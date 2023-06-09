Restaurant header imageView gallery

Felix's Restaurant & Oyster Bar Lakefront

7400 Lakeshore Drive

New Orleans, LA 70124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

FOOD

STARTERS

ALLIGATOR

$14.99

BBQ SHRIMP APP

$13.99

CRAB CAKE

$18.99

CRAB DIP

$14.99

CRAB FINGERS

$23.99

CALAMARI

$12.99

CRAWFISH PIES

$12.99

MEAT PIES

$11.99

FRIED PICKLES

$9.99

SEARED TUNA

$13.99

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$12.99

SHRIMP REMOULADE

$12.99

SALADS

SIDE CAESAR

$5.99

LARGE CAESAR

$9.99

SIDE SALAD

$5.99

LARGE GARDEN

$9.99

SEAFOOD SALAD

$19.99

COBB SALAD

$12.99

LETTUCE WEDGE SALAD

$10.99

SEARED TUNA SALAD

$18.99

OYSTERS

DZN CHARGRILLED

$28.99

HALF DZN CHARGRILLED

$18.99

HALF DZN RAW

$14.99

DZN RAW

$24.99

HALF DZN BUFFALO

$19.99

DZN BUFFALO

$29.99

HALF DZN ROCKEFELLAR

$19.99

DZN ROCKEFELLAR

$29.99

HALF DZN BIENVILLE

$19.99

DZN BIENVILLE

$29.99

HALF DZN DU JOUR

$19.99

DZN DU JOUR

$29.99

HALF DZN 1/2 &1/2

$19.99

Doz 1/2 & 1/2

$29.99

PLATTERS

SHRIMP PLATTER

$20.99

SHRIMP & OYSTER PLATTER

$25.99

FISH PLATTER

$18.99

SHRIMP & FISH PLATTER

$19.99

SOFTSHELL PLATTER

$27.99

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$27.99

SHRIMP, OYSTERS, FISH

OYSTER PLATTER

$28.99

FROM THE GRILL

CATCH OF THE DAY

$25.99

GRILLED GULF SHRIMP

$22.99

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$15.99

GRILLED REDFISH

$23.99

STUFFED REDFISH

$29.49

GRILLED MAHI MAHI

$23.99

WAGYU BEEF

HAMBURGER

$14.99

CHEESEBURGER

$15.99

ROAST BEEF PO BOY

$16.99

STEAK DU JOUR

$99.00Out of stock

WAGYU FILET

$99.00Out of stock

WAGYU RIBEYE

$48.99Out of stock

WAGYU STRIP

$49.99Out of stock

NEW ORLEANS FAVORITES

BAYOU SAMPLER

$15.99

RED BEANS, JAMBALAYA, ETTOUFFE

BOWL ETTOUFFE

$19.99

CUP ETTOUFFE

$8.99

BOWL JAMBALAYA

$16.99

CUP JAMBALAYA

$5.99

BOWL OYSTER ARTICHOKE

$10.99

CUP OYSTER ARTICHOKE

$7.99

BOWL RED BEANS

$12.99

CUP RED BEANS

$5.49

BOWL GUMBO

$10.99

CUP GUMBO

$7.99

SHRIMP & GRITS

$20.99

SOUP TRIO

$8.99

GUMBO, TURTLE, OYSTER ARTICHOKE

BOWL TURTLE

$10.99

CUP TURTLE

$7.99

BBQ SHRIMP ENTREE

$18.99

PO-BOY / SANDWICH

BBQ SHRIMP PO BOY

$16.99

CRAWFISH POBOY

$15.99

FELIX SPECIAL

$21.99

SHRIMP AND OYSTER

FISH TACOS

$15.99

FRIED FISH PO-BOY

$14.99

GATOR PO BOY

$17.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

1/2 PO BOY

$15.99

OYSTER PO BOY

$24.99

SHRIMP PO BOY

$16.99

SHRIMP TACOS

$15.99

S/S CRAB PO BOY

$19.99

ROAST BEEF PO BOY

$18.99

PASTA

PASTA FELIX

$24.99

OYSTERS, SHRIMP, PENNE, CAJUN CREAM

PASTA ALFREDO

$18.99

BBQ SHRIMP PASTA

$17.99

JAMBALAYA PASTA

$16.99

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$19.99

BOILED SEAFOOD

BOILED SHRIMP

$23.99

ROYAL REDS

$26.99

SNOW CRAB

$48.99

DUNGENESS CRAB

$48.99Out of stock

CRAWFISH

$8.99

ADD ONS

ADD ON GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.99

ADD ON SHRIMP

$8.99

GRILLED OR FRIED MOD

ADD ON FRIED OYSTERS

$10.99

ADD ON SOFTSHELL

$12.99

ADD CRABMEAT

$8.99

ADD ON CRAWFISH TAILS

$8.99

ADD ON SCAMPI SAUCE

$3.99

ADD ON F/Q CREAM

$3.99

ADD ON FRIED CATFISH

$7.99

ADD ON GRILLED CATFISH

$7.99

ADD ON SIDE SAUSAGE

$4.99

SIDES

CHEESY GRITS

$4.49

COLESLAW

$3.49

FRIES

$4.49

HUSHPUPPIES

$4.99

ONION RINGS

$6.99

SAUTEED VEGETABLES

$4.49

SWEET FRIES

$4.99

CHAR BREAD

$0.99

TOAST

CORN

$3.49

POTATOES

$3.49

RICE (WHITE)

$4.00

DESSERTS

NEW ORLEANS BREAD PUDDING

$7.99

NEW YORK STYLE CHEESECAKE

$7.99

CREOLE PECAN PIE

$7.99

KEY LIME PIE

$7.99

DESSERT SPECIAL

$8.99

BOWL OF ICE CREAM

$2.99

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE PIE

$9.99

RED VELVET CHEESE CAKE

$9.99

SPECIALS

DAILY SPECIAL 1

$99.00

DAILY SPECIAL 2

$99.00

DAILY SPECIAL 3

$99.00

DAILY SPECIAL 4

$99.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.95

KIDS FRIED FISH

$6.95

KIDS FRIED SHRIMP

$7.95

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.95

KIDS HAMBURGER

$6.95

KIDS NOODLES ALFREDO

$5.95

KIDS MINI CORN DOGS

$7.95

SUMMER SPECIALS

1/2 Doz OYSTERS FELIX

$15.00

AVOCADO & SHRIMP SALAD

$22.00

1/2 AVOCADO & SHRIMP SALAD

$14.00

BEET SALAD

$23.00

1/2 BEET SALAD

$14.00

BOILED LOUISIANA CRAWFISH

$8.99

WILD ATLANTIC SALMON

$27.00

DIVER SCALLOPS

$35.00

CHILEAN SEA BASS

$39.00Out of stock

NEW POTATOES

$8.00

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$8.00

ASPARAGUS & SUGAR SNAP PEAS

$10.00
PROSCIUTTO AND MELON

PROSCIUTTO AND MELON

$19.00

Local Cantaloupe, Prosciutto di Parma, Feta Cheese, Wild Arugula, Ginger Vinaigrette and Aged Balsamic Vinegar

CAPRESE

CAPRESE

$17.00

Charred Cherry Tomatoes, Local Heirloom Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Micro Basil, Aged Balsamic Vinegar

ROYAL RED SHRIMP CEVICHE

ROYAL RED SHRIMP CEVICHE

$23.00

Marinated Royal Red Shrimp in Lime and Cilantro served with Mango, Red Onion, Jicama

WATERMELON GAZPACHO

WATERMELON GAZPACHO

$18.00

Heirloom Tomato, Local Watermelon, Fresh Mint served with Jumbo Lump Crab, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

PEACHES AND BURRATA

PEACHES AND BURRATA

$21.00

Grilled Peach, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Peach Jam, Micro Mint, Baguette Chips

FRESH MAIN LOBSTER ROLL

FRESH MAIN LOBSTER ROLL

$42.00

Dill Aioli, Pickled Celery, Citrus, and Fresh Herbs served on a Brioche Roll with French Fries

GRILLED GULF MAHI

GRILLED GULF MAHI

$38.00

Grilled Mahi, glazed with Teriyaki, served over Coconut Rice, topped with Caribbean Fruit Chutney and Cilantro

OPEN-FACE STEAK SANDWICH

OPEN-FACE STEAK SANDWICH

$42.00

Bleu Cheese Spread, Caramelized Onions, Flat Iron Steak, with Pickled Radish, Arugula and Pea Tendrils

DRINKS

DRAFT BEER

DRAFT JUCIFER

$6.75

DRAFT ABITA AMBER

$6.75

DRAFT ABITA STRAWBERRY

$6.75

DRAFT MODELO

$6.75

DRAFT CANEBREAK

$6.75

DRAFT BLUE MOON

$6.75

DRAFT YUENGLING PORTER

$6.75Out of stock

BTL / CAN BEER

BUD LIGHT

$4.54

COORS LIGHT

$4.54

CORONA

$5.76

HEINEKEN

$5.76

MICH ULTRA

$5.76

MILLER LITE

$4.54

BUD

$4.54

STELLA

$5.76

WHITE CLAW

$5.76

O'DOULS

$4.54

COCKTAILS

1ST AND 10

$12.00

AREA 3 OYSTER SHOOTYER

$7.00

BELLINI

$8.00

BLACK N' GOLD MARGARITA

$15.00

BLUE HAWAIIAN

$10.00

BUSH WHACKER

$10.00

CUCUMBER COLLINS

$11.50

DEUX LUX BLOODY MARY

$13.50

EGG NOG DAIQUIRI

$10.00

FELIX MANHATTEN

$10.00

FELIX'S BLOODY MARY

$10.50

FRENCH 75

$11.00

GRAPEFRUIT DROP

$11.50

GREEN TEA SHOT

$11.50

JAGER BOMB

$12.00

JALAPENO MARGARITA

$12.00

KAMAKAZI

$8.00

KENTUCKY MULE

$12.00

KING CAKE DAIQUIRI

$10.00

LAKEFRONT HURRICAIN

$13.00

LAKEFRONT SUNSET

$15.95

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$11.50

LEMON DROP SHOT

$8.50

LONG BEACH TEA

$11.00

LONG ISLAND TEA

$11.00

LOUISIANA LEMONADE

$11.50

MAI TAI

$10.50

MIMOSA

$8.00

MINT JULEP

$8.00

MISSISSIPPI HONEY BEE

$11.50

NEW ORLEANS FIZZ

$11.00

NOLA COLA

$10.00

OLD FASHIONED

$11.00

PEACH FROZE

$10.00

PIMMS CUP

$11.00

RED SNAPPER

$8.00

RED WINE FROZE

$10.00

RUM PUNCH

$12.00

SAZARAC

$11.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$8.00

STRAWBERRIE/LIMEADE

$11.50

STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI

$10.00

STRAWBERRY FIELDS MARTINI

$12.00

STRAWBERRY MARTINI

$11.50

TEQUILA ESPRESSO MARTINI

$12.00

TOP SHELF MARGARITA

$13.00

VEGAS BOMB

$10.00

VIRGIN BLOODY

$5.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$9.00

ZULU MARGARITA

$11.50

WINE

HOUSE CABERNET

$6.50Out of stock

HOUSE MERLOT

$6.50Out of stock

HOUSE PINOT NOIR

$6.50Out of stock

JOEL GOTT CABERNET

$10.00

COPPOLA CABERNET

$11.00

K.J. CABERNET

$12.00

JOEL GOTT PINOT NOIR

$10.00

COPPOLA PINOT NOIR

$11.00

LA CREMA PINO NOIR

$14.00

CHARLES & CHARLES

$8.00

MURPHY GOODE MERLOT

$10.00

BTL JOEL GOTT CABERNET

$38.00

BTL COPPOLA CABERNET

$42.00

BTL K.J. CABERNET

$46.00

BTL JOEL GOTT PINOT NOIR

$38.00

BTL COPPOLA PINOT NOIR

$42.00

BTL LA CREMA PINO NOIR

$55.00

BTL CHARLES & CHARLES

$28.00

BTL MURPHY GOODE MERLOT

$39.00

JOEL GOTT CHARDONNAY

$10.00

K.J. CHARDONNAY

$11.00

LA CREMA CHARDONNAY

$12.00

SONOMA-CUTRIER

$13.00

JOEL GOTT SAUVIGNON

$10.00

ECHO BAY SAUVIGNON BLANC

$11.00

JOEL GOTT PINOT GRIS

$10.00

SANTA MARGHERITA PINOT GREGIO

$15.00

PACIFIC RIM RIESLING

$8.00

GIUNCO VERMINTINO

$12.00

BTL JOEL GOTT CHARDONNAY

$38.00

BTL K.J. CHARDONNAY

$42.00

BTL LA CREMA CHARDONNAY

$48.00

BTL SONOMA-CUTRIER

$55.00

BTL JOEL GOTT SAUVIGNON

$38.00

BTL ECHO BAY SAUVIGNON BLANC

$42.00

BTL JOEL GOTT PINOT GRIS

$38.00

BTL SANTA MARGHERITA PINOT GREGIO

$58.00

BTL PACIFIC RIM RIESLING

$30.00

BTL GIUNCO VERMINTINO

$45.00

DECOY ROSE

$10.00

BTL DECOY ROSE

$38.00

OPERA PRIMA BRUT

$7.00

AVISSI PROSECCO ROSE

$10.00

BTL OPERA PRIMA BRUT

$28.00

BTL AVISSI PROSECCO

$9.00

BTL AVISSI PROSECCO ROSE

$38.00

N/A BEVERAGES

COKE

$3.29

DIET COKE

$3.29

SPRITE

$3.29

ROOT BEER

$3.29

DR.PEPPER

$3.29

LEMONADE

$3.29

RED CRÈME SODA

$3.29

SHIRLY TEMPLE

$3.79

FRUIT PUNCH

$4.49

TEA

$3.29

SWEET TEA

$3.29

BOTTLE WATER

$1.00

RED BULL

$4.50

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$4.50

BOTTLE ROOT BEER

$3.99Out of stock

GINGER BEER

$4.50

COFFEE

$3.29

MILK

$3.99

N/C WATER

ORANGE JUICE

$3.99

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.99

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.99

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.99

SODA

$3.25

TONIC

$3.29

VODKA

Three Olives

$7.50

Absolut

$7.50

Absolut Citron

$8.50

Trinity

$7.50

Absolut Vanilla

$8.50

Cathead Honeysuckle

$8.50

Ketel One

$8.50

Titos

$8.50

Grey Goose

$11.50

Firefly Vodka

$8.50

DBL Three Olives

$10.50

DBL Absolut

$10.50

DBL Absolut Citron

$11.50

DBL Trinity

$10.50

DBL Absolut Vanilla

$11.50

DBL Cathead Honeysuckle

$11.50

DBL Ketel One

$11.50

DBL Titos

$11.50

DBL Grey Goose

$14.50

DBL Firefly Vodka

$11.50

GIN

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$7.50

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

St. George

$7.50

Bombay

$7.50

DBL Well Gin

$9.00

DBL Beefeater

$10.50

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$11.00

DBL Hendricks

$12.00

DBL St. George

$10.50

DBL Bombay

$10.50

RUM

Bacardi

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Malibu

$7.75

Meyers

$9.00

Mount Gay

$8.50

DBL Bacardi

$10.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.50

DBL Malibu

$10.75

DBL Meyers

$12.00

DBL Mount Gay

$11.50

TEQUILA

Maestro Dobel

$11.00

Cuervo Gold

$8.50

Patron

$10.50

Altos Plata

$10.50

Altos Reposodo

$10.50

Gran Coramino

$14.00

DBL Maestro Dobel

$14.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$11.50

DBL Patron

$13.50

DBL Altos Plata

$13.50

DBL Altos Reposodo

$13.50

DBL Gran Coramino

$17.00

WHISKEY

Crown Royal

$7.50

Crown apple

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jamesons

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.50

Buffalo Trace

$8.50

Makers Mark

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$7.50

Evan Williams

$7.50

Fireball

$7.50

DBL Crown Royal

$10.50

DBL Crown apple

$10.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.50

DBL Jamesons

$11.00

DBL Jim Beam

$10.50

DBL Buffalo Trace

$11.50

DBL Makers Mark

$13.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$10.50

DBL Evan Williams

$10.50

DBL Fireball

$10.50

SCOTCH

Dewars

$9.00

Glenlivet

$11.00

J&B

$8.00

DBL Dewars

$12.00

DBL Glenlivet

$14.00

DBL J&B

$11.00

LIQUEURS

Amaretto

$7.50

Baileys

$8.50

Chamboard

$8.50

Crème de Banana

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Frangleico

$11.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.50

Triple Sec

$5.50

St. Germaine

$8.50

Campari

$8.50

Peach Schnapps

$7.50

Pimms

$8.50

Peychaud Apertivo

$8.50

Cointreau

$8.50

HENNESSEY

$12.50

DUSSE

$15.00

DBL Amaretto

$10.50

DBL Baileys

$11.50

DBL Chamboard

$11.50

DBL Crème de Banana

$10.50

DBL Grand Marnier

$11.50

DBL Frangleico

$14.00

DBL Jagermeister

$12.00

DBL Kahlua

$11.50

DBL Triple Sec

$8.50

DBL St. Germaine

$11.50

DBL Campari

$11.50

DBL Peach Schnapps

$10.50

DBL Pimms

$11.50

DBL Peychaud Apertivo

$11.50

DBL Cointreau

$11.50

RETAIL

RETAIL ITEMS

Short Sleeve

$25.00

Long Sleeve

$30.00

Hat

$20.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Koozie

$1.00

Seltzer

$2.00

FOOD TRUCK

FOOD

HALF DZN RAW

$14.99

DZN RAW

$24.99

1/2 CHARGRILLED

$18.99

DZN CHARGRILLED

$28.99

1/2 Doz OYSTERS FELIX

$15.00

QUESADILLA

$10.00

CHEESEBURGER

$16.00

FISH TACOS

$16.00

SHRIMP TACOS

$16.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

POPCORN SHRIMP BASKET

$15.00

FRIED OYSTER BASKET

$15.00

FRIED & GRILLED HOT WINGS

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Back in the 1940’s, Felix’s put the New Orleans oyster bar on the map, creating a place where oyster-lovers could ‘belly up to the bar’ and have the freshest oysters shucked right in front of them. Felix’s fast became a New Orleans’ institution that drew a devoted local, national and international following which has inspired generations of oyster fans.

Location

7400 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans, LA 70124

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

