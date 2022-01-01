- Home
Felix's Pizza Pub
No reviews yet
6401 Clayton Avenue
Saint Louis, MO 63139
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
SELTZER/SPECIALTY
H.N Blk Cherry
H.N Watermelon
H.N Passionfruit
SCH Apple Pie Cider
Budlight Black Cherry
1220 Lemon Lavender
1220 Paloma
1220 Cold Brew
Brick River Peach
Scarlet Letter Red
Scarlet Letter Purple
Truly Fruit Punch
DFH Gin
DFH Orange Mango
Angry Orchard Cider
DFH Seaquench
Odell Sippin Tropical Sour
Pickle Beer
COCKTAILS
Sunny's Marg
Strawberry Fields
White Paloma
Elderflower Collins
Blackberry Collins
Dogtown Sour 2.0
Mimosa
Double Chocolate Martini
HighNoon Pink Whit(WM)
HighNoon Pink Whit (BLK)
Highnoon Pink Whit (PF)
Pineapple Sangria
The Blue Note(cocktail)
Cuppa J-mo Martini
Sunrise Cider
Sliced* Pizza
Cheese Slice
1 Big Huge 18" Cheese Slice
Art Hill Slice
18" slice with Smoked meatballs, basil, green pepper, ricotta cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger Slice
Hamburger, pepper bacon, cheddar, lettuce, jalapeno, tomato, secret sauce
Bistro Slice
Slice with Bistro Sauce Base, chicken, bacon, Canadian bacon, swiss cheese
Deluxe Slice
18" slice with Sausage, pepper bacon, green pepper, mushrooms, black olives and red onions
Dogtown Slice
18" slice with Italian sausage, Volpi pepperoni and pepper bacon
Fire Slice
18" slice with Blackened Chicken, pepper jack cheese, bell peppers and onions, sriracha crème drizzle
Franz Park Slice
18" slice with Sliced tomatoes, basil, ricotta cheese, garlic olive oil
High Pointe Slice
Artichoke, spinach, sundried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, feta cheese
Murphy Pie Slice
18" slice with Chicken, wing sauce, green onion, bleu cheese, jalapeno ranch
Tamm Ave Slice
18" slice with Alfredo based pie with chicken, spinach, pepper bacon, artichoke
Turtle Park Slice
Canadian bacon, pineapple, jalapenos, BBQ sauce
West Park Slice
18" slice with Smoked chicken, pepper bacon, cheddar cheese, flash fried onion, BBQ sauce drizzle
Slice Of Week
Jalapeño Popper Pie - Fresh sliced Jalapeños, cheddar cheese, herbed cream cheese, diced tomato, pepper bacon and a BBQ sauce drizzle
12" Pizza
12" Cheese
12" Art Hill
Smoked meatballs, basil, green pepper, ricotta cheese
12" Bacon Cheeseburger
Hamburger, pepper bacon, cheddar, lettuce, jalapeno, tomato, secret sauce
12" Bistro
Bistro Sauce Base, chicken, bacon, Canadian bacon, swiss cheese
12" Deluxe
Sausage, pepper bacon, green pepper, mushrooms, black olives and red onions
12" Dogtown
Italian sausage, Volpi pepperoni and pepper bacon
12" Fire
Blackened Chicken, pepper jack cheese, bell peppers and onions, sriracha crème drizzle
12" Franz Park
Sliced tomatoes, basil, ricotta cheese, garlic olive oil
12" High Pointe
Artichoke, spinach, sundried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, feta cheese
12" Murphy Pie
Chicken, wing sauce, green onion, bleu cheese, jalapeno ranch
12" Tamm Ave
Alfredo based pie with chicken, spinach, pepper bacon, artichoke
12" Turtle Park
Canadian bacon, pineapple, jalapenos, BBQ sauce
12" West Park
Smoked chicken, pepper bacon, cheddar cheese, flash fried onion, BBQ sauce drizzle
12'' Slice Of Week
Jalapeño Popper Pie - Fresh sliced Jalapeños, cheddar cheese, herbed cream cheese, diced tomato, pepper bacon and a BBQ sauce drizzle
12" Half & Half Specialty
Build your own pizza using our specialty toppings as your base
18" Pizza
18" Cheese
18" Art Hill
Smoked meatballs, basil, green pepper, ricotta cheese
18" Bacon Cheeseburger
Hamburger, pepper bacon, cheddar, lettuce, jalapeno, tomato, secret sauce
18" Bistro
Bistro Sauce Base, chicken, bacon, Canadian bacon, swiss cheese
18" Deluxe
Sausage, pepper bacon, green pepper, mushrooms, black olives and red onions
18" Dogtown
Italian sausage, Volpi pepperoni and pepper bacon
18" Fire
Blackened Chicken, pepper jack cheese, bell peppers and onions, sriracha crème drizzle
18" Franz Park
Sliced tomatoes, basil, ricotta cheese, garlic olive oil
18" High Pointe
Artichoke, spinach, sundried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, feta cheese
18" Murphy Pie
Chicken, wing sauce, green onion, bleu cheese, jalapeno ranch
18" Tamm Ave
Alfredo based pie with chicken, spinach, pepper bacon, artichoke
18" Turtle Park
Canadian bacon, pineapple, jalapenos, BBQ sauce
18" West Park
Smoked chicken, pepper bacon, cheddar cheese, flash fried onion, BBQ sauce drizzle
18'' Slice Of Week
Jalapeño Popper Pie - Fresh sliced Jalapeños, cheddar cheese, herbed cream cheese, diced tomato, pepper bacon and a BBQ sauce drizzle
18" Half & Half Specialty
Apps
1 lb Trashed Wings
3 lbs Trashed Wings
Cheesy Caprese Bread
Mozzarella, tomato slices, balsamic glaze and fresh basil
Loaded Waffle Fries
Queso, bacon, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and green onions
Waffle fries
Waffle fries with parmesan
T-ravs
Beef ravioli served with marinara.
Garlic Cheese Bread
with marinara.
Spin dip
Felix’s creamy house made spin dip, topped with parmesan & tomatoes. Served w/warm pita.
Salads/Wraps/Pasta
Garden Salad
romaine, mozzarealla, red onion, tomato and croutons
The Felix Salad
Spinach, bacon, artichoke, mushroom, feta cheese, tomato, and served with red wine vinaigrette
Chef Salad
Romaine, chicken, ham, pepper bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella, red onion, black olive, tomato and croutons
The Greek Salad
Romaine, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, bell peppers, red onion, artichoke, tomato / served with our Greek dressing
Chicken Club Wrap
Chicken, romaine, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese jalapeno ranch. Served w/ waffle fries
Veggie Wrap
Romaine, artichoke, spinach, sundried tomato, kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoncini, feta cheese. Served with waffle fries
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Caesar Dressing, shredded chicken, fresh parmesan, & croutons. w/waffle fries.
Caeser Salad
Fresh Romaine, Croutons, shredded and grated parmesan tossed in a creamy Caeser Dressing
West Pork Mac and Cheese
Shell pasta, smoked pulled pork, creamy cheese sauce, topped with BBQ sauce, fried onions and fresh parsley.
Sandwiches
Meatball Hoagie
Smoked pepper jack cheese stuffed meatballs on cheesy garlic bread, topped with red sauce and parmesan.
Lil Madre
Chef Andy’s mother’s recipe. Braised Italian Beef with pepperoncini and melted provel on a toasted hoagie.
Blackened Chicken Philly
Served with sautéed peppers, onions and creamy queso on a toasted hoagie.
The Manchester
Sliced Italian seasoned chicken with mushrooms, Pepper bacon and spinach on a toasted baguette
Extras
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
6401 Clayton Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63139