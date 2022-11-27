Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joyride Taco Gilbert

review star

No reviews yet

302 North Gilbert Road

#101

Gilbert, AZ 85234

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Family Style

The Cruiser Pack

The Cruiser Pack

$45.00

Choice of braised meat, tortillas, fire roasted salsa, cabbage, white onion, cilantro, rice, beans, guacamole, chips & salsa and 6 classic churros.

Shares & Salads

Guacamole

Guacamole

$8.00+

Pico gringo, chile de arbol, tajin, cotija, roasted corn

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.00

Monterey jack, asadero, oaxaca cheese blend

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

Asadero cheese, black beans, avocado, tomatillo salsa, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$6.00

Cotija, habanero aioli, paprika

Hatch Green Chili Queso

Hatch Green Chili Queso

$8.00

Monterey jack, asadero, oaxaca cheese, roasted pepper, pico gringo

House Chicharrones

House Chicharrones

$6.00

Tomatillo ranch, tajin

Corn Fries

Corn Fries

$8.00

Baby corn, beer batter, smoked paprika, cotija, tomatillo ranch, cilantro

Ensalada Fila

Ensalada Fila

$12.00

Kale, jicama, mandarin orange, cherry tomato, avocado, pinto beans, corn, crunchy peas, queso fresco, quince vinaigrette

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$11.50

Arcadia greens, tomatillo ranch, carrot, cherry tomato, roasted corn, pepino, tortilla strips, cotija

Orange Cucumber Salad - Small

Orange Cucumber Salad - Small

$5.00

Mandarin orange, honey lime vinaigrette, herb mix, pepitas

Orange Cucumber Salad - Large

Orange Cucumber Salad - Large

$7.00

Mandarin orange, honey lime vinaigrette, herb mix, pepitas

Roasted Shrooms - Small

Roasted Shrooms - Small

$5.00

Mushroom, roasted poblano pepper, herb mix, lemon, queso fresco

Roasted Shrooms - Large

Roasted Shrooms - Large

$7.00

Mushroom, roasted poblano pepper, herb mix, lemon, queso fresco

Plates & Burritos

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$16.00

Veggie, chicken or carne asada served with rice, beans, cotija, salsa verde, guajillo chile enchilada sauce

The Beast Burrito

The Beast Burrito

$14.00

Carne asada, pinto beans, rice, avocado, fire roasted salsa, white magic, pico gringo

Veg-Out Burrito

Veg-Out Burrito

$12.50

Butternut and chayote squash, spinach, mushroom, avocado, rice, corn, queso, tomatillo salsa, pico gringo, white magic

Green Chili Chicken Burrito

Green Chili Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Green chili chicken, schreiner’s chorizo, rice, corn, queso, pico gringo

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$7.00
Sidewalk Surfer Chilaquiles

Sidewalk Surfer Chilaquiles

$14.00

Sunny-side up egg, chicken, corn tortilla, pinto beans, avocado, asadero, queso fresco, salsa verde, fire-roasted salsa

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$3.75

Fire roasted salsa, cabbage, cilantro, onion

The Standard Taco

The Standard Taco

$3.75

Slow roasted chicken, avocado, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, aji amarillo

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$3.75Out of stock

Braised pork shoulder, tomatillo salsa, cabbage, cilantro, onion

Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$3.50

Market veggies, mushroom, guacamole, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$4.50

Grilled fish, guacamole, radish, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic

Crispy Fish Taco

Crispy Fish Taco

$4.50

Beer-battered fish, guacamole, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic

Chipotle Shrimp Taco

Chipotle Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Grilled shrimp, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic

Pork Adobada Taco

Pork Adobada Taco

$3.75

Guajillo chili, braised pork, cabbage, cilantro, radish, onion

The Bandit Taco Platter

The Bandit Taco Platter

$15.00

Slow roasted chicken, carne asada, carnitas, tortilla, rice, black beans, avocado, pico gringo, cabbage, cotija

Tricked Out Churros

Classic Churros

Classic Churros

$7.50

Cinnamon sugar, cajeta, maldon

Nutella Banana Churros

Nutella Banana Churros

$7.50

Nutella, banana chips, cinnamon sugar

Flintstones Churros

Flintstones Churros

$7.50Out of stock

Fruity pebbles, sweetened condensed milk, cinnamon sugar

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.00
Kids Chicken & Cheese Tacos

Kids Chicken & Cheese Tacos

$5.00
Kids Nachos

Kids Nachos

$5.00

Sides

Joyrice and Tomatillo Salsa

$4.00

The Bomb Black Beans

$4.00

Pinto Beans

$4.00

Mexican Slaw

$4.00

Salsa & Add Ons

4 oz. Tomatillo Salsa

$2.00

Pint Tomatillo Salsa

$6.00

4 oz. Pico Gringo Salsa

$2.00

Pint Pico Gringo Salsa

$6.00

4 oz. Charred Habanero Salsa

$2.00

Pint Charred Habanero Salsa

$6.00

Salsa Trio

$5.00

Sour Cream

$0.50
Guacamole

Guacamole

$1.00

Fundido

$3.00Out of stock

Nacho Cheese

$3.00

Margaritas & Drinks

Cucumber Mint - Non Alcoholic

Cucumber Mint - Non Alcoholic

$4.50
Horchata - Non Alcoholic

Horchata - Non Alcoholic

$4.50

Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Orange Fanta

$3.25

Lemonade

$4.25

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Ice Tea

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

302 North Gilbert Road, #101, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Directions

Gallery
Joyride Taco image
Joyride Taco image
Joyride Taco image
Joyride Taco image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Brokers - 50 W Vaughn Suite 101
orange star4.1 • 1,853
50 W Vaughn Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Postino East
orange starNo Reviews
302 N Gilbert Rd Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Heritage Marketplace
orange star4.2 • 4,240
388 N Gilbert Rd Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Joe's Real BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
301 N. Gilbert Road Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Caldwell County Mexi-Q
orange star4.5 • 173
546 N Gilbert Rd Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Joyride East
orange starNo Reviews
302 N Gilbert Rd Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gilbert

Barrio Queen - Heritage Marketplace
orange star4.2 • 4,240
388 N Gilbert Rd Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Sushi Ave - 866 N. Higley Rd
orange star4.5 • 2,606
866 N. Higley Rd Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Ta Lew Thai Bistro - 1493 S. Higley Rd - 1493 S. Higley Rd
orange star4.6 • 1,872
1493 S Higley Rd Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
Sushi Brokers - 50 W Vaughn Suite 101
orange star4.1 • 1,853
50 W Vaughn Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Over Easy - Gilbert
orange star4.2 • 1,842
211 E Warner Rd STE A-101 Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
Arizona BBQ Company
orange star4.6 • 1,525
1534 E. Ray Rd. #110 Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gilbert
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (69 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston