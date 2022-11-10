Mexican & Tex-Mex
Felipe's Wey
993 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
So Fast, So Hot, So Good... A whole new experience, style and atmosphere with everything you loved from San Felipe Mexican Restaurant and more...
1760 Old Morganton Rd.,, Southern Pines, NC 28387
