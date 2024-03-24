Fendu Boulangerie
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info
A European style Bakery specializing in Breads, Croissant's, Danishes, elegant desserts and Panini sandwiches. We are located in the heart of Manoa Valley at the Manoa Shopping Center. Come in and enjoy!
Location
2752 Woodlawn Dr, Honolulu, HI 96822
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Early Birdie Coffee - 1720 Palolo Ave #1
No Reviews
1720 Palolo Ave #1 Honolulu, HI 96816
View restaurant
Kozo Sushi - Moilili - 2334 South King Street
No Reviews
2334 South King Street Honolulu, HI 96826
View restaurant
Mezzo Bistro & Bar - 2919 Kapiolani Blvd unit.106
No Reviews
2919 Kapiolani Blvd unit.106 Honolulu, HI 96826
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Honolulu
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
4.5 • 8,152
1229 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 96825
View restaurant