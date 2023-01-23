  • Home
  • /
  • Hershey
  • /
  • Fenicci's of Hershey - 102 West Chocolate Avenue
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fenicci's of Hershey 102 West Chocolate Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

102 West Chocolate Avenue

Hershey, PA 17033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Bowl of Balls

Our Famous Meatballs, you name the number

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Made to Order, with Focaccia

Wild Mushroom Sautée

$12.00

Exotic Mushrooms, Garlic Butter, Prosciutto and Gorgonzola Cheese

Garlic Bread

$5.00

with Marinara Dipping Sauce

Charcuterie

$16.00

Three Specialty Italian Meats paired with Three Imported Cheeses and Condiments

Arancini Balls

$13.00

3 Spinach and Mozzarella Fried Risotto Balls served with Blush Sauce

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

A house speciality, fresh daily, served with Marinara

Garlic Steamed Mussels

$12.00

in a Light Tomato Broth with Focaccia

Crab Dip

$14.00

With Four Cheeses, served with Toasted Focaccia

Tuscan Rolls

$12.00

Seasoned Pork and Italian Herbs, Baked in Dough and served with Marinara and Alfredo Sauce

Steamed Clams

$14.00

Littlenecks, White Wine and Garlic Lemon Herb Butter

Bruschetta

$10.00

Made fresh daily with Tomatoes, Onions and Fresh Herbs, and served with Toasted Focaccia

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$9.00

served with Marinara Sauce

Shrimp Bruschetta

$13.00

Shrimp sautéed in White Wine, Garlic and House Bruschetta served over Garlic Bread

Eggplant Napoleon

$10.00

Fried Eggplant Slices stacked with Baby Spinach and Melted Mozzarella, Served over Tomato Alfredo Sauce

Zucchini Flower

$12.00

Mozzarella Stuffed Flowers, Battered and Fried, Served with Pantelleria, a Chilled Pesto Tomato Cream Sauce

Ricotta Skillet

$12.00

Baked Ricotta and Buratta Mozzarella Ball, PICK with Focaccia and Roasted Tomatoes

Sausage & Roasted Peppers

$10.00

With Pronio’s Sweet Sausage and Melted Mozzarella

Soup & Salads

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Italian Meats and Cheeses with Sweet and Hot Peppers and Egg over our House Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine tossed in our Homemade Dressing with Croutons and Parmesan Cheese

Chopped Salad

$7.00

with Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Peppers and Mozzarella Cheese, Tossed in our House Dressing

Dinner Salad

$4.95

Fenicci Salad

$8.00

Large Salad with Peppers, Mozzarella, Tomato, Cucumbers, Onion and Egg

Fried Calamari Salad

$13.00

Over Baby Greens, drizzled with Ranch Dressing and Bruschetta

Italian Wedding Soup

$5.00

Homemade daily, with Baby Meatballs, Pulled Chicken, Pasta and Vegetables

Mediterranean Salad

$9.00

Feta, Roasted Tomatoes, Black Olives, Sweet Peppers and Italian Dressing

Sicilian Salad

$13.00

Warm Salami, Ham, Capricola, Sweet Peppers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Croutons, Mozzarella with House Dressing

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chicken, Almonds, Strawberries, Gorgonzola and Baby Greens, with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Tomato Caprese Salad

$9.00

Hand-Picked Tomatoes with Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Kosher Salt and Balsamic Vinegar

Wedge

$10.00

Iceberg Lettuce topped with Bacon, Red Onion and Bleu Cheese

Antipasto Sal w/Entree

$7.00

Caesar Sal Lg w/Entree

$4.00

Caesar Sal Sm w/Entree

$2.00

Chop Sal w/Entree

$2.00

Fenicci Sal w/Entree

$4.00

Med Sal w/Entree

$5.00

Tom Caprese w/Entree

$5.00

Wedge Sal w/Entree

$6.00

Ital Wedd Soup Sub w/Entree

$1.50

Chicken Sautée

Chicken Saltimbocca

$20.00

With Prosciutto, Provolone, Sage in a Light Garlic Cream Sauce

Chicken Picatta

$20.00

Dusted and pan fried in Lemon Garlic Butter with Capers

Chicken Mediterranean

$20.00

Olives, Roasted Tomatoes and Garlic in a Feta Cheese Sauce

Chicken Scallopini

$20.00

Mushrooms, White Wine, Butter, Lemon and Garlic

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Mushrooms and Marsala Wine

Parms

Chicken Parm

$20.00

Served with Family Style House Salad and Freshly Baked Rolls • Served with Spaghetti and your choice of our Famous Sauces

Fresh Veal Parm

$25.00

Served with Family Style House Salad and Freshly Baked Rolls • Served with Spaghetti and your choice of our Famous Sauces

Eggplant Parm

$18.00

Served with Family Style House Salad and Freshly Baked Rolls • Served with Spaghetti and your choice of our Famous Sauces

Veal Patty Parm

$18.00

Served with Family Style House Salad and Freshly Baked Rolls • Served with Spaghetti and your choice of our Famous Sauces

Risottos

Pescatore Risotto

$26.00

Shrimp, Scallops, and Mussels in a Tomato-Parmesan House Risotto topped with Fried Calamari

Sicilian Risotto

$24.00

Chicken, Artichokes, and Roasted Red Peppers in Feta Cream folded into House Risotto

Puttanesca Risotto

$26.00

Shrimp, Black Olives, Capers, and Roasted Tomatoes in Spicy Parmesan House Risotto topped with Marinara Sauce

Wild Mushroom Truffle Risotto

$22.00

Exotic Mushrooms and Spinach folded with Parmesan Garlic Truffle Butter

Simple Pastas

CYO Pasta

$15.00

Served with Family Style House Salad and Freshly Baked Rolls

Specialty Pasta

Baked Penne

$16.00

Tossed in Alfredo, topped with a Meatball and baked with Mozzarella, with Marinara

Basil Alfredo Seafood

$26.00

Shrimp, Scallops & Crab and our creamy Basil Alfredo Sauce, served over Fettuccine

Butcher Block

$20.00

Italian Meats, Chicken, Pronio’s Sausage, Meatball & Bacon with melted Mozzarella over Penne

Crab Tortellini Alfredo

$26.00

Lump Crabmeat and Cheese Tortellini topped with Toasted Focaccia Bread Crumbs and Parmesan Cheese

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

With our Homemade Alfredo Sauce

Fresh Gnocchi du Jour

$21.00

Priced Daily

Homemade Lasagna

$18.00

Our House Special. Layers and layers of Mozzarella, Ricotta, Provolone, Sausage and Meatballs

Mediterranean Seafood

$26.00

Shrimp, Scallops, Crab, Olives, Roasted Tomatoes and Garlic in a Feta Cheese Sauce over Fettuccine

Pappardelle ala Vodka

$21.00

Fresh Pasta with a Vodka Red Cream Sauce and Diced Prosciutto

Pappardelle Ragu

$21.00

Fresh Pasta with a Hearty Beef, Veal, Pork & Sausage Red Sauce

Pecorino Siciliano Tortellini

$25.00

Chicken, Sausage and Shrimp with Crushed Chili, Garlic Butter and Romano Cheese, served over Tortellini

Red Clam Sauce

$24.00

A Creamy Sauce with Whole Clams over Linguine

Seafood Fra Diablo

$26.00

Clams, Mussels, Shrimp & Fried Calamari in a Spicy Red Sauce, over Spaghetti

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

A classic with Fettuccine

Tortellini Blush

$19.00

Cheese Tortellini tossed in our Homemade Alfredo and Marinara Blend

Tortellini Pomodoro

$22.00

with Chicken and Prosciutto, tossed with Garlic & Basil in Tomato Alfredo Sauce

Veal Classico

$25.00

Sautéed Veal Cutlets in a Roasted Red Pepper and Onion Tomato Brown Sauce, Tossed with Spaghetti and garnished with Basil and Parmesan Cheese

Vegetariano Pappardelle

$21.00

Fresh Pasta with Exotic Mushrooms, Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, Artichokes and Spinach, with a Spicy Pesto Olive Oil

White Clam Sauce

$24.00

A Creamy Sauce with Whole Clams over Linguine

Steaks & Seafood

New York Strip

$34.00

12 ounce Center Cut, Grilled to your liking

Dry Aged Ribeye

$47.00

16 ounce Bone-In Rib Eye, Aged 40 Days. A House Specialty

Flat Iron Steak

$25.00

House Marinated, Sliced Flat Iron Steak with your choice of Sides

Filet Mignon

$35.00

8 ounce, Grilled to your liking

Pork Osso Buco

$28.00

Slow Roasted 16 ounce Pork Shank with Natural Gravy served over Fresh Pappardelle

Dbl Crabcake Dinner

$28.00

Our house recipe featuring Jumbo Lump Crab

Single Crabcake Dinner

$17.00

Our house recipe featuring Jumbo Lump Crab

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Topped with House Bruschetta and Pecorino Romano Cheese

Veal Sautée

Veal Saltimbocca

$25.00

With Prosciutto, Provolone, Sage in a Light Garlic Cream Sauce

Veal Picatta

$25.00

Dusted and pan fried in Lemon Garlic Butter with Capers

Veal Mediterranean

$25.00

Olives, Roasted Tomatoes and Garlic in a Feta Cheese Sauce

Veal Scallopini

$25.00

Mushrooms, White Wine, Butter, Lemon and Garlic

Veal Marsala

$25.00

Mushrooms and Marsala Wine

Kids

Kids Cheese Ravioli & Meatball

$9.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.95

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Kids Grilled Salmon

$12.95

Kids Pasta NO Ball

$9.95

Kids Pasta w/Ball

$9.95

Pizza

Upside Down Pizza

$14.00

Hershey's first pizza since 1947. Cheese on the bottom and sauce on the top

Traditional Pizza

$14.00

White Pizza

$16.00

Made with Roasted Garlic, Provolone and Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Chicken Breast and Hot Sauce with Bleu Cheese over our White Pie

Bruschetta Pizza

$17.00

Tomatoes, Onions, Fresh Basil and Roasted Garlic over our White Pie

Pizza di Giorno

A house creation daily

Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.00

Chicken, Bacon, Sausage, Meatballs and Italian Meats

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

White Pie with Tomato, Mozzarella & Basil

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Our White Pie topped with Chicken, Red Onions, Cheddar & Tangy BBQ Sauce

Lasagna Pizza

$18.00

Marinara Sauce, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Provolone with Sausage and Meatballs

Exotic Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

Our White Pie with Exotic Mushrooms with Brie, Topped with Truffle Oil and Fresh Spinach

Vegetable Pizza

$18.00

Our White Pie with an assortment of Chef Du Jour Vegetables

Six-Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Our White Pie topped with Mozzarella, Provolone, Gorgonzola, Brie, Cheddar and Parmesan Cheeses

5 Star Pizza

$19.00

Prosciutto, Roasted Peppers, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Spinach and Pesto over our White Pie

Stromboli

Italian Stromboli

$15.00

with Ham, Salami, Pepperoni and Mozzarella

Cheese Steak Stromboli

$15.00

Shaved Beef, Provolone, Onions, Peppers, Mozzarella, Marinara

Vegetable Stromboli

$15.00

Tomatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Mozzarella

Meatball Stromboli

$15.00

Homemade Meatballs, Mozzarella and Marinara Sauce

Calzone Stromboli

$15.00

Our famous Italian Boli with the addition of Ricotta Cheese

House Stromboli

$15.00

Our famous Italian Boli with the addition of Spicy Sausage, American and Provolone Cheese and Mustard

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$15.00

Chicken, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Crumbled Bleu and Hot Sauce, with a side of Ranch

Wings

Fresh Buffalo Wings

$13.00

Your choice of Mild, Medium, Hot, Inferno, Habañero BBQ, Hot Garlic, BBQ, Garlic Parm or Phil ’s Garden Ghost Pepper Sauce (VERY DANGEROUS!)

Other Creations

Classic Burger

$13.00

8 ounce Angus Burger, Char Grilled, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Your Choice of Cheese. Comes with Fries.

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Char Grilled Chicken Breast, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Your Choice of Cheese. Comes with Fries.

DA's Meatball Sub

$12.00

Classic Sub of 5 Homemade Meatballs served with Provolone and Marinara. Comes with Fries.

Maryland Crabcake

$15.00

Homemade on Kaiser Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion and Tartar Sauce. Comes with Fries.

Sausage Sub

$12.00

Local Pronio’s Sausage with Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone and Marinara. Comes with Fries.

Italian Grinder

$13.00

Julienne of Ham, Capicola and Salami, with Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers & Melted Provolone on a Toasted Sub Roll. Comes with Fries.

Italian Cheese Steak

$13.00

Onions, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers & Provolone with Marinara. Comes with Fries.

American Cheese Steak

$13.00

American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Mayo. Comes with Fries.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Breast, Romaine, Red Onions, Parmesan Cheese & our Homemade Caesar Dressing. Comes with Fries.

Hershey Fire Dept. Special

$12.00

Chicken Fingers, Provolone & Marinara on a Sub Roll. Comes with Fries.

Veal Patty Parmesan Sub

$12.00

Two Veal Patties on a Sub Roll with Melted Provolone and Marinara. Comes with Fries.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$12.00

Breaded Chicken Breast on a Sub Roll with Melted Provolone and Marinara. Comes with Fries.

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$11.00

Breaded Fresh Eggplant on a Sub Roll with Melted Provolone and Marinara. Comes with Fries.

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Cherry Pepsi

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Raspberry Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Espresso

$3.25

Decaf Espresso

$3.25

Espresso Dbl

$4.50

Decaf Espresso Dbl

$4.50

Hot Tea

$2.25

Dasani Btl Water

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

San Pellegrino Small

$3.50

San Pellegrino Large

$4.95

Soda Pitcher

$6.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Virgin Blood Mary

$4.75

Virgin Margarita

$5.95

Virgin Mojito

$5.95

Desserts

Molten Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Crèm Brulée Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Four High Carrot Cake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Deconstructed Cannoli

$8.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Hershey Blitz

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Daily Sorbet

$5.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

Sides

Vegetables

$3.00

Starch Du Jour

$3.00

French Fries

$4.95

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Pasta Choice

$4.95

Onion RIngs

$6.95

Add a Crab Cake

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Hershey's Historic Restaurant since 1935. Top rated on TripAdvisor Family, group and romantic friendly. We offer it all. Think of the "Cheers" of Hershey

Location

102 West Chocolate Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Parkside Hotel
orange star4.5 • 505
3 E Derry Rd Hershey, PA 17033
View restaurantnext
Sweet T & Greens - 121 Towne Square Drive Kiosk 12
orange starNo Reviews
121 Towne Square Drive Kiosk 12 Hershey, PA 17033
View restaurantnext
JOJO'S PIZZA - HERSHEY - 1150 Cocoa avenue - 717-534-2533
orange star3.4 • 453
1150 Cocoa Ave Hershey, PA 17033
View restaurantnext
Your Place Restaurant Hershey
orange star3.7 • 734
1077 W Governor Rd Hershey, PA 17033
View restaurantnext
Lucky's Pizza - Palmyra
orange starNo Reviews
757 West Main Street Palmyra, PA 17078
View restaurantnext
Freshido Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
121 Towne SquareSuite 102 - Kiosk #15 Hershey, PA 17033
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hershey

Parkside Hotel
orange star4.5 • 505
3 E Derry Rd Hershey, PA 17033
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hershey
Palmyra
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Harrisburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston