Popular Items

★ L. (3) Makimono Combo

$17.00

Served with salad; Dine-in with miso soup. Choose 3 items. Cannot combine the same item in one order

★ Spicy Combo

$25.00

Spicy tuna, spicy salmon & crazy maki

L. Vegetarian Delight 素什锦

$15.00

LUNCH

CHINESE LUNCH PLATE

L. General Gau's Chicken 左宗鸡

$15.00

L. Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡

$15.00

L. Beef & Broccoli 芥兰牛

$15.00

L. Chicken & Broccoli 芥兰鸡

$15.00

L. Vegetarian Delight 素什锦

$15.00

L. Pad Thai Chicken 鸡扒泰

$15.00

L. Pad Thai Shrimp 虾扒泰

$15.00

L. Pad Thai Veg 菜扒泰

$15.00

L. Shrimp & Mixed Vegetables 杂菜虾

$15.00

Snow peas, zucchini, carrots, wild mushrooms, broccoli florets

L. Dried Cooked String Beans 干煸四季豆

$15.00

CHINESE COMBO PLATTER

L. 2 ITEMS CHINESE COMBO PLATTER 两样

$12.00

Choose 2 items for $13 or 3 items for $17. Cannot combine the same item in one order. Served with vegetable fried rice or white rice. PORK DUMPLINGS (3 pcs) SPRING ROLL (2 pcs) CHICKEN FINGERS (5 pcs) CHICKEN WINGS (4 pcs) CRAB RANGOON (4 pcs) BEEF SKEWERS (2 pcs)

L. 3 ITEMS CHINESE COMBO PLATTER 三样

$16.00

Choose 2 items for $13 or 3 items for $17. Cannot combine the same item in one order. Served with vegetable fried rice or white rice

MAKIMONO LUNCH COMBO

★ L. (2) Makimono Combo

$13.00

Served with salad; Dine-in with miso soup. Choose 2 items. Cannot combine the same item in one order

★ L. (3) Makimono Combo

$17.00

Served with salad; Dine-in with miso soup. Choose 3 items. Cannot combine the same item in one order

JAPANESE LUNCH PLATTER

★L. Sushi Lunch Plate

$16.00

4 pcs of assorted sushi and a spicy tuna roll

★L. Sashimi Lunch Plate

$16.00

8 pcs of assorted sashimi served with rice

FOOD

CHINESE STARTERS

(1) Feng Shui Sampler 一人宝

$16.00

assortment of crab rangoon, boneless bbq ribs, beef skewers, fried jumbo shrimp, chicken fingers, chicken wings and egg roll

(2) Feng Shui Sampler 两人宝

$27.00

(3) Feng Shui Sampler 三人宝

$38.00

Barbecue Spareribs 排骨

$14.00

Seasoned bone-in ribs with BBQ sauce

Beef Skewers 牛串

$13.00

Flank steak seasoned w. house teriyaki marinade

Boneless Spareribs 无骨排

$11.00

Seasoned boneless ribs in BBQ sauce

Chicken Dumplings 鸡饺

$10.00

Chicken Fingers鸡条

$10.00

Deep fried white meat dipped in a light batter

Chicken Lettuce Wrap 鸡松

$13.00

Bell pepper, Zucchini, pine nut, onions, crispy rice noodle

Chicken Skewers 鸡串

$11.00

Seasoned chicken in a BBQ sauce

Chicken Wings 炸鸡翅

$12.00

Crab Rangoon 蟹角

$10.00

Cream cheese, crab meat, vegetables (8 pcs)

Egg rolls 春卷

$6.00

Crunchy rolls filled with chopped vegetables and pork

Fried Calamari 炸鱿鱼

$14.00

Pepper and onion w. side of chili sauce

Fried Jumbo Shrimp 炸大虾

$12.00

Pork Dumplings 锅贴

$10.00

Scallion Pancake 葱油饼

$8.00

Green onion flatbread

Shrimp Lettuce Wrap 虾松

$13.00

Bell pepper, Zucchini, pine nut, onions, crispy rice noodle

Signature Wings 辣鸡翅

$13.00

Seasoned in house spicy signature sauce(5 pcs)

Spring Rolls 上春

$6.00

Cabbage, carrots & wood ear (2 pcs)

Vegetable Dumplings 菜饺

$10.00

JAPANESE STARTERS

Edamame 毛豆

$7.00

Salted green soybean pods

Gyoza 日餃

$8.00

Steamed or pan-fried, Chicken and Pork (6 pcs)

Japanese Shumai 烧卖

$8.00

Steamed or pan-fried, Shrimp (6 pcs)

Shrimp and Veggie Tempura 虾素菜甜不辣

$14.00

Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white tuna, tobiko, mango, avocado with special sauce

Shrimp Tempura 虾甜不辣

$12.00

Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white tuna, tobiko, mango, avocado with special sauce

Spicy Edamame 辣毛豆

$9.00

Green soybean pods stir fried with spicy seasoning

Veggie Tempura 素菜甜不辣

$14.00

Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white tuna, tobiko, mango, avocado with special sauce

★ Tuna Taco

$15.00

Crispy taco with Cajun tuna, avocado, tobiko, cherry tomato & light spicy vinegar sauce

★ Tuna Tataki

$15.00

Torched tuna, scallions, grated daikon and ponzu sauce

★ Tuna Wasabi Dumpling

$15.00

Tenderized tuna wrapped w. wasabi, crab, caviar, avocado & crunch

★(Salmon) Kappa Sashimi

$14.00

★(Tuna) Kappa Sashimi

$14.00

★(YT) Kappa Sashimi

$14.00

★Sashimi Appetizer

$15.00

SOUP AND SALADS

Hot & Sour Soup Cup 酸辣汤 (小)

$4.00

Bamboo shoots, wood ear, day lily buds, tofu

Hot & Sour Soup Bowl 酸辣汤 (大)

$8.00

Bamboo shoots, wood ear, day lily buds, tofu

Wonton Soup Cup 云吞汤 (小)

$4.00

Pork wontons in a chicken broth

Wonton Soup Bowl 云吞汤 (大)

$8.00

Pork wontons in a chicken broth

Miso Soup Cup 味增汤 (小)

$3.00

Seaweed, tofu, scallions & wakame

Miso Soup Bowl 味增汤 (大)

$6.00

Seaweed, tofu, scallions & wakame

West Lake Beef Soup 西湖牛肉羹

$14.00

Minced beef filet, house chicken broth, scallions

Chinese Seafood Soup 海鲜汤

$15.00

Crab meat, shrimp, scallop, scallions, cilantro

★ Feng Shui Garden Salad 本楼沙拉

$6.00

Spring mix, baby tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrots, red onion with ginger dressing

★ Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Seaweed seasoned in sesame

★ Avocado Salad

$10.00

Kani, cucumber, avocado mixed with Japanese mayo dressing

RICE

House Fried Rice 本楼炒饭

$14.00

Jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, chicken, eggs, zucchini, carrots, scallions, red onions, signature X.O. sauce

Pork Fried Rice 叉烧炒饭

$12.00

Chicken Fried Rice 鸡炒饭

$12.00

Beef Fried Rice 牛炒饭

$12.00

Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭

$12.00

Vegetable Fried Rice 菜炒饭

$12.00

Spinach Fried Rice 菠菜炒饭

$13.00

Plain Fried Rice 净炒饭

$7.00

White Rice 白饭

$2.50

1 PINT

Brown Rice 黄饭

$3.00

1 PINT

NOODLES

House Special Lo Mien 本楼捞面

$14.00

Jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, chicken, bean sprouts, snow peas, carrots, red onions, scallions, signature X.O. Sauce

Chicken Lo Mein 鸡捞面

$13.00

Chicken, soft egg noodles, vegetables, scallions

Vegetable Lo Mein 菜捞面

$13.00

Soft egg noodles, vegetables, scallions

Shrimp Lo Mein 虾捞面

$13.00

soft egg noodles, vegetables

Pork Lo Mein 肉捞面

$13.00

Chicken, soft egg noodles, vegetables, scallions

Beef Lo Mein 牛捞面

$13.00

soft egg noodles, vegetables

Plain Lo Mein 净捞面

$8.00

Oriental Crispy Pad Thai 扒泰

$16.00

Crispy thin egg noodles, chicken, shrimp, vegetables topped with crushed peanuts and lime

Shrimp Pad Thai 虾扒泰

$16.00

Chicken Pad Thai 鸡扒泰

$16.00

Tofu Pad Thai 豆腐扒泰

$16.00

Vegetable Pad Thai 素菜扒泰

$16.00

Shanghai Pan Fried Noodles 上海两面黃

$18.00

House Special Singapore Noodles 本楼新洲米粉

$16.00

Jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, chicken, bean sprouts, snow peas, carrots, red onions, scallions, signature X.O. Sauce

Singapore Rice Noodle 新洲米粉

$15.00

Chicken Chow Mein 鸡炒面

$14.00

Vegetable Chow Mein 菜炒面

$14.00

Shrimp Chow Mein 虾炒面

$14.00

Pork Chow Mein 叉烧炒面

$14.00

Beef Chow Mein 牛炒面

$14.00

CHICKEN

General Gau's Chicken 左宗鸡

$17.00

Chicken and Cashew Nut 腰果鸡

$16.00

Orange Chicken陳皮雞

$17.00

Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡

$17.00

White meat chicken, toasted sesame seeds

Kung Pao Chicken With Peanuts 宫保鸡

$17.00

Chicken cubes & peanuts with Feng Shui sauce

Chicken & Mixed Vegetables 雜菜雞

$16.00

Sweet and Sour Chicken 甜酸鸡

$16.00

Chicken & Broccoli 芥兰鸡

$16.00

Sliced white meat chicken, broccoli florets

Triple Chili Chicken 三椒鸡

$16.00

BEEF

Yuen-Yan Spicy Beef 岳阳牛

$17.00

Beef and Wild Mushroom 野生菇牛

$18.00

Beef and Mixed Vegetables 蔬菜牛

$17.00

Beef & Broccoli 芥兰牛

$17.00

Sliced Flank Steak, broccoli florets

Szechuan Beef 四川牛

$17.00

Shredded beef, green & red pepper, onion

Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛

$18.00

Stir-fried beef with red onion and leek

Sesame Beef 芝麻牛

$18.00

Beef seasoned with chef’s sauces

SEAFOOD

Shrimp and Mixed Veggies 蔬菜虾

$19.00

Lobster Sauce 龙湖水

$14.00

Salt and Pepper Shrimp 椒盐虾

$20.00

Shrimp in Lobster Sauce 虾龙糊

$18.00

Feng Shui Coconut Shrimp 椰汁虾

$20.00

Crispy battered jumbo shrimp with coconut sauce

Hot & Spicy Fish Fillet 香辣鱼片

$20.00

Battered crispy flounder filets, mala paste, hot oil

VEGETABLES

Home Style Tofu 家常豆腐

$15.00

Broccoli in Garlic Sauce 鱼香芥兰

$15.00

( V )Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐

$15.00

Dry Cook String Beans 干煸四季豆

$15.00

Dry-fried in spicy Sichuan sauce

Vegetarian's Delight 素什锦

$15.00

STEAMED or Stir-fried mixed vegetables

CHEF'S SPECIAL

Feng Shui Shrimp And Scallops 泰干贝虾

$26.00

Seafood Festival 铁板海鲜

$33.00

Feng Shui Spicy Chicken 泰式鸡

$20.00

Teriyaki Chicken 鸡排

$24.00

Teriyaki N.Y. Steak 日本烧牛排

$28.00

Filet Mignon With Scallops 铁板干贝牛

$33.00

Braised Pork Belly 红烧肉

$23.00

Miso Glazed Salmon 味曾三文鱼

$27.00

MAKI

★Crunch Maki

$7.00

★Jalapeno Maki

$17.00

★ Volcano Maki

$15.00

★ Salmon Avocado Maki

$7.00

★ Salmon Maki

$6.00

★ Spicy Salmon

$8.00

★ Lobster Tempura Roll

$22.00

★ Spicy Scallop Tempura

$17.00

★ Tuna Avo

$8.00

★ Tuna Maki

$7.00

★ Spicy Tuna

$9.00

★ Alaskan Maki

$7.00

★ Philadelphia

$9.00

★ California

$8.00

★ Negihama Maki

$7.00

★Spicy Yellowtail

$11.00

★ Caterpillar

$14.00

★ Spider

$14.00

★ Crazy

$10.00

★ Shrimp Tempura Maki

$13.00

★ Dragon

$16.00

★ Eel Avocado Maki

$9.00

★ Idaho Maki

$7.00

★ Avo Cucumber Maki

$7.00

★ Kappa Maki

$6.00

★ Avocado Maki

$6.00

SIGNATURE MAKI

★ Celtics Maki

$19.00

★ Feng Shui Maki

$19.00

Cooked shrimp, salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, tobiko, wrapped w. soy paper & spicy mayo

★ Phoenix Maki

$18.00

★ Rainbow Maki

$18.00

★ Red Sox Maki

$20.00

Jumbo pacific scallop tempura, spicy mayo, topped with tuna, avocado & cilantro

★ Salmon Lover Roll

$20.00

Salmon, avocado, mango inside, torched salmon, tobiko topped with spicy sauce

★ Snow Mountain

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, tempura flake on top with snow crab, eel sauce & mayo

★ Spicy Blue Crab Roll

$20.00

Crunchy spicy tuna & avo in, spicy blue crab & tobiko on top

SUSHI A LA CARTE

★ Ebi (Shrimp)

$5.50

★ Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$7.00

★ Hottategai (Sea Scallops)

$8.00

★ Ika (Squid)

$6.00

★ Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$7.00

★ Madai (Japanese Red Snapper)

$9.00

★ Maguro (Tuna)

$8.00

★ Saba (Mackerel)

$6.00

★ Sake (Salmon)

$6.50

★ Tako (Octopus)

$6.00

★ Smoked Salmon

$6.50