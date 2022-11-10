Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Felipe's Wey

993 Reviews

$

1760 Old Morganton Rd.,

Southern Pines, NC 28387

Order Again

Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday (Only Tuesdays)

$10.00

Daily Specials

Monday Burrito

Wednesday Taco

Thursday Quesadilla

Friday Bowl

Saturday Nachos

MAKE UP YOUR MIND

Que-Quesadilla

Burrito

Taco

Nachos Wey

Tacos Salad

Felipe's Bowl

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders

$4.50

Kids Burrito

$5.50

Kids Mc & Cheese

$4.50

Kids Taco Plate

$4.50

EXTRAS

Cheese Dip

$2.00

Chips

$0.50

Combo Wey

$4.00

Guacamole

$2.00

SWEETS

Churros

$4.00

Fried Ice Cream

$4.00

3 Leches Cake

$4.00

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE

$4.00

DRINKS

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Jarritos

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mist Twist

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Sweetened Tea

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Horchata

$2.50

BOTTLE WATER

$150.00

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

So Fast, So Hot, So Good... A whole new experience, style and atmosphere with everything you loved from San Felipe Mexican Restaurant and more...

Website

Location

1760 Old Morganton Rd.,, Southern Pines, NC 28387

Directions

