Fern and Aurora Dessert Shop Little Neck

3902 Little Neck Parkway

Queens, NY 11426

Coffee

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.50+

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Sandwiches

Turkey & Cheese

$7.00

Ham & Cheese

$7.00

BLT

$7.00

Croissant

Plain

$3.00

Almond

$4.00

Milo Chocolate

$4.50

Fruit Filling

$4.50

Pastry

Donut

Donut

$3.50

Filled donut

$4.00

Poptart

Poptart

$4.00

Sticky Knots

Sticky Knots

$3.00

Monkey Bread -Croissant

Monkey Bread -Croissant

$2.75

Monkey Bread- Classic

Monkey Bread -Classic

$3.25

Brown Butter C.C. Cookies

Brown Butter C.C. Cookie

$3.00

Madelines

Madelines

$3.00

Honey Cake

Honey Cake

$32.00+

Silvana

Classic Butter Cream

$4.00

Pandan Butter Cream

$4.00

Ube Butter Cream

$4.00

Kokedama

Kokedama

$5.00

Tartlettes

Kalamansi Meringue

$4.50+

Fruit Tart

$4.00

Egg Tart

$4.00

Shrooms

Forest

$6.50

Canele

Canale

$4.00

Basque Cheese Cake

Basque Cheese Cake

$6.00+

Muffin

Muffin

$2.25

Tea

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Cold Beverage

Orange Juice

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Iced Tea (Gold Peak)

$3.00

Chocolates (BonBon)

Chocolates (BonBon)

$23.00+

Special

OTHER

$1.00+
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

3902 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY 11426

