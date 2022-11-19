Feng Shui - Burlington imageView gallery

Feng Shui - Burlington 2200 District Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2200 District Ave

Burlington, MA 01803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon 蟹角
Spring Rolls 上春
★ Spicy Tuna

CHINESE STARTERS

Juicy Pork Bao 上海小笼包

$13.00

Handmade in-house Pork, broth, ginger sauce(6 pcs)

Duck Bao 鸭肉包

$12.00

Cucumber, scallions, hoisin sauce (2 pcs)

Chicken Lettuce Wrap 鸡松

$15.00

Bell pepper, Zucchini, pine nut, onions, crispy rice noodle

Shrimp Lettuce Wrap 虾松

$15.00

Bell pepper, Zucchini, pine nut, onions, crispy rice noodle

Fried Calamari 炸鱿鱼

$16.00

Pepper and onion w. side of chili sauce

Rock Shrimp 石头虾

$15.00

Deep-fried shrimp with signature sauce

Beef Skewers 牛串

$13.00

Flank steak seasoned w. house teriyaki marinade

Scallion Pancake 葱油饼

$9.00

Green onion flatbread

Indian Pancake 印度面包

$10.00

Pan sear with coconut curry sauce

Crab Rangoon 蟹角

$11.00

Cream cheese, crab meat, vegetables (8 pcs)

Chicken Fingers 鸡条

$11.00

Deep fried white meat dipped in a light batter

Spring Rolls 上春

$7.00

Cabbage, carrots & wood ear (2 pcs)

Signature Wings 辣鸡翅

$14.00

Seasoned in house spicy signature sauce(5 pcs)

Sweet Garlic Wings 蒜香鸡翅

$14.00

Sweet garlic glaze & goes great w. beer (5 pcs)

Chicken Wings 炸鸡翅

$13.00

Shrimp Dumplings 虾饺

$11.00

steamed (6 pcs)

Dumpling Sampler 锅贴五宝

$16.00

Pork, chicken and vegetable dumplings, gyoza and Japanese shumai, 2 pcs each

Pork Dumplings 猪肉饺

$12.00

Chicken Dumplings 鸡饺

$12.00

Vegetable Dumplings 菜饺

$12.00

JAPANESE STARTERS

Gyoza 日餃

$9.00

Steamed or pan-fried, Chicken and Pork (6 pcs)

Japanese Shumai 烧卖

$9.00

Steamed or pan-fried, Shrimp (6 pcs)

Edamame 毛豆

$8.00

Salted green soybean pods

Spicy Edamame 辣毛豆

$10.00

Green soybean pods stir fried with spicy seasoning

★ Tuna Tataki

$16.00

Torched tuna, scallions, grated daikon and ponzu sauce

★ Avocado Lover

$20.00

Spicy yellowtail, kani, shrimp, mango, tobiko, wrapped w. avocado, cilantro, eel sauce, Jalapeño sauce

★ Tuna Taco

$16.00

Crispy taco with Cajun tuna, avocado, tobiko, cherry tomato & light spicy vinegar sauce

★ Tuna Wasabi Dumpling

$16.00

Tenderized tuna wrapped w. wasabi, crab, caviar, avocado & crunch

★ Yellow Tail Jalapeno

$15.00

Topped with tobiko in a spicy sauce

★ Seafood Ceivche

$15.00

Shrimp, Japanese clam and octopus with cilantro, cucumber, tomato, onion, mango, jalapeno

★ Citrus Salmon Carpaccio

$16.00

Torched salmon wrap with panko, snow crab, topped with tobiko and jalapeno, citrus vinaigrette

★ Treasure Island

$15.00

Cucumber, seaweed salad, assorted raw fish topped with crunch and house spicy sauce

★ Rainbow Tiradito

$17.00

Shrimp and variety vegetables fried in a light, airy & crispy batter

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura 素菜虾甜不辣

$15.00

Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white tuna, tobiko, mango, avocado with special sauce

SOUP AND SALADS

Hot & Sour Soup Cup 酸辣汤（小）

$5.00

Bamboo shoots, wood ear, day lily buds, tofu

Hot & Sour Soup Bowl 酸辣汤（大）

$10.00

Bamboo shoots, wood ear, day lily buds, tofu

Wonton Soup Cup 云吞汤（小）

$5.00

Pork wontons in a chicken broth

Wonton Soup Bowl 云吞汤（大）

$10.00

Pork wontons in a chicken broth

Miso Soup Cup 味增汤（小）

$4.00

Seaweed, tofu, scallions & wakame

Miso Soup Bowl 味增汤（大）

$8.00

Seaweed, tofu, scallions & wakame

West Lake Beef Soup 西湖牛肉羹

$16.00

Minced beef filet, house chicken broth, scallions

Chinese Seafood Soup 海鲜汤

$19.00

Crab meat, shrimp, scallop, scallions, cilantro

Feng Shui Garden Salad 本楼沙拉

$10.00

Spring mix, baby tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrots, red onion with ginger dressing

★Asian Signature Salad 亚洲沙拉

$15.00

Spring mix, avocado, mango, orange, cilantro, fresh corn, red onions, carrots, signature sauce

★ Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Seaweed seasoned in sesame

★ Avocado Salad

$11.00

Kani, cucumber, avocado mixed with Japanese mayo dressing

★ Poke Salad

$20.00

Choice of Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail) edamame, seaweed salad, avocado, mango, beet, fresh corn, arcadian harvest, top with nori

Soup Upcharge

$1.00

RICE

Feng Shui Fried Rice 本楼炒饭

$19.00

Jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, chicken, eggs, zucchini, carrots, scallions, red onions, signature X.O. sauce

Spicy Seafood Fried Rice 辣海鲜炒饭

$19.00

Sea scallops, shrimp, calamari, egg, zucchini, carrots, scallions, onion, spicy X.O. sauce

Blue Crab Fried Rice 雪菜蟹肉炒饭

$19.00

Lump blue crab meat, eggs, snow peas pickled mustard greens

Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice 菠萝鸡炒饭

$16.00

Pork Fried Rice 叉烧炒饭

$15.00

Vegetable Fried Rice 菜炒饭

$14.00

Chicken Fried Rice 鸡炒饭

$15.00

Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭

$16.00

Beef Fried Rice 牛炒饭

$16.00

Brown Rice 黄饭

$4.00

1 PINT

White Rice 白饭

$3.00

1 PINT

NOODLES

Feng Shui Lo Mein 本楼捞面

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, chicken, bean sprouts, snow peas, carrots, red onions, scallions, signature X.O. Sauce

Spicy Seafood Lo Mein 辣海鲜捞面

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp, sea scallop, calamari, bean sprouts, snow peas, carrots, red onion, scallions, spicy X.O. sauce

Chicken Lo Mein 鸡捞面

$16.00

Chicken, soft egg noodles, vegetables, scallions

Shrimp Lo Mein 虾捞面

$16.00

soft egg noodles, vegetables

Beef Lo Mein 牛捞面

$16.00

soft egg noodles, vegetables

Vegetable Lo Mein 菜捞面

$14.00

Soft egg noodles, vegetables, scallions

Oriental Crispy Pad Thai 扒泰

$18.00

Crispy thin egg noodles, chicken, shrimp, vegetables topped with crushed peanuts and lime

WOK

Feng Shui Spicy Chicken 风水鸡

$19.00

Signature Thai spicy chili sauce, string beans

Hunan Style Crispy Chicken 湘脆鸡

$19.00

Fried diced chicken, dried Sichuan chilis & fried shallots, scallions, sesame and peanuts

Kung Pao Chicken With Peanuts 宫保鸡

$17.00

Chicken cubes & peanuts with Feng Shui sauce

Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡

$18.00

White meat chicken, toasted sesame seeds

General Gau's Chicken 左宗鸡

$18.00

White meat chicken on bed of steamed broccoli florets

Chicken & Broccoli 芥兰鸡

$17.00

Sliced white meat chicken, broccoli florets

Chicken & Mixed Vegetables 雜菜雞

$17.00

Sesame Beef 芝麻牛

$19.00

Beef seasoned with chef’s sauces

Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛

$19.00

Stir-fried beef with red onion and leek

Sichuan Beef 四川牛

$19.00

Shredded beef, green & red pepper, onion

Beef & Broccoli 芥兰牛

$18.00

Sliced Flank Steak, broccoli florets

Braised Pork Belly 红烧肉

$21.00

Braised in an aromatic house spice blend and finished with wilted spinach, brown mushroom

Daily Beijing Duck (Whole) 北京鸭 全只

$65.00

Daily Beijing Duck Half 北京鸭 半只

$36.00

Marinated and roasted for the day. Served with pancakes, scallions & fresh julienned cucumbers

Fusion Chicken & Shrimp Curry 咖喱鸡虾

$21.00

Velveted sliced chicken, jumbo shrimp, asparagus, zucchini, snow peas, beech mushrooms in a Southeast Asian coconut curry

Feng Shui Coconut Shrimp 椰汁虾

$21.00

Crispy battered jumbo shrimp with coconut sauce

Shrimp & Mixed Vegetables 杂菜虾

$20.00

Snow peas, zucchini, carrots, wild mushrooms, broccoli florets

Typhoon Shrimp 避风塘虾

$21.00

Seasoned, deep-fried jumbo shrimp sautéed with bell pepper, fried onion & crispy

Filet Mignon & Scallops 菲力牛干贝

$33.00

Certified Angus Beef on a sizzling platter & sea scallop with variety vegetables

Filet Mignon Feng Shui Style 牛球

$36.00

Angus beef, red onions, asparagus, carrots, shiitake mushroom, wild mushroom, X.O. Sauce

Hot & Spicy Fish Fillet 香辣鱼片

$21.00

Battered crispy flounder filets, mala paste, hot oil

Mixed Mushroom & Fried Tofu 三鲜菇豆腐

$20.00

Shiitake mushroom, king oyster mushroom, brown mushroom, scallions, abalone sauce

Home Style Tofu 家常豆腐

$17.00

Fried tofu with veggies in a brown sauce

Vegetarian's Delight 素什锦

$16.00

STEAMED or Stir-fried mixed vegetables

Dry Cook String Beans 干煸四季豆

$16.00

Dry-fried in spicy Sichuan sauce

( V )Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐

$17.00

Orange Chicken陳皮雞

$18.00

TEPPANYAKI

Hibachi Chicken 铁板鸡

$25.00

Served with vegetable medley, and choice: Jasmine Rice, Brown Rice

Hibachi Shrimp 铁板虾

$27.00

Served with vegetable medley, and choice: Jasmine Rice, Brown Rice

Hibachi Salmon 铁板三文鱼

$28.00

Served with vegetable medley, and choice: Jasmine Rice, Brown Rice

Hibachi Sea Scallops 铁板干贝

$32.00

Served with vegetable medley, and choice: Jasmine Rice, Brown Rice

Hibachi Chilean Seabass 铁板鳕鱼

$36.00

Served with vegetable medley, and choice: Jasmine Rice, Brown Rice

Hibachi Filet Mignon 铁板菲力牛

$36.00

Served with vegetable medley, and choice: Jasmine Rice, Brown Rice

MAKI

★ Avocado Maki

$6.00

★ Kappa Maki

$6.00

★ Avo Cucumber Maki

$7.00

★ Idaho Maki

$7.00

★ Dragon

$17.00

★ Shrimp Tempura

$13.00

★ Crazy

$11.00

★ Spider

$15.00

★Spicy Yellowtail

$10.00

★ Neighama Maki

$8.00

★ Eel Avocado Maki

$10.00

★ California

$8.00

★ Philadelphia

$10.00

★ Alaskan Maki

$8.00

★ Catepillar

$15.00

★ Spicy Tuna

$10.00

★ Tuna Maki

$8.00

★ Tuna Avo

$9.00

★ Spicy Scallop Tempura

$18.00

★ Lobster Tempura

$23.00

★ Spicy Salmon

$9.00

★ Salmon Maki

$7.00

★ Salmon Avocado Maki

$8.00

★ Volcano

$16.00

SIGNATURE MAKI

★ Crazy Mango

$20.00

Mango, wrapped salmon cream cheese, kani, w. mango sauce

★ Red Sox Maki

$20.00

Jumbo pacific scallop tempura, spicy mayo, topped with tuna, avocado & cilantro

★ Feng Shui Maki

$20.00

Cooked shrimp, salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, tobiko, wrapped w. soy paper & spicy mayo

★ Chilean Kombu

$21.00

Grilled Chilean seabass, cucumber, avocado, white seaweed (kombu), honey wasabi, tobiko

★ Salmon Lover

$20.00

Salmon, avocado, mango inside, torched salmon, tobiko topped with spicy sauce

★ Spicy Blue Crab

$22.00

Crunchy spicy tuna & avo in, spicy blue crab & tobiko on top

★ Snow Mountain

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, tempura flake on top with snow crab, eel sauce & mayo

★ Rainbow Deluxe

$21.00

Eel, avocado, cucumber & tobiko, spicy mayo wrapped with sashimi

★ Amazing Roll

$21.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, mango, cilantro, wrapped with rice paper and spicy mayo

★ The Pink Lady

$21.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, mango, bread crumbs, wrapped w. soy paper, grilled w honey wasabi and spicy mayo

★ Green Fin

$20.00

Tuna, avocado, crunch, top w. salmon, wrapped w. soy paper, with honey wasabi sauce

SUSHI ENTRÉE

★ Chirashi

$26.00

12 pcs sashimi on a bed of sushi rice

★ Nigiri

$26.00

6 pcs Nigiri sushi and spicy tuna maki

★ Spicy Combo

$27.00

Spicy tuna, spicy salmon & crazy maki

★ Salmon Combo

$24.00

Spicy salmon & salmon maki, salmon hand roll

★ Makimono Combo

$27.00

California, tuna avo & shrimp tempura maki

★ Handroll Combo

$25.00

Tuna, salmon and yellowtail

★ Sashimi Regular

$40.00

15 pcs assorted sliced fish served raw

★ Sashimi Deluxe

$52.00

21 pcs assorted sliced fish served raw

★ Sushi Sashimi Boat Single

$52.00

Chef’s choice. Single: Sushi (6 pcs), Sashimi (9 pcs) & Naruto $52 Double: Sushi (12 pcs), Sashimi (15 pcs), Naruto & Spicy Dragon roll $92

★ Sushi Sashimi Boat Double

$92.00

★ Feng Shui Love Boat

$136.00

Chef’s choice. Sushi (15 pcs), sashimi (21 pcs), Naruto, Spicy Dragon, Snow Mountain roll

★ Poke Bowl

$28.00

Edamame, seaweed salad, avocado, mango, beet, fresh corn, sushi rice, top with dry seaweed (Choice W. Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail)

SUSHI A LA CARTE

★ Maguro (Tuna)

$9.00

★ Sake (Salmon)

$7.00

★ Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$8.00

★ Smoked Salmon

$7.00

★ Unagi (Freshwater Eel)

$9.00

★ Ebi (Shrimp)

$6.00

★ Tako (Octopus)

$7.00

★ Tamago (Egg)

$6.00

★ Suzuki (Stripe Bass)

$6.00

★ Saba (Mackerel)

$6.00

★ Hottategai (Sea Scallops)

$9.00

★ Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$8.00

★ Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)

$6.00

★ Ika (Squid)

$7.00

★ Kampachi (Baby Yellowtail)

$9.00

★ Amabei (Japanese Sweet Prawn)

$12.00Out of stock

★ Madai (Japanese Red Snapper)

$9.00Out of stock

★ Wild King Salmon

$11.00

★ Uni (Sea Urchin)

$18.00

★ Toro (Bluefin Tuna Belly)

$17.00

CHINESE HOMETOWN

West Lake Beef Soup西湖牛肉羹

$16.00

Tofu Soup w. Shepherd's Purse荠菜豆腐羹

$16.00

Seafood Soup海鲜羹

$19.00

Roast Duck Bone-In 中式烤鸭

Hunan Style Spicy Crispy Chicken湘脆鸡

$19.00

Spicy Chicken Dice 辣子鸡丁

$19.00

Feng Shui Spicy Chicken风水鸡

$19.00

Braised Pork Belly红烧肉

$21.00

Stir-Fried Pork With Long Hot Pepper农家小炒肉

$20.00

Shredded Beef w. Dry Tofu & Green Chili小椒香干牛肉丝

$21.00

Fillet Mignon Feng Shui Style w. X.O. Sauce XO 菲力牛排

$36.00

Shanghai Tofu w. Crabmeat蟹粉豆腐

$20.00

Spicy Crispy Eel香辣脆鳝

$33.00

Braised Eel w. Garlic Cloves蒜子蟮背

$33.00

Spicy Fish Filet w. Tofu豆花鱼柳

$29.00

Hot & Spicy Fish Filet香辣鱼片

$21.00

Fish Filet In Rice Wine Sauce糟溜鱼片

$22.00

Braised Prawn with Garlic, Ginger & Scallion蒜蓉大虾

$28.00

Feng Shui Coconut Shrimp风水椰子虾

$21.00

Fusion Chicken & Shrimp Curry风水咖喱鸡虾

$21.00

Typhoon Shrimp 避风塘虾

$21.00

Mixed Mushroom & Fried Tofu三鲜菇豆腐

$20.00

Green Mussels In Black Bean Sauce豉汁青口贝

$20.00

Shanghai Green 青炒上海菜

$17.00

Hunan Style Stir-Fried Cabbage手撕包菜

$17.00

Gourd w. Baby Shrimp虾仁清炒丝瓜

$20.00

Blue Crab Meat Fried Rice雪菜蟹肉炒饭

$19.00

Pea pod Stems 清炒豆苗

$19.00

Five Spice Beef 五香牛肉

$19.00Out of stock

Spicy Beef and tripe 夫妻肺片

$19.00

Smoked Fish 上海熏魚

$19.00Out of stock

Shanghai Green W Black Mushroom 冬菇菜膽

$20.00Out of stock

Four Hi Salad 涼拌四喜

$16.00Out of stock

Chili Chicken 口水雞

$16.00Out of stock

Sweet and sour Ribs 糖醋排骨

$19.00

Sichuan Peppercorn Fish Fillet花椒魚片

$31.00

CATERING

GARDEN SALAD PLATTER 派对沙拉

$80.00+

★SEAWEED AND AVOCADO SALAD PLATTER

$80.00+

★MAKIMONO PLATTER

$106.00+

★FENG SHUI LOVE BOAT

$272.00+

DUMPLING PLATTER 派对饺子

$105.00+

CRAB RANGOON & CHICKEN FINGER 派对蟹角金手指

$88.00+

BEEF SKEWER & CHICKEN WINGS 派对牛串鸡翅

$104.00+

BEEF BROCCOLI 派对芥兰牛

$144.00+

GENERAL GAU CHICKEN 派对左宗鸡

$144.00+

COCONUT SHRIMP 派对椰汁虾

$168.00+

LO MEIN 派对捞面

$112.00+

FRIED RICE 派对炒饭

$112.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Taste, Quality, Style Feng Shui, an award-winning and acclaimed restaurant, carefully melds the finest tastes and styles that traditional Chinese and Japanese cuisines have to offer into original fusion dishes created by its renowned chefs using only the freshest ingredients. The result is a rich palette of dishes, including special seasonal offerings, presented in beautifully selected porcelain for our customers to choose from.

Website

Location

2200 District Ave, Burlington, MA 01803

Directions

Gallery
Feng Shui - Burlington image

Similar restaurants in your area

Row 34 - Burlington
orange star4.5 • 1,768
300 District Ave Burlington, MA 01803
View restaurantnext
Rita’s Catering - 800 District Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
800 District Avenue Burlington, MA 01803
View restaurantnext
Karma - Burlington
orange starNo Reviews
75 Middlesex Tpk Burlington, MA 01803
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - MA001 - Burlington MA
orange starNo Reviews
90 Middlesex Turnpike Burlington, MA 01803
View restaurantnext
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Burlington, MA
orange starNo Reviews
75 Middlesex Turnpike Burlington, MA 01803
View restaurantnext
The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington - Massachusetts, Burlington Mall
orange starNo Reviews
75 Middlesex Turnpike Burlington, MA 01803
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Burlington

Row 34 - Burlington
orange star4.5 • 1,768
300 District Ave Burlington, MA 01803
View restaurantnext
b.good - Burlington
orange star4.3 • 1,732
82 Burlington Mall Rd Burlington, MA 01803
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo - 1087 - Burlington
orange star4.3 • 711
179 Cambridge Street Burlington, MA 01803
View restaurantnext
Kabob Grill & Pizzeria - 390 Cambridge St
orange star4.3 • 42
390 Cambridge St Burlington, MA 01803
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Burlington
Woburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Billerica
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Reading
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Stoneham
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston