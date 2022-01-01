- Home
Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria
1729 West Golf Road
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
WEEKDAY FAMILY SPECIALS
APPETIZERS
Fried Calamari
Calamari Deep Fried in a mixture of Flour, parsley, salt, and pepper
Grilled Calamari
Grilled with Fresh garlic, Italian spices, and Olive oil on Fresh Arugula garlic, Italian spices and olive oil.
Bruschetta
Chopped tomatoes, balsamic, basil, and garlic,
Toasted Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli covered with Italian Bread Crumbs and Parmesan Deep Fried and Served with Marinara Sauce
Stuffed Artichoke
Baked with Fresh garlic, Italian spices, and Olive oil on Fresh Arugula garlic, Italian spices and olive oil.
Arancini
Delicious, crispy, deep fried Sicilian balls of rice. They have a meat sauce and mozzarella cheese filling and crunchy breadcrumb coating.
Sweet and Spicy Calamari
Fried Calamari Asian style Crispy. Sweet and Spicy. Just enough spice to make you want more....
Oysters Rockefeller
Fresh Oysters covered with Spinach, Butter, Finely Chopped Onion, Romano Cheese and Lemon Juice
Assorted Italian Antipasto
Assorted Italian Cold Cuts, Cheese& More
Baked Clams
Fresh Clams stuffed with a mixture of Bread Crumbs, Parsley, Butter & more
Breaded Mushrooms
Mushrooms covered with Breadcrumbs & Spices
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella Cheese rolled in Breadcrumbs and Deep Fried
Sausage & Peppers
Italian Sausage Sauteed with Sweet Peppers in a Garlic Wine Sauce
Mussels
Fresh Mussels Sauteed in your Choice Marinara or White Sauce
Oysters on the Half Shell
Raw Oysters
Shrimp Cocktail
Five Peeled Shrimp w/ Cocktail Sauce
Shrimp De Jonge
Shrimps baked with, breadcrumbs, butter, garlic and a touch of wine
Garlic Bread
Pizza Bread
Avocado Salad
SALADS
Antipasto Salad
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pepperoncinis, Pickled Veggies Italian Cold Cuts, Olives, Provalone Cheese
Avocado Salad
Caesar Salad
Caesar Side Salad
Dinner Salad
Ernie & Pats Salad
Artichoke hearts, salami, mortadella, fresh mozzarella, provolone cheese, black olives, cucumbers, tomatoes
Insalata Caprese
Large Salad
Roasted Beet Salad
Roasted beets, candied walnuts, crumbled goat cheese and pomegranate dressing
Special Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onions, pickled veggies, olives and provolone cheese
PASTAS
Baked Rigatoni
Rigatoni in Meat Sauce covered with Mozzarella Cheese and baked in the oven
Bowtie Pasta Crudo
Farfalle in Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Fresh Basil
Fettuccini Alfredo
Gnocchi
Joe's Rigatoni
Spinach, mushrooms and sliced Italian sausage served in our own special tomato sauce
Lasagna
Meat & cheese filled, topped with meat sauce.
Liguini Pescatore
Clams,Calamari, Mussels, & Shrimp in Red or White Sauce
Linguine Ala Norma
Linguine with Calamari
Fresh Calamari sauteed in Olive Oil, Garlic, White Wine, Butter, Fresh Parsley over Linguini. Available with Marinara Sauce
Linguine with Clams
Fresh clams, in red or white sauce, sauteed in olive oil, fresh garlic, white wine, clam juice and butter served over pasta
Linguine with Muscles
Fresh Mussels sauteed in Olive Oil, Garlic, White Wine, Butter, Fresh Parsley over Linguini. Available with Marinara Sauce
Manicotti Fellini
Ricotta cheese mixed with chicken and spinach in a creamy sauce
Cod Napolitan
Cod fish baked in olive oil , with onions, capers, black olives, cherry tomatoes, potatoes, dry wine, fresh garlic, and bay leaves.
Pick Your Pasta
Your choice of pasta and pasta sauce along with additions you can add
Ravioli
Cheese or meat filled with your choice of sauce
Rigatoni Fellini
Chicken, Asparagus, Mushrooms, Sundried Tomatoes in Marscapone Tomato Sauce
Rigatoni Vodka
Rigatoni in a creamy vodka sauce
Stuffed Shells
Ricotta Cheese filled Shells, topped with meat sauce and Mozzarella Cheese then Baked in the oven
ENTREES
Braciole
Flank steak pounded thin, rolled up with a mixture of garlic, cheese, parsley, egg, and bread crumbs, pan seared and braised in a marinara sauce served with rigatoni.
Broasted Chicken
Half chicken served with coleslaw, homemade potato chips and Soup or Salad. Broasting is a method of deep frying chicken in a pressure cooker that holds the moisture and juices in the chicken and keeps the outside crispy..
Chicken Florentino
Spinach.Ricotta Cheese, , Pancetta, Mozzarella Cheese, Potatoes
Chicken Francese
Chicken Limone
Sautéed in lemon, butter, and wine sauce, and served with angel hair pasta
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed in onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and marsala wine, and served with mashed potatoes.
Chicken Milanese
Breaded, side lemon-butter sauce, arugula, fresh tomatoes, red onions roasted potatoes.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded Chicken Breast, Covered with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella then baked and Served with Rigatoni Marinara
Chicken Scaloppini
Chicken Vesuvio Bone-in
1/2 Chicken on the Bone sautéed in olive oil, garlic, white wine, fresh rosemary, and peas. Served with oven roasted vesuvio potatoes
Chicken Vesuvio
Boneless chicken breast sautéed in olive oil, garlic, white wine, fresh rosemary, and peas. Served with oven roasted vesuvio potatoes
Cod Neapolitan
Eggplant Parmigiana
Served with rigatoni marinara
Eggplant Sicilian
Grilled eggplant topped with marinara sauce and basil, served with angel hair pasta and marinara sauce
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Served with choice of potato and coleslaw
Lake Perch
Salmon Bruschetta
Bruschetta mixture and avocado slices, served with oven roasted potatoes
Scallops
Seared Scallops over angel hair pasta with a creamy lemon sauce and served with grilled vegetables.
Shrimp Fellini
Veal Fellini
A light butter and wine sauce with eggplant, prosciutto and mozzarella served with oven roasted potatoes
Veal Limone
Sautéed in lemon, butter, and wine sauce. Served with angel hair pasta
Veal Marsala
Sautéed in onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and marsala wine, served with mashed potatoes
Veal Milanese
Breaded with side lemon-butter sauce, arugula, tomatoes, red onions and roasted potatoes.
Veal Parmigiana
Served with rigatoni marinara sauce
SPECIALTY PIZZA
SANDWICHES
SIDES
DESSERTS
KIDS MENU
DAILY SPECIALS
TUES - Chicken Parm Special
WED - Broasted Chicken Special
THUR - Lasagna Special
FRI-LAKE PERCH
FRI - Fried Shrimp Special
1/2 Slab Ribs
SUNDAY - Ribs Full Slab
COMBO BROASTED/RIBS
Fried Zucchini Chips
Watermelon Salad
Eggplant Stack
Salmon Vesuvio
Broasted Chicken/Pasta Crudo
Mushroom Ravioli
Bucatini Puttanesca
Apple Strudel Ice Cream
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Where Family Gathers!
1729 West Golf Road, Mount Prospect, IL 60056