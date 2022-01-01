Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Bars & Lounges

Fern, Flavors From The Garden

review star

No reviews yet

1419 E Blvd,Ste A

Charlotte, NC 28203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Food

Grilled Cheese

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28203

Directions

Gallery
Fern, Flavors From The Garden image
Fern, Flavors From The Garden image

Similar restaurants in your area

Living Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 2,050
2000 South Blvd Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
The Wine Loft - Southend
orange star3.8 • 365
2201 South Blvd Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Tyber Creek Pub
orange star4.5 • 865
1933 SOUTH BLVD CHARLOTTE, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Craft Tasting Room
orange starNo Reviews
1320 south church street charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails
orange star4.2 • 233
1320 South Church Street Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Southbound - Southend
orange starNo Reviews
2433 south boulevard charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Living Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 2,050
2000 South Blvd Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Bulgogi Box
orange star4.7 • 1,427
1750 Camden Rd Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - South End
orange star4.6 • 1,147
1616 Camden Road Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Steele Creek
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
South Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
NoDa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Elizabeth
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Ballantyne
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston