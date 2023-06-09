Felix's Restaurant & Oyster Bar Lakefront
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Back in the 1940’s, Felix’s put the New Orleans oyster bar on the map, creating a place where oyster-lovers could ‘belly up to the bar’ and have the freshest oysters shucked right in front of them. Felix’s fast became a New Orleans’ institution that drew a devoted local, national and international following which has inspired generations of oyster fans.
Location
7400 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans, LA 70124
