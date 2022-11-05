A map showing the location of Ferny's Mexican Grill 10320 mission gorge rdView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Ferny's Mexican Grill 10320 mission gorge rd

336 Reviews

$

10320 mission gorge rd

Santee, CA 92071

Popular Items

Carne Asada Burrito
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Large Drink

Breakfast Burritos

Bacon & Egg Burrito

$8.15

Ham & Egg Burrito

$8.15

Sausage & Egg Burrito

$8.15

Steak & Egg Burrito

$8.15

Machaca Burrito

$8.15

Chorizo Burrito

$8.15

Big Breakfast Burrito

$9.35

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.35

Chilaquile Burrito

$7.95

Breakfast Plates

Huevos con Jamon

$10.25

Huevos Rancheros

$10.25

Huevos a la Mexicana

$10.25

Chorizo con Huevo

$10.25

Machaca con Huevo

$10.25

Chilaquiles Rancheros

$10.25

Small Breakfast Fries

$10.75

Large Breakfast Fries

$14.50

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$11.00

Pollo Asado Burrito

$10.20

Carnitas Burrito

$10.20

California Burrito

$11.00

Adobada Burritos

$10.20

Mixed Burrito

$11.00

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.50

Veggie Burrito

$7.00

Fish Burrito

$8.15

Shrimp Burrito

$11.40

Chile Relleno Burrito

$8.15

Gourmet Burritos

Diablo Burrito

$11.00

Chicken Chipotle Burrito

$10.20

Fernys Burrito

$11.00

The Works

$11.00

Surfing California

$11.40

Philly Burrito

$11.00

Hawaiian Burrito

$11.00

HLS Burrito

$11.40

Nacho Burrito

$11.00

Sultan Burrito

$11.00

Hot Cheeto Burrito

$11.00

Surf & Turf Burrito

$11.40

Soft Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$5.25

Pollo Asado Taco

$5.25

Carnitas Taco

$5.25

Adobada Taco

$5.25

Fish Taco

$4.10

Shrimp Taco

$5.25

Spicy Shrimp Taco

$5.25

Three Mini Tacos

$8.45

Crispy Tacos

Shredded Beef Tacos

$5.23

3 Rolled Tacos

$5.55

5 Rolled Tacos

$7.85

Crispy Potato Taco

$2.65

3 Rolled Fish Tacos

$5.55

5 Rolled Fish Tacos

$7.85

3 Flautas

$8.45

Supreme Tostada

Supreme Tostada

$11.95

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadillas

$6.75

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$11.00

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

$10.20

Supreme Quesadilla

$11.95

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$6.70

Pollo Asado Enchiladas

$8.15

Shredded Beef Enchiladas

$8.75

Kids Menu

Kids Meal Bean & Cheese

$6.70

Kids Meal Cheese Quesadilla

$6.70

Kids Meal Rolled Tacos

$6.70

Fries & Nachos

Buffalo Chicken Fries Small

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Fries Large

$16.50

Ferny Fries Small

$12.00

Ferny Fries Large

$16.50

Fernys Nachos Small

$12.00

Fernys Nachos Large

$16.50

Campechana Fries Small

$12.00

Campechana Fries Large

$16.50

Surf & Turf Fries Small

$13.75

Surf & Turf Fries Large

$17.75

Curly Carne Asada Fries Small

$12.85

Curly Carne Asada Fries Large

$17.75

Gyro Fries Small

$13.75

Gyro Fries Large

$17.75

Mango Habanero Fries Small

$12.00

Mango Habanera Fries Large

$16.50

Combinations

#1 Two Enchiladas

$12.00

#2 Beef Taco & Enchilada

$12.85

#3 Chile Relleno & Enchilada

$12.85

#4 Carne Asada Plate

$13.40

#5 Pollo Asado Plate

$12.85

#6 Carnitas Plate

$12.85

#7 Steak Ranchero Plate

$13.40

#8 Camarones a La Diabla

$14.50

#9 Camarones Rancheros

$14.50

#10 2 Shredded Beef Tacos

$12.85

#11 2 Chile Rellenos in a combo

$12.85

Side Orders

Side of Beans

$3.75

Side of Rice

$3.75

Side of Guac

$2.75

Side of Sour Cream

$2.50

Carrots

$2.25

Chips Small

$2.25

Chips Medium

$3.00

Chips Large

$3.50

Side of Salsa 8oz

$3.25

4 Corn Tortillas

$1.75

Hand Pressed Corn

$0.75

One Flour Tortilla

$0.95

Chile Relleno a la Cart

$4.95

Side of Nacho Cheese

$2.95

Side of Enchilada Sauce

$2.95

Side of Fries

$5.25

Desserts

Slice of Flan

$3.75

Churro

$2.25

Churro Chips

$1.25

Drinks

Regular Drink

$2.75

Large Drink

$3.25

Bottle Water

$1.75

Coffee

$1.75

Sidral

$2.95

Sangria

$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10320 mission gorge rd, Santee, CA 92071

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
