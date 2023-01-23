Fenicci's of Hershey 102 West Chocolate Avenue
102 West Chocolate Avenue
Hershey, PA 17033
Appetizers
Bowl of Balls
Our Famous Meatballs, you name the number
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Made to Order, with Focaccia
Wild Mushroom Sautée
Exotic Mushrooms, Garlic Butter, Prosciutto and Gorgonzola Cheese
Garlic Bread
with Marinara Dipping Sauce
Charcuterie
Three Specialty Italian Meats paired with Three Imported Cheeses and Condiments
Arancini Balls
3 Spinach and Mozzarella Fried Risotto Balls served with Blush Sauce
Crispy Calamari
A house speciality, fresh daily, served with Marinara
Garlic Steamed Mussels
in a Light Tomato Broth with Focaccia
Crab Dip
With Four Cheeses, served with Toasted Focaccia
Tuscan Rolls
Seasoned Pork and Italian Herbs, Baked in Dough and served with Marinara and Alfredo Sauce
Steamed Clams
Littlenecks, White Wine and Garlic Lemon Herb Butter
Bruschetta
Made fresh daily with Tomatoes, Onions and Fresh Herbs, and served with Toasted Focaccia
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
served with Marinara Sauce
Shrimp Bruschetta
Shrimp sautéed in White Wine, Garlic and House Bruschetta served over Garlic Bread
Eggplant Napoleon
Fried Eggplant Slices stacked with Baby Spinach and Melted Mozzarella, Served over Tomato Alfredo Sauce
Zucchini Flower
Mozzarella Stuffed Flowers, Battered and Fried, Served with Pantelleria, a Chilled Pesto Tomato Cream Sauce
Ricotta Skillet
Baked Ricotta and Buratta Mozzarella Ball, PICK with Focaccia and Roasted Tomatoes
Sausage & Roasted Peppers
With Pronio’s Sweet Sausage and Melted Mozzarella
Soup & Salads
Antipasto Salad
Italian Meats and Cheeses with Sweet and Hot Peppers and Egg over our House Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed in our Homemade Dressing with Croutons and Parmesan Cheese
Chopped Salad
with Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Peppers and Mozzarella Cheese, Tossed in our House Dressing
Dinner Salad
Fenicci Salad
Large Salad with Peppers, Mozzarella, Tomato, Cucumbers, Onion and Egg
Fried Calamari Salad
Over Baby Greens, drizzled with Ranch Dressing and Bruschetta
Italian Wedding Soup
Homemade daily, with Baby Meatballs, Pulled Chicken, Pasta and Vegetables
Mediterranean Salad
Feta, Roasted Tomatoes, Black Olives, Sweet Peppers and Italian Dressing
Sicilian Salad
Warm Salami, Ham, Capricola, Sweet Peppers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Croutons, Mozzarella with House Dressing
Strawberry Chicken Salad
Chicken, Almonds, Strawberries, Gorgonzola and Baby Greens, with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Tomato Caprese Salad
Hand-Picked Tomatoes with Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Kosher Salt and Balsamic Vinegar
Wedge
Iceberg Lettuce topped with Bacon, Red Onion and Bleu Cheese
Chicken Sautée
Chicken Saltimbocca
With Prosciutto, Provolone, Sage in a Light Garlic Cream Sauce
Chicken Picatta
Dusted and pan fried in Lemon Garlic Butter with Capers
Chicken Mediterranean
Olives, Roasted Tomatoes and Garlic in a Feta Cheese Sauce
Chicken Scallopini
Mushrooms, White Wine, Butter, Lemon and Garlic
Chicken Marsala
Mushrooms and Marsala Wine
Parms
Chicken Parm
Served with Family Style House Salad and Freshly Baked Rolls • Served with Spaghetti and your choice of our Famous Sauces
Fresh Veal Parm
Served with Family Style House Salad and Freshly Baked Rolls • Served with Spaghetti and your choice of our Famous Sauces
Eggplant Parm
Served with Family Style House Salad and Freshly Baked Rolls • Served with Spaghetti and your choice of our Famous Sauces
Veal Patty Parm
Served with Family Style House Salad and Freshly Baked Rolls • Served with Spaghetti and your choice of our Famous Sauces
Risottos
Pescatore Risotto
Shrimp, Scallops, and Mussels in a Tomato-Parmesan House Risotto topped with Fried Calamari
Sicilian Risotto
Chicken, Artichokes, and Roasted Red Peppers in Feta Cream folded into House Risotto
Puttanesca Risotto
Shrimp, Black Olives, Capers, and Roasted Tomatoes in Spicy Parmesan House Risotto topped with Marinara Sauce
Wild Mushroom Truffle Risotto
Exotic Mushrooms and Spinach folded with Parmesan Garlic Truffle Butter
Specialty Pasta
Baked Penne
Tossed in Alfredo, topped with a Meatball and baked with Mozzarella, with Marinara
Basil Alfredo Seafood
Shrimp, Scallops & Crab and our creamy Basil Alfredo Sauce, served over Fettuccine
Butcher Block
Italian Meats, Chicken, Pronio’s Sausage, Meatball & Bacon with melted Mozzarella over Penne
Crab Tortellini Alfredo
Lump Crabmeat and Cheese Tortellini topped with Toasted Focaccia Bread Crumbs and Parmesan Cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo
With our Homemade Alfredo Sauce
Fresh Gnocchi du Jour
Priced Daily
Homemade Lasagna
Our House Special. Layers and layers of Mozzarella, Ricotta, Provolone, Sausage and Meatballs
Mediterranean Seafood
Shrimp, Scallops, Crab, Olives, Roasted Tomatoes and Garlic in a Feta Cheese Sauce over Fettuccine
Pappardelle ala Vodka
Fresh Pasta with a Vodka Red Cream Sauce and Diced Prosciutto
Pappardelle Ragu
Fresh Pasta with a Hearty Beef, Veal, Pork & Sausage Red Sauce
Pecorino Siciliano Tortellini
Chicken, Sausage and Shrimp with Crushed Chili, Garlic Butter and Romano Cheese, served over Tortellini
Red Clam Sauce
A Creamy Sauce with Whole Clams over Linguine
Seafood Fra Diablo
Clams, Mussels, Shrimp & Fried Calamari in a Spicy Red Sauce, over Spaghetti
Shrimp Scampi
A classic with Fettuccine
Tortellini Blush
Cheese Tortellini tossed in our Homemade Alfredo and Marinara Blend
Tortellini Pomodoro
with Chicken and Prosciutto, tossed with Garlic & Basil in Tomato Alfredo Sauce
Veal Classico
Sautéed Veal Cutlets in a Roasted Red Pepper and Onion Tomato Brown Sauce, Tossed with Spaghetti and garnished with Basil and Parmesan Cheese
Vegetariano Pappardelle
Fresh Pasta with Exotic Mushrooms, Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, Artichokes and Spinach, with a Spicy Pesto Olive Oil
White Clam Sauce
A Creamy Sauce with Whole Clams over Linguine
Steaks & Seafood
New York Strip
12 ounce Center Cut, Grilled to your liking
Dry Aged Ribeye
16 ounce Bone-In Rib Eye, Aged 40 Days. A House Specialty
Flat Iron Steak
House Marinated, Sliced Flat Iron Steak with your choice of Sides
Filet Mignon
8 ounce, Grilled to your liking
Pork Osso Buco
Slow Roasted 16 ounce Pork Shank with Natural Gravy served over Fresh Pappardelle
Dbl Crabcake Dinner
Our house recipe featuring Jumbo Lump Crab
Single Crabcake Dinner
Our house recipe featuring Jumbo Lump Crab
Grilled Salmon
Topped with House Bruschetta and Pecorino Romano Cheese
Veal Sautée
Veal Saltimbocca
With Prosciutto, Provolone, Sage in a Light Garlic Cream Sauce
Veal Picatta
Dusted and pan fried in Lemon Garlic Butter with Capers
Veal Mediterranean
Olives, Roasted Tomatoes and Garlic in a Feta Cheese Sauce
Veal Scallopini
Mushrooms, White Wine, Butter, Lemon and Garlic
Veal Marsala
Mushrooms and Marsala Wine
Kids
Pizza
Upside Down Pizza
Hershey's first pizza since 1947. Cheese on the bottom and sauce on the top
Traditional Pizza
White Pizza
Made with Roasted Garlic, Provolone and Mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken Breast and Hot Sauce with Bleu Cheese over our White Pie
Bruschetta Pizza
Tomatoes, Onions, Fresh Basil and Roasted Garlic over our White Pie
Pizza di Giorno
A house creation daily
Meat Lovers Pizza
Chicken, Bacon, Sausage, Meatballs and Italian Meats
Margherita Pizza
White Pie with Tomato, Mozzarella & Basil
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our White Pie topped with Chicken, Red Onions, Cheddar & Tangy BBQ Sauce
Lasagna Pizza
Marinara Sauce, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Provolone with Sausage and Meatballs
Exotic Mushroom Pizza
Our White Pie with Exotic Mushrooms with Brie, Topped with Truffle Oil and Fresh Spinach
Vegetable Pizza
Our White Pie with an assortment of Chef Du Jour Vegetables
Six-Cheese Pizza
Our White Pie topped with Mozzarella, Provolone, Gorgonzola, Brie, Cheddar and Parmesan Cheeses
5 Star Pizza
Prosciutto, Roasted Peppers, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Spinach and Pesto over our White Pie
Stromboli
Italian Stromboli
with Ham, Salami, Pepperoni and Mozzarella
Cheese Steak Stromboli
Shaved Beef, Provolone, Onions, Peppers, Mozzarella, Marinara
Vegetable Stromboli
Tomatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Mozzarella
Meatball Stromboli
Homemade Meatballs, Mozzarella and Marinara Sauce
Calzone Stromboli
Our famous Italian Boli with the addition of Ricotta Cheese
House Stromboli
Our famous Italian Boli with the addition of Spicy Sausage, American and Provolone Cheese and Mustard
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Chicken, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Crumbled Bleu and Hot Sauce, with a side of Ranch
Wings
Other Creations
Classic Burger
8 ounce Angus Burger, Char Grilled, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Your Choice of Cheese. Comes with Fries.
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Char Grilled Chicken Breast, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Your Choice of Cheese. Comes with Fries.
DA's Meatball Sub
Classic Sub of 5 Homemade Meatballs served with Provolone and Marinara. Comes with Fries.
Maryland Crabcake
Homemade on Kaiser Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion and Tartar Sauce. Comes with Fries.
Sausage Sub
Local Pronio’s Sausage with Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone and Marinara. Comes with Fries.
Italian Grinder
Julienne of Ham, Capicola and Salami, with Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers & Melted Provolone on a Toasted Sub Roll. Comes with Fries.
Italian Cheese Steak
Onions, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers & Provolone with Marinara. Comes with Fries.
American Cheese Steak
American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Mayo. Comes with Fries.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Breast, Romaine, Red Onions, Parmesan Cheese & our Homemade Caesar Dressing. Comes with Fries.
Hershey Fire Dept. Special
Chicken Fingers, Provolone & Marinara on a Sub Roll. Comes with Fries.
Veal Patty Parmesan Sub
Two Veal Patties on a Sub Roll with Melted Provolone and Marinara. Comes with Fries.
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Breaded Chicken Breast on a Sub Roll with Melted Provolone and Marinara. Comes with Fries.
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Breaded Fresh Eggplant on a Sub Roll with Melted Provolone and Marinara. Comes with Fries.
N/A Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Cherry Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Root Beer
Raspberry Tea
Lemonade
Mountain Dew
Ginger Ale
Iced Tea
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Espresso
Decaf Espresso
Espresso Dbl
Decaf Espresso Dbl
Hot Tea
Dasani Btl Water
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Tomato Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Soda Water
Tonic Water
San Pellegrino Small
San Pellegrino Large
Soda Pitcher
Red Bull
Shirley Temple
Virgin Blood Mary
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Mojito
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Hershey's Historic Restaurant since 1935. Top rated on TripAdvisor Family, group and romantic friendly. We offer it all. Think of the "Cheers" of Hershey
102 West Chocolate Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033