Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Fenton House

review star

No reviews yet

413 Leroy St

Fenton, MI 48430

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Bread
16" Cheese Pizza
Baked Mostaccioli

Pasta

Pasta Trio

$18.00

Italian Combo

$19.00

Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Stuffed Shells

$14.00

Manicotti

$15.00

Lasagna

$16.00

Vegetarian Lasagna

$15.00

Pasta Alfredo

$14.00

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$23.00

Baked Mostaccioli

$15.00

Spaghetti

$15.00

Salads

Michigan Cherry Salad

$14.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Half Salad and Soup Combo

$11.00

Orchard- Special

$16.00

Taco Salad

$16.00

Traverse City Salad- Special

$16.00

Side Greek Salad

$8.00

Small Greek Salad

$14.00

Medium Greek Salad

$19.00

Side Antipasto Salad

$8.00

Small Antipasto Salad

$15.00

Medium Antipasto Salad

$19.00

Side Tossed Salad

$6.00

Small Tossed Salad

$9.00

Medium Tossed Salad

$15.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Small Caesar Salad

$9.00

Medium Caesar Salad

$15.00

A La Carte (Carry-Out)

Ribs (1/2 Slab)

$16.00

Ribs (1 Slab)

$30.00

Baked Chicken (4pc.)

$10.00

Baked Chicken (8pc.)

$18.32

BBQ Chicken (4pc.)

$10.00

BBQ Chicken (8pc.)

$18.32

Lasagna (A La Carte)

$13.00

Spaghetti (A La Carte)

$11.00

Vegetarian Lasagna (A La Carte)

$13.00

Mostaccioli (A La Carte)

$11.00

Stuffed Shells (A La Carte)

$11.00

Pasta Alfredo (A La Carte)

$11.00

Cheese Ravioli (A La Carte)

$11.00

Manicotti (A La Carte)

$11.00

Baked Chicken Parmesan (A La Carte)

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$7.99

Nuggets & Fries

$7.99

Kids Pizza Square

$7.99

Hot Dog & Fries

$7.99

Hot Dog & Chips

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Birthday Special

$12.99

Kids Pop

$1.30

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Soup & Sides

Cup Fresh Soup of the Day

$4.00

Bowl Fresh Soup of the Day

$5.00

Famous French Onion

$7.00

Steamed Broccoli & Carrots

$4.00

Roasted Red Skin Potatoes

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Parmesan Cheese Dip

$2.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

8 oz House Dressing

$4.00

16 oz House Dressing

$5.00

32 oz House Dressing

$9.00

Quart Soup

$12.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Meatballs

$8.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Greek Wrap

$14.00

Sandwiches

1/2 Sandwich and Soup/Salad

$11.00

Chicken Breast Club Sandwich

$14.00

Fenton House Club Sandwich

$14.00

Italian Sandwich

$14.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.00

Burger

Fenton House Burger

$14.00

Entrees

Chilean Salmon

$16.00

Filet Mignon

$40.00

Fish N Chip

$16.00

Lake Perch

$18.00

Surf n Turf

$60.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.00

Baked Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

BBQ Rib & Chicken Combo (4 Bones & 2pc Chicken)

$26.00

BBQ Ribs (6 Bones)

$22.00

BBQ Ribs (12 Bones)

$33.00

Baked Chicken (2pc)

$14.00

Baked Chicken (4pc)

$22.00

BBQ Chicken (2pc)

$14.00

BBQ Chicken (4pc)

$22.00

Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$12.00

16" Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pizza Stromboli

$14.00

Two Mediums Special

$20.00

Specialty Pizza

12" Fenton House Special Pizza

$18.00

16" Fenton House Special

$20.00

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$19.00

12" Meatlovers Pizza

$18.00

16" Meatlovers Pizza

$20.00

Family Meals (Carry-Out)

Family Lasagna

$59.99

Family Baked Mostaccioli

$55.99

Family Baked Chicken

$51.99

Family BBQ Chicken

$51.99

Family Pizza

$42.99

Family Chicken Alfredo

$64.99

Starters

Buffalo wings

$12.00

Calamari

$11.00

Mozzarella sticks

$7.00

Shrimp fenton

$11.00

Pot Stickers

$9.00

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Nacho- Special

$15.00

House Made Meatballs

$8.00

Dessert

Blueberry Cobbler

$6.00

Ice cream SMALL

$6.00

The Big Blitz Pie

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.00

Lava Cake

$6.00

Apple Pie Cheesecake

$6.00

Breadsticks

Bread

$5.00

1/2 Bread

$2.50

Bread Sauce

$2.00

Ranch

$1.00

Specials

Chicken Marsala

$15.00

Chicken Picatta

$15.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.00

Lake Perch

$18.00

Maple Glaze Salmon

$21.00

Nachos

$15.00

Surf N' Turf

$60.00

"Bet it all on Black" Garlic Burger

$15.00

Beverage

2 Liter Pop

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Bottle Flavored Water

$3.00

Bottle Pop

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.25

Can Pop

$1.25

Coffee

$2.50

Energy Drink

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mist Twist

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Choco Milk

$2.00

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Kids White Milk

$2.00

Kids Pepsi

$2.00

Kids Diet

$2.00

Kids Mountain Dew

$2.00

Kids Orange

$2.00

Kids Rootbeer

$2.00

Kids Sprite

$2.00

Bottle Wine

10 Span Chardonay Bottle

$20.00

Fontan Pinot Grigio Bottle

$20.00

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$26.00

Grand Traverse Riesling Bottle

$26.00

Canyon Road Moscato Bottle

$18.00

Canyon Road Pinot Noir Bottle

$18.00

Montevina Merlot Bottle

$20.00

Ruffino Chianti Bottle

$26.00

Sourverain Cabernet Bottle

$26.00

Chandon Brut, Bottle

$32.00

Carryout Beer

Angry Orchard 6 Pack

$12.24

Bells Kalamazoo Stout 6 Pack

$14.24

Bells Oberon 6 Pack

$14.24

Bells Two Hearted 6 Pack

$14.24

Blue Moon 6 Pack

$11.24

Bud Light 6 Pack

$10.24

Budweiser 6 Pack

$10.24

Coors Light 6 Pack

$9.24

Corona Extra 6 Pack

$12.24

Guinness 6 Pack

$13.24

Heineken 6 Pack

$12.24

Killians 6 Pack

$10.24

Labatt Blue 6 Pack

$9.24

Labatt Blue Light 6 Pack

$9.24

Michelob Ultra 6 Pack

$11.24

Mikes Hard Lemonade 6 Pack

$12.24

Miller Lite 6 Pack

$9.24

Pabst Blue Ribbon 6 Pack

$9.24

Peroni 6 Pack

$12.24

Redds Apple Ale 6 Pack

$12.24

Sam Adams Lager 6 Pack

$13.24

Stella 6 Pack

$13.24

Summer Shandy 6 Pack

$12.24

Modelo 6 Pack

$13.24
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

413 Leroy St, Fenton, MI 48430

Directions

Gallery
Fenton House image

