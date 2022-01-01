  • Home
Feel Good Coffee Lounge 13750 NW 107th Avenue Ste 112

No reviews yet

13750 NW 107th Avenue Ste 112

Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018

Order Again

The Classics

Latte

$5.75

Cappuccino

$5.75

Espresso

$3.45

Macchiato

$4.60

Americano

$3.45

Cold Brew

$5.75

Drip Coffee

$3.45

Pour Over - 5 Minutes

$6.90Out of stock

This coffee takes 5 minutes to make

Mocha Latte

$6.90

Matcha Latte

$6.90

Cortado

$4.60

Latte Wednesday

Only Wednesdays with the purchase of any Acai, Sandwich or FG Toast, Free Latte hot or iced with whole milk

FG RX Lattes

The Rose

$8.05

Espresso Shot, Rose Syrup, Beetroot Powder, Almond Milk

The Lavender

$8.05

Espresso shot, Lavender Syrup, Acai Powder, Hemp Milk

The Butterfly

$8.05

Organic Vanilla Syrup, Butterfly Pea Powder, Hemp Milk

The Goldie

$8.05

Espresso Shot, Organic Vanilla Syrup, Goldie Mix Powder, Oat Milk

The Gigi Matcha

$8.05

Organic Vanilla Syrup, Ceremonial Matcha Powder, Almond Milk

The Cacao

$8.05

Espresso Shot, Organic Vanilla Syrup, Cacao Powder, Oat Milk

The Charcoal

$8.05

Espresso Shot, Honey, Activated Coconut Charcoal, Almond Milk

The Chagacchino

$8.05

Espresso Shot, Chagacchino Mix, Choice of Milk

Pumpkin Oat Latte

$8.05

Espresso Shot, Oat Milk and Pumpkin Sauce, topped with oat whipped cream and a dash of pumpkin pie spice

FG Sandwiches

Turkey Pesto

$14.95

Panini Bread, Roasted Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto Spread

Prosciutto Caprese Panini

$14.95

Panini Bread, Prosciutto, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze

Hyped Turkey BLT

$14.95

Multigrain Toast, Roasted Turkey, Tomato, Spinach, Avocado, Bacon, Light Mayo

FG Tuna Salad

$12.65

Multigrain Toast, Tuna Salad Mix (Light Mayo, Celery, Dried Cranberries) Spinach

All Day Breakfast

$14.95Out of stock

Croissant, Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Turkey, Deli Mozzarella

Bagel Salmon Delight

$17.25Out of stock

Plain Bagel, Cream Cheese, Microgreens, Smoked Salmon, Red Onions, Capers

Acai Bowls

Classy Acai

$17.25

Raw Acai Blended with Mixed Berries, Banana, Vanilla Almond Milk, Topped with Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Granola, Hemp Seeds, Honey

Tropical Acai

$17.25

Raw Acai blended with Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Vanilla Almond Milk, Topped with Banana, Kiwi, Pineapple, Mango, Coconut Flakes, Granola, Honey

Protein Acai

$17.25

Raw Acai blended with Mixed Berries, Banana, Vanilla Almond Milk, Vegan or Whey Vanilla Protein, Peanut Butter Powder, Topped with Strawberries, Blueberries, Peanut Butter, Hemp Seeds, Honey

Pitaya Bowl

$17.25

Pitaya blended with Banana, Mango, Coconut Water, Topped with Pineapple, Blueberries, Kiwis, Coconut Flakes, Granola, Chia Seeds, Honey

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$11.50Out of stock

Assorted Fruits, Walnut, Coconut Flakes, Drizzled Honey

Monday Classy Acai

$13.80

FG Smoothies

FG Berry

$9.20

Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Bananas

FG Tropical

$9.20

Mango, Pineapple, Coconut Cube, Banana

The Caffeinated

$9.20

Double Shot of Espresso, Banana, Cacao Powder, Almond Butter, Agave

FG PB&J

$11.50

Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, Peanut Butter Vegan Protein

Beauty Blend

$12.65

Acai, Strawberry, Bananas, Vital Protein Collagen

FG So Green

$12.65

Coconut Water, Kale, Spinach, Banana, Red Apple, Celery, Lemon, Ginger, Tumeric Powder

FG Waffles

Waffle

$9.20

FG Toast

Classic Avo

$12.65

Smashed Avocado, Microgreens, Radish Slices, Pepper Flakes, Olive Oil, Himalayan Salt

Salmon Avo

$17.25

Smashed Avocado, Microgeens, Smoked Salmon, Pepper Flakes, Olive Oil, Cucumbers, Sliced Red Onions, Capers

Feta Avo

$14.95

Smashed Avocado, Microgreens, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Pepper Flakes, Olive Oil, Himalayan Salt

The Goat

$13.80

Goat Cheese, Fig Jam, Walnuts, Microgreens, Drizzled Honey

Nutty One

$11.50

Choice of Peanut Butter, Almond Butter or Nutella with 3 Toppings

Monday Classic Avo

$10.35

FG Sweets

Plain Croissant

$5.75Out of stock

Plain Croissant served with butter and strawberry jam

Nutella Croissant

$6.90Out of stock

Plain Croissant with Nutella, Strawberry, Powdered Sugar

Blueberry Muffin

$4.60

Served with Butter

Apple Cinnamon Pecan Muffin

$4.60Out of stock

Served with Butter

Chocolate Decadent Muffin

$4.60

Served with Butter

Almond Croissant

$5.75Out of stock

Mini CInammon

$1.73Out of stock

Mini Apple pocket

$1.73

Order of 3 Mini pastries

$4.60Out of stock

Chicken Empanada

$4.03

Spinach Empanada

$4.03

Order of 3 Tequenos

$4.03Out of stock

Red Velvet Muffin

$4.60Out of stock

Pistachio Croissant

$6.90Out of stock

Beef Empanada

$4.03

Bottled Beverages

Lemonade - 305 Squeezed

$6.90

Water,Lemon,Cane Sugar

Orange Juice - 305 Squeezed

$6.90

Orange Juice

Wellness Shot - Ginger Lemon

$4.60

Ginger and Lemon

Wellness Shot - Tumeric Booster

$4.60

Tumeric, Lemon,Black Pepper

Flower Power Radiate Kombucha

$5.75

Hibiscus, Lemon, Lemongrass

Piña Colada Radiate Kombucha

$5.75

Pineapple, Turmeric, Cayenne

Sparkling Water

$5.75

Still Bottled Water

$2.30

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

$5.75

12oz Bottle

Martinelli Apple Juice Glass Bottle 10 oz

$3.45

CBD Voy Snaps

$3.45

Voy Snaps 20mg CBD

Art of Tea Teabag Sachets

Eco Teabag Sachets

Rose Black Tea

$3.45

Black Tea, Rose Petals

Egyptian Chamomile Tea

$3.45

Organic Chamomile

Mint Green Tea

$3.45

Organic Peppermint, Organic Spearmint, Organic Green Gunpowder Tea

Earl Gray Tea

$3.45

Organic Black Tea, Natural Oil of Bergamont

French Lemon Ginger Tea

$3.45

Organic Lemongrass, Organic Rooibos, Organic Honeybush, Organic Ginger, Organic Lemon Verbena

Jasmine Reserve Tea

$3.45

Organic Green Tea

FG Overnights

Overnight Oats

$9.20

Oats, Coconut Milk, Dried Currants, Vanilla Extract, Cinnamon, Maple Syrup

Chia Pudding

$9.20Out of stock

Chia Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Vanilla Almond Milk, Vanilla Extract, Cinnamon, Agave

Others

Cage Free Eggs

$2.30

2 Cage Free Eggs

Avocado

$2.30

1/2 Avocado

Add Cheese

$1.15

Side of Deli Mozzarella Cheese

Snacks

Sun Chips French Onion

$2.30

Sun Chips Garden Salsa

$2.30

Sun Chips Original

$2.30

Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar

$2.30

Sun & Swell Energy Bites Cacao Chip

$4.60

Sun & Swell Energy Bites Snickerdoodle

$4.60

Sun & Swell Energy Bites Lemon Coconut Pie

$4.60

Miss Vickie's Potato Chips BBQ

$2.30

Miss Vickie's Potato Chips Sea Salt

$2.30

Miss Vickie's Potato Chips Jalapeño

$2.30

Miss Vickie's Potato Chips Sea Salt and Vinegar

$2.30

Made Good Granola Minis Pack

$1.15

Nature's Garden Trail Mix Snack Pack

$1.15
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nothing but feel good vibes

Website

Location

13750 NW 107th Avenue Ste 112, Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

