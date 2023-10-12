Japanese

Japanese Starters

Edamame 毛豆

$8.00

Spicy Edamame辣毛

$10.00

Shumai 烧卖

$8.00

Gyoza日本饺子

$9.00

6 pieces steamed or pan-fried Japanese pork dumplings

Shrimp/Vegetable Tempura 天妇罗

$15.00

Grilled Shishito Peppers 烤狮子椒

$9.00

Sushi Bar Starters

★ Keto Salmon or Tuna

$15.00

★ Fried Jalapeno Hamachi or Octopus

$16.00

★ Salmon Crudo

$15.00

★ Tuna Nachos

$16.00

Wasabi tuna, avocado, tobiko, cherry tomato served with crispy chips

Sushi A La Carte

★ Maguro

$9.00

★ King Sake

$8.00

★ Hamachi

$8.00

★ Smoked Salmon

$7.00

★ Saba

$6.00

★ Unagi

$9.00

★ Ebi

$7.00

★ Kanikama

$6.00

★ Tako

$7.00

★ Suzuki

$7.00

★ Ikura

$8.00

★ Hotategai

$9.00

★ Tobiko

$7.00

★ Inari

$7.00

Veg Makimono

★ Avocado Maki

$7.00

★ Kappa Maki

$7.00

★ Avo-Kyu Maki

$9.00

★ Inari Maki

$7.00

★ Idaho Maki

$8.00

★ Bruins Maki

$17.00

Makimono

★ SPICY TUNA MAKI*

$10.00

★ TUNA MAKI*

$9.00

★ TUNA AVOCADO MAKI*

$9.00

★ SPICY SALMON MAKI*

$9.00

★ SALMON MAKI*

$8.00

★ SALMON AVOCADO MAKI*

$9.00

★ ALASKAN MAKI*

$9.00

★ NEGIHAMA MAKI*

$8.00

★ CALIFORNIA MAKI*

$9.00

★ PHILADELPHIA MAKI

$10.00

★ UNA-AVO MAKI

$10.00

★ CRAZY MAKI*

$10.00

★ SHRIMP TEMPURA MAKI

$13.00

★ SPIDER MAKI*

$14.00

LUNCH MENU

Signature Makimono

★ Feng Shui Maki

$22.00

★ Snow Mountain Maki

$18.00

★ Caterpillar Maki

$18.00

★ Celtics Maki

$19.00

★ Alligator Maki

$19.00

★ Amazing Maki

$20.00

★ Red Sox Maki

$20.00

★ Salmon Lover Maki

$20.00

Sushi Entree

★ Nigiri

$26.00

★ Sashimi Dinner

$38.00

★ Makimono Combo

$27.00

★ Spicy Makimono Combo

$27.00

★ Salmon Lover Combo

$26.00

★ Boat For 1

$50.00

★ Boat For 2

$90.00

Poke Bowl

★ Feng Shui Poke Bowl

$19.00

Chinese

Appetizer

Dumpling 饺子

$13.00

Authentic Chinese Dumplings 锅贴

$13.00

6 pieces pan-fried shrimp & pork fillings dumplings.

Lettuce Wrap 生菜包

$16.00

Crispy Popcorn Chicken 盐酥鸡

$16.00

Crab Rangoon 蟹角

$11.00

8 pieces. Cream cheese, crab meat, vegetables

Beef Skewers 牛串

$13.00

4 pieces. Flank steak seasoned, BBQ sauce

Boneless Spare Ribs 无骨排

$12.00

Seasoned boneless ribs with BBQ sauce

Chicken Fingers 鸡条

$11.00

8 pieces. White meat dipped in breading mixture

Chicken Wings 炸鸡翅

$13.00

6 pieces. Seasoned in house signature sauces

Vegetable Spring Rolls 春卷

$8.00

2 pieces. Crispy rolls filled with vegetables

Scallion Pancake 葱油饼

$10.00

Green onion flatbread

Feng Shui Sampler for 2 宝宝盘

$28.00

Crab rangoons, boneless spare ribs, beef skewers, chicken fingers, chicken wings, spring rolls, and dumplings

Authentic Chi (Seafood)

Calamari 鱿鱼

$20.00

Shrimp 虾

$22.00

Fish Fillet 鱼片

$22.00

Salt Roasted Shrimp 古法盐焗虾

$25.00

Authentic Chi (Meat)

Pork Chop 大排

$21.00

Black Pepper Beef Tenderloin 黑椒牛柳

$21.00

Stir Fry Beef with Longhorn Peppers 小椒牛肉丝

$20.00

Shredded Pork with Bamboo Shoots 笋尖肉丝

$18.00

Double-Cooked Pork Belly 回锅肉

$18.00

Shredded Pork with Bean Curd 香干肉丝

$18.00

House Special Ribs 秘制骨

$19.00

Authentic Chi (Poultry)

Peking Duck 北京鸭

House Smoke Duck 熏鸭

Braised Chicken In Sizzling Clay Pot 黄焖鸡煲

$19.00

Authentic Chi(Vegetable)

Crispy King Oyster Mushroom 油炸菌

$18.00

Fragrant Fresh Trio 地三鲜

$18.00

Double Winter Bean Curd Sheet 双冬腐竹

$18.00

Homestyle Braised Tofu 家常豆腐

$18.00

Thai Basil Eggplant 九层塔茄子

$18.00

The Wok

General Gao Chicken 左鸡

$18.00

Kung Pao Chicken With Peanuts 公保鸡

$18.00

Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡

$18.00

Chicken With Broccoli 芥兰鸡

$18.00

Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛

$19.00

Beef With Broccoli 芥兰牛

$19.00

Beef With Mushroom 蘑菇牛

$19.00

Feng Shui Coconut Shrimp 椰子虾

$22.00

Kung Pao Shrimp With Peanuts 公保虾

$21.00

Ginger/Scallion Shrimp 姜葱虾

$21.00

Ma Po Tofu 麻婆豆腐

$15.00

Mix Vegetable 素什锦

$17.00

Dry Cooked String Bean 炒四季豆

$17.00

Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡

$19.00

Rice & Noodles

Fried Rice 炒饭

$15.00

House Special Fried Rice 本楼炒饭

$17.00

Oriental Pad Thai With Peanuts 泰式粉

$18.00

Lo Mein Soft Egg Noodles 捞面

$16.00

Singapore Rice Noodles 星州炒米

$16.00

Shanghai Pan-Fried Noodles 两面黄

$18.00

White Rice 白饭

$2.00

Brown Rice 黄饭

$3.00

Plain Lo Mein 只捞面

$13.00

Soup & Salad

Soup and Salad

Miso Soup 迷搜汤

$4.00

Hot and Sour Soup 酸辣汤

$4.00

Wonton Soup 云吞汤

$6.00

West Lake Beef Soup 西湖牛羹

$15.00

★ Avocado Salad 牛油果萨拉

$11.00

★ Seaweed Salad 海带萨拉

$8.00

★ House Salad 本楼萨拉

$6.00

Side Order

Sauce

Duck Sauce (Small)小酸梅酱

$0.50

Duck Sauce (Pint)大酸梅酱

$5.00

Spicy Mayo辣奶油

$0.50

Unagi Sauce鳗鱼酱

$0.50

Hoisin Sauce海鲜酱

$0.50

Ginger姜

$0.50

Wasabi日本芥末

$0.50

Ginger Sauce 锅贴汁

$0.50

Hot Mustard 芥末酱

$0.50