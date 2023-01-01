Fern and Aurora Dessert Shop Little Neck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3902 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY 11426
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Singas Famous Pizza - Floral Park
No Reviews
260-21 HILLSIDE AVENUE FLORAL PARK, NY 11004
View restaurant