Fernando's Midway

Popular Items
Appetizers.
Botanas Cuernavaca
Fajita quesadillas, stuffed jalapeños, flautitas de pollo, and nachos, served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Flautitas de Pollo Cozumel
Crisp rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken and served with sour cream, fresh guacamole, and pico de gallo
Full Quesadillas Cancun
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Half Quesadillas Cancun
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Full Cheese Quesadillas Cancun
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Half Cheese Quesadillas Cancun
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Full Bean & Cheese Nachos
Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
Half Bean & Cheese Nachos
Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
Full Fajita Nachos
Bean and cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken or beef or shrimp fajitas and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
Half Fajita Nachos
Bean and cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken or beef or shrimp fajitas and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
Full Ground Beef Nachos
Bean and cheese nachos topped with ground beef and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
Half Ground Beef Nachos
Bean and cheese nachos topped with ground beef and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
Full Cheese Nachos
Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
Half Cheese Nachos
Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
Guacamole Acapulco
Freshly made and served with crisp tostado chips
Stuffed Jalapenos Los Cabos
Jalapeños filled with cream cheese then fried and served with ranch dressing
Cup Chile con Queso Veracruz
Smooth melted cheeses seasoned and served with crisp tostado chips
Bowl Chile con Queso Veracruz
Smooth melted cheeses seasoned and served with crisp tostado chips
Cup Chile con Queso Patrick O'Hara
Smooth melted cheeses with chopped fresh jalapeño and cilantro and served with crisp tostado chips
Bowl Chile con Queso Patrick O'Hara
Smooth melted cheeses with chopped fresh jalapeño and cilantro and served with crisp tostado chips
Cup Chile con Queso Blanco
Smooth melted white cheeses seasoned and served with crisp tostado chips
Bowl Chile con Queso Blanco
Smooth melted white cheeses seasoned and served with crisp tostado chips
Queso Flameado Sonora
Melted cheese and sautéed onions with your choice of rajas and mushrooms, or chorizo sausage, or served plain
Fernando's Ceviche
White fish and shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice and tossed with tomato, onion, cilantro, and fresh jalapeño then garnished with avocado
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Cooked shrimp chilled in a refreshing cocktail sauce with tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, and avocado
Soup/Salad.
Cup Sopa de Frijoles
Traditional Mexican pinto bean soup. Delicious!
Bowl Sopa de Frijoles
Traditional Mexican pinto bean soup. Delicious!
Cup Sopa de Tortilla
Our special tortilla soup garnished with avocado and crisp tortilla strips
Bowl Sopa de Tortilla
Our special tortilla soup garnished with avocado and crisp tortilla strips
Ensalada de la Casa
Mixed lettuce tossed with tomato, avocado, red onion, cucumber, crumbled bacon, and your choice of grilled chicken, beef, or shrimp with our homemade vinaigrette dressing
Ensalada de Fajitas en Canasta
Grilled chicken and/or beef fajitas, tomato, red onion, avocado, and jack and cheddar cheeses served on a bed of mixed lettuce and red cabbage in a crispy tortilla basket with jalapeño ranch dressing
Ensalada de Espinaca
Baby spinach leaves, tomato, endive, radish, sun-dried tomato, and your choice of grilled shrimp, chicken, or beef with a tangy citrus vinaigrette dressing, served with fresh goat cheese crostini
Ensalada Caesar Mexicana
Traditional preparation of caesar salad with parmesan and croutons along with avocado, jicama, and roasted red bell pepper, and your choice of grilled chicken, beef, or shrimp
Dinner Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, crumbled bacon, and cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing
Tex-Mex.
Fernando
Cheese enchilada, chicken enchilada, beef enchilada, soft cheese taco, and homemade pork tamale served with Mexican rice and beans
Anita Tex-Mex
Cheese enchilada with chile con carne, soft cheese taco, crispy beef taco, and chalupa with guacamole
Mario
Two enchiladas with cheese, chicken, beef, or spinach/mushroom and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera, and served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and beans
Jorge
Three soft or crispy tacos with your choice of chicken or beef and served with pico de gallo, Mexican rice and beans
Nano with Corn Tortillas
Our own special brisket tacos with jack cheese and grilled onions and served with guacamole, pico de gallo, molcajete sauce, Mexican rice and beans
Nano with Flour Tortillas
Our own special brisket tacos with jack cheese and grilled onions and served with guacamole, pico de gallo, molcajete sauce, Mexican rice and beans
Valentino
Chicken enchilada with sour cream sauce, cheese enchilada with chile con carne, and crispy beef taco served with Mexican rice and beans
Hector
Chile Relleno - Roasted poblano pepper filled with your choice of cheese, beef, or chicken, topped with ranchera sauce and served with vegetables, Mexican rice and beans
Cha Cha
Two chalupas compuestas, one chicken and one beef, with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream and served with Mexican rice and pinto bean soup
Josefina
Chimichanga - Large crispy flour tortilla filled with jack cheese and your choice of beef or chicken fajita, topped with ranchera sauce and served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and beans
Felicia
Homemade pork tamales with chile con carne, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and traditional pinto bean soup
Margarita Tex-Mex
Three tostadas, one with beans and cheese, one with guacamole, and one with serrano queso sauce and served with Mexican rice and pinto bean soup
Enchilada Dinner
Two enchiladas with cheese, chicken, beef, or spinach/mushroom and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera, and served with Mexican rice and beans
Taco Dinner
Two soft or crispy tacos with your choice of chicken or beef and served with Mexican rice and beans
Flauta Dinner
Two crisp rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken and served with Mexican rice and beans
Burrito Dinner
Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, beef, beans, or cheese and served with Mexican rice and beans
Tamale Dinner
Two homemade pork tamales with chile con carne and served with Mexican rice and beans
Parrilla-Grill.
Chicken Fajitas
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Beef Fajitas
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Shrimp Fajitas
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Combo Fajitas
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Serrano Chicken Fajitas
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo, and topped with serrano queso sauce
Serrano Beef Fajitas
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo, and topped with serrano queso sauce
Serrano Shrimp Fajitas
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo, and topped with serrano queso sauce
Serrano Combo Fajitas
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo, and topped with serrano queso sauce
Vegetable Fajitas
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Carne Asada
Marinated and grilled beef served on abed of rice along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a cup of Mexican pinto bean soup
Regionales.
Tacos al Carbon Corn
Marinated and grilled beef or chicken rolled in corn tortillas and served with Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Tacos al Carbon Flour
Marinated and grilled beef or chicken rolled in flour tortillas and served with Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Mexican Street Tacos Corn
Marinated and grilled beef or chicken tucked into grilled corn tortillas, garnished with chopped white onion, fresh cilantro, wedges of lime, and callejera salsa, and served with Mexican rice and beans along with guacamole and pico de gallo
Mexican Street Tacos Flour
Marinated and grilled beef or chicken tucked into grilled flour tortillas, garnished with chopped white onion, fresh cilantro, wedges of lime, and callejera salsa, and served with Mexican rice and beans along with guacamole and pico de gallo
Enchiladas de Camarones
Sautéed large shrimp, red bell pepper, mushrooms, and jack cheese rolled in flour tortillas, topped with a mild serrano cream sauce and served with rice and salad
Tacos de Camarones
Grilled corn tortillas filled with sautéed shrimp, onions, jalapeños, and cheeses and served with Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Tacos de Pescado
Grilled corn tortillas filled with sautéed tilapia, onions, chiles poblanos, and cheeses and served with a poblano sauce along with rice and grilled vegetables
Pollo Asado
Marinated and grilled boneless breast of chicken with sautéed mushrooms, onions, and chiles poblanos and served with Mexican rice and beans
Pechuga de Pollo
Marinated and grilled boneless breast of chicken topped with a fresh tomatillo and cilantro sauce and jack cheese and served with grilled vegetables and Mexican rice
Pollo con Tomatillo y Cascabel
Tortilla crusted boneless breast of chicken, grilled and served with a sauce of chiles cascabel, serrano, and tomatillo along with cilantro rice and grilled vegetables
Pollo con Mole Poblano
Grilled boneless breast of chicken topped with a dark mole poblano sauce and served with grilled vegetables, Mexican rice and beans
Milanesa
Thin slice of beef steak, lightly breaded and pan fried in a small amount of olive oil, topped with a chile de arbol sauce and served with slices of tomato and avocado, rice, and Mexican cole slaw
Caldo de Albondigas
Hand-rolled meatballs seasoned with herbs and simmered in a sauce of fresh tomato, onion, and mint and served with a roasted potato and creamed corn
Mexico City Specialties.
Filete Pedregal
Beef tenderloin filet, grilled and served with a cognac and green and black peppercorn sauce along with rice and grilled vegetables
Filete San Angel
Tournedos of beef tenderloin, grilled and served with sautéed mushrooms, shallots, and chiles in a port wine sauce along with rice and grilled vegetables
Salmon del Valle
Filet of atlantic salmon, grilled and topped with a lemon butter sauce on a bed of sautéed fresh baby spinach leaves and served with cliantro rice
Tilapia Condesa
Fresh tilapia filet, grilled and topped with a white wine lemon butter sauce with capers and served with rice and grilled vegetables
Huachinango Las Lomas
Fresh filet of red snapper, grilled or sautéed, with a tequila lime sauce and served with rice and grilled vegetables
Huachinango a la Veracruzana
Fresh filet of red snapper, grilled or sautéed, with a sauce of tomato, onion, green olive, and capers and served with rice and grilled vegetables
Huachinango Condesa
Fresh filet of red snapper, grilled or sauteed, and topped with a white wine lemon butter sauce with capers and served with rice and grilled vegetables
Camarones Coyoacan
Fresh jumbo shrimp filled with crabmeat, herbs, and breadcrumbs, baked with a white wine sauce, and servedwith rice and grilled vegetables
Parrillada de Camarones
Fresh jumbo shrimp, bacon-wrapped and grilled, with a tomato and jalapeño cheese sauce and served with roasted potatoes and Mexican cole slaw
Sides.
Side Mexican Rice
Side Refried Beans
Side Grated Cheese
Side Sour Cream
Side Pico de Gallo
Diced fresh tomato, onion, and jalapeno
Side Jalapeños, Fresh
Side Jalapeños, Pickled
Side Chiles Toreados
Grilled and sliced fresh jalapenos
Side Small Scoop Guacamole
Side Sliced Avocado
Side Ground Beef
Side Shredded Chicken
Side Brisket
Salad Extra Chicken
Marinated and grilled chicken fajita
Salad Extra Beef
Marinated and grilled beef fajita
Add Brisket to Queso
Side Salad/Salad Set-Up
Shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and grated cheddar cheese
Dinner Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, crumbled bacon, and cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing
Side Vegetables
Sauteed julienne of vegetables including zucchini, carrot, red bell pepper, broccoli, and cauliflower
Side Mushrooms
Sauteed mushrooms
Add Mushrooms
Sauteed mushrooms
Side French Fries
Side Corn Tortillas (4)
Side Flour Tortillas (4)
Bag Chips
Side Salsa
Your choice of roja/red salsa, avocado/light green salsa, cilantro/dark green salsa, chilanga/brown salsa, molcajete salsa, or callejera salsa
Bowl Salsa
Your choice of roja/red salsa, avocado/light green salsa, cilantro/dark green salsa, chilanga/brown salsa, molcajete salsa, or callejera salsa
Side Sauce
Your choice of chile con carne, ranchera sauce, tomatillo sauce, sour cream sauce, queso sauce, mole poblano sauce, or serrano sauce
Side Eggs (2)
Two eggs - fried, scrambled, over easy, or sunny side up
Side Bacon (3)
A la Carte.
Ground Beef Taco
One soft or crispy taco with ground beef
Shredded Chicken Taco
One soft or crispy taco with shredded chicken
Brisket Taco
Our own special brisket taco with jack cheese and grilled onions
Taco al Carbon
Grilled chicken or beef fajita rolled in a corn or flour tortilla
Shrimp Taco
Grilled corn tortilla filled with sautéed shrimp, onions, jalapeños, and cheeses
Enchilada
One enchilada with cheese, chicken, beef, or spinach/mushroom and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera
Shrimp Enchilada
Sautéed large shrimp, red bell pepper, mushrooms, and jack cheese rolled in a flour tortilla, topped with a mild serrano cream sauce
Pork Tamale
One homemade pork tamale with chile con carne
Bean Chalupa
One crispy tostada topped with refried beans
Bean and Cheese Chalupa
One crispy tostada topped with refried beans and cheese
Chicken or Beef Chalupa
One crispy tostada topped with refried beans, shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
Chicken or Beef Fajita Chalupa
One crispy tostada topped with refried beans, chicken or beef fajita, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
Fancy Chalupa Compuesta
One chalupa compuesta with refried beans, chicken or beef fajita, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
Guacamole Chalupa
One crispy tostada topped with guacamole
Burrito
One soft flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, beans, or cheese
Chile Relleno
Roasted poblano pepper filled with your choice of cheese, beef, or chicken, topped with ranchera sauce
Full Chicken Breast
Marinated and grilled boneless breast of chicken (full breast)
Half Chicken Breast
Marinated and grilled boneless breast of chicken (half breast)
Single Small Shrimp
Grilled small shrimp
Single Large Shrimp
Grilled large shrimp
Two Eggs a la Carte
Two eggs - fried, scrambled, over easy, or sunny side up
Huevos.
Huevos Mexicanos
Scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, and bacon, topped with cheddar cheese and served with refried beans and Mexican potatoes
Chilaquiles
Scrambled eggs and corn tortillas combined with onions, tomatoes, chicken, and cheddar and jack cheeses and served with refried beans and Mexican potatoes
Huevos Rancheros
Traditional preparation of eggs, fried or scrambled, on corn tortillas topped with ranchera sauce and served with refried beans and Mexican potatoes
Huevos con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage and pico de gallo and served with refried beans and Mexican potatoes
Ninos.
Ninos Enchilada
One enchilada with cheese, chicken, beef, or spinach/mushroom and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera, and served with Mexican rice and beans
Ninos Taco
One soft or crispy taco with your choice of chicken or beef and served with Mexican rice and beans
Ninos Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken or beef or plain cheese and served with Mexican rice and beans
Ninos Fajitas
Grilled chicken or beef or vegetable fajita with corn or flour tortillas and served with Mexican rice and beans
Ninos Fajita Taco
Grilled chicken or beef or vegetable fajita rolled in a corn or flour tortilla and served with Mexican rice and beans
Ninos Flauta
One crisp rolled corn tortilla filled with chicken and served with Mexican rice and beans
Ninos Burrito
One flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken, beef, beans, or cheese and served with Mexican rice and beans
Ninos Tamale
One homemade pork tamale with chile con carne and served with Mexican rice and beans
Chicken Tenders
Served with french fries or Mexican rice and beans
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Served with french fries or Mexican rice and beans
Cheeseburger
Served with french fries or Mexican rice and beans
Hamburger
Served with french fries or Mexican rice and beans
Dessert.
Warm Apple Pie + Ice Cream
Apple pie served sizzling in a hot skillet, topped with cinnamon ice cream, and drizzled with a brown sugar cinnamon brandy sauce
Sopapillas
Fresh puffed pastry "pillows" sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and served with butter and honey (3 per order)
Traditional Mexican Flan
Creamy smooth baked custard covered with a rich caramel sauce made from scratch in our kitchen and served chilled
Tres Leches Cake
Vanilla sponge cake soaked in a classic sauce made with three types of milk, then laced with Spanish Liqueur 43 and served flaming
Homemade Praline
Fresh buttery brown sugar pecan delights... Homemade and delicious!
Single Sopapilla
Fresh puffed pastry "pillow" sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and served with butter and honey
Ice Cream Full Scoop
Simple, satisfying large scoop of Henry's vanilla or cinnamon ice cream
Ice Cream Half Scoop
Simple, satisfying small scoop of Henry's vanilla or cinnamon ice cream
Bulk Food.
Pint Beans
Mexican refried beans
Quart Beans
Mexican refried beans
Pint Rice
Mexican rice
Quart Rice
Mexican rice
Pint Bean Soup
Traditional Mexican pinto bean soup
Quart Bean Soup
Traditional Mexican pinto bean soup
Pint Tortilla Soup
Our special tortilla soup garnished with avocado and crisp tortilla strips
Quart Tortilla Soup
Our special tortilla soup garnished with avocado and crisp tortilla strips
Pint Queso
Smooth melted cheeses seasoned and served with crisp tostado chips
Quart Queso
Smooth melted cheeses seasoned and served with crisp tostado chips
Pint Queso Patrick
Smooth melted cheeses with chopped fresh jalapeño and cilantro and served with crisp tostado chips
Quart Queso Patrick
Smooth melted cheeses with chopped fresh jalapeño and cilantro and served with crisp tostado chips
Pint Queso Blanco
Smooth melted white cheeses seasoned and served with crisp tostado chips
Quart Queso Blanco
Smooth melted white cheeses seasoned and served with crisp tostado chips
Pint Guacamole
Freshly made and served with crisp tostado chips
Quart Guacamole
Freshly made and served with crisp tostado chips
Pint Pico De Gallo
Diced fresh tomato, onion, and jalapeno
Quart Pico De Gallo
Diced fresh tomato, onion, and jalapeno
Pint Salsa
Your choice of roja/red salsa, avocado/light green salsa, cilantro/dark green salsa, chilanga/brown salsa, molcajete salsa, or callejera salsa
Quart Salsa
Your choice of roja/red salsa, avocado/light green salsa, cilantro/dark green salsa, chilanga/brown salsa, molcajete salsa, or callejera salsa
Pint Habanero
Fresh habanero salsa typically served with our brisket tacos
Quart Habanero
Fresh habanero salsa typically served with our brisket tacos
Bag Chips
Quart Mex Coleslaw
Green and purple cabbage, carrot, cucumber, chile poblano, cilantro, and fresh lime juice
Dozen Tamales
One dozen homemade pork tamales with chile con carne
Dozen Chicken Enchiladas
One dozen enchiladas with chicken and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera
Dozen Beef Enchiladas
One dozen enchiladas with beef and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera
Dozen Cheese Enchiladas
One dozen enchiladas with cheese and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera
Dozen Spinach/Mushroom Enchiladas
One dozen enchiladas with spinach/mushroom and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera
Upscale Tex-Mex restaurant, with a touch of Mexican-style dining. Providing exceptionally delicious food, using only the freshest and finest ingredients
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas, TX 75220