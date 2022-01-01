Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Felix's Pizza Pub

review star

No reviews yet

6401 Clayton Avenue

Saint Louis, MO 63139

Popular Items

1 lb Trashed Wings
18" Cheese
Cheese Slice

SELTZER/SPECIALTY

H.N Blk Cherry

$6.00

H.N Watermelon

$6.00

H.N Passionfruit

$6.00

SCH Apple Pie Cider

$5.00

Budlight Black Cherry

$6.00

1220 Lemon Lavender

$6.50

1220 Paloma

$7.00

1220 Cold Brew

$6.00

Brick River Peach

$8.00

Scarlet Letter Red

$5.00

Scarlet Letter Purple

$5.00

Truly Fruit Punch

$6.00

DFH Gin

$7.00

DFH Orange Mango

$7.00

Angry Orchard Cider

$7.00

DFH Seaquench

$6.00

Odell Sippin Tropical Sour

$7.00

Pickle Beer

$6.00

COCKTAILS

Sunny's Marg

$8.00

Strawberry Fields

$9.00

White Paloma

$8.00

Elderflower Collins

$9.00

Blackberry Collins

$9.00

Dogtown Sour 2.0

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Double Chocolate Martini

$12.00

HighNoon Pink Whit(WM)

$12.00

HighNoon Pink Whit (BLK)

$12.00

Highnoon Pink Whit (PF)

$12.00

Pineapple Sangria

$9.00

The Blue Note(cocktail)

$8.00

Cuppa J-mo Martini

$12.00

Sunrise Cider

$9.00

Bloody Sunday

Hail Mary

Ave Maria

Sliced* Pizza

Cheese Slice

$5.99

1 Big Huge 18" Cheese Slice

Art Hill Slice

$9.99

18" slice with Smoked meatballs, basil, green pepper, ricotta cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger Slice

$9.99

Hamburger, pepper bacon, cheddar, lettuce, jalapeno, tomato, secret sauce

Bistro Slice

$9.99

Slice with Bistro Sauce Base, chicken, bacon, Canadian bacon, swiss cheese

Deluxe Slice

$9.99

18" slice with Sausage, pepper bacon, green pepper, mushrooms, black olives and red onions

Dogtown Slice

$9.99

18" slice with Italian sausage, Volpi pepperoni and pepper bacon

Fire Slice

$9.99

18" slice with Blackened Chicken, pepper jack cheese, bell peppers and onions, sriracha crème drizzle

Franz Park Slice

$9.99

18" slice with Sliced tomatoes, basil, ricotta cheese, garlic olive oil

High Pointe Slice

$9.99

Artichoke, spinach, sundried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, feta cheese

Murphy Pie Slice

$9.99

18" slice with Chicken, wing sauce, green onion, bleu cheese, jalapeno ranch

Tamm Ave Slice

$9.99

18" slice with Alfredo based pie with chicken, spinach, pepper bacon, artichoke

Turtle Park Slice

$9.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple, jalapenos, BBQ sauce

West Park Slice

$9.99

18" slice with Smoked chicken, pepper bacon, cheddar cheese, flash fried onion, BBQ sauce drizzle

Slice Of Week

$9.99

Jalapeño Popper Pie - Fresh sliced Jalapeños, cheddar cheese, herbed cream cheese, diced tomato, pepper bacon and a BBQ sauce drizzle

12" Pizza

12" Cheese

$12.99

12" Art Hill

$21.99

Smoked meatballs, basil, green pepper, ricotta cheese

12" Bacon Cheeseburger

$21.99

Hamburger, pepper bacon, cheddar, lettuce, jalapeno, tomato, secret sauce

12" Bistro

$21.99

Bistro Sauce Base, chicken, bacon, Canadian bacon, swiss cheese

12" Deluxe

$21.99

Sausage, pepper bacon, green pepper, mushrooms, black olives and red onions

12" Dogtown

$21.99

Italian sausage, Volpi pepperoni and pepper bacon

12" Fire

$21.99

Blackened Chicken, pepper jack cheese, bell peppers and onions, sriracha crème drizzle

12" Franz Park

$21.99

Sliced tomatoes, basil, ricotta cheese, garlic olive oil

12" High Pointe

$21.99

Artichoke, spinach, sundried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, feta cheese

12" Murphy Pie

$21.99

Chicken, wing sauce, green onion, bleu cheese, jalapeno ranch

12" Tamm Ave

$21.99

Alfredo based pie with chicken, spinach, pepper bacon, artichoke

12" Turtle Park

$21.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple, jalapenos, BBQ sauce

12" West Park

$21.99

Smoked chicken, pepper bacon, cheddar cheese, flash fried onion, BBQ sauce drizzle

12'' Slice Of Week

$21.99

Jalapeño Popper Pie - Fresh sliced Jalapeños, cheddar cheese, herbed cream cheese, diced tomato, pepper bacon and a BBQ sauce drizzle

12" Half & Half Specialty

$21.99

Build your own pizza using our specialty toppings as your base

18" Pizza

"The Bomber" Chili, cheese, sliced beef franks, fried onions

18" Cheese

$18.99

18" Art Hill

$28.99

Smoked meatballs, basil, green pepper, ricotta cheese

18" Bacon Cheeseburger

$28.99

Hamburger, pepper bacon, cheddar, lettuce, jalapeno, tomato, secret sauce

18" Bistro

$28.99

Bistro Sauce Base, chicken, bacon, Canadian bacon, swiss cheese

18" Deluxe

$28.99

Sausage, pepper bacon, green pepper, mushrooms, black olives and red onions

18" Dogtown

$28.99

Italian sausage, Volpi pepperoni and pepper bacon

18" Fire

$28.99

Blackened Chicken, pepper jack cheese, bell peppers and onions, sriracha crème drizzle

18" Franz Park

$28.99

Sliced tomatoes, basil, ricotta cheese, garlic olive oil

18" High Pointe

$28.99

Artichoke, spinach, sundried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, feta cheese

18" Murphy Pie

$28.99

Chicken, wing sauce, green onion, bleu cheese, jalapeno ranch

18" Tamm Ave

$28.99

Alfredo based pie with chicken, spinach, pepper bacon, artichoke

18" Turtle Park

$28.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple, jalapenos, BBQ sauce

18" West Park

$28.99

Smoked chicken, pepper bacon, cheddar cheese, flash fried onion, BBQ sauce drizzle

18'' Slice Of Week

$28.99

Jalapeño Popper Pie - Fresh sliced Jalapeños, cheddar cheese, herbed cream cheese, diced tomato, pepper bacon and a BBQ sauce drizzle

18" Half & Half Specialty

$28.99

Apps

1 lb Trashed Wings

$12.99

3 lbs Trashed Wings

$34.99

Cheesy Caprese Bread

$7.99

Mozzarella, tomato slices, balsamic glaze and fresh basil

Loaded Waffle Fries

$7.99

Queso, bacon, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and green onions

Waffle fries

$4.99

Waffle fries with parmesan

T-ravs

$8.99

Beef ravioli served with marinara.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.49

with marinara.

Spin dip

$7.99

Felix’s creamy house made spin dip, topped with parmesan & tomatoes. Served w/warm pita.

Salads/Wraps/Pasta

Garden Salad

$5.99

romaine, mozzarealla, red onion, tomato and croutons

The Felix Salad

$11.99

Spinach, bacon, artichoke, mushroom, feta cheese, tomato, and served with red wine vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$12.99

Romaine, chicken, ham, pepper bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella, red onion, black olive, tomato and croutons

The Greek Salad

$11.99

Romaine, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, bell peppers, red onion, artichoke, tomato / served with our Greek dressing

Chicken Club Wrap

$10.99

Chicken, romaine, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese jalapeno ranch. Served w/ waffle fries

Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Romaine, artichoke, spinach, sundried tomato, kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoncini, feta cheese. Served with waffle fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Caesar Dressing, shredded chicken, fresh parmesan, & croutons. w/waffle fries.

Caeser Salad

$5.99

Fresh Romaine, Croutons, shredded and grated parmesan tossed in a creamy Caeser Dressing

West Pork Mac and Cheese

$10.99Out of stock

Shell pasta, smoked pulled pork, creamy cheese sauce, topped with BBQ sauce, fried onions and fresh parsley.

Sandwiches

Meatball Hoagie

$12.99

Smoked pepper jack cheese stuffed meatballs on cheesy garlic bread, topped with red sauce and parmesan.

Lil Madre

$12.99

Chef Andy’s mother’s recipe. Braised Italian Beef with pepperoncini and melted provel on a toasted hoagie.

Blackened Chicken Philly

$12.99

Served with sautéed peppers, onions and creamy queso on a toasted hoagie.

The Manchester

$11.99

Sliced Italian seasoned chicken with mushrooms, Pepper bacon and spinach on a toasted baguette

Extras

BBQ

$0.99

Bleu Cheese

$0.99

Buffalo

$0.99

Extra Pita

$1.99

Garlic Butter

$0.99

Greek

$0.99

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.99

Marinara

$0.99

Queso

$1.49

Ranch

$0.99

Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.99

Thai Chile

$0.99

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

6401 Clayton Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63139

Directions

Gallery
Felix's Pizza Pub image
Felix's Pizza Pub image
Felix's Pizza Pub image

Map
