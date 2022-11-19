- Home
- /
- Burlington
- /
- Feng Shui - Burlington - 2200 District Ave
Feng Shui - Burlington 2200 District Ave
No reviews yet
2200 District Ave
Burlington, MA 01803
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
CHINESE STARTERS
Juicy Pork Bao 上海小笼包
Handmade in-house Pork, broth, ginger sauce(6 pcs)
Duck Bao 鸭肉包
Cucumber, scallions, hoisin sauce (2 pcs)
Chicken Lettuce Wrap 鸡松
Bell pepper, Zucchini, pine nut, onions, crispy rice noodle
Shrimp Lettuce Wrap 虾松
Bell pepper, Zucchini, pine nut, onions, crispy rice noodle
Fried Calamari 炸鱿鱼
Pepper and onion w. side of chili sauce
Rock Shrimp 石头虾
Deep-fried shrimp with signature sauce
Beef Skewers 牛串
Flank steak seasoned w. house teriyaki marinade
Scallion Pancake 葱油饼
Green onion flatbread
Indian Pancake 印度面包
Pan sear with coconut curry sauce
Crab Rangoon 蟹角
Cream cheese, crab meat, vegetables (8 pcs)
Chicken Fingers 鸡条
Deep fried white meat dipped in a light batter
Spring Rolls 上春
Cabbage, carrots & wood ear (2 pcs)
Signature Wings 辣鸡翅
Seasoned in house spicy signature sauce(5 pcs)
Sweet Garlic Wings 蒜香鸡翅
Sweet garlic glaze & goes great w. beer (5 pcs)
Chicken Wings 炸鸡翅
Shrimp Dumplings 虾饺
steamed (6 pcs)
Dumpling Sampler 锅贴五宝
Pork, chicken and vegetable dumplings, gyoza and Japanese shumai, 2 pcs each
Pork Dumplings 猪肉饺
Chicken Dumplings 鸡饺
Vegetable Dumplings 菜饺
JAPANESE STARTERS
Gyoza 日餃
Steamed or pan-fried, Chicken and Pork (6 pcs)
Japanese Shumai 烧卖
Steamed or pan-fried, Shrimp (6 pcs)
Edamame 毛豆
Salted green soybean pods
Spicy Edamame 辣毛豆
Green soybean pods stir fried with spicy seasoning
★ Tuna Tataki
Torched tuna, scallions, grated daikon and ponzu sauce
★ Avocado Lover
Spicy yellowtail, kani, shrimp, mango, tobiko, wrapped w. avocado, cilantro, eel sauce, Jalapeño sauce
★ Tuna Taco
Crispy taco with Cajun tuna, avocado, tobiko, cherry tomato & light spicy vinegar sauce
★ Tuna Wasabi Dumpling
Tenderized tuna wrapped w. wasabi, crab, caviar, avocado & crunch
★ Yellow Tail Jalapeno
Topped with tobiko in a spicy sauce
★ Seafood Ceivche
Shrimp, Japanese clam and octopus with cilantro, cucumber, tomato, onion, mango, jalapeno
★ Citrus Salmon Carpaccio
Torched salmon wrap with panko, snow crab, topped with tobiko and jalapeno, citrus vinaigrette
★ Treasure Island
Cucumber, seaweed salad, assorted raw fish topped with crunch and house spicy sauce
★ Rainbow Tiradito
Shrimp and variety vegetables fried in a light, airy & crispy batter
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura 素菜虾甜不辣
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white tuna, tobiko, mango, avocado with special sauce
SOUP AND SALADS
Hot & Sour Soup Cup 酸辣汤（小）
Bamboo shoots, wood ear, day lily buds, tofu
Hot & Sour Soup Bowl 酸辣汤（大）
Bamboo shoots, wood ear, day lily buds, tofu
Wonton Soup Cup 云吞汤（小）
Pork wontons in a chicken broth
Wonton Soup Bowl 云吞汤（大）
Pork wontons in a chicken broth
Miso Soup Cup 味增汤（小）
Seaweed, tofu, scallions & wakame
Miso Soup Bowl 味增汤（大）
Seaweed, tofu, scallions & wakame
West Lake Beef Soup 西湖牛肉羹
Minced beef filet, house chicken broth, scallions
Chinese Seafood Soup 海鲜汤
Crab meat, shrimp, scallop, scallions, cilantro
Feng Shui Garden Salad 本楼沙拉
Spring mix, baby tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrots, red onion with ginger dressing
★Asian Signature Salad 亚洲沙拉
Spring mix, avocado, mango, orange, cilantro, fresh corn, red onions, carrots, signature sauce
★ Seaweed Salad
Seaweed seasoned in sesame
★ Avocado Salad
Kani, cucumber, avocado mixed with Japanese mayo dressing
★ Poke Salad
Choice of Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail) edamame, seaweed salad, avocado, mango, beet, fresh corn, arcadian harvest, top with nori
Soup Upcharge
RICE
Feng Shui Fried Rice 本楼炒饭
Jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, chicken, eggs, zucchini, carrots, scallions, red onions, signature X.O. sauce
Spicy Seafood Fried Rice 辣海鲜炒饭
Sea scallops, shrimp, calamari, egg, zucchini, carrots, scallions, onion, spicy X.O. sauce
Blue Crab Fried Rice 雪菜蟹肉炒饭
Lump blue crab meat, eggs, snow peas pickled mustard greens
Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice 菠萝鸡炒饭
Pork Fried Rice 叉烧炒饭
Vegetable Fried Rice 菜炒饭
Chicken Fried Rice 鸡炒饭
Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭
Beef Fried Rice 牛炒饭
Brown Rice 黄饭
1 PINT
White Rice 白饭
1 PINT
NOODLES
Feng Shui Lo Mein 本楼捞面
Jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, chicken, bean sprouts, snow peas, carrots, red onions, scallions, signature X.O. Sauce
Spicy Seafood Lo Mein 辣海鲜捞面
Jumbo shrimp, sea scallop, calamari, bean sprouts, snow peas, carrots, red onion, scallions, spicy X.O. sauce
Chicken Lo Mein 鸡捞面
Chicken, soft egg noodles, vegetables, scallions
Shrimp Lo Mein 虾捞面
soft egg noodles, vegetables
Beef Lo Mein 牛捞面
soft egg noodles, vegetables
Vegetable Lo Mein 菜捞面
Soft egg noodles, vegetables, scallions
Oriental Crispy Pad Thai 扒泰
Crispy thin egg noodles, chicken, shrimp, vegetables topped with crushed peanuts and lime
WOK
Feng Shui Spicy Chicken 风水鸡
Signature Thai spicy chili sauce, string beans
Hunan Style Crispy Chicken 湘脆鸡
Fried diced chicken, dried Sichuan chilis & fried shallots, scallions, sesame and peanuts
Kung Pao Chicken With Peanuts 宫保鸡
Chicken cubes & peanuts with Feng Shui sauce
Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡
White meat chicken, toasted sesame seeds
General Gau's Chicken 左宗鸡
White meat chicken on bed of steamed broccoli florets
Chicken & Broccoli 芥兰鸡
Sliced white meat chicken, broccoli florets
Chicken & Mixed Vegetables 雜菜雞
Sesame Beef 芝麻牛
Beef seasoned with chef’s sauces
Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛
Stir-fried beef with red onion and leek
Sichuan Beef 四川牛
Shredded beef, green & red pepper, onion
Beef & Broccoli 芥兰牛
Sliced Flank Steak, broccoli florets
Braised Pork Belly 红烧肉
Braised in an aromatic house spice blend and finished with wilted spinach, brown mushroom
Daily Beijing Duck (Whole) 北京鸭 全只
Daily Beijing Duck Half 北京鸭 半只
Marinated and roasted for the day. Served with pancakes, scallions & fresh julienned cucumbers
Fusion Chicken & Shrimp Curry 咖喱鸡虾
Velveted sliced chicken, jumbo shrimp, asparagus, zucchini, snow peas, beech mushrooms in a Southeast Asian coconut curry
Feng Shui Coconut Shrimp 椰汁虾
Crispy battered jumbo shrimp with coconut sauce
Shrimp & Mixed Vegetables 杂菜虾
Snow peas, zucchini, carrots, wild mushrooms, broccoli florets
Typhoon Shrimp 避风塘虾
Seasoned, deep-fried jumbo shrimp sautéed with bell pepper, fried onion & crispy
Filet Mignon & Scallops 菲力牛干贝
Certified Angus Beef on a sizzling platter & sea scallop with variety vegetables
Filet Mignon Feng Shui Style 牛球
Angus beef, red onions, asparagus, carrots, shiitake mushroom, wild mushroom, X.O. Sauce
Hot & Spicy Fish Fillet 香辣鱼片
Battered crispy flounder filets, mala paste, hot oil
Mixed Mushroom & Fried Tofu 三鲜菇豆腐
Shiitake mushroom, king oyster mushroom, brown mushroom, scallions, abalone sauce
Home Style Tofu 家常豆腐
Fried tofu with veggies in a brown sauce
Vegetarian's Delight 素什锦
STEAMED or Stir-fried mixed vegetables
Dry Cook String Beans 干煸四季豆
Dry-fried in spicy Sichuan sauce
( V )Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐
Orange Chicken陳皮雞
TEPPANYAKI
Hibachi Chicken 铁板鸡
Served with vegetable medley, and choice: Jasmine Rice, Brown Rice
Hibachi Shrimp 铁板虾
Served with vegetable medley, and choice: Jasmine Rice, Brown Rice
Hibachi Salmon 铁板三文鱼
Served with vegetable medley, and choice: Jasmine Rice, Brown Rice
Hibachi Sea Scallops 铁板干贝
Served with vegetable medley, and choice: Jasmine Rice, Brown Rice
Hibachi Chilean Seabass 铁板鳕鱼
Served with vegetable medley, and choice: Jasmine Rice, Brown Rice
Hibachi Filet Mignon 铁板菲力牛
Served with vegetable medley, and choice: Jasmine Rice, Brown Rice
MAKI
★ Avocado Maki
★ Kappa Maki
★ Avo Cucumber Maki
★ Idaho Maki
★ Dragon
★ Shrimp Tempura
★ Crazy
★ Spider
★Spicy Yellowtail
★ Neighama Maki
★ Eel Avocado Maki
★ California
★ Philadelphia
★ Alaskan Maki
★ Catepillar
★ Spicy Tuna
★ Tuna Maki
★ Tuna Avo
★ Spicy Scallop Tempura
★ Lobster Tempura
★ Spicy Salmon
★ Salmon Maki
★ Salmon Avocado Maki
★ Volcano
SIGNATURE MAKI
★ Crazy Mango
Mango, wrapped salmon cream cheese, kani, w. mango sauce
★ Red Sox Maki
Jumbo pacific scallop tempura, spicy mayo, topped with tuna, avocado & cilantro
★ Feng Shui Maki
Cooked shrimp, salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, tobiko, wrapped w. soy paper & spicy mayo
★ Chilean Kombu
Grilled Chilean seabass, cucumber, avocado, white seaweed (kombu), honey wasabi, tobiko
★ Salmon Lover
Salmon, avocado, mango inside, torched salmon, tobiko topped with spicy sauce
★ Spicy Blue Crab
Crunchy spicy tuna & avo in, spicy blue crab & tobiko on top
★ Snow Mountain
Shrimp tempura, avocado, tempura flake on top with snow crab, eel sauce & mayo
★ Rainbow Deluxe
Eel, avocado, cucumber & tobiko, spicy mayo wrapped with sashimi
★ Amazing Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, mango, cilantro, wrapped with rice paper and spicy mayo
★ The Pink Lady
Spicy tuna, avocado, mango, bread crumbs, wrapped w. soy paper, grilled w honey wasabi and spicy mayo
★ Green Fin
Tuna, avocado, crunch, top w. salmon, wrapped w. soy paper, with honey wasabi sauce
SUSHI ENTRÉE
★ Chirashi
12 pcs sashimi on a bed of sushi rice
★ Nigiri
6 pcs Nigiri sushi and spicy tuna maki
★ Spicy Combo
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon & crazy maki
★ Salmon Combo
Spicy salmon & salmon maki, salmon hand roll
★ Makimono Combo
California, tuna avo & shrimp tempura maki
★ Handroll Combo
Tuna, salmon and yellowtail
★ Sashimi Regular
15 pcs assorted sliced fish served raw
★ Sashimi Deluxe
21 pcs assorted sliced fish served raw
★ Sushi Sashimi Boat Single
Chef’s choice. Single: Sushi (6 pcs), Sashimi (9 pcs) & Naruto $52 Double: Sushi (12 pcs), Sashimi (15 pcs), Naruto & Spicy Dragon roll $92
★ Sushi Sashimi Boat Double
★ Feng Shui Love Boat
Chef’s choice. Sushi (15 pcs), sashimi (21 pcs), Naruto, Spicy Dragon, Snow Mountain roll
★ Poke Bowl
Edamame, seaweed salad, avocado, mango, beet, fresh corn, sushi rice, top with dry seaweed (Choice W. Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail)
SUSHI A LA CARTE
★ Maguro (Tuna)
★ Sake (Salmon)
★ Hamachi (Yellowtail)
★ Smoked Salmon
★ Unagi (Freshwater Eel)
★ Ebi (Shrimp)
★ Tako (Octopus)
★ Tamago (Egg)
★ Suzuki (Stripe Bass)
★ Saba (Mackerel)
★ Hottategai (Sea Scallops)
★ Ikura (Salmon Roe)
★ Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)
★ Ika (Squid)
★ Kampachi (Baby Yellowtail)
★ Amabei (Japanese Sweet Prawn)
★ Madai (Japanese Red Snapper)
★ Wild King Salmon
★ Uni (Sea Urchin)
★ Toro (Bluefin Tuna Belly)
CHINESE HOMETOWN
West Lake Beef Soup西湖牛肉羹
Tofu Soup w. Shepherd's Purse荠菜豆腐羹
Seafood Soup海鲜羹
Roast Duck Bone-In 中式烤鸭
Hunan Style Spicy Crispy Chicken湘脆鸡
Spicy Chicken Dice 辣子鸡丁
Feng Shui Spicy Chicken风水鸡
Braised Pork Belly红烧肉
Stir-Fried Pork With Long Hot Pepper农家小炒肉
Shredded Beef w. Dry Tofu & Green Chili小椒香干牛肉丝
Fillet Mignon Feng Shui Style w. X.O. Sauce XO 菲力牛排
Shanghai Tofu w. Crabmeat蟹粉豆腐
Spicy Crispy Eel香辣脆鳝
Braised Eel w. Garlic Cloves蒜子蟮背
Spicy Fish Filet w. Tofu豆花鱼柳
Hot & Spicy Fish Filet香辣鱼片
Fish Filet In Rice Wine Sauce糟溜鱼片
Braised Prawn with Garlic, Ginger & Scallion蒜蓉大虾
Feng Shui Coconut Shrimp风水椰子虾
Fusion Chicken & Shrimp Curry风水咖喱鸡虾
Typhoon Shrimp 避风塘虾
Mixed Mushroom & Fried Tofu三鲜菇豆腐
Green Mussels In Black Bean Sauce豉汁青口贝
Shanghai Green 青炒上海菜
Hunan Style Stir-Fried Cabbage手撕包菜
Gourd w. Baby Shrimp虾仁清炒丝瓜
Blue Crab Meat Fried Rice雪菜蟹肉炒饭
Pea pod Stems 清炒豆苗
Five Spice Beef 五香牛肉
Spicy Beef and tripe 夫妻肺片
Smoked Fish 上海熏魚
Shanghai Green W Black Mushroom 冬菇菜膽
Four Hi Salad 涼拌四喜
Chili Chicken 口水雞
Sweet and sour Ribs 糖醋排骨
Sichuan Peppercorn Fish Fillet花椒魚片
CATERING
GARDEN SALAD PLATTER 派对沙拉
★SEAWEED AND AVOCADO SALAD PLATTER
★MAKIMONO PLATTER
★FENG SHUI LOVE BOAT
DUMPLING PLATTER 派对饺子
CRAB RANGOON & CHICKEN FINGER 派对蟹角金手指
BEEF SKEWER & CHICKEN WINGS 派对牛串鸡翅
BEEF BROCCOLI 派对芥兰牛
GENERAL GAU CHICKEN 派对左宗鸡
COCONUT SHRIMP 派对椰汁虾
LO MEIN 派对捞面
FRIED RICE 派对炒饭
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Taste, Quality, Style Feng Shui, an award-winning and acclaimed restaurant, carefully melds the finest tastes and styles that traditional Chinese and Japanese cuisines have to offer into original fusion dishes created by its renowned chefs using only the freshest ingredients. The result is a rich palette of dishes, including special seasonal offerings, presented in beautifully selected porcelain for our customers to choose from.
2200 District Ave, Burlington, MA 01803