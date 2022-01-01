Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Fenwick's 300

512 Reviews

$$

2600 8th Avenue South

#103

Nashville, TN 37204

Popular Items

Breakfast Tacos
Latte
Fenwick’s Basic

Brew Coffee/Tea

To Go Coffee

Rishi Hot Tea

$3.00

Tea Fog

$2.50

London Fog

$3.10

Iced Black Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Small Nitro Coffee

$3.50

Large Nitro Coffee

$4.50

Cafe Drinks

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

Red Eye

Au Lait

Macchiato

$3.00

a traditional macchiato with 2 oz espresso and a dollop of foamed milk

Cortado

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Latte

Mocha

Teddy Grahams

$5.50

Grey Skies

$5.50Out of stock

Bongo Chai

$4.00

Matcha Latte

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

Small Milk

$2.00

Large Milk

$4.00

Thunderbolt

$5.50Out of stock

Peach Blossom Special

$5.50Out of stock

Cocoa-Bee

$5.50

Drunk Lumberjack

$5.50

Basic Baddie

$5.50

Non-Alcoholic drinks

Sodas

Small Juice

$2.00

Large Juice

$4.00

Small Lemonade

$2.00

Large Lemonade

$4.00

Breakfast

Fenwick’s Basic

Fenwick’s Basic

$12.00

Two eggs cooked to order, home fries, choice of meat,  choice of toast or biscuit, sliced tomato

French Toast

French Toast

$11.00

Thick-cut brioche, fresh mixed berries, powdered sugar and maple syrup

Two Pancakes

Two Pancakes

$10.00

Two buttermilk or multigrain pancakes, with maple syrup . Add blueberries or chocolate chips for $1

Egg-In-Toast

Egg-In-Toast

$11.00

Thick-cut sourdough with griddled tomato and white cheddar, with a choice of meat

Bacon + Egg Fried Rice

Bacon + Egg Fried Rice

$13.00

Jasmine rice, bacon, scrambled egg, snow peas, napa cabbage, hoisin, scallions, and sesame seeds, with a sunny side up egg on the top

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Scrambled egg, house turkey chorizo, potato, pico de gallo, poblano crema, cheddar. Served on flour or corn tortillas

Benedict

Benedict

$12.00

Poached eggs and smoked ham on an English muffin, topped with Hollandaise sauce. Sub smoked salmon (salmon served cold) $4

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$13.00

Sauerkraut potato hash, corned beef brisket, grilled onions, and a poached egg, topped with Hollandaise

Granola

Granola

$9.00

Oats, almonds, coconut, pepitas, golden raisins, cranberries, chia, flax, fresh fruit, Greek yogurt, and molasses

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Thick-cut multigrain bread, labneh cheese, cashews, Aleppo pepper, lemon, olive oil

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$11.00

Sourdough French toast, smoked ham, and Swiss cheese, served with house strawberry jam

Melrose Bagel

Melrose Bagel

$10.00

Thick-cut bacon, whipped goat cheese, fig apple jam, and baby arugula

Bacon Egg Avo Bagel

Bacon Egg Avo Bagel

$10.00

Fried egg, thick-cut bacon, avocado, cream cheese, and mixed greens on a bagel

Salmon Bagel

Salmon Bagel

$12.00

Smoked salmon (served cold), cream cheese, red onion, and capers

Lunch

Melrose Burger

Melrose Burger

$14.00

6oz. beef patty, thick cut bacon, whipped goat cheese, fig apple jam, baby arugula, choice of side

Retro Burger

Retro Burger

$13.00

6oz. beef patty, American cheese, griddled onions, pickles, special sauce, choice of side

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.00

6oz. beef patty, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, choice of side

Kimchi Reuben

Kimchi Reuben

$13.00

Corned beef (or turkey), Swiss cheese, kimchi, sauerkraut, 300 island, marble rye, choice of side

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Mahi mahi, pico de gallo, poblano crema, and napa cabbage. Served on flour or corn tortillas

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Roasted chicken, house-made with fresh herbs, almond, celery, lettuce, tomato, red onion, lemon aioli, multigrain bread, choice of side

Kevin B.L.T

Kevin B.L.T

$12.00

Thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese aioli, sourdough, choice of side Add a fried egg or avocado for $2

Grilled Cheese + Soup

Grilled Cheese + Soup

$11.00

White cheddar, Swiss, and goat cheese on thick-cut sourdough, with creamy tomato basil soup (V), Fleet Street Potato Soup (V if ordered without bacon bits), or Vero’s Beef and Veggie Soup with lime and cilantro

Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Creamy tomato basil soup (V), Fleet Street Potato Soup (V if ordered without bacon bits), or Vero’s Beef and Veggie Soup with lime and cilantro Served with thick cut baguette

Bagels

Wheat Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Rosemary Bagel

$3.50Out of stock

Sesame Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Cheddar Bagel

$3.50Out of stock

Onion Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Blueberry Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Poppy Seed Bagel

$3.00

Pumpernickel/Rye Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Garlic Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

For The Table

Biscuits + Jam

Biscuits + Jam

$5.00

Buttermilk biscuits (3) served with assorted  house-made jams

Baked Goat Cheese

Baked Goat Cheese

$9.00

Whipped goat cheese, fig apple jam, baguette toast

Salads

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$10.00

Mix of baby kale, spring mix, grated Parmesan, croutons, house Caesar dressing Add Chicken Salad $5 or Grilled Chicken $6

San Byaku

$11.00Out of stock
House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, grape tomatoes, onions, croutons, choice of House Buttermilk Ranch, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Miso Honey or Caesar dressing Add Chicken Salad $5 or Grilled Chicken $6

Sides

Cubed Home Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Wedges

$4.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Grits

$4.00

Side Kale Caesar

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Cup Of Soup

$4.00

Add ons

House Turkey Chorizo

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Crispy Bacon

$5.00

Pork Sausage

$5.00

Veggie Sausage

$4.00

Eggs

$2.00

One Pancake

$6.00

Toast

$2.00

Chicken

$6.00

Side Chicken Salad

$5.00

Add Avocado

$3.00

Tomato

$2.00

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Cheese

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kid Giant Pancake

$6.00

Kid Scramble And Toast

$6.00

Kid French Toast

$6.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Can I Get A

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Sd Mayo

Sd BluCh Aioli

$0.50

Sd Lemon Aioli

$0.50

Sd Sp Sauce

$0.50

Sd Hoisin

$0.50

Sd Ranch

$0.50

Sd Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Sd Balsamic Vinegar

Sd Olive Oil

Sd Peanut Butter

$1.00

Sd Nutella

$1.00

Sd Sour Cream

$0.50

Sd Goat Cheese

$1.00

Sd Pico

$0.50

Sd Poblano Crema

$0.50

Sd Holly

$0.50

Sd KimChee

$1.00

Sd Bread & Butter Pickles

Sd Dill Pickles

Restaurant info

Modern diner in the Melrose neighborhood Mon-Fri 7am to 2pm Sat-Sun 7am to 3pm Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch Now with Mimosas and Bloody Marys!

Fenwick's 300 image
Fenwick's 300 image
Fenwick's 300 image

