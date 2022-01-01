Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100

Dallas, TX 75220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

*Rita Frozen
Chicken Fajitas
Full Fajita Nachos

Appetizers.

Botanas Cuernavaca

Botanas Cuernavaca

$17.50

Fajita quesadillas, stuffed jalapeños, flautitas de pollo, and nachos, served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Flautitas de Pollo Cozumel

Flautitas de Pollo Cozumel

$13.50

Crisp rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken and served with sour cream, fresh guacamole, and pico de gallo

Full Quesadillas Cancun

Full Quesadillas Cancun

$18.25

Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Half Quesadillas Cancun

Half Quesadillas Cancun

$14.50

Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Full Cheese Quesadillas Cancun

$14.50

Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Half Cheese Quesadillas Cancun

$11.75

Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Full Bean & Cheese Nachos

Full Bean & Cheese Nachos

$13.25

Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo

Half Bean & Cheese Nachos

Half Bean & Cheese Nachos

$10.75

Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo

Full Fajita Nachos

Full Fajita Nachos

$17.75

Bean and cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken or beef or shrimp fajitas and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo

Half Fajita Nachos

Half Fajita Nachos

$14.75

Bean and cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken or beef or shrimp fajitas and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo

Full Ground Beef Nachos

$15.75

Bean and cheese nachos topped with ground beef and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo

Half Ground Beef Nachos

$12.75

Bean and cheese nachos topped with ground beef and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo

Full Cheese Nachos

$13.25

Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo

Half Cheese Nachos

$10.75

Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo

Guacamole Acapulco

Guacamole Acapulco

$13.75

Freshly made and served with crisp tostado chips

Stuffed Jalapenos Los Cabos

Stuffed Jalapenos Los Cabos

$11.00

Jalapeños filled with cream cheese then fried and served with ranch dressing

Cup Chile con Queso Veracruz

Cup Chile con Queso Veracruz

$9.50

Smooth melted cheeses seasoned and served with crisp tostado chips

Bowl Chile con Queso Veracruz

Bowl Chile con Queso Veracruz

$11.50

Smooth melted cheeses seasoned and served with crisp tostado chips

Cup Chile con Queso Patrick O'Hara

Cup Chile con Queso Patrick O'Hara

$9.75

Smooth melted cheeses with chopped fresh jalapeño and cilantro and served with crisp tostado chips

Bowl Chile con Queso Patrick O'Hara

Bowl Chile con Queso Patrick O'Hara

$11.75

Smooth melted cheeses with chopped fresh jalapeño and cilantro and served with crisp tostado chips

Cup Chile con Queso Blanco

Cup Chile con Queso Blanco

$10.75

Smooth melted white cheeses seasoned and served with crisp tostado chips

Bowl Chile con Queso Blanco

Bowl Chile con Queso Blanco

$12.75

Smooth melted white cheeses seasoned and served with crisp tostado chips

Queso Flameado Sonora

Queso Flameado Sonora

$14.00

Melted cheese and sautéed onions with your choice of rajas and mushrooms, or chorizo sausage, or served plain

Fernando's Ceviche

Fernando's Ceviche

$17.00

White fish and shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice and tossed with tomato, onion, cilantro, and fresh jalapeño then garnished with avocado

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Cooked shrimp chilled in a refreshing cocktail sauce with tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, and avocado

Soup/Salad.

Cup Sopa de Frijoles

Cup Sopa de Frijoles

$8.00

Traditional Mexican pinto bean soup. Delicious!

Bowl Sopa de Frijoles

Bowl Sopa de Frijoles

$9.50

Traditional Mexican pinto bean soup. Delicious!

Cup Sopa de Tortilla

Cup Sopa de Tortilla

$8.50

Our special tortilla soup garnished with avocado and crisp tortilla strips

Bowl Sopa de Tortilla

Bowl Sopa de Tortilla

$10.00

Our special tortilla soup garnished with avocado and crisp tortilla strips

Ensalada de la Casa

Ensalada de la Casa

$17.50

Mixed lettuce tossed with tomato, avocado, red onion, cucumber, crumbled bacon, and your choice of grilled chicken, beef, or shrimp with our homemade vinaigrette dressing

Ensalada de Fajitas en Canasta

Ensalada de Fajitas en Canasta

$17.50

Grilled chicken and/or beef fajitas, tomato, red onion, avocado, and jack and cheddar cheeses served on a bed of mixed lettuce and red cabbage in a crispy tortilla basket with jalapeño ranch dressing

Ensalada de Espinaca

Ensalada de Espinaca

$17.50

Baby spinach leaves, tomato, endive, radish, sun-dried tomato, and your choice of grilled shrimp, chicken, or beef with a tangy citrus vinaigrette dressing, served with fresh goat cheese crostini

Ensalada Caesar Mexicana

Ensalada Caesar Mexicana

$17.50

Traditional preparation of caesar salad with parmesan and croutons along with avocado, jicama, and roasted red bell pepper, and your choice of grilled chicken, beef, or shrimp

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$8.50

Mixed lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, crumbled bacon, and cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing

Tex-Mex.

Fernando

Fernando

$19.75

Cheese enchilada, chicken enchilada, beef enchilada, soft cheese taco, and homemade pork tamale served with Mexican rice and beans

Anita Tex-Mex

Anita Tex-Mex

$17.50

Cheese enchilada with chile con carne, soft cheese taco, crispy beef taco, and chalupa with guacamole

Mario

Mario

$17.50

Two enchiladas with cheese, chicken, beef, or spinach/mushroom and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera, and served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and beans

Jorge

Jorge

$17.25

Three soft or crispy tacos with your choice of chicken or beef and served with pico de gallo, Mexican rice and beans

Nano with Corn Tortillas

Nano with Corn Tortillas

$18.75

Our own special brisket tacos with jack cheese and grilled onions and served with guacamole, pico de gallo, molcajete sauce, Mexican rice and beans

Nano with Flour Tortillas

Nano with Flour Tortillas

$18.75

Our own special brisket tacos with jack cheese and grilled onions and served with guacamole, pico de gallo, molcajete sauce, Mexican rice and beans

Valentino

Valentino

$17.50

Chicken enchilada with sour cream sauce, cheese enchilada with chile con carne, and crispy beef taco served with Mexican rice and beans

Hector

Hector

$19.75

Chile Relleno - Roasted poblano pepper filled with your choice of cheese, beef, or chicken, topped with ranchera sauce and served with vegetables, Mexican rice and beans

Cha Cha

Cha Cha

$17.25

Two chalupas compuestas, one chicken and one beef, with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream and served with Mexican rice and pinto bean soup

Josefina

Josefina

$18.75

Chimichanga - Large crispy flour tortilla filled with jack cheese and your choice of beef or chicken fajita, topped with ranchera sauce and served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and beans

Felicia

Felicia

$17.00

Homemade pork tamales with chile con carne, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and traditional pinto bean soup

Margarita Tex-Mex

Margarita Tex-Mex

$17.00

Three tostadas, one with beans and cheese, one with guacamole, and one with serrano queso sauce and served with Mexican rice and pinto bean soup

Enchilada Dinner

Enchilada Dinner

$16.50

Two enchiladas with cheese, chicken, beef, or spinach/mushroom and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera, and served with Mexican rice and beans

Taco Dinner

Taco Dinner

$16.50

Two soft or crispy tacos with your choice of chicken or beef and served with Mexican rice and beans

Flauta Dinner

$16.50

Two crisp rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken and served with Mexican rice and beans

Burrito Dinner

$16.50

Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, beef, beans, or cheese and served with Mexican rice and beans

Tamale Dinner

$16.50

Two homemade pork tamales with chile con carne and served with Mexican rice and beans

Parrilla-Grill.

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$20.75

Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Beef Fajitas

Beef Fajitas

$22.00

Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.00

Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Combo Fajitas

Combo Fajitas

$23.25

Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Serrano Chicken Fajitas

Serrano Chicken Fajitas

$20.75

Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo, and topped with serrano queso sauce

Serrano Beef Fajitas

Serrano Beef Fajitas

$22.00

Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo, and topped with serrano queso sauce

Serrano Shrimp Fajitas

Serrano Shrimp Fajitas

$23.00

Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo, and topped with serrano queso sauce

Serrano Combo Fajitas

Serrano Combo Fajitas

$23.25

Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo, and topped with serrano queso sauce

Vegetable Fajitas

$18.50

Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$23.50

Marinated and grilled beef served on abed of rice along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a cup of Mexican pinto bean soup

Regionales.

Marinated and grilled beef or chicken tucked into grilled corn or flour tortillas, garnished with chopped white onion, fresh cilantro, and wedges of lime, and served with Mexican rice and beans along with guacamole and pico de gallo
Tacos al Carbon Corn

Tacos al Carbon Corn

$22.00

Marinated and grilled beef or chicken rolled in corn tortillas and served with Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Tacos al Carbon Flour

Tacos al Carbon Flour

$22.00

Marinated and grilled beef or chicken rolled in flour tortillas and served with Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Mexican Street Tacos Corn

Mexican Street Tacos Corn

$21.00

Marinated and grilled beef or chicken tucked into grilled corn tortillas, garnished with chopped white onion, fresh cilantro, wedges of lime, and callejera salsa, and served with Mexican rice and beans along with guacamole and pico de gallo

Mexican Street Tacos Flour

Mexican Street Tacos Flour

$21.00

Marinated and grilled beef or chicken tucked into grilled flour tortillas, garnished with chopped white onion, fresh cilantro, wedges of lime, and callejera salsa, and served with Mexican rice and beans along with guacamole and pico de gallo

Enchiladas de Camarones

Enchiladas de Camarones

$23.50

Sautéed large shrimp, red bell pepper, mushrooms, and jack cheese rolled in flour tortillas, topped with a mild serrano cream sauce and served with rice and salad

Tacos de Camarones

Tacos de Camarones

$22.75

Grilled corn tortillas filled with sautéed shrimp, onions, jalapeños, and cheeses and served with Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Tacos de Pescado

Tacos de Pescado

$22.50

Grilled corn tortillas filled with sautéed tilapia, onions, chiles poblanos, and cheeses and served with a poblano sauce along with rice and grilled vegetables

Pollo Asado

Pollo Asado

$21.00

Marinated and grilled boneless breast of chicken with sautéed mushrooms, onions, and chiles poblanos and served with Mexican rice and beans

Pechuga de Pollo

Pechuga de Pollo

$21.00

Marinated and grilled boneless breast of chicken topped with a fresh tomatillo and cilantro sauce and jack cheese and served with grilled vegetables and Mexican rice

Pollo con Tomatillo y Cascabel

Pollo con Tomatillo y Cascabel

$22.50

Tortilla crusted boneless breast of chicken, grilled and served with a sauce of chiles cascabel, serrano, and tomatillo along with cilantro rice and grilled vegetables

Pollo con Mole Poblano

Pollo con Mole Poblano

$22.00

Grilled boneless breast of chicken topped with a dark mole poblano sauce and served with grilled vegetables, Mexican rice and beans

Milanesa

Milanesa

$22.50

Thin slice of beef steak, lightly breaded and pan fried in a small amount of olive oil, topped with a chile de arbol sauce and served with slices of tomato and avocado, rice, and Mexican cole slaw

Caldo de Albondigas

Caldo de Albondigas

$22.00

Hand-rolled meatballs seasoned with herbs and simmered in a sauce of fresh tomato, onion, and mint and served with a roasted potato and creamed corn

Mexico City Specialties.

Filete Pedregal

Filete Pedregal

$37.50

Beef tenderloin filet, grilled and served with a cognac and green and black peppercorn sauce along with rice and grilled vegetables

Filete San Angel

Filete San Angel

$37.50

Tournedos of beef tenderloin, grilled and served with sautéed mushrooms, shallots, and chiles in a port wine sauce along with rice and grilled vegetables

Salmon del Valle

Salmon del Valle

$28.75

Filet of atlantic salmon, grilled and topped with a lemon butter sauce on a bed of sautéed fresh baby spinach leaves and served with cliantro rice

Tilapia Condesa

Tilapia Condesa

$26.00

Fresh tilapia filet, grilled and topped with a white wine lemon butter sauce with capers and served with rice and grilled vegetables

Huachinango Las Lomas

Huachinango Las Lomas

$31.50

Fresh filet of red snapper, grilled or sautéed, with a tequila lime sauce and served with rice and grilled vegetables

Huachinango a la Veracruzana

Huachinango a la Veracruzana

$31.50

Fresh filet of red snapper, grilled or sautéed, with a sauce of tomato, onion, green olive, and capers and served with rice and grilled vegetables

Huachinango Condesa

Huachinango Condesa

$31.50

Fresh filet of red snapper, grilled or sauteed, and topped with a white wine lemon butter sauce with capers and served with rice and grilled vegetables

Camarones Coyoacan

Camarones Coyoacan

$32.25

Fresh jumbo shrimp filled with crabmeat, herbs, and breadcrumbs, baked with a white wine sauce, and servedwith rice and grilled vegetables

Parrillada de Camarones

Parrillada de Camarones

$31.25

Fresh jumbo shrimp, bacon-wrapped and grilled, with a tomato and jalapeño cheese sauce and served with roasted potatoes and Mexican cole slaw

Sides.

Side Mexican Rice

Side Mexican Rice

$3.25
Side Refried Beans

Side Refried Beans

$3.25
Side Grated Cheese

Side Grated Cheese

$2.25
Side Sour Cream

Side Sour Cream

$2.25
Side Pico de Gallo

Side Pico de Gallo

$2.25

Diced fresh tomato, onion, and jalapeno

Side Jalapeños, Fresh

Side Jalapeños, Fresh

$2.25
Side Jalapeños, Pickled

Side Jalapeños, Pickled

$2.25

Side Chiles Toreados

$3.25

Grilled and sliced fresh jalapenos

Side Small Scoop Guacamole

Side Small Scoop Guacamole

$4.25
Side Sliced Avocado

Side Sliced Avocado

$4.25
Side Ground Beef

Side Ground Beef

$4.50

Side Shredded Chicken

$4.50

Side Brisket

$4.75
Salad Extra Chicken

Salad Extra Chicken

$5.25

Marinated and grilled chicken fajita

Salad Extra Beef

$5.25

Marinated and grilled beef fajita

Add Brisket to Queso

$3.25
Side Salad/Salad Set-Up

Side Salad/Salad Set-Up

$4.00

Shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and grated cheddar cheese

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$8.50

Mixed lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, crumbled bacon, and cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing

Side Vegetables

$5.50

Sauteed julienne of vegetables including zucchini, carrot, red bell pepper, broccoli, and cauliflower

Side Mushrooms

$5.50

Sauteed mushrooms

Add Mushrooms

$3.25

Sauteed mushrooms

Side French Fries

$3.75

Side Corn Tortillas (4)

$1.25
Side Flour Tortillas (4)

Side Flour Tortillas (4)

$1.50
Bag Chips

Bag Chips

$4.00
Side Salsa

Side Salsa

$2.25

Your choice of roja/red salsa, avocado/light green salsa, cilantro/dark green salsa, chilanga/brown salsa, molcajete salsa, or callejera salsa

Bowl Salsa

Bowl Salsa

$7.50

Your choice of roja/red salsa, avocado/light green salsa, cilantro/dark green salsa, chilanga/brown salsa, molcajete salsa, or callejera salsa

Side Sauce

$2.25

Your choice of chile con carne, ranchera sauce, tomatillo sauce, sour cream sauce, queso sauce, mole poblano sauce, or serrano sauce

Side Eggs (2)

$4.75

Two eggs - fried, scrambled, over easy, or sunny side up

Side Bacon (3)

$4.75

A la Carte.

Ground Beef Taco

Ground Beef Taco

$4.75

One soft or crispy taco with ground beef

Shredded Chicken Taco

Shredded Chicken Taco

$4.75

One soft or crispy taco with shredded chicken

Brisket Taco

Brisket Taco

$5.00

Our own special brisket taco with jack cheese and grilled onions

Taco al Carbon

Taco al Carbon

$5.50

Grilled chicken or beef fajita rolled in a corn or flour tortilla

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$7.50

Grilled corn tortilla filled with sautéed shrimp, onions, jalapeños, and cheeses

Enchilada

Enchilada

$4.75

One enchilada with cheese, chicken, beef, or spinach/mushroom and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera

Shrimp Enchilada

$9.75

Sautéed large shrimp, red bell pepper, mushrooms, and jack cheese rolled in a flour tortilla, topped with a mild serrano cream sauce

Pork Tamale

Pork Tamale

$4.50

One homemade pork tamale with chile con carne

Bean Chalupa

$4.75

One crispy tostada topped with refried beans

Bean and Cheese Chalupa

$4.75

One crispy tostada topped with refried beans and cheese

Chicken or Beef Chalupa

$5.50

One crispy tostada topped with refried beans, shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Chicken or Beef Fajita Chalupa

$6.50

One crispy tostada topped with refried beans, chicken or beef fajita, lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Fancy Chalupa Compuesta

Fancy Chalupa Compuesta

$8.00

One chalupa compuesta with refried beans, chicken or beef fajita, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream

Guacamole Chalupa

Guacamole Chalupa

$5.25

One crispy tostada topped with guacamole

Burrito

$4.75

One soft flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, beans, or cheese

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$13.00

Roasted poblano pepper filled with your choice of cheese, beef, or chicken, topped with ranchera sauce

Full Chicken Breast

Full Chicken Breast

$12.00

Marinated and grilled boneless breast of chicken (full breast)

Half Chicken Breast

Half Chicken Breast

$6.00

Marinated and grilled boneless breast of chicken (half breast)

Single Small Shrimp

$3.50

Grilled small shrimp

Single Large Shrimp

$5.25

Grilled large shrimp

Two Eggs a la Carte

$4.75

Two eggs - fried, scrambled, over easy, or sunny side up

Huevos.

Huevos Mexicanos

Huevos Mexicanos

$14.50

Scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, and bacon, topped with cheddar cheese and served with refried beans and Mexican potatoes

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$14.50

Scrambled eggs and corn tortillas combined with onions, tomatoes, chicken, and cheddar and jack cheeses and served with refried beans and Mexican potatoes

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$14.50

Traditional preparation of eggs, fried or scrambled, on corn tortillas topped with ranchera sauce and served with refried beans and Mexican potatoes

Huevos con Chorizo

Huevos con Chorizo

$14.50

Scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage and pico de gallo and served with refried beans and Mexican potatoes

Ninos.

Ninos Enchilada

$8.00

One enchilada with cheese, chicken, beef, or spinach/mushroom and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera, and served with Mexican rice and beans

Ninos Taco

$8.00

One soft or crispy taco with your choice of chicken or beef and served with Mexican rice and beans

Ninos Quesadilla

$8.00

Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken or beef or plain cheese and served with Mexican rice and beans

Ninos Fajitas

$8.00

Grilled chicken or beef or vegetable fajita with corn or flour tortillas and served with Mexican rice and beans

Ninos Fajita Taco

$8.00

Grilled chicken or beef or vegetable fajita rolled in a corn or flour tortilla and served with Mexican rice and beans

Ninos Flauta

$8.00

One crisp rolled corn tortilla filled with chicken and served with Mexican rice and beans

Ninos Burrito

$8.00

One flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken, beef, beans, or cheese and served with Mexican rice and beans

Ninos Tamale

$8.00

One homemade pork tamale with chile con carne and served with Mexican rice and beans

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Served with french fries or Mexican rice and beans

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Served with french fries or Mexican rice and beans

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Served with french fries or Mexican rice and beans

Hamburger

$8.00

Served with french fries or Mexican rice and beans

Dessert.

Warm Apple Pie + Ice Cream

Warm Apple Pie + Ice Cream

$11.50

Apple pie served sizzling in a hot skillet, topped with cinnamon ice cream, and drizzled with a brown sugar cinnamon brandy sauce

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$8.00

Fresh puffed pastry "pillows" sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and served with butter and honey (3 per order)

Traditional Mexican Flan

Traditional Mexican Flan

$8.00

Creamy smooth baked custard covered with a rich caramel sauce made from scratch in our kitchen and served chilled

Tres Leches Cake

$9.00

Vanilla sponge cake soaked in a classic sauce made with three types of milk, then laced with Spanish Liqueur 43 and served flaming

Homemade Praline

Homemade Praline

$3.50

Fresh buttery brown sugar pecan delights... Homemade and delicious!

Single Sopapilla

Single Sopapilla

$3.75

Fresh puffed pastry "pillow" sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and served with butter and honey

Ice Cream Full Scoop

$7.50

Simple, satisfying large scoop of Henry's vanilla or cinnamon ice cream

Ice Cream Half Scoop

$5.25

Simple, satisfying small scoop of Henry's vanilla or cinnamon ice cream

Bulk Food.

Pint Beans

Pint Beans

$6.50

Mexican refried beans

Quart Beans

Quart Beans

$13.00

Mexican refried beans

Pint Rice

Pint Rice

$6.50

Mexican rice

Quart Rice

Quart Rice

$13.00

Mexican rice

Pint Bean Soup

Pint Bean Soup

$9.00

Traditional Mexican pinto bean soup

Quart Bean Soup

Quart Bean Soup

$18.00

Traditional Mexican pinto bean soup

Pint Tortilla Soup

Pint Tortilla Soup

$9.50

Our special tortilla soup garnished with avocado and crisp tortilla strips

Quart Tortilla Soup

Quart Tortilla Soup

$19.00

Our special tortilla soup garnished with avocado and crisp tortilla strips

Pint Queso

Pint Queso

$11.50

Smooth melted cheeses seasoned and served with crisp tostado chips

Quart Queso

Quart Queso

$23.00

Smooth melted cheeses seasoned and served with crisp tostado chips

Pint Queso Patrick

Pint Queso Patrick

$12.00

Smooth melted cheeses with chopped fresh jalapeño and cilantro and served with crisp tostado chips

Quart Queso Patrick

Quart Queso Patrick

$24.00

Smooth melted cheeses with chopped fresh jalapeño and cilantro and served with crisp tostado chips

Pint Queso Blanco

Pint Queso Blanco

$13.50

Smooth melted white cheeses seasoned and served with crisp tostado chips

Quart Queso Blanco

Quart Queso Blanco

$27.00

Smooth melted white cheeses seasoned and served with crisp tostado chips

Pint Guacamole

Pint Guacamole

$16.50

Freshly made and served with crisp tostado chips

Quart Guacamole

Quart Guacamole

$33.00

Freshly made and served with crisp tostado chips

Pint Pico De Gallo

Pint Pico De Gallo

$10.00

Diced fresh tomato, onion, and jalapeno

Quart Pico De Gallo

Quart Pico De Gallo

$20.00

Diced fresh tomato, onion, and jalapeno

Pint Salsa

Pint Salsa

$8.00

Your choice of roja/red salsa, avocado/light green salsa, cilantro/dark green salsa, chilanga/brown salsa, molcajete salsa, or callejera salsa

Quart Salsa

Quart Salsa

$16.00

Your choice of roja/red salsa, avocado/light green salsa, cilantro/dark green salsa, chilanga/brown salsa, molcajete salsa, or callejera salsa

Pint Habanero

$9.00

Fresh habanero salsa typically served with our brisket tacos

Quart Habanero

$18.00

Fresh habanero salsa typically served with our brisket tacos

Bag Chips

Bag Chips

$4.00

Quart Mex Coleslaw

$16.50

Green and purple cabbage, carrot, cucumber, chile poblano, cilantro, and fresh lime juice

Dozen Tamales

Dozen Tamales

$39.00

One dozen homemade pork tamales with chile con carne

Dozen Chicken Enchiladas

Dozen Chicken Enchiladas

$49.00

One dozen enchiladas with chicken and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera

Dozen Beef Enchiladas

Dozen Beef Enchiladas

$49.00

One dozen enchiladas with beef and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera

Dozen Cheese Enchiladas

Dozen Cheese Enchiladas

$46.00

One dozen enchiladas with cheese and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera

Dozen Spinach/Mushroom Enchiladas

Dozen Spinach/Mushroom Enchiladas

$46.00

One dozen enchiladas with spinach/mushroom and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera

Ritas.

*Anita Rita Silver

$13.75

*Anita Rita Repo

$15.75

*Anita Rita Anejo

$17.75

*Rita Rocks

$11.00

*Rita Frozen

$11.00

*Rita Silver

$14.25

*Rita Repo

$16.25

*Rita Anejo

$18.25

*Rita Swirl

$12.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

To Go Beverage

$2.75

*San Pellegrino

$4.50

*Fiji Water

$4.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Upscale Tex-Mex restaurant, with a touch of Mexican-style dining. Providing exceptionally delicious food, using only the freshest and finest ingredients

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas, TX 75220

