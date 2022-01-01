A map showing the location of Balmoral Event CenterView gallery

Balmoral Event Center

116 Kenny Blvd

Haines City, FL 33844

REDS

ALBARINO - Abadia

$8.00

CAB - Blackburn

$9.00

CAB - R. Mondavi

$8.00

MERLOT - R. MONDAVI

$8.00

MERLOT - Villa Loren

$8.00

MONTEPULCIANO - Impero Coll.

$7.00

MONTEPULCIANO - Metinella

$9.00

PINO NOIR - Argus

$9.00

SWEET RED - Sangue di Giuda

$8.00

WHITES

CHARD - Coelho

$8.00

CHARD - R. Mondavi

$8.00

MOSCATO - La Montebello

$8.00

PINO GRIGIO -

$8.00

PINO GRIGIO - Villa Loren

$8.00

RIESLING - 14 Hands

$8.00

RIESLING - Fulkerson

$8.00

TEMPRANILLO - Covitoro

$8.00

SPARKLING

ROSE´ - TAMARESCO

$6.00

SPARKLING CIDER

$3.00

GIN

BEEFEATER

$8.00+

TANQUERAY

$8.00+

RUM

BACARDI

$8.00+

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$8.00+

MALIBU

$7.00+

SCOTCH

DEWARS - WHITE LABEL

$9.00+

Johnnie Walker

$10.00

TEQUILA

DON NACHO - BLANCO

$8.00+

DON NACHO - GOLD

$8.00+

DON NACHO - REPOSADO

$9.00+

JOSE CUERVO - GOLD

$8.00+

JOSE CUERVO - SILVER

$8.00+

PATRON - SILVER

$9.00+

VODKA

ABSOLUT

$8.00+

GREY GOOSE

$10.00+

KETTLE ONE

$9.00+

KETTLE ONE - CITRON

$9.00+

TITOS

$8.00+

WHISKEY

CROWN

$9.00+

CROWN APPLE

$9.00+

JACK DANIELS

$8.00+

JAMESON

$8.00+

JIM BEAM

$7.00+

SEAGRAMS

$7.00+

MAKERS

$9.00+

CORDIALS

AMARETTO

$5.00

BAILEY'S

$5.00

BUTTERSCOTCH SCHNAPPS

$3.00

CHAMBORD

$7.00

COINTREAU

$5.00

FIREBALL

$6.00

GRAN MARNIER

$7.00

HENNESSY

$8.00

JAGER

$6.00

KAHLUA

$5.00

MIDORI

$4.00

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$3.00

RUMPLEMINZE

$6.00

SAMBUCA

$5.00

TRIPLE SEC

$4.00

SHOTS

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$5.00

FIREBALL

$6.00

IRISH CAR BOMB

$9.00

IRISH FLAG

$5.00

JAGER

$6.00

JAGER BOMB

$9.00

JOLLY RANCHER

$5.00

JOSE CUERVO

$6.00

LEMON DROP

$6.00

PATRON

$9.00

RED HEADED SLUT

$6.00

RUMPLEMINZE

$6.00

STARBURST

$6.00

VEGAS BOMB

$9.00

Specials

Rasp Bourbon Lemonade

$8.00

Fighting 69 Pickleback

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Spiked Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Poinsettia

$7.00

Winter Sangria

$7.00

Rumplemintz

$5.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$7.00

CONCESSIONS

Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries

$12.00

Chicken Salad Croissant w/ Fries

$10.00

Hot Dog w/ Fries

$9.00

Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$5.00

Nachos

$5.00

French Fries

$3.50

Chips

$3.00

Popcorn

$2.50

Air Heads

$1.00

Hershey's

$2.00

KitKat

$2.00

Reese's

$2.00

Granola Bar

$2.00

Chex Mix

$3.50

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

DESSERT

Mississippi Mud

$6.00

Apple Pie

$6.00

Peppermint Mocha Cake

$6.00

APPS

LOADED FRIES

$10.00

NACHOS

$12.00

BONELESS WINGS HALF ORDER

$9.00

BONELESS WINGS FULL ORDER

$13.00

SMOKED FISH DIP

$10.00

SANDWICHES

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

CLUB SANDWICH

$12.00

BURGERS

BACON JAM BURGER

$14.00

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$14.00

BURGER

$11.00

VEGGIE BURGER

$12.00

BASKETS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$14.00

FISH N CHIPS

$16.00

SALADS

COBB SALAD

$14.00

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$12.00

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

DESSERTS

KEY LIME PIE

$6.50

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.50

NA BEV

SODA

$2.00

TEA

$2.00

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

Havana Night

Havana General Admisson

$15.00

Havana VIP Specialty Drink

$20.00

Havana VIP with Cigar

$25.00

Magic Show

Adult Magic Show Ticket

$15.00

Child Magic Show Ticket

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

116 Kenny Blvd, Haines City, FL 33844

