18.99

Chef Special Salmon

$20.00

NA Beverages (Copy)

Club Soda

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Energy Drink

$4.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Mango

$3.50

Mixed juice

$2.95

Orange juice

$2.95

Perrier

$4.00

Pineapple

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Sweet tea

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$4.00
Restaurant info

Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine. Injera, Sambuusa, Vegan and (beef, lamb, Chicken and Salmon)

Location

3125 Briarcliff Rd NE Suite "A", Atlanta, GA 30329

Directions

