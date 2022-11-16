Restaurant header imageView gallery

Felipe's - Shops At Kenilworth

review star

No reviews yet

842 Kenilworth Drive

Towson, MD 21204

Order Again

Popular Items

Super Burrito
Burrito Bowl
Three Tacos (3)

Appetizers

Pork Tamal

Pork Tamal

$4.00Out of stock

pork tamal, served with crema and pico

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$7.15

rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken or pork, fried, topped with lettuce, pico, crema, and cotija cheese

Carnitas Flautas

Carnitas Flautas

$7.15

rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken or pork, fried, topped with lettuce, pico, crema, and cotija cheese

Avocado Fries

Avocado Fries

$9.50

breaded avocado, side of chipotle ranch

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$7.00+

chicken soup with vegetables, rice, crispy tortillas, avocado, cotija cheese

Queso Fries

Queso Fries

$5.00

seasoned fries smothered in our housemade queso

Chips, Dips & Sides

Felipe's Special

Felipe's Special

$10.25

large chips, guacamole, salsa, queso

Queso Con Carne

Queso Con Carne

$10.50

queso, ground beef, pico, served with chips

Chips With Queso

Chips With Queso

$4.50+

house fried chips with queso

Chips With Guacamole

Chips With Guacamole

$4.50+

house fried chips with guacamole

Chips With Salsa

Chips With Salsa

$4.50+

house fried chips with salsa

Beans

Beans

$4.00

choice of beans

Rice

Rice

$4.00

Mexican seasoned rice

Felipe's Favorites

California Burrito*

California Burrito*

$15.00

seasoned steak grilled to perfection, crispy french fries, Monterey Jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and Baja sauce, rolled in our 12” flour tortilla

Felipe's Philly Quesadilla*

Felipe's Philly Quesadilla*

$12.50

grilled steak with melted Monterey Jack rolled with queso, peppers, onions, jalapeños

Spicy Taco Salad*

Spicy Taco Salad*

$12.00

crunchy tortilla shell with chicken tinga, cabbage, lettuce, black beans, corn, pico, Jack cheese, baja sauce, guacamole, served with chipotle ranch dressing

Chicken Chimichanga*

Chicken Chimichanga*

$14.00

grilled chicken super burrito deep fried with Monterey Jack, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico, crema, salsa verde, covered in queso

Super Carnitas Burrito*

Super Carnitas Burrito*

$12.00

slow braised Mexican pulled pork with Monterey Jack, rice, pinto beans, pico, salsa roja, guacamole

Nachos Classico*

Nachos Classico*

$14.00

warm tortilla chips with grilled chicken, Monterey Jack, refried pinto, pico, corn, crema, salsa verde, guacamole

Vegan Bowl*

Vegan Bowl*

$11.75

grilled veggies, rice, black beans, shredded cabbage, pico, corn, salsa verde, guacamole, served with corn tortillas

Protein Plato*

Protein Plato*

$15.25

grilled steak, grilled chicken, rice, black beans, pico, salsa roja, guacamole, served with corn tortillas

Make It Your Way

Super Burrito

Super Burrito

$12.00

12" flour tortilla, rolled with your choice of protein and toppings

One Taco

One Taco

$3.50

served with corn or flour tortillas and your choice of protein and toppings.

Two Tacos (2)

Two Tacos (2)

$6.75

served with corn or flour tortillas and your choice of protein and toppings.

Three Tacos (3)

Three Tacos (3)

$9.75

served with corn or flour tortillas and your choice of protein and toppings.

Plato

Plato

$11.75

a plate with your choice of protein and toppings, served with tortillas

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$11.75

a bowl with your choice of protein and toppings, served with tortillas

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$14.00

12" flour tortilla, rolled with your choice of protein and toppings, deep-fried and covered in queso

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.00

a crunchy tortilla shell with lettuce or cabbage, your choice of protein and toppings, served with tequila lime or chipotle ranch dressing

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

warm tortilla chips with melted cheese or queso, your choice of protein and toppings

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

grilled 10” tortilla with melted Monterey Jack rolled with your choice of protein and toppings

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$6.00

served with rice, choice of beans and kids drink

Signature Tacos

Mexico City Tacos (2)*

Mexico City Tacos (2)*

$6.75

al pastor, corn tortillas, cilantro, onion, our guacamolillo sauce

Mexico City Tacos (3)*

Mexico City Tacos (3)*

$9.75

al pastor, corn tortillas, cilantro, onion, our guacamolillo sauce

Gringo Tacos (2)*

Gringo Tacos (2)*

$6.75

ground beef, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, Jack cheese, crema

Gringos Tacos (3)*

Gringos Tacos (3)*

$9.75

ground beef, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, Jack cheese, crema

Baja-Style Tacos (2)*

Baja-Style Tacos (2)*

$6.75

fried shrimp, flour tortillas, pico, cabbage, our baja sauce

Baja-Style Tacos (3)*

Baja-Style Tacos (3)*

$9.75

fried shrimp, flour tortillas, pico, cabbage, our baja sauce

Dessert

Brownie

Brownie

$4.00
Churro

Churro

$4.00
Flan

Flan

$4.00Out of stock

Brownie w/ Ice Cream

$6.00

Churro w/ Ice Cream

$6.00

Drinks

20oz Soda

20oz Soda

$2.50Out of stock
Mexican Coke Bottle

Mexican Coke Bottle

$2.50
Mexican Sprite Bottle

Mexican Sprite Bottle

$2.50Out of stock
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.75
Topo Chico Bottle

Topo Chico Bottle

$2.50Out of stock

Bar Drinks

Classic Rocks Margarita

Classic Rocks Margarita

$8.50
Classic Rocks Double

Classic Rocks Double

$16.00
Large Frozen Margarita

Large Frozen Margarita

$11.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Small Batch | Made From Scratch

