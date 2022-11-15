Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fegley's Allentown Brew Works

review star

No reviews yet

812 Hamilton Street

Allentown, PA 18101

Order Again

Popular Items

Bavarian Pretzels
Caesar
Chicken Fingers

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzels

Bavarian Pretzels

$9.50

soft pretzels, butter, garlic, parsley, parmesan, Beer & Cheese soup for dipping

Boneless Wings

$12.50

breaded white meat chicken chunks, blue cheese, celery, choice of wing sauce

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.50

cornflake crusted shrimp, boom boom sauce

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

flash-fried brussels sprouts, soy honey ginger glaze, pickled carrots, red cabbage

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$12.50

hand-battered panko breaded chicken, choice of BBQ sauce or honey mustard

10 Pc Wings

$15.50

10 wings, bleu cheese, celery

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$9.50

buttermilk-battered fried cauliflower florets, bleu cheese, celery, choice of wing sauce

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

hand-battered panko breaded chicken, choice of BBQ sauce or honey mustard

Chips And Salsa

$2.00

Hand-Pressed Pierogies

$9.50Out of stock

Mom and Pop's potato & cheddar pierogies, sautéed onions, garlic sour cream

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$12.00

house smoked pulled pork, frizzled onions, Monterey cheddar jack cheese, Fegley's stout BBQ sauce

Loaded Nachos

$14.00

cheddar jack cheese, red onion, black olives, green peppers, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream, salsa

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

battered mozzarella served with house made marinara sauce

Salads

Steelgaarden Cobb

$15.00

grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese dressing

Caesar

$11.00

romaine, croutons, shredded parmesan, hard-boiled egg, Caesar dressing

House Salad

$10.00

field greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, croutons, garlic & honey vinaigrette

Taco Bowl

$15.00

chopped romaine, black bean pico, beef, cheddar jack cheese, taco sauce, served in a tortilla bowl

Soups

Beer & Cheese Soup

$6.00

Wisconsin sharp cheddar, Fegley’s Valley Golden Ale

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Steelworker's Chili

$6.00

Koehler Farms ground beef, kidney beans, Fegley’s Steelworkers’ Stout, cheddar jack cheese

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Flatbreads

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

chicken, mild wing sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, ranch drizzle, scallions

Christmas City

$13.00

apple cider smoked bacon, carmelized onions, crumbled bleu cheese, dried cranberries, arugula, balsamic glaze

Neopolitan Pizza

$11.00

house made marinara sauce and shredded mozzarella baked to golden brown perfection

Tomato Artichoke Flatbread

$13.00

Entrées

Baby Back Ribs 1/2

$18.00

Slow roasted dry rubbed baby back ribs, Fegley's stout bbq sauce, french fries, coleslaw

Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$23.00

Slow roasted dry rubbed baby back ribs, Fegley's stout bbq sauce, french fries, coleslaw

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$17.50

lightly battered haddock, lemon, french fries, tartar sauce, coleslaw

Bessemer's Bratwurst

$14.00

Alpine Wurst and Meat House German bratwurst, burgundy gravy, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, carrots

Bethlehem Pasta

$17.00

Our original signature dish returns! chicken breast, mushrooms, tomato, fettuccine, Cajun-spiced alfredo sauce

Brewers Meatloaf

$17.00

blend of Koehler farms beef and bacon, house smoked ketchup, frizzled onions, yukon gold mashed and baby carrots.

Grilled Mahi

$18.00

mahi-mahi, tomato balsamic salad, mashed potatoes, asparagus

Main Street Fettuccine

$15.00

Fettuccine, asparagus, peppers, grape tomatoes, brussels sprouts, red pepper flakes, parmesan, white wine butter

Steak Frites

$22.00

sous-vide flat iron steak, chimichurri compound butter, Belgian pomme frites

Street Tacos

$15.00

three tacos, your choice of pulled chicken, pulled pork, taco beef, brisket, or shrimp

Whiskey Glazed Salmon

$22.00

pan-seared salmon, whiskey glaze, roasted carrots, grilled asparagus

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

pulled BBQ chicken, gruyere, fried onions, toasted bun

BREWben

$12.50

Fegley’s Valley Golden Ale sauerkraut, Swiss, shaved corned beef, house-made smoked thousand island dressing, toasted marble rye

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$14.00

house-smoked shredded brisket, pickled jalapeños, Fegley's stout BBQ sauce, sauteed onions,

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.50

chilled grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, house-made buffalo sauce

Buttermilk Chicken

Buttermilk Chicken

$13.50

pickle-brined buttermilk chicken, arugula, hot & honey sauce, pickles, toasted bun

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.50

romaine, shredded parmesan, chilled grilled chicken, caesar dressing

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.50

Cajun-spiced chopped chicken, pepper jack, roasted red pepper, toasted ciabatta

Fegley's French Dip

$13.50

Fegley’s signature slow-cooked roast beef, onions, gruyere cheese, burgundy gravy, toasted bun, side of beer cheese soup

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Foundry Bratwurst

$12.00

Alpine Wurst & Meat House German bratwurst, stone ground mustard, Fegley’s Valley Golden Ale sauerkraut, steak roll

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.50

authentic Philadelphia style cheesesteak, sautéed onions, American cheese, steak roll

Pig Iron Pulled Pork

$12.50

house-smoked Breakaway Farms pasture-raised pork, Fegley's stout BBQ sauce, coleslaw, toasted bun

Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.00

blend of Koehler farms beef & bacon, Cooper cheese, frizzled onions, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche

Smoky BBQ Chicken Wrap

$11.50

chilled diced chicken, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, frizzled onions, BBQ sauce, flour tortilla

Sunrise Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Cooper cheese, fried egg, apple cider bacon, natural cut fries, toasted brioche

Burgers

Bison Burger

$17.00

Brewers' Grain-Fed Burger

$13.50

½ pound Koehler Farms, raised on up-cycled brewers' grains used to make Fegley’s Brew Works beer

Garden Veggie Burger

$12.00

vegetable burger made with carrots, onions, mixed beans, zucchini, spinach, broccoli, corn, peppers, cajun aioli

Chicken Breast Griller

$13.00

marinated, herb-rubbed, grilled all-natural chicken

Turkey Burger

$12.50

all-white turkey breast meat, blended with sea salt, garlic and spices

Mac 'n' Cheese

High Gravity Mac 'n' Cheese

$12.00

Cooper cheese, rotini, gruyere & aged cheddar béchamel, toasted bread crumbs

Buffalo Chicken Mac 'n' Cheese

$17.00

Cooper cheese, rotini, buffalo gruyere & aged cheddar béchamel, crumbled bleu cheese, grilled chicken

BBQ Meat Lover Mac 'n' Cheese

$17.00

Cooper cheese, rotini, gruyere & aged cheddar béchamel, pulled pork, pulled chicken, brisket, toasted bread crumbs

Bethlehem Pasta Mac 'n' Cheese

$17.00

Cooper cheese, rotini, gruyere & aged cheddar béchamel, grilled chicken, cajun spices

Bacon Jalapeno Mac 'n' Cheese

$16.00

Rotini, brew works bechamel, jalapeno, apple cider smoked bacon bits, toasted breadcrumbs

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Chicken Breast

$6.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Kids Fish & Chips

$6.50

Kids Flatbread

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Hot Dog

$6.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Kids Pasta

$6.50

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$6.00

Warm house-made apple dessert with buttery cinnamon topping

Pots De Crème Au Chocolat

$6.00Out of stock

The ultimate french chocolate custard made with finest belgian chocolate topped with a dollop of whipped cream & shaved dark chocolate

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Raspberry Cheescake

$6.00

Creme Brule

$6.50Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$5.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Of Day

$5.00

Side Sauces

Select Sauce

Sides

Add A Side

$2.00

Side Beer Cheese Soup

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Fegley's Allentown Brew Works image
Fegley's Allentown Brew Works image
Main pic

