Bars & Lounges
American

Feisty Pint

review star

No reviews yet

359 Colorado Ave

Grand Junction, CO 81501

Popular Items

Monument Burger
Egg Static Burger
Build Your Own Burger

Weekly Special

STC Burger

$14.50

BBQ Pulled pork Quesadilla

$13.50

APPETIZERS

4th Street Tacos (Mix)

$12.00

4th Street Tacos (Same)

$10.00

Chicharrones

$5.00

Chicken & Waffle Nachos

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Chips and Queso

$6.50

Feisty's Sliders (All Same)

$10.00

Feisty's Sliders (Mix)

$12.00

Fried Florets

$9.00

Fried Mushrooms App

$7.00

Fried Okra

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Nachos

$11.00

Naked Curds

$9.50

Pickle Fries

$9.00

Shishito Peppers

$6.50

Totchos

$11.00

Scotch Eggs

$10.00

Pub Fare

B.L.A.T.E.

$12.50

Bone in 1/2 order

$7.50

Bone In Wings

$12.50

Boneless

$11.50

Boneless 1/2 order

$7.00

Breakfast Burrito

$11.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Bacon Mac

$13.00

Chicken Club

$13.50

Colorado Cheese Steak

$12.50

Fish N Chips

$12.00

Jambalaya

$15.00

Nikki Cristo

$12.50

Prime Dip

$12.50

Reuben

$12.00

Shrimp Po' Boy

$13.00

Split Plates

$2.00

Tim's Roadkill

$11.50

Wings Cauliflower

$11.50

B.Y.O.B.

Build Your Own Burger

$10.75

Chef's Favorite Burgers

Egg Static Burger

$13.50

Monument Burger

$14.00

Monument Piglet

$4.50

Nutty Hawg Burger

$13.50

Nutty Piglet

$3.00

Pineapple Teriyaki Burger

$13.50

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$13.50

SALADS

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$4.50

Caesar

$9.00

Wrap It!

$1.50

Grilled Steak Taco Salad

$14.50

DESSERTS

Donut Hole

$8.00

Cheesecake Wonton

$9.00

Beignets

$9.00Out of stock

Slice Cheescake

$9.00

Extras

Extra 24K

$0.25

Extra BBQ Lager

$0.25

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.25

Extra Buffalo Sauce

$0.25

Extra Carrots

$0.25

Extra Celery

$0.25

Extra Fry Sauce

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.25

Extra Jalapeno Cucumber Ranch

$0.25

Extra Marinara Side

$0.25

Extra Peach Blister

$0.50

Extra Ranch Side

$0.25

Extra Sriracha Lime

$0.25

Extra Sweet thai chili

$0.25

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.25

SIDES

Burger Patty(Extra)

$2.50

Side 2 oz Queso

$1.50

Side 4 oz Green Chili

$2.50

Side American

$1.00

Side Au Jus

$0.50

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Bacon

$1.50

Side Blue Chz Crubbles

$1.25

Side Carrot and Celery

$1.50

Side Cesar Dressing

$0.25

Side Cesar Salad

$4.50

Side Cheddar

$1.00

Side Chicken Breast

$3.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Side Chips & Salsa + Guacamole

$6.50

Side Coleslaw

$2.50

Side CUP Queso

$2.50

Side Egg

$1.00

Side Fried Mushrooms

$4.00

Side Guacamole

$1.00

SIde Guacamole CUP

$2.50

Side Hand Cut Fries

$2.50

Side House Salad

$3.50

Side Jalapeno

$1.50

Side Mozzerella

$1.00

Side Onion

$0.50

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Pickle Slice

$0.25

SIde Prime

$5.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Steak

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

Side Swiss

$1.00

Side Tater Tots

$2.50

Side Tomato

$0.25

Side Tortilla

$1.50

Side Turkey Patty

$3.00

Side Veggie Patty

$3.00

Kids

Chicken Bites

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Mini Corndogs

$6.00

Soup

Green Chili Cup

$4.50

Green Chili Bowl

$6.50

Soup O Day Cup

$4.00

Soup O Day Bowl

$6.50

Fire Challenge

Fire Challenge

$40.00

Gluton Challenge

Gluton Challenge

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

359 Colorado Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Directions

Gallery
Feisty Pint image
Feisty Pint image
Feisty Pint image

Map
