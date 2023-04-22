  • Home
A map showing the location of Feel Good + Stacked Sandwich Shop NW 2175 Northwest Raleigh Street

Feel Good + Stacked Sandwich Shop NW 2175 Northwest Raleigh Street

No reviews yet

2175 Northwest Raleigh Street

Portland, OR 97210

Feel Good PDX

Bowls

The Usual

The Usual

$13.00

basil mint pesto, charred lemon vin | cucumber, cherry tomato, arugula, marinated chickpeas, red onion, nutritional yeast, sumac, micro basil

Painted Hills

Painted Hills

$13.00

jalapeño cilantro vin | charred broccoli, sweet potato, charred pineapple | grapefruit, jicama, avocado, pickled red onion, jalapeño, radish | bee pollen, cilantro

Smokey Roots

Smokey Roots

$13.00

garlic sumac yogurt | smoked beet, charred onion, sautéed kale + garlic, roasted carrot | dill, mint, pickled mustard seed, bee pollen

Japanese Garden

Japanese Garden

$13.00

ginger poppyseed dressing | roasted carrot, charred broccoli, sautéed mushroom | edamame, shaved cabbage, scallions, radish | furikake, tamari almonds

Brunch Bowl

$15.00

Air Fried: Sweet Potatoes, Kale, Charred Onion, Mushrooms, & Jalapeno. Topped with: Tillamook Cheddar, Arugula tossed in Charred Lemon Vin, Pickled Onions, Bacon Jam, and a Soft Boiled Egg* Foods from animals such as meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, and eggs when eaten raw or undercooked sometimes contain harmful viruses and bacteria that can pose a risk of foodborne illness. Young children, pregnant women, older adults, and those with compromised immune systems are particularly vulnerable

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$13.00

Choose your Base + Sauce + 5 Toppings. All extra toppings are $1.

Sweets

Gluten Free Brownie (contains almonds)

Gluten Free Brownie (contains almonds)

$4.00

House Made, contains almond flour

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Extras

Extra Sauce

$1.50

Get an extra one of our house sauces

Extra Base

$3.00

Extra helping of our base

Jacobsen Salt Tin

$3.00Out of stock

Beverages

Better Booch - Citrus Sunrise

Better Booch - Citrus Sunrise

$4.00
Better Booch - Ginger Boost

Better Booch - Ginger Boost

$4.00
Better Booch - Guava

Better Booch - Guava

$4.00Out of stock
Better Booch - Morning Glory

Better Booch - Morning Glory

$4.00
Cascade Lakes Orange Cream

Cascade Lakes Orange Cream

$3.00
Cascade Lakes Root Beer

Cascade Lakes Root Beer

$3.00
Cascade Lakes Vanilla Cream

Cascade Lakes Vanilla Cream

$3.00
Cascadia OG Cold Brew

Cascadia OG Cold Brew

$6.00
Cascadia Vanilla Bean

Cascadia Vanilla Bean

$6.00
Liquid Death Original

Liquid Death Original

$3.00
Liquid Death - Severed Lime

Liquid Death - Severed Lime

$3.00
Reeds Ginger Beer

Reeds Ginger Beer

$3.00
Weller CBD Sparkling Water

Weller CBD Sparkling Water

$6.00

Peach Mango

Stacked

Sandwiches

Smoked Turkey Hero

Smoked Turkey Hero

$14.00

Diestel smoked turkey, bacon, provolone, red onion, iceberg, italian vin, mama lil's peppers, dijonaise, Grand Central Hoagie

Roasted Coppa

Roasted Coppa

$14.00

Lan-Roc coppa, provolone, arugula, pickled onions, gremolata, calabrian chili aioli, Grand Central Hoagie

Oxtail French Dip

Oxtail French Dip

$16.00Out of stock

Carmen Ranch braised oxtail, charred onions & mushrooms, havarti, garlic & horseradish toum, garlic butter toasted Grand Central Hoagie, Rosemary Jus

Green Curry Fried Chicken

Green Curry Fried Chicken

$13.00

Korean fried thigh, slaw: leek, cucumber, jalapeno, nuoc cham; cilantro, green curry aioli, chicken glitter, Grand Central bun

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$13.00

Diestel smoked turkey, provolone, kraut, green apple, 2K island dressing, Grand Central rye

Korean Fried Tofu

Korean Fried Tofu

$12.00

Ota Tofu, soy/honey/thai chili glaze, Choi's kimchi, gochujang aioli, butter lettuce, cilantro, Grand Central bun

Truffle Grilled Cheese

Truffle Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Cheddar, Provolone, Truffle Pecorino Grand Central Como

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Provolone & Cheddar, on Grand Central Como

Kids

Kids PB&J

$8.00Out of stock

house peanut butter & preserves

Kids Turkey

$12.00

Diestel smoked turkey, cheddar, iceberg, aioli, Granc Central hoagie

Kids Mac

$9.00

house mornay & noodles

Kids Grilled Cheese - Just Cheddar

$6.00

Sides

Truffle Mac & Cheese

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$12.00

house mornay, truffle cheese, noodels, bread crumbs, herbs

House Chips

House Chips

$5.00

rotating seasonal flavor

Soup

$8.00Out of stock

ask our staff or see the specials menu

House Fries

House Fries

$6.00
Stacked Salad

Stacked Salad

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2175 Northwest Raleigh Street, Portland, OR 97210

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

