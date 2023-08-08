Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Combos

Egg w/ Toast

$5.09+

Egg w/ Toast & Potatoes

$6.19+

Egg w/ Toast & Meat

$6.79+
Egg w/ Toast, Meat & Potatoes

$7.59+
Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$9.49

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$7.89

Chopped Steak & Eggs

$9.49

Fried Egg Sandwich

$5.19
Lumberjack Breakfast

$10.09

Eggs In A Basket

$8.69
Country Benedict

$9.49

Hot off the Griddle

French Toast

$6.39
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$7.09

Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes

$5.89+

Blueberry Pancakes

$7.59+

Pecan Pancakes

$7.59+

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.59+

Belgian Waffle

$6.39

Breakfast Sides

Buttermilk Biscuits & Gravy

$5.99

1/2 Order Buttermilk Biscuits & Gravy

$4.99

Oatmeal

$4.49

Toast & Jelly

$2.69
Cinnamon Roll

$4.09

Breakfast Meat

$4.00

Corned Beef Hash

$4.59

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.79

T Cakes

$3.99

1/2 order of Meat

$2.00

Egg

$1.00+

Omelette & Skillets

Three Cheese

$8.39

Made with a generous portion of Swiss, Cheddar and American cheeses

Western

$8.99

Made with ham, onion, green pepper and cheese

Farmers

$9.29

Made with ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom and cheese

Vegetarian

$9.59

Made with onion, green pepper, mushrooms, broccoli, tomato and cheese

Meat Lovers

$9.59

Made with ham, bacon, sausage and cheese

Ham & Chese

$8.39

Made with a generous potion of ham and cheese

Southern

$9.49

Made with sausage, onion, green pepper and cheese topped with homemade Sausage Gravy

Denver

$8.99

Made with bacon, onion, green pepper and cheese

Country

$8.99

Crumbled sausage with cheddar cheese, topped with homemade Sausage gravy

Fajita

$9.59

Made with chicken seasoned with Mesquite Herb Fajita Seasoning, onion, green pepper and cheese

Health Smart

$9.89

Made with chicken, onion, green pepper, broccoli and cheese

Mexican

$9.49

Made with taco meat, onion, tomato and cheddar cheese

Greek

$9.89

Made with tomato, spinach, black olives with Feta cheese

Beverages

Regular Coffee

$1.99

Decaf Coffee

$1.99

Fountain Drink

$2.09

White Milk

$1.89+

Chocolate Milk

$1.90+

Hot Chocolate

$2.59

Hot Tea

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99+

Apple Juice

$1.99+

Tomato Juice

$1.99+

Cold Brew

$3.49

Kid's Menu

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Kids Drinks

$0.99

Kids Buttermilk Pancakes

$5.99

Kids Cheese Omelette

$5.99

KDS Combo

$5.99

Lunch/Dinner Menu

Hot Sandwiches

Served with real mashed potato and homemade gravy

Meatloaf Hot Sandwich

$11.29
Roast Beef Hot Sandwich

$11.29

Turkey Hot Sandwich

$11.29

Sandwiches

All sandwiches below are served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise and a side of fries, unless otherwise noted. Add onion rings for an additional $1.00
Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast

$8.89

A generous portion of marinated chicken breast

French Dip

$9.09

Tasty Roast Beef with grilled onion and Swiss cheese on a Steak bun with a side of Au Jus

Grilled Cheese

$6.69

American cheese grilled on your choice of bread

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$7.19

Served on whole wheat toast

Tuna Salad

$7.09

Made with mayonnaise on whole wheat toast

Tuna Melt

$7.29

Tuna Salad grilled with cheddar cheese on grilled Rye bread

Cold Ham Deluxe

$7.39

A generous portion of ham on whole wheat bread

Turkey Deluxe

$7.39

A generous portion of Turkey on whole wheat bread

Grilled Ham & Swiss

$7.49

A generous portion of ham and Swiss cheese on grilled Rye bread

Turkey Club

$8.89

A generous portion of Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato layered on your choice of toast

Corned Beef Reuben

$9.69

Grilled corned beef with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled Rye bread with a side of Thousand Island dressing

Chicken Wrap

$8.19

Grilled or fried chicken wrapped in a tortilla shell with Mayonnaise, tomato, lettuce, and cheddar cheese

Burgers & More

All burgers are made with 100% beef, grilled to your satisfaction, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and a side of fries. Add onion rings for an additional $1.00 Grilled onions are available upon request. Add an additional patty for $3.00

Olive Burger

$9.49

Featuring Fernando's olive sauce

Bacon Burger

$9.49

Served with Bacon and American cheese

Grilled Hamburger

$8.89

Served with lettuce and tomato

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Choose from Swiss, Cheddar or American cheeses

Patty Melt

$9.19

Made on grilled Rye bread with grilled onion and Swiss cheese

Grilled Swiss & Mushroom Burger

$9.49

Served with grilled mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese

Chicken Finger Platter

$9.49

Served with your choice of dipping sauce (Ranch, Honey Mustard, Barbecue Sauce or Honey)

Salads

Fresh Chicken Salad

$10.09

Grilled or fried chicken breast with cheddar cheese

Chef's Salad

$9.59

Diced ham and turkey, Swiss and Cheddar cheese

Greek Salad

$10.09

Black olives, tomato, onion and Feta cheese

Taco Salad

$9.59

Served with a Taco shell with Taco Meat, cheese, onion and tomato

Soup Of The Day & House Salad

$8.49

Bowl of soup of the day and house salad

Dinners

All dinners are served with homemade Idaho potatoes and gravy, served with your choice of soup or salad

Roast Turkey Plate

$12.49

A generous portion of roast turkey

Homemade Meatloaf

$12.49

Holly’s meatloaf made from a family recipe

Chopped Steak

$12.49

Ground chuck served with sauteed mushrooms and onions

Sides

Soup of the Day

$4.59+

House Side Salad

$3.29

Vegetable of the day

$2.39

French Fries

$3.29

Onion Rings

$3.79

Applesauce

$2.39

Chicken Strips

$7.29

Kid's Menu

Kids Drinks

$0.99

Kids Chicken Finger w/ Fries

$5.99

Kids Sliders W/ Fries

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese W/ Fries

$5.99

