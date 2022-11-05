Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Ferny's Mexican Grill 10320 mission gorge rd
336 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
10320 mission gorge rd, Santee, CA 92071
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Sombrero Mexican Food - #3 - Graves El Cajon
4.4 • 3,127
1522 Graves Ave. El Cajon, CA 92021
View restaurant
Sombrero Mexican Food - #18-Washington El Cajon
4.2 • 2,247
1501 East Washington Ave El Cajon, CA 92019
View restaurant