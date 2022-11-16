A map showing the location of Felice Felice 83View gallery
Bars & Lounges

Felice Felice 83

507 Reviews

$$$

1593 1st Avenue

New York, NY 10028

Popular Items

Milanese Di Pollo
Fusilli Al Ferretto
Zuppa Contadina

Per Iniziare

Zuppa Contadina

Zuppa Contadina

$15.00

farm vegetables, chickpeas, white beans, lacinato kale, Felice extra virgin olive oil

Arancini

Arancini

$18.00

rice balls, tomato, mozzarella, oregano, served with arrabbiata sauce

Burrata E Prosciutto

$27.00

local upstate burrata, traditionally cured Tuscan prosciutto

Carciofi E Calamari Fritti

Carciofi E Calamari Fritti

$24.00

fried baby artichokes and calamari, parsley, lemon

Cozze Al Pomodoro*

Cozze Al Pomodoro*

$22.00

P.E.I. mussels, white wine, tomato sauce, garlic, parsley, toasted bread *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Melanzane Alla Parmigiana

Melanzane Alla Parmigiana

$20.00

baked layers of thinly sliced eggplant, Parmigiano-Reggiano, tomato basil sauce

Polpettine

Polpettine

$18.00

homemade veal meatballs, tomato sauce, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Tartare Di Salmone*

Tartare Di Salmone*

$26.00

organic salmon tartare, avocado, fried capers, Dijon vinaigrette. * Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Prosciutto E Crostini Toscani

Prosciutto E Crostini Toscani

$19.00Out of stock

traditionally cured Tuscan prosciutto, chicken liver mousse, red onion confit, crispy sage, traditional bread tartine

Crostoni

Crostone Ricotta

Crostone Ricotta

$16.00

fresh ricotta, Italian linden spicy honey, figs, sliced almonds

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$15.00

garlic, sea salt, crushed tomato, homemade toasted bread, Felice extra virgin olive oil

Crostini Toscani

$19.00

traditional bread tartine, chicken liver mousse, onion confit, crispy sage, imported salami from Italy

Taglieri

Tagliere Misto, Selection Of Two

$29.00

chef's selection of imported cheeses & cured meats

Tagliere Misto, Selection Of Three

$37.00

chef's selection of imported cheeses & cured meats

Verdure E Insalate

Insalata Di Cicorie

Insalata Di Cicorie

$20.00

wild chicory misticanza, red wine vinegar, avocado, buffalo mozzarella, La Porrona extra virgin olive oil

Quinoa

Quinoa

$20.00

quinoa salad, spinach, avocado, Kumato tomatoes, cucumber, green beans, toasted almonds, red wine vinegar

Caprese Invernale

Caprese Invernale

$20.00

buffalo mozzarella, roasted Kumato tomatoes, fresh organic basil, black olives, Felice extra virgin olive oil

Rucola E Carciofi

$22.00
Nizzarda Di Salmone*

Nizzarda Di Salmone*

$26.00

misticanza, seared wild salmon, hard-boiled farm egg, carrots, celery, Kumato tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, avocado, mustard dressing. Substitute salmon with grilled chicken. * Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Paste

Spaghetti All'Arrabbiata

Spaghetti All'Arrabbiata

$24.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic confit, peperoncino, cherry tomatoes, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Pappardelle Con Salsiccia

Pappardelle Con Salsiccia

$26.00

sweet Italian sausage, braised endive, porcini mushrooms, herbs, truffle sauce

Fettuccine Alla Bolognese

Fettuccine Alla Bolognese

$28.00

traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano

Ravioli Della Casa

Ravioli Della Casa

$27.00

housemade spinach and ricotta ravioli, butter and sage sauce, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

Linguine Alla Viareggina*

Linguine Alla Viareggina*

$30.00

fresh Manila clams, P.E.I. mussels, white wine sauce, garlic, fresh parsley, crushed cherry tomatoes, pepperoncino *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Fusilli Al Ferretto

Fusilli Al Ferretto

$24.00

artisanal fresh fusilli, San Marzano tomato sauce, creamy burrata cheese, basil

Tonnarelli Cacio E Pepe

Tonnarelli Cacio E Pepe

$26.00

Pecorino Romano, freshly ground black pepper, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano

Gnocchi ai Funghi

$27.00

mushroom ragù, garlic, shallot, parsley, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano

Spaghetti Alla Carbonara*

Spaghetti Alla Carbonara*

$27.00

homemade spaghetti, eggs, cream, Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, crispy bacon. * Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Rigatoni Al Salmone

Rigatoni Al Salmone

$28.00

handmade rigatoni with organic salmon, smoked salmon, white wine, parsley, touch of heavy cream, chili pepper

Lasagna Tradizionale

$28.00

homemade spinach pasta, slow-cooked veal ragù, béchamel, Parmigiano-Reggiano sauce

Side Of Burrata

$8.00

add 4 oz local NY made burrata to any pasta of your choice

Secondi

Salmone*

$39.00

Faroe Islands salmon, roasted winter squash, sun-dried tomatoes, capers pesto, parsley *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy, and other food allergens are present. While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of major food allergens.

Branzino Al Cartoccio

Branzino Al Cartoccio

$39.00

oven-roasted Mediterranean sea bass, yukon gold potatoes, cherry tomatoes, chopped capers, Taggiasche olives, braised shallots, parsley, lemon slices

L'Hamburger*

L'Hamburger*

$23.00

short-rib blend, taleggio cheese, bacon, red onion confit, pickle, tomato, hand-cut French fries. * Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Milanese Di Pollo

Milanese Di Pollo

$31.00

traditional chicken Milanese, wild arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano, balsamic reduction

Tagliata Di Manzo*

Tagliata Di Manzo*

$44.00

sliced sirloin steak 12oz, choice of one side *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Pollo con Radicchio, Noci e Zucca

$29.00

grilled chicken, roasted butternut squash, treviso, toasted walnuts, balsamic dressing

Contorni

Cime Di Rapa

Cime Di Rapa

$13.00

sautéed broccoli rabe, black pepper, Pecorino Romano

Spinaci Saltati

$13.00

sautéed spinach, garlic, Felice extra virgin olive oil

Patate Arrosto

Patate Arrosto

$13.00

oven roasted potatoes, shallot confit

Cavolfiore Arrosto

Cavolfiore Arrosto

$13.00

roasted cauliflower, paprika, capers, hazelnuts, raisins

Cavolini

Cavolini

$13.00

crispy Brussels sprouts, roasted bacon

Spinaci al Limone

$13.00

sautéed spinach, lemon, extra virgin olive oil

Asparagi Grigliate

$13.00

grilled asparagus, fresh herbs

Dolci

Il Tiramisu

Il Tiramisu

$15.00

espresso soaked sponge cake with mascarpone cream and cocoa powder. * Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Torta Di Mele

Torta Di Mele

$15.00

homemade apple tart, vanilla gelato

Tortino Al Cioccolato

Tortino Al Cioccolato

$15.00

cocoa and almond flour cake, vanilla gelato (gluten-free)

Delizia Al Limone

$15.00

sponge cake filled with lemon cream, limoncello syrup

Torta Cioccolato E Nocciola

$15.00

chocolate cake, hazelnut cream, crunchy dark chocolate

Cheesecake

$15.00

American cheesecake topped with wild berry sauce

Retail

Felice Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Felice Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$28.00

FELICE- Extra Virgin Olive oil The Extra Virgin “FELICE” is a beautiful intense limpid golden yellow color with slight green house. Its aroma is elegant and rotund , with hints of mint and rosemary , together with spicy notes of cinnamon and notes of almond. Its taste is fine and harmonic, endowed with an ample vegetal flavor of artichoke, wild chicory and lettuce. Bitterness and pungency are present and distinct. It would be ideal on artichoke appetizers, tomato salads, marinated salmon, steamed vegetables, barley soups, risotto with mussels, stewed shellfish, roast fish, baked rabbit, grilled poultry, goat cheeses

Villa Grimelli Aged Chianti Vinegar

Villa Grimelli Aged Chianti Vinegar

$19.00

This new single vineyard line embraces the more regional wines of Italy, allowing creative chefs and consumers all over the world to give unique flavor to their meal

Villa Manodori Artigianale Balsamico

Villa Manodori Artigianale Balsamico

$49.00

Villa Manodori Balsamic vinegar is the labor of Massimo Bottura, Chef Patron of the three Michelin star restaurant Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy. He produces this artisanal balsamic vinegar in very limited quantities. Villa Manodori begins with locally grown grapes, which are reduced into must, and then aged in different wood barrels. Villa Manodori's dark color and rich aroma reflect a century of family tradition. Aceto Balsamico perfectly glazes steak, pork and poultry. Add it to sauce or drizzle it over risotto or sliced Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Toss greens such as arugula and radicchio with aceto balsamico, then add a swirl of Villa Manodori Extra Virgin Olive Oil and a pinch of salt. For dessert, try fresh berries sprinkled with powdered sugar and Villa Manodori aceto balsamico.

Felice Blanket

$29.00
Felice Tote Bag

Felice Tote Bag

$20.00
