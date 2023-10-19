Popular Items

Meat Lovers
$12.49

Made with ham, bacon, sausage and cheese

Corned Beef Hash
$4.49
Gravy
$1.99+

Breakfast

Let’s Get It Started

Sweet Bites
$4.99

Fried dough rolled in cinnamon and sugar, served with cream cheese frosting.

Cinnamon Roll
$4.99

Served warm with lightly buttered center.

Oatmeal
$4.99+

Old Fashioned Oats served with California Gold Raisins and brown Sugar

Bagel
$2.99+

Combos

Egg/Toast
$5.49+
Egg/Potatoes/Toast
$6.49+
Egg/Meat/Toast
$6.99+
Egg/Meat/Potato/Toast
Egg/Meat/Potato/Toast
$7.99+

Fill Me Up

Grand Slamwich
Grand Slamwich
$10.99

Chicken tender, bacon, fried egg, smothered in Swiss cheese between two sweet waffles, with choice of potatoes.

Chicken and Waffles
$10.99
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
$11.49

Premium Breaded beef steak with sausage gravy, your choice of potatoes and toast

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
$8.49

Two eggs, any style and toast. Add potatoes, any style for 1.00

Bodacious Burrito
Bodacious Burrito
$9.99

Massive mouth watering grilled tortilla filled with scrambled eggs and cheese, country potatoes and your choice of meat. Warning: You may be unable to work after consuming this.

Poutine
$9.99

Canuck fave. Fries topped with white cheddar cheese curds and smothered with gravy.

Chopped Steak & Eggs
$10.99

Fresh Angus Beef grilled your way, two eggs, any style, your choice of potatoes and toast

Fried Egg Sandwich
$5.99

One egg, any style, on an English muffin with cheese and your choice of breakfast meat. Add potatoes, any style, for just $1.00

Lumberjack Breakfast
$12.99

Three fresh eggs, bacon, ham and sausage with your choice of potatoes and two large pancakes. Sub Belgian Waffle for Pancakes for just $2.00

Eggs In A Basket
$9.99

Two eggs, nestled in grilled bread with your choice of bacon or sausage and your choice of potatoes

Country Benedict
$10.49

A buttermilk biscuit split, topped with two sausage patties, two eggs, any style, and sausage gravy, served with your choice of potatoes

Buttermilk Biscuits & Gravy
$6.99+

Buttermilk biscuits Topped w/ Housemade Sausage gravy

Hot off the Griddle

French Toast
$7.99
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
$8.99
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes
$6.99+
Blueberry Pancakes
Blueberry Pancakes
$9.49+
Pecan Pancakes
$9.49+
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
$9.49+
Belgian Waffle
Belgian Waffle
$7.49

Omelettes & Skillets

Three Cheese
$9.99

Made with a generous portion of Swiss, Cheddar and American cheeses, served with choice of potatoes and toast.

Western
$10.99

Made with ham, onion, green pepper and cheese

Farmers
$10.99

Made with ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom and cheese

Vegetarian
$10.99

Made with onion, green pepper, mushrooms, broccoli, tomato and cheese

Meat Lovers
$12.49

Made with ham, bacon, sausage and cheese

Ham & Cheese
Ham & Cheese
$10.99

Made with a generous potion of ham and cheese

Southern
$11.49

Made with sausage, onion, green pepper and cheese topped with homemade Sausage Gravy

Denver
$10.99

Made with bacon, onion, green pepper and cheese

Country
Country
$10.99

Crumbled sausage with cheddar cheese, topped with homemade Sausage gravy

Fajita
Fajita
$12.49

Made with chicken seasoned with Mesquite Herb Fajita Seasoning, onion, green pepper and cheese

Health Smart
$12.49

Made with chicken, onion, green pepper, broccoli and cheese

Mexican
$11.99

Made with taco meat, onion, tomato and cheddar cheese

Greek
$10.99

Made with tomato, spinach, black olives with Feta cheese

Sides

Toast
$2.79
Bagel
$2.99
Cream Cheese
$0.80
English Muffin
$2.79
Biscuit
$2.19
Gravy
$1.99+
T Cakes(2)
$2.99
Potatoes
$3.99
Breakfast Meat
$2.49+
Corned Beef Hash
$4.49
Eggs
$2.75+

Kids

Kids French Toast
$5.99
Kids Pancakes
$5.99
Kids Cheese Omelette
$5.99
Kids Combo
$5.99
Drinks
$0.99

Beverages

Regular Coffee
$2.99
Decaf Coffee
$2.99
Fountain Drink
$2.99
White Milk
$1.99+
Chocolate Milk
$1.99+
Hot Chocolate
$3.49
Hot Tea
$2.99
Iced Tea
$2.99
Orange Juice
$1.99+
Apple Juice
$1.99+
Tomato Juice
$1.99+
Cold Brew
$3.49

Lunch

Appetizers

Poutine
$9.99

Canuck fave. Fries topped with white cheddar cheese curds and smothered with gravy.

Loaded Fries
$7.99+

Golden brown fries loaded your way! Cool them off with House Ranch or Sour Cream.

Spicy Pickle Fries
$6.99
Onion Rings
$7.99
Cheese Curds
$6.99
Sliders (4)
$9.99

Four sliders on brioche buns.Add bacon for $1.00

Burgers

White Cheddar Curd Burger
$12.49

Fresh 100% Angus beef with bacon and choice of cheese, topped with white cheddar cheese curds. A mound of Delish!

Spicy Pickle Fries Burger
$12.49
Jalapeno Queso Burger
$12.49
Rodeo Burger
$12.49
Breakfast Burger
$12.49
Olive Burger
$11.49
Grilled Swiss & Mushroom Burger
$11.49

Served with grilled mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese

Grilled Hamburger
$9.99
Cheeseburger
$10.49
Bacon Burger
Bacon Burger
$11.49

Served with Bacon and American cheese

Double Stack
$10.49
Patty Melt
$10.49

Sandwiches & Wraps

BBQ Bacon Grilled Chicken
$11.99
Grilled Chicken Sand
Grilled Chicken Sand
$10.99

A generous portion of marinated chicken breast

Fried Chicken Sandwich
$10.99
French Dip
$11.99
Turkey Club
$10.49
Corned Beef Reuben
$10.99
Grilled Cheese
$7.99
Grilled Ham&Swiss
$9.99
BLT
$8.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$11.99
Chicken Wrap
$10.95
Tuna Melt
$10.99
Tuna Sandwich
$9.99
Chicken Fingers
$11.49

Hot Sandwiches

Served with real mashed potato and homemade gravy
Meatloaf Hot Sandwich
$12.49

American Classic! Served w/ real redskin mashed potatoes and smothered in gravy.

Roast Beef Hot Sandwich
Roast Beef Hot Sandwich
$12.49

American Classic! Served w/ real redskin mashed potatoes and smothered in gravy.

Turkey Hot Sandwich
$12.49

American Classic! Served w/ real redskin mashed potatoes and smothered in gravy.

Dinners

All dinners are served with homemade Idaho potatoes and gravy, served with your choice of soup or salad
Homemade Meatloaf
$12.99

Holly’s meatloaf made from a family recipe.Served w/ real redskin mashed potatoes smothered in gravy and house vegetable.

Roast Turkey
$12.99

A generous portion of roasted turkey served w/ real redskin mashed potatoes smothered in gravy and house vegetable.

Roast Beef
$12.99
Chopped Steak
$12.99

Fresh 100% Angus Beef served with sauteed mushrooms and onions, real redskin mashed potatoes smothered in gravy and house vegetable.

Chicken Breast Dinner
$12.99

Two grilled chicken breasts served w/ real redskin mashed potatoes smothered in gravy and house vegetable.

Salads

Classic Chicken Salad
$11.49
Chef Salad
$10.99
Greek Salad
$10.99
House Salad
$4.49

Soups

Potato
$3.99+Out of stock
Chili
$3.99+
White Chicken Chili
$3.99+

Extras

Vegetable
$2.49
Onion Rings
$4.49
Redskin Mashed
$2.99
French Fries
$3.49
Applesauce
$2.59
Gravy (small)
$1.99
Gravy (Large)
$2.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Finger w/ Fries
$5.99
Kids Smashburger
$5.99
Kids Grilled Cheese
$5.99
Drinks
$0.99

T-Shirts

Unisex Small
$25.00
Unisex Medium
$25.00
Unisex Large
$25.00
Unisex X-large
$25.00
Unisex XX-large
$25.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

Slice
$4.99

Smores Cream Pie

Slice
$4.99