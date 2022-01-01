Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Fenders Diner

98 Reviews

$

631 Irvin Street

Cornelia, GA 30531

Beverages

Water

Iced Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half and Half Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Barq's Rootbeer

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Redbull

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50Out of stock

Hot Tea

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

SF Redbull

$2.50

Sauce

Mayo

$0.50

Hulk

$0.50

Cajun Ranch

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Honey Siracha Sauce

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

Balsamic Vinegrette

$0.50

Syrup

$0.50

Bbq

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Queso

$0.50

Cajun Seasoning

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Keto Mayo

$0.50

Add Ons

Pickles

$0.50

Cherry Tomatoes

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.50

Onion

$0.50

Bacon

$2.00

Lime

$0.50

Queso

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Cilantro

$0.50

Cheese

$0.50

Chili

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Pico

$0.50

Sawmill Gravy

$0.50

Sausage Gravy

$1.00

Jalapenos

$0.50

Shirts

Shirts

$15.00

Hats

$25.00

Dog Shelter Donation

$1 Donation

$1.00

$5 Donation

$5.00

$10 Donation

$10.00

Catch Me Food

Cotton Candy

$1.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
ON TUE/WED/THU - "CHOOSE A MENU" TO SEE DAILY SPECIALS Fenders Diner has been a north Georgia classic for decades. Join us for a premiere comfort food experience and unsurpassed hospitality – all wrapped up in our retro style. Favorites include the brunch burger made on a funnel cake bun, the Fried Chicken & Macaroni Cheese Waffle, or any of our breakfast platters that include 1/2 lb. cathead biscuit. As featured in Southern Living magazine, come out to the iconic retro Fenders Diner for an experience you won't forget.

631 Irvin Street, Cornelia, GA 30531

