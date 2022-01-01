Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch
Felix's Fish Camp
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Situated on scenic Mobile Bay, Felix’s Fish Camp is the premier choice for fresh Gulf seafood, USDA-certified steak, and breathtaking views of Mobile Bay. Incredible entrees paired with outstanding service ensure our guests feel like the toast of the town. Open 7 days a week 11am-10pm. Reservations are suggested.
Location
1530 Battleship Pkwy, Spanish Fort, AL 36527
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Spanish Fort
More near Spanish Fort