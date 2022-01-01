Breakfast & Brunch
American
Fenders Diner
98 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
ON TUE/WED/THU - "CHOOSE A MENU" TO SEE DAILY SPECIALS Fenders Diner has been a north Georgia classic for decades. Join us for a premiere comfort food experience and unsurpassed hospitality – all wrapped up in our retro style. Favorites include the brunch burger made on a funnel cake bun, the Fried Chicken & Macaroni Cheese Waffle, or any of our breakfast platters that include 1/2 lb. cathead biscuit. As featured in Southern Living magazine, come out to the iconic retro Fenders Diner for an experience you won't forget.
631 Irvin Street, Cornelia, GA 30531
