Bars & Lounges
Felice Felice 83
507 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1593 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Heidi's House by the Side of the Road
4.7 • 275
308 East 78th Street New York, NY 10075
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New York
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - 78th & 3rd Ave
4.5 • 3,182
1376 Third Ave New York, NY 10075
View restaurant