Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
French
Latin American

Felly Bistro Online Ordering

68 Reviews

$$

769 E Passyunk Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Take out and enjoy!

Location

769 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Directions

Gallery
Felly Bistro Online Ordering image
Felly Bistro Online Ordering image

Similar restaurants in your area

BRIDGET FOY'S
orange starNo Reviews
200 south street Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys - 228 South Street
orange starNo Reviews
228 South Street Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
Hawthornes Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
738 S 11th Street Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
Forsythia - Olde City
orange star5.0 • 1,787
233 Chestnut St. Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Bud & Marilyn's
orange star4.5 • 5,375
1234 Locust St Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Hatch & Coop
orange star4.4 • 1,162
122 S 12th St Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

The Bagel Place
orange star4.7 • 2,166
404 Queen St Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
Cry Baby Pasta
orange star4.2 • 841
627 S 3rd St Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
Fitz and Starts
orange star4.5 • 639
743 S 4th St Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
Felly Bistro on Pass
orange star4.7 • 68
769 E Passyunk Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Washington Square West
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Spring Garden
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Society Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Avenue of the Arts South
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Old City
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Fairmount
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Graduate Hospital
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Penn Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston