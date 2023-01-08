Restaurant header imageView gallery

Feel Good PDX

review star

No reviews yet

1120 Southeast Belmont Street

Portland, OR 97214

Bowls

The Usual

$13.00

basil mint pesto, charred lemon vin | cucumber, cherry tomato, arugula, marinated chickpeas, red onion, nutritional yeast, sumac, micro basil

Painted Hills

$13.00

jalapeño cilantro vin | charred broccoli, sweet potato, charred pineapple | grapefruit, jicama, avocado, pickled red onion, jalapeño, radish | bee pollen, cilantro

Smokey Roots

$13.00

garlic sumac yogurt | smoked beet, charred onion, sautéed kale + garlic, roasted carrot | dill, mint, pickled mustard seed, bee pollen

Japanese Garden

$13.00

ginger poppyseed dressing | roasted carrot, charred broccoli, sautéed mushroom | edamame, shaved cabbage, scallions, radish | furikake, tamari almonds

Brunch Bowl

$15.00

Air Fried: Sweet Potatoes, Kale, Charred Onion, Mushrooms, & Jalapeno. Topped with: Tillamook Cheddar, Arugula tossed in Charred Lemon Vin, Pickled Onions, Bacon Jam, and a Soft Boiled Egg*

Build Your Own

$13.00

Choose your Base + Sauce + 5 Toppings. All extra toppings are $1.

Chips & Sweets

Hawaiin Kettle Chips

$2.00

G.F. Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

House Made, contains almond flour

Jacobsen Salty Caramel Chews

$0.65

Individually Wrapped

Jacobsen Salty Caramel Chews

$10.00

Boxes of Flavors

Extras

Extra Sauce

$1.50

Get an extra one of our house sauces

Extra Base

$3.00

Extra helping of our base

Jacobsen Salt Tin

$3.00

Beverages

Better Bouch

$4.00

Honest Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Liquid Death

$3.00

Minor Figures Oat Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Dairy Free Coffee Drink

Original New York Seltzer

$2.50

Black Cherry

Puget Sound Kombucha

$6.00

Weller CBD Sparkling Water

$6.00

Peach Mango

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

𝕘𝕣𝕒𝕚𝕟 𝕓𝕠𝕨𝕝𝕤 𝕚𝕟 𝕡𝕕𝕩

Location

1120 Southeast Belmont Street, Portland, OR 97214

Directions

