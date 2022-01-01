Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fenders - Powell

4028 Presidential Pkwy

Powell, OH 43065

Order Again

Sharables (Lazy)

Loaded Tots

$10.00

Sharp Cheddar, Bacon, Creamy Ranch, Scallions.

Guac & Chips

$7.00

Housemade Guacamole with Warm Chips.

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00

Breaded Fresh, Buffalo Hot Sauce. Celery, Blue Cheese or Ranch

Full Pound Wings

$12.50

Half Pound Wings

$6.50

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Crispy Chicken w/ Honey Mustard.

Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Warm Pretzel Bites with Beer Cheese.

Thai Shrimp

$12.00

Breaded Fresh, House Thai Chili

Tequila Lime Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Tequila Lime Chicken, Pepper Jack, Lazy Salsa, Tequila Lime Sour Cream

Mozzarella Wedges

$8.50

Breaded Mozzarella, Housemade Marinara.

Wing Special

$1.00Out of stock

Celery

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Salads (Lazy)

Lazy House Half

$6.00

Chopped Romaine, Blue Cheese, Candied Pepper Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Housemade Parmesan Croutons.

Lazy House Full

$10.00

Chopped Romaine, Blue Cheese, Candied Pepper Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Housemade Parmesan Croutons.

Blackened Shrimp & Avocado Salad

$14.00

Blackened Shrimp, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Cherry Tomato. Pineapple, Mango, Red Onion. Bistro Vinaigrette.

BLT Chopped Wedge

$7.00

Iceberg, Pepper Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Blue Cheese

Chameleon Crunch Salad

$15.00

Diced Grilled Chicken, Chopped Romaine, Spinach, Apples, Walnuts, Oranges, Cranberries, Mint, Coconut. Orange Sesame Dressing.

Mains (Lazy)

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Seasoned Flour, Coconut, Crispy. Tropical Dipping Sauce. Two Sides.

Smokin' Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Blackened Shrimp, Smoked Andouille, Sweet Pepper, Onion. Pepper Jack, Parmesan, Cheddar

Thai Coconut Mahi Mahi

$17.00

Wild Caught, Lightly Blackened over Thai Coconut Sauce, Pineapple Mango Salsa, Jasmine Rice, Fresh Vegetable

Handhelds (Lazy)

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Seasoned Chicken, Freshly Breaded, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion. Blue Cheese/Ranch

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.00

Blackened Mahi, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Lazy Salsa, Housemade Chipotle Aiol

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Blackened Shrimp, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Mango Pineapple Salsa

Ultimate Mahi Mahi Tacos

$15.00

Panko Encrusted Mahi, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Pink Chile Mayo, Mango Plneapple Salsa. Served w/ Fries, Tots, or Slaw.

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.00

Burgers (Lazy)

Blackened BBQ Burger

$15.00

1/2 LB Ground Chuck, Candied Pepper Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Tobasco Onion Straws, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

American Burger

$13.00

1/2 LB Ground Chuck, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Rise & Shine Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb Ground Chuck, Smashed Tots, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Fried Egg.

Bourbon Peppercorn Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb Ground Chuck, Carmelized Onion, Bacon, Peppercorn Bourbon Glaze, Cheddar, Horseradish Aiol

Black Bean Burger

$10.00

Black Bean, Cilantro, Lime, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Add Egg, Bacon

Pizza Oven (Lazy)

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Lazy BBQ, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion

Margarita Pizza

$11.00

Garlic, Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Tomato, Basi

BYO Cheese Pizza

$9.00

The Little Foodies (Lazy)

Mac and Cheese (kids)

$5.00

Chicken Quesadilla (kids)

$5.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Fried Shrimp

$6.00

Chicken Soft Tacos (kids)

$5.00

Chicken Tenders (kids)

$5.00

Dessert (Lazy)

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Sides (Lazy)

Fries

$2.00

Tots

$2.00

Slaw

$2.00

Seasonal Veggies

$2.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$2.00

Onion Rings

$2.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Liquor Sat

ABSOLUT

$6.75

ABSOLUT CITRON

$6.75

BARTON VODKA

$5.25

BUCKEYE VODKA

$6.25

CIROC

$7.25

CIROC MANGO

$7.25

CIROC PEACH

$7.25

CIROC REDBERRY

$7.25

EFFEN CUCUMBER

$6.75

Grey Goose

$7.25

KETEL ONE

$7.25

PINNACLE PINEAPPLE

$6.50

PINNACLE WHIPPED

$6.50

SEAGRAMS SWEET TEA

$6.75

SMIRNOFF STRAWBERRY

$6.75

Stoli

$6.75

THREE OLIVES BERRY

$6.75

THREE OLIVES BLUEBERRY

$6.75

THREE OLIVES CHERRY

$6.75

THREE OLIVES CITRUS

$6.75

THREE OLIVES GRAPE

$6.75

THREE OLIVES MANGO

$6.75

THREE OLIVES ORANGE

$6.75

THREE OLIVES RASPBERRY

$6.75

THREE OLIVES VANILLA

$6.75

TITOS VODKA

$6.75

VAN GOGH

$6.75

BACARDI LIGHT

$6.50

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$6.75

MR BOSTON WHITE RUM

$5.50

Malibu

$6.25

Myers Dark

$6.00

SAILOR JERRY

$6.75

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$6.75

EMPRESS 1908 INDIGO GIN

$7.75

GLENMORE GIN

$5.25

Hendricks

$7.75

TANQUERAY

$6.75

CASAMIGOS BLANCO TEQUILA

$8.75

CUERVO ESPECIAL

$6.50

DON JULIO BLANCO

$8.75

ESPOLON SILVER

$7.25

JOSE CUERVO SILVER'

$6.50

MONTEZUMA GOLD

$5.25

PATRON SILVER

$8.75

HORNITOS SILVER

$6.75

1800

$6.75

HORNITOS GOLD

$6.75

ANGELS ENVY

$10.75

Basil Hayden

$8.50

BUFFALO TRACE

$8.75

BULLEIT

$6.75

BULLEIT RYE

$6.75

CROWN ROYAL

$6.75

CROWN ROYAL APPLE

$6.75

CROWN ROYAL PEACH

$6.75

CROWN VANILLA

$6.75

ELIJAH CRAIG BARREL PROOF

$14.75

ELIJAH CRAIG TOASTED BARREL

$12.75

GLENLIVET 12

$8.25

JACK DANIELS BLACK

$6.75

JACK DANIELS FIRE

$6.75

JACK DANIELS HONEY

$6.75

JAMESON

$6.75

JAMESON ORANGE

$6.75

JIM BEAM

$6.50

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$8.75

KNOB CREEK

$8.25

MAKERS 46

$7.75

MAKERS MARK

$7.25

OLD CROW

$5.25

Seagrams 7

$6.00

WILD TURKEY 101

$6.75

WOODFORD

$7.25

American Honey

$6.75

Apple Pucker

$4.75

FIREBALL

$6.50

JAGERMEISTER

$6.75

Peach Schnapps

$4.75

RUMPLE MINZE

$6.75

Sambuca

$6.75

SKREWBALL

$6.75

Adios MF

$6.75

Alabama Slammer

$6.75

Amaretto Sour

$6.75

Animal Cracker

$6.75

Baby Baluga

$6.75

Baby Guinness

$6.75

Bahama Mama

$6.75

Bay Breeze

$6.75

Bend Me Over

$6.75

Berry Bomb

$6.75

Bikini Martini

$6.75

Black Russian

$6.75

Bloody Mary

$6.75

Blue MF

$6.75

Blueberry Bomb

$6.75

Blueberry Pancake

$6.75

Buttery Nipple

$6.75

Cherry Bomb

$6.75

Chocolate Cake

$6.75

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.75

Cosmo

$6.75

Crown Hooter

$6.75

Dark and Stormy

$6.75

Flaming Dr. Pepper

$6.75

Fun Dip

$6.75

Girl Scout Cookie

$6.75

Grape Bomb

$6.75

Green Demon

$6.75

Green Tea

$6.75

Gummy Bear

$6.75

Hawaiian Bomb

$6.75

Hawaiian Punch

$6.75

Irish Aspirin

$6.75

Irish Baby Guinness

$6.75

Irish Breakfast

$6.75

Irish Car Bomb

$6.75

Jolly Rancher

$6.75

Kamikaze

$6.75

Kentucky Mule

$6.75

Key LIme Pie

$6.75

Lemon Drop

$6.75

Liquid Marijuana

$6.75

Little Beers

$6.75

Long Beach

$6.75

Long Island

$6.75

Long Island Top

$6.75

Lynchburg Lemonade

$6.75

Mai Tai

$6.75

Mango Bomb

$6.75

Manhattan

$6.75

Margarita

$6.75

Martini Gin

$6.75

Martini Vodka

$6.75

Moscow Mule

$6.75

New York Apple

$6.75

Oatmeal Cookie

$6.75

Old Fashioned

$6.75

Payday

$6.75

Peach Bomb

$6.75

Peach ring

$6.75

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.75

Purple Hooter

$6.75

Raspberry Bomb

$6.75

Red Headed Slut

$6.75

Red Hot Root Beer

$6.75

Root Beer Barrel

$6.75

Royal Flush

$6.75

Rum Runner

$6.75

Scooby Snack

$6.75

Screwdriver

$6.75

Seabreeze

$6.75

Sex on the Beach

$6.75

Snake Bite

$6.75

Starburst

$6.75

Storm Cloud

$6.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.75

Sweet Tart

$6.75

Tequila Sunrise

$6.75

Texas Tea

$6.75

Vegas Bomb

$6.75

Vodka Red Bull

$6.75

Washington Apple

$6.75

Whiskey Sour

$6.75

White Russian

$6.75

KEY LIME PIE MARTINI

$8.75

POO POO

$6.75

Beer Sat

Bells Two Hearted Ale DFT

$6.25

Blue Moon White DFT

$6.25

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$6.25

Brew Dog Elvis Juice DFT

$6.25

CBC IPA DFT

$6.75

Ciderboys

$6.25

Downeast

$6.25

Fat Head Bumbleberry

$6.25

Fat Tire

$6.25

Guinness DFT

$6.25

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat DFT

$6.25

Miller Lite DFT

$5.25

Modelo Especial DFT

$6.25

Rhinegeist Truth IPA DFT

$6.75

Sam Adams Oktoberfest

$6.25

Stella

$6.25

BUD 0

$4.00

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

Bud Light Lime BTL

$4.25

Bud Select 55 BTL

$4.00

Bud Select BTL

$4.00

Budweiser BTL

$4.00

Coors Light BTL

$4.00

Corona BTL

$4.75

Corona Light BTL

$4.75

Corona Premier

$4.75

Domestic Bucket

$20.00

Dos Equis Spcl Lager BTL

$4.75

Heineken 0.0 Can

$4.75

Heineken BTL

$4.75

High Noon

$5.25

Import Bucket

$22.75

Long Drink

$5.25

Long Drink Sugarfree

$5.25

Michelob Ultra BTL

$4.00

Miller High Life BTL

$4.00

Miller Lite BTL

$4.00

Newcastle Brown Ale BTL

$4.75

Odouls

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Redd's Apple BTL

$4.75

Smirnoff Ice

$4.75

Stella Artois BTL

$4.75

STROHS

$4.00

White Claw

$4.75

Yuengling Lager BTL

$4.00

Yuengling Light BTL

$4.00

Wine Sat

Sebastani Cab

$6.75

Dark Horse Merlot

$6.75

Beringer White Zin

$6.75

Chateu Soverain Cab

$6.75

Nobilo Sav Blanc

$6.75

Flip Flop Moscato

$6.75

19 Crimes Red Blend

$6.75

Clos du Bois Chard

$6.75

Capasaldo Pinot Grigio

$6.75

N/A

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

MOUNTAIN MIST

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$4.00

Soda

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
We are dedicated to bringing the best music in the Northwest Columbus area! We provide top notch service and the food falls in the same category. We are a great fit for every occasion and love to work with our guests for any special event! Come in and enjoy!

4028 Presidential Pkwy, Powell, OH 43065

