Feel Good Café

7 Reviews

$

907 N 5th St

Custer, SD 57730

Popular Items

Latte
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Croissant

Croissants

Croissant

Croissant

$4.00

Fresh Croissant made in house.

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Croissant

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Croissant

$8.50

Thick sliced bacon with egg & cheddar cheese on a homemade croissant.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$8.00

Premium sausage with egg & cheddar cheese on a homemade croissant.

Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant

Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$8.00

Ham with egg & cheddar cheese on a homemade croissant.

Oats & Cereal

Banana Chia Overnight Oats

Banana Chia Overnight Oats

$4.00

Oats, whole milk, vanilla yogurt, chia seeds, bananas, and honey. Served Cold.

Berry Blast Overnight Oats

Berry Blast Overnight Oats

$4.50

Oats, whole milk, vanilla yogurt, chia seeds, berries, & honey. Served Cold

Tropical Overnight Oats

Tropical Overnight Oats

$5.00

Oats, whole milk, yogurt, chia seeds, pineapple, shredded coconut, & a drizzle of honey. Served cold.

Banana Peanut Butter Oatmeal Bowl

Banana Peanut Butter Oatmeal Bowl

$6.50

Creamy oats topped with sliced bananas, peanut butter, walnuts & a drizzle of honey.

Strawberry Oatmeal Bowl

Strawberry Oatmeal Bowl

$6.50

Creamy oats topped with strawberries, crunchy granola, & a drizzle of honey. Served warm

Blueberry Oatmeal Bowl

Blueberry Oatmeal Bowl

$6.50Out of stock

Creamy oats topped with blueberries, crunchy granola, & a drizzle of honey. Served warm

Create Your Own Oatmeal Bowl

Create Your Own Oatmeal Bowl

$4.00

Enjoy a bowl of warm, creamy oats your way! Choose from strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, bananas, pecans, walnuts, sliced almonds, peanut butter, coconut flakes, crunchy granola, chia seeds, or a scoop of yogurt. Prices vary per add-on

Assorted Cereal & Milk

Assorted Cereal & Milk

$3.50

Choose from an assortment of cereal and a small milk

Burritos & Bowls

Black Hills Burrito

Black Hills Burrito

$8.50

Breakfast potatoes, scrambled eggs, green peppers, onions, & cheddar cheese with your choice of meat.

Create Your Own Burrito

Create Your Own Burrito

$3.50

Start with breakfast potatoes and choose from a variety of fresh ingredients all wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Homefry Gravy Bowl

Homefry Gravy Bowl

$7.50

Gluten Free - Breakfast potatoes, scrambled eggs, onions, & premium sausager topped with peppered gravy.

Black Hills Bowl

Black Hills Bowl

$9.00

Gluten Free - Breakfast potatoes, scrambled eggs, green peppers, onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage

Create Your Own Breakfast Bowl

Create Your Own Breakfast Bowl

$3.50

Gluten Free- Start with a bowl of breakfast potatoes & choose from a variety of fresh ingredients to start your morning your way.

Gluten Free Quiche

Very Veggie

Very Veggie

$6.50

Crust-less quiche with whole eggs, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, & cheddar cheese.

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$6.00

Crust-less quiche with whole egg, ham, & cheddar cheese.

The Porker

$6.50

Crust-less quiche with whole egg, thick cut bacon, shaved ham, breakfast sausage, & cheddar cheese.

Yogurt & Fruit

Breakfast Banana Split

Breakfast Banana Split

$9.00Out of stock

Sliced banana topped with vanilla yogurt, pineapple, blueberries, strawberries, granola, whipped cream and a drizzle of honey on top.

Seasonal Fruit Cup

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$5.50

Layered fresh seasonal fruit cup

Apple

Apple

$0.75
Orange

Orange

$1.00
Banana

Banana

$1.00Out of stock

Chobani Yogurt

$3.00

Choose from Strawberry, blueberry, or classic vanilla.

Baked Goods

Indulgent Gourmet Filled Cupcakes
Cremeschnitte

Cremeschnitte

$4.50

Puff Pastry with custard cream. A European classic meaning Cream Slice

Kuchen

Kuchen

$4.50

South Dakota's official state dessert! A German dough crust with custard & fruit filling. Choose from blueberry, strawberry, apple, prune, peach, or rhubarb.

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$4.00
Scones

Scones

$4.00

Blueberry, Apple Cinnamon, or White Chocolate Raspberry

Grab & Go

Take along a stylish, reusable insulated tote on your adventures in the Black Hills.
Buffalo Bites/Sticks

Buffalo Bites/Sticks

$11.00
Great Bag of Snacks/FAF

Great Bag of Snacks/FAF

$35.00

Fill or fridge or your cooler with drinks & snacks. 4 bottles of water, 2 mini milks, 2 fruit cups, 2 granola bars, 2 apples, a bag of Buffalo Jerky, 2 cups of cubed cheese, 2 bags of trail mix & 2 Dessert Bars. Includes insulated tote

Brownie

Brownie

$3.50
Rice Crispy Bar

Rice Crispy Bar

$3.50

Rice Krispy Bar

Blondie

Blondie

$3.50

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$1.75+

Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee

Decaf

Decaf

$1.75+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Green tea matcha with steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso with steamed milk & froth

Latte

Latte

$3.50+

Espresso with steamed milk

Espresso

Espresso

$2.00+
Abraham

Abraham

$4.75+

Espresso with chocolate, caramel & hazelnut syrup with steamed milk

Honey Bee Latte

Honey Bee Latte

$3.75+

Espresso with honey & steamed milk

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Chai tea with cold or steamed milk

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.75+

Cold milk over ice, topped with two shots of espresso and your choice flavored syrup.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.00+

Espresso, Dark, White, or Zebra Chocolate Sauce with Steamed Milk

Steamer

Steamer

$2.50+

Steamed milk flavored and sweetened with choice of syrup

White Mocha

White Mocha

$4.00+

Espresso with White Chocolate Sauce and Steamed Milk

Zebra Mocha

Zebra Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso with Dark and White Chocolate sauces and steamed milk

Hot tea

Hot tea

$1.75
Black Elk

Black Elk

$4.75+

Espresso with chocolate & raspberry syrup with steamed milk

Americano

Americano

$2.75+

Cold Beverages

2% Milk 1/2 Pint

2% Milk 1/2 Pint

$1.00
Vanilla Soy Silk Milk

Vanilla Soy Silk Milk

$2.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Perrier

Perrier

$2.25
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.50Out of stock
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$1.50
Grapefruit Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$1.50
Grape Juice

Grape Juice

$1.00
Simply Lemonade

Simply Lemonade

$3.00
Italian Cream Soda

Italian Cream Soda

$3.00+

Sparkling water with flavored syrup and half & half topped whipped cream

V-8 Juice

V-8 Juice

$1.50
Guava Nectar

Guava Nectar

$1.50Out of stock
Strawberry Banana Nectar

Strawberry Banana Nectar

$1.50Out of stock
Peach Izze

Peach Izze

$1.50
Clementine Izze

Clementine Izze

$1.50
Apple Izze

Apple Izze

$1.50

Retail

Cutting Board

Cutting Board

$5.00
Wine Glass

Wine Glass

$5.00
Coffee Mugs

Coffee Mugs

$10.00
Sunday6:30 am - 11:00 am
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 am
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 am
Restaurant info

"Win the Morning, Win the Day! A quick serve café with fresh breakfast sandwiches,custom created home fry bowls & burritos, quiche, yogurt parfaits & so much more. Excellent espresso & great wifi in an uplifting atmosphere. Dine in or Carry Out"

Website

Location

907 N 5th St, Custer, SD 57730

Directions

