Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch

Felix's Fish Camp

1530 Battleship Pkwy

Spanish Fort, AL 36527

Popular Items

*LITTLE BATEAU PLATTER

*APPETIZERS

$25.00

SHOTGUN SHRIMP

$13.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$10.00

*ENTREES

*BIG BATEAU PLATTER

$25.00

*CHOPPED SIRLOIN

$13.00

*FRESH CATCH

$19.00

*FRIED OYSTERS

$25.00

*FRIED SHRIMP & OYSTERS

$21.00

*GEORGE MAJOR'S GRILLED CHICKEN

$19.00

*GROUPER

$22.00Out of stock

*LITTLE BATEAU PLATTER

$21.00

*SHRIMP

$21.00

*SNAPPER

$24.00

*FAVORITES

*GEORGE MAJOR'S GRILLED CHICKEN

$19.00

*RED BEANS & RICE

$11.00

*JUMBO PO BOYS

$13.00

*SHRIMP & OYSTER POBOY

$13.00
$13.00

*OYSTER POBOY

$15.00

* FISH TACOS

$15.00

*PHILLY CHEESE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

* CHUCKBURGER

$11.00

*SOFT SHELL CRAB BLT PANINI

$16.00

*KIDS

*KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

*KIDS FISH FINGERS

$6.00Out of stock

*KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00Out of stock

*KIDS FRIED FISH FILET

$6.00Out of stock

*KIDS GRILLED FISH FILET

$6.00Out of stock

*KIDS SHRIMP

$7.00

*KIDS HALF BURGER

$5.00Out of stock

*SIDES

*AVERAGE COLE SLAW

$5.00

*GOOD FRIES

$5.00

*GREEN BEANS

$5.00

*TURNIP GREENS

$5.00

*CAMP BROWN RICE

$5.00

*MACARONI & CHEESE, CHEESE, CHEESE

$5.00

*FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$5.00

$ADD 6 SHRIMP

$7.00

$ADD 6 OYSTERS (FRIED)

$9.00

$ADD CORNBREAD

$1.50

$ADD CRAB OSCAR

$16.00

$ADD CRAWFISH OSCAR

$11.00

Cup Red Beans Rice

$5.00

*SOUPS/SALADS

Dressing choices: Ranch or House Italian Vinaigrette. We do not have Caesar Salads at this time.

*CAMP SALAD

$8.00
$8.00+

*FRESH CATCH CAMP SALAD

$14.00

*FRIED OYSTERS CAMP SALAD

$19.00

*GRILLED CHICKEN CAMP SALAD

$14.00

*GRILLED SHRIMP CAMP SALAD

$14.00

*SIDE CAMP

$5.00

*SOUTH OF THE BORDER GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Situated on scenic Mobile Bay, Felix’s Fish Camp is the premier choice for fresh Gulf seafood, USDA-certified steak, and breathtaking views of Mobile Bay. Incredible entrees paired with outstanding service ensure our guests feel like the toast of the town. Open 7 days a week 11am-10pm. Reservations are suggested.

1530 Battleship Pkwy, Spanish Fort, AL 36527

Felix’s Fish Camp image
Felix’s Fish Camp image
Felix’s Fish Camp image
Felix’s Fish Camp image

