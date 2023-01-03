Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fermenta- Foundation

32 Cambridge Street

Charlestown, MA 02129

GL NV Alsina & Sardà Cava Brut Reserva, Penedès, Spain

$9.00

GL NV Champagne Canard-Duchêne, Champagne Extra Brut P. 181

$26.00

NV Alsina & Sardà Cava Brut Reserva, Penedès, Spain

$36.00

NV Champagne Canard-Duchêne, Champagne Extra Brut P. 181

$101.00

GL 2020 Vigna San Lorenzo Vino Frizzante Bianco Col Tamaríe, Veneto, ItalyG

$14.00

GL NV Masot Vino Frizzante Col Fondo, Colli Trevigiani, Veneto, Italy

$12.00

GL NV Patrice Colin Pinot d’Aunis Pétillant Naturel Perles Grises, Loire Valley, France

$12.00

GL 2021 Casebianche Rosato Frizzante Il Fric, Paestum, Campania, Italy

$15.00

2020 Vigna San Lorenzo Vino Frizzante Bianco Col Tamaríe, Veneto, Italy

$56.00

NV Masot Vino Frizzante Col Fondo, Colli Trevigiani, Veneto, Italy

$48.00

NV Patrice Colin Pinot d’Aunis Pétillant Naturel Perles Grises, Loire Valley, France

$48.00

2021 Casebianche Rosato Frizzante Il Fric, Paestum, Campania, Italy

$60.00

NV Lorenza Rosé Spritz, California (250 ml can)

$9.00

NV Old Westminster Farm Fizz, Maryland (12 oz. can)

$20.99

GL 2021 Bodega Ugabe Bizkaiko Txakolina Balea Unfiltered, Basque Region

$15.00

GL 2021 Cave d’Aléria Blanc Terra Santa, Île de Beauté, Corsica, France

$9.00

GL 2020 Halger Koch Weißburgunder Kaiserstuhl Germany

$12.00

GL 2020 Cantina Furlani Bianco, Trentino, Italia

$14.00

GL 2020 Maison Ventenac Marie Cabardes, France

$9.00

2021 Bodega Ugabe Bizkaiko Txakolina Balea Unfiltered, Basque Region

$60.00

2021 Cave d’Aléria Blanc Terra Santa, Île de Beauté, Corsica, France

$36.00

2020 Halger Koch Weißburgunder Kaiserstuhl Germany

$12.00

2020 Cantina Furlani Bianco, Trentino, Italia

$56.00

2020 Maison Ventenac Marie Cabardes, France

$36.00

GL 2021 Cosimo Maria Masini Rosato “Matilde,” Tuscany, Italy

$11.00

GL 2019 Clos Centeilles Claret La Part des Anges France

$9.00

2021 Cosimo Maria Masini Rosato “Matilde,” Tuscany, Italy

$44.00

2019 Clos Centeilles Claret La Part des Anges France

$36.00

GL Alileo Syrah, Terre Siciliane

$9.00

2021 Companion Wine Co. “Chill Red,” Zabala Vineyard, Monterey County, California (375 ml can)

$20.99

2018 Sans Zinfandel “Poor Ranch Vineyards,” Mendocino, CA (375 ml can)

$17.99

GL 2019 “E Prie” di Anfosso Lorenzo Rossese di Dolceacqua, Liguria, Italy

$15.00

GL 2019 Château La Liquière Faugères l’Ampoule

$12.00

GL 2020 Rus Jiménez Moravia Agria, Manchuela, Spain

$12.00

GL 2020 Domaine des Bacchantes Côtes du Rhône, Rhône Valley, France

$11.00

GL 2016 Casa de Moraz Tinto, Dão, Portugal

$14.00

2019 “E Prie” di Anfosso Lorenzo Rossese di Dolceacqua, Liguria, Italy

$60.00

2019 Château La Liquière Faugères l’Ampoule

$48.00

2020 Rus Jiménez Moravia Agria, Manchuela, Spain

$48.00

2020 Domaine des Bacchantes Côtes du Rhône, Rhône Valley, France

$44.00

2016 Casa de Moraz Tinto, Dão, Portugal

$56.00

GL 2020 Ayunta Nerello Mascalese Bianco Vulcanico Terre Siciliane

$11.00

GL 2020 Tetramythos Retsina, Peloponnese, Greece

$10.00

2020 Ayunta Nerello Mascalese Bianco Vulcanico Terre Siciliane

$44.00

2020 Tetramythos Retsina, Peloponnese, Greece

$40.00

GL 2019 Gino Pedrotti Chardonnay, Trentino, Italy

$17.00

2019 Gino Pedrotti Chardonnay, Trentino, Italy

$68.00

GL 2020 La Ginestra Bianco Sant’Ellero, Umbria, Italy 00

$14.00

GL 2021 Queen of the Sierra Estate Amber Wine, Calaveras County, California

$15.00

2020 La Ginestra Bianco Sant’Ellero, Umbria, Italy 00

$56.00

2021 Queen of the Sierra Estate Amber Wine, Calaveras County, California

$60.00

GL 2020 La Clarine Farm Viognier, Sierra Foothills, California

$12.00

2020 La Clarine Farm Viognier, Sierra Foothills, California

$48.00

2021 Anchor & Hope Sauvignon Blanc “Foxhole Vineyard,” Rheinhessen, Germany (250 ml can)

$11.99

2021 Nomadica White Wine “Whispers,” California (250 ml can)

$13.99

2021 Anchor & Hope Pinot Grigio, Rheinhessen, Germany (250 ml can)

$11.99

GL 2019 Domaine Nudant Ladoix, Bourgogne, France

$21.00

2017 Nomadica “Red Blend,” Mendocino, California (250 ml can)

$12.99

2019 2019 Domaine Nudant Ladoix, Burgundy, France

$84.00

2007 Henriques and Henriques, Verdelho Single Vineyard QG Madeira

$19.00

Bodegas Dios Baco, Elite Oloroso Sherry

$9.00

2000 Château de Sau Rivesaltes Rancio, Rousillon, France

$19.00

2020 Clot de l’Origine Maury, France

$19.00

Cocchi Americano Bianco

$8.00

Bosca Tosti Cardamaro Vino Amaro

$8.00

Cappalletti Elisir Novasalus

$8.00

2012 Alvear, Montilla-Moriles Fino En Rama

$9.00

Otto’s Athens Vermouth, Greece

$9.00

NV Lelarge-Pugeot Champagne Prémier Cru Brut Tradition, France

$101.00

NV Vincent Couche Champagne Brut Eclipsia, France

$101.00

2020 Anne-Santi Acqua della Serpa, Umbria, Italy

$71.00

2018 Ca’Liptra Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore “S. Michele,” Marche, Italy

$67.00

2020 Familie Bauer Grüner Veltliner Juche, Wagram, Austria

$35.00

2019 François Chidaine Montlouis Clos Habert, Loire France

$71.00

2019 Ortovins Blanc d’Orto Brisat, Montsant, Spain

$61.00

2019 Tenuta Selvadolce “VB1,” Terrazze del’Imperiese, Liguria, Italy

$89.00

2021 Abbia Nòva “Berlame” Rosato del Frusinate, Lazio, Italy

$59.00

2019 Absentee Winery Pink Wine, California 00

$47.00

2020 Lamoresca Rosato, Sicily

$61.00

2021 Margins Neutral Oak Hotel, California

$56.00

2018 Paraschos Pinot Grigio Not Vol. 2, Friuli-Venezia-Giulia, Italy

$61.00

2019 Terre di Pietra Graganega Elle Zero, Veneto, Italy 00

$71.00

2017 Eugenio Bocchino Barolo Lu, Piedmont, Italy

$151.00

2020 Domaine les Grands Vignes Cabernet Breton,. Loire Valley, France

$41.00

2016 Campinuovi Riserva, Montecucco, Italy

$61.00

2013 Casina di Cornia Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscany, Italy (1.5 l)

$151.00

2019 Absentee Winery Red Blend Elephant California 00

$47.00

2020 La Bascule Gloriette France 00

$61.00

2019 Maître de Chai Cabernet Sauvignon “Gala Mountain,” Napa Valley, California

$99.00

2017 Cantina del Pino Barbaresco Ovello, Piedmont, Italy

$121.00

2018 Chandon de Briailles Pernand Vergelesses 1er Cru “Les Vergelesses” Sans Soufre 00, Bourgogne, France 00

$101.00

2017 Vignoble Réveille Grenache Elan, Côtes de Roussillon, France (1.5 l)

$151.00

2020 Bow & Arrow Rhinestones, Willamette Valley, Oregon

$61.00

2020 i Clivi Schioppetino, Venezia Giulia, Italy

$61.00

2020 Antoine Sunier Morgon, Beaujolais, France (1.5 l)

$129.00

2019 La Clarine Farm Syrah Sumu Kaw Sierra Foothills

$59.00

2019 Dom. de la Pousse d’Or Volnay 1er Cru “Les Caillerets” en Amphore, Bourgogne, France

$199.00

2020 Domaine Ledogar La Mariole, Corbières, France

$60.00

Suehiro Sake Brewery Sparkling Junmai Sake Poochi Poochi, Fukushima, Japan (300 ml)

$27.00

Hakushika Tanuki, Junmai Sake, Nishinomiya, Japan (900 ml box)

$34.00

Carafe Hakushika Tanuki, Junmai Sake, Nishinomiya, Japan

$9.00

Chiyomusubi, Oyaji Gokuraku Sake Junmai Ginjo, Tottori, Japan (180 ml cup)

$21.00

Three Decker Helles

$8.00

Alexandr

$9.00

Robot Crush

$8.00

East Rock Lager

$7.00

Crispy Morning

$10.00

Schilling Beer Co. Czech-Style Black Lager “Karluv 13” 5.3% Littleton, NH

$9.00

Kittens and Canoes

$10.00

Galaxy Lights

$8.00

Four Quarters Brewing Co. IPA “Phaze” 6.5 % Winooski, VT $9

$10.00

Bissel Brothers NE IPA “The Substance Ale,” 6.6% Portland, ME

$11.00

Foam Brewers IPA “The Fruit That Ate Itself” 7.2% Burlington, VT

$12.00

Definitive Brewing Company DIPA “Distant Gardens” 8% Portland, ME

$12.00

Hop Hop & Away

$9.00

The Stalk

$11.00

Blanche de Grâce

$9.00

Eric Bordelet Poiré Authentique 4% Normandy, France 11.2 oz. bottle

$14.00

GL 2020 Iruin Astiazaran Barrika Basque Country Cider

$9.00

2020 Iruin Astiazaran Barrika Basque Country Cider

$36.00

Hudson North Cider Co. “Standard Cider” 5% Newburgh, NY 12 oz. can

$5.00

Embark Craft Ciderworks “Apple Pie” 5.2% Williamson, NY 12 oz. can

$7.00

Chips

SM T Shirt

$35.00

M T Shirt

$35.00

LG T Shirt

$35.00

XL T Shirt

$35.00

Organic Ginger

$7.00

Organic Blueberry

$7.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
A compact wine and beer bar showcasing producers that are leaders in sustainability; organic and biodynamic farming; low-intervention winemaking; local brewers and carbon footprint awareness.

32 Cambridge Street
Charlestown, MA 02129

32 Cambridge Street, Charlestown, MA 02129

