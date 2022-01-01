Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

1729 West Golf Road

Mount Prospect, IL 60056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Pizza
14" Pizza
18" Pizza

WEEKDAY FAMILY SPECIALS

Option 1 (2-3 people)

Option 1 (2-3 people)

$44.95

Large Salad w/choice of Dressing,, a Pound of Pasta, & 6 pcs of our Famous Broasted Chicken

Option 2 (4-6 people)

Option 2 (4-6 people)

$79.95

Double Large Salad w/choice of Dressing - 2 Pounds of Pasta, & 12 Pieces of our Famous Broasted Chicken

APPETIZERS

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.95

Calamari Deep Fried in a mixture of Flour, parsley, salt, and pepper

Grilled Calamari

Grilled Calamari

$13.95

Grilled with Fresh garlic, Italian spices, and Olive oil on Fresh Arugula garlic, Italian spices and olive oil.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$8.95

Chopped tomatoes, balsamic, basil, and garlic,

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$9.95

Cheese Ravioli covered with Italian Bread Crumbs and Parmesan Deep Fried and Served with Marinara Sauce

Stuffed Artichoke

Stuffed Artichoke

$9.95

Baked with Fresh garlic, Italian spices, and Olive oil on Fresh Arugula garlic, Italian spices and olive oil.

Arancini

Arancini

$9.95

Delicious, crispy, deep fried Sicilian balls of rice. They have a meat sauce and mozzarella cheese filling and crunchy breadcrumb coating.

Sweet and Spicy Calamari

Sweet and Spicy Calamari

$14.95

Fried Calamari Asian style Crispy. Sweet and Spicy. Just enough spice to make you want more....

Oysters Rockefeller

Oysters Rockefeller

$14.95+

Fresh Oysters covered with Spinach, Butter, Finely Chopped Onion, Romano Cheese and Lemon Juice

Assorted Italian Antipasto

Assorted Italian Antipasto

$13.95

Assorted Italian Cold Cuts, Cheese& More

Baked Clams

Baked Clams

$10.95+

Fresh Clams stuffed with a mixture of Bread Crumbs, Parsley, Butter & more

Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.95

Mushrooms covered with Breadcrumbs & Spices

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Mozzarella Cheese rolled in Breadcrumbs and Deep Fried

Sausage & Peppers

Sausage & Peppers

$9.95

Italian Sausage Sauteed with Sweet Peppers in a Garlic Wine Sauce

Mussels

Mussels

$11.95

Fresh Mussels Sauteed in your Choice Marinara or White Sauce

Oysters on the Half Shell

Oysters on the Half Shell

$12.95+

Raw Oysters

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.95

Five Peeled Shrimp w/ Cocktail Sauce

Shrimp De Jonge

$7.95

Shrimps baked with, breadcrumbs, butter, garlic and a touch of wine

Garlic Bread

$5.95

Pizza Bread

$5.95

Avocado Salad

$7.95

SOUPS

Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle

$4.75+
Minestrone Soup

Minestrone Soup

$4.75+

Soup of the Day

$4.75+

SALADS

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$12.95

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pepperoncinis, Pickled Veggies Italian Cold Cuts, Olives, Provalone Cheese

Avocado Salad

$7.95

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Caesar Side Salad

$4.95
Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$4.75
Ernie & Pats Salad

Ernie & Pats Salad

$11.95

Artichoke hearts, salami, mortadella, fresh mozzarella, provolone cheese, black olives, cucumbers, tomatoes

Insalata Caprese

Insalata Caprese

$10.95

Large Salad

$8.00
Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$11.95

Roasted beets, candied walnuts, crumbled goat cheese and pomegranate dressing

Special Salad

Special Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onions, pickled veggies, olives and provolone cheese

PASTAS

Baked Rigatoni

Baked Rigatoni

$16.95

Rigatoni in Meat Sauce covered with Mozzarella Cheese and baked in the oven

Bowtie Pasta Crudo

Bowtie Pasta Crudo

$16.95

Farfalle in Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Fresh Basil

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$16.95
Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$16.95
Joe's Rigatoni

Joe's Rigatoni

$17.95

Spinach, mushrooms and sliced Italian sausage served in our own special tomato sauce

Lasagna

Lasagna

$17.95

Meat & cheese filled, topped with meat sauce.

Liguini Pescatore

Liguini Pescatore

$23.95

Clams,Calamari, Mussels, & Shrimp in Red or White Sauce

Linguine Ala Norma

$18.95
Linguine with Calamari

Linguine with Calamari

$19.95

Fresh Calamari sauteed in Olive Oil, Garlic, White Wine, Butter, Fresh Parsley over Linguini. Available with Marinara Sauce

Linguine with Clams

Linguine with Clams

$19.95

Fresh clams, in red or white sauce, sauteed in olive oil, fresh garlic, white wine, clam juice and butter served over pasta

Linguine with Muscles

Linguine with Muscles

$19.95

Fresh Mussels sauteed in Olive Oil, Garlic, White Wine, Butter, Fresh Parsley over Linguini. Available with Marinara Sauce

Manicotti Fellini

Manicotti Fellini

$16.95

Ricotta cheese mixed with chicken and spinach in a creamy sauce

Cod Napolitan

Cod Napolitan

$22.95

Cod fish baked in olive oil , with onions, capers, black olives, cherry tomatoes, potatoes, dry wine, fresh garlic, and bay leaves.

Pick Your Pasta

Pick Your Pasta

$16.95

Your choice of pasta and pasta sauce along with additions you can add

Ravioli

Ravioli

$16.95

Cheese or meat filled with your choice of sauce

Rigatoni Fellini

Rigatoni Fellini

$16.95

Chicken, Asparagus, Mushrooms, Sundried Tomatoes in Marscapone Tomato Sauce

Rigatoni Vodka

Rigatoni Vodka

$17.95

Rigatoni in a creamy vodka sauce

Stuffed Shells

Stuffed Shells

$16.95

Ricotta Cheese filled Shells, topped with meat sauce and Mozzarella Cheese then Baked in the oven

ENTREES

Braciole

Braciole

$21.95

Flank steak pounded thin, rolled up with a mixture of garlic, cheese, parsley, egg, and bread crumbs, pan seared and braised in a marinara sauce served with rigatoni.

Broasted Chicken

Broasted Chicken

$17.95

Half chicken served with coleslaw, homemade potato chips and Soup or Salad. Broasting is a method of deep frying chicken in a pressure cooker that holds the moisture and juices in the chicken and keeps the outside crispy..

Chicken Florentino

Chicken Florentino

$18.95

Spinach.Ricotta Cheese, , Pancetta, Mozzarella Cheese, Potatoes

Chicken Francese

$17.95
Chicken Limone

Chicken Limone

$17.95

Sautéed in lemon, butter, and wine sauce, and served with angel hair pasta

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$17.95

Sautéed in onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and marsala wine, and served with mashed potatoes.

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$17.95

Breaded, side lemon-butter sauce, arugula, fresh tomatoes, red onions roasted potatoes.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$17.95

Breaded Chicken Breast, Covered with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella then baked and Served with Rigatoni Marinara

Chicken Scaloppini

$17.95
Chicken Vesuvio Bone-in

Chicken Vesuvio Bone-in

$20.95

1/2 Chicken on the Bone sautéed in olive oil, garlic, white wine, fresh rosemary, and peas. Served with oven roasted vesuvio potatoes

Chicken Vesuvio

Chicken Vesuvio

$18.95

Boneless chicken breast sautéed in olive oil, garlic, white wine, fresh rosemary, and peas. Served with oven roasted vesuvio potatoes

Cod Neapolitan

Cod Neapolitan

$22.95
Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.95

Served with rigatoni marinara

Eggplant Sicilian

Eggplant Sicilian

$16.95

Grilled eggplant topped with marinara sauce and basil, served with angel hair pasta and marinara sauce

Fried Shrimp Dinner

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$19.95

Served with choice of potato and coleslaw

Lake Perch

$18.95
Salmon Bruschetta

Salmon Bruschetta

$21.95

Bruschetta mixture and avocado slices, served with oven roasted potatoes

Scallops

Scallops

$23.95

Seared Scallops over angel hair pasta with a creamy lemon sauce and served with grilled vegetables.

Shrimp Fellini

$19.95
Veal Fellini

Veal Fellini

$23.95

A light butter and wine sauce with eggplant, prosciutto and mozzarella served with oven roasted potatoes

Veal Limone

Veal Limone

$22.95

Sautéed in lemon, butter, and wine sauce. Served with angel hair pasta

Veal Marsala

Veal Marsala

$22.95

Sautéed in onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and marsala wine, served with mashed potatoes

Veal Milanese

Veal Milanese

$22.95

Breaded with side lemon-butter sauce, arugula, tomatoes, red onions and roasted potatoes.

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$22.95

Served with rigatoni marinara sauce

PIZZA

Individual Pizza

Individual Pizza

$10.95
12" Pizza

12" Pizza

$13.95
14" Pizza

14" Pizza

$15.95
16" Pizza

16" Pizza

$18.95
18" Pizza

18" Pizza

$21.95

SPECIALTY PIZZA

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$18.95+
White Pizza

White Pizza

$19.95+
Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.95+
Fellini Special Pizza

Fellini Special Pizza

$19.95+

Vegetarian Pizza

$18.95+

SANDWICHES

Italian Beef Sandwich

Italian Beef Sandwich

$11.95
Italian Sausage Sandwich

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$11.95
Combination Beef & Sausage

Combination Beef & Sausage

$12.95
Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$11.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95
Submarine Sandwich

Submarine Sandwich

$11.95
Pepper and Egg Sandwich

Pepper and Egg Sandwich

$10.95

SIDES

Meatballs

Meatballs

$6.95
Side of Pasta

Side of Pasta

$5.95
Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$5.95

Side of French Fries

$3.00
Grilled Veggies

Grilled Veggies

$5.95
Garlic Broccoli

Garlic Broccoli

$5.95

Vesuvio Potatoes

$5.95

Side Of Chips

$3.00

DESSERTS

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.95
Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.95
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.95
Limoncello Cake

Limoncello Cake

$5.95
Spumoni

Spumoni

$5.95
Italian Ice

Italian Ice

$5.95
Fried Dough

Fried Dough

$6.95

Birthday Dessert

$6.00

Ice Cream Sundea

$6.50

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Lasagna

$8.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$8.00

Kids Mozzarella Sticks & Fries

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

DAILY SPECIALS

TUES - Chicken Parm Special

TUES - Chicken Parm Special

$16.95
WED - Broasted Chicken Special

WED - Broasted Chicken Special

$16.95
THUR - Lasagna Special

THUR - Lasagna Special

$16.95

FRI-LAKE PERCH

$17.95
FRI - Fried Shrimp Special

FRI - Fried Shrimp Special

$18.95

1/2 Slab Ribs

$22.95

SUNDAY - Ribs Full Slab

$28.95

COMBO BROASTED/RIBS

$23.95

Fried Zucchini Chips

$8.95

Watermelon Salad

$9.95

Eggplant Stack

$11.95

Salmon Vesuvio

$18.95

Broasted Chicken/Pasta Crudo

$18.95

Mushroom Ravioli

$18.95

Bucatini Puttanesca

$18.95

Apple Strudel Ice Cream

$7.95

N/A Bevs

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.95
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea-Peach

$3.00

Iced Tea-Raspberry

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$2.50

Mount Dew

$2.95

Pellegrino

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.95

Sobe Pomegranate

$2.95
Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$2.50
Espresso

Espresso

$3.50+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where Family Gathers!

Location

1729 West Golf Road, Mount Prospect, IL 60056

Directions

Gallery
Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Station 34
orange starNo Reviews
34 S Main St Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurantnext
Passero
orange star4.4 • 752
3 S Evergreen Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
H.O.M.E.
orange starNo Reviews
1227 N. Rand Rd. Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View restaurantnext
Chicago Prime Italian
orange starNo Reviews
700 North Meacham Road Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext
North Branch Pizza & Burger
orange star4.2 • 1,450
4520 W Lake Ave Glenview, IL 60025
View restaurantnext
Real Time Sports Bar - 1120 W. Devon Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1120 W. Devon Avenue Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Mount Prospect
Des Plaines
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Arlington Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Wheeling
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Park Ridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Palatine
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston