Ferrando's Italian Pizzeria
152 South Aiken Lane, Suite 103
Aiken, SC 29803
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Italian Bread Sticks
Served hot, fresh from the oven, eight garlic- buttered Italian bread sticks with a side of marinara sauce$5.99
- Cheese Bread
Treat yourself to one of our special, handmade 10" pie covered in mozzarella cheese, garlic butter, and sprinkled with parsley served with a side of marinara sauce for dipping$7.49
- Chicken Tenders & Fries
Three breaded chicken tenders, deep-fried until golden brown, with a side order of fries and one dressing of your choice$7.99
- Pizza Bread
Italian bread loaf covered in marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni. "One of our favorites."$3.50
- 8 Pieces Wings
Deep fried bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing$13.00
- 16 Pieces Wings
Deep fried bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing$24.00
- 24 Pieces Wings
Deep fried bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing$42.00
- Meatball Parmesan
Two of our large delicious authentic Italian meatballs covered in marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese$7.99
- Sausage Parmesan
Try our authentic Italian sausage smothered with marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese$7.99
- Chicken Parmesan
Try something new with our all white chicken breast breaded and fried to perfection smothered with marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese$7.99
Salads
- Small House Garden Salad
Fresh, crisp iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, Cheddar cheese, crouton, pepperoni, and crackers. Served with your choice of dressing$4.50
- Large House Garden Salad
Fresh, crisp iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, Cheddar cheese, crouton, pepperoni, and crackers. Served with your choice of dressing$6.99
- Small Caesar Salad
A robust salad with romaine lettuce, crouton, and shredded Parmesan cheese$5.99
- Large Caesar Salad
A robust salad with romaine lettuce, crouton, and shredded Parmesan cheese$7.99
- Small Greek Feta Salad
Fresh, crisp iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, feta cheese, kalamata and black olive. Served with Greek dressing unless otherwise requested$6.49
- Large Greek Feta Salad
Fresh, crisp iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, feta cheese, kalamata and black olive. Served with Greek dressing unless otherwise requested$8.99
- Small Spinach Salad
Fresh, crisp spinach, iceberg lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, black olive, and banana pepper$6.49
- Large Spinach Salad
Fresh, crisp spinach, iceberg lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, black olive, and banana pepper$8.99
- Small Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chicken diced on a bed of fresh crisp iceberg lettuce with tomato, onion, and Cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing$6.99
- Large Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chicken diced on a bed of fresh crisp iceberg lettuce with tomato, onion, and Cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing$8.99
- Small Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken diced on a bed of fresh crisp iceberg lettuce with tomato, onion, and Cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing$6.99
- Large Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken diced on a bed of fresh crisp iceberg lettuce with tomato, onion, and Cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing$8.99
- Small Antipasta Salad
Fresh, crisp iceberg lettuce, salami, ham, pepperoni, tomato, black olive, green pepper, onion, pepperoncini, and provolone cheese (anchovy available upon request)$7.49
- Large Antipasta Salad
Fresh, crisp iceberg lettuce, salami, ham, pepperoni, tomato, black olive, green pepper, onion, pepperoncini, and provolone cheese (anchovy available upon request)$9.99
- Small Penne Pasta Salad
Chilled penne noodles with green pepper, tomato, black olive, onion, Italian seasonings, Parmesan cheese, and your choice of dressing$4.99
- Large Penne Pasta Salad
Chilled penne noodles with green pepper, tomato, black olive, onion, Italian seasonings, Parmesan cheese, and your choice of dressing$6.99
- Extra Dressings$0.75
Pasta Dinners
- Pasta Dinner$12.50
- Pasta with Meatballs$15.99
- Chicken Parmesan Dinner
Italian breaded all white meat chicken breast covered in marinara (or meat) sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese and your choice of pasta (angel hair or penne)$15.99
- Chicken Alfredo Dinner
Made with our grilled all white meat chicken breast in our made from scratch alfredo sauce with your choice of pasta (angel hair or penne)$15.99
- Baked Spaghetti Dinner
Our famous, delicious spaghetti dinner topped with melted mozzarella cheese baked to perfection by our talented brick oven experts. Served with your choice of pasta (angel hair or penne) and choice of sauce (marinara or meat)$13.99
- Baked Ravioli Dinner
Try our four cheeses. Stuffed ravioli, smothered in your choice of sauce (marinara or meat sauce) topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection!$13.99
- Cheese Ravioli Dinner
Ravioli topped with marinara or meat sauce$12.50
- Lasagna Dinner
Our mouth watering lasagna is layered noodles with seasoned ground beef, marinara sauce, ricotta, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection!$12.50
Slices & Cheese Pizzas
- Pizza by the Slice
Only available with pizza sauce. Cheese only$2.99
- The Works Pizza Slice$4.75
- The Lots a Meat Pizza Slice$4.75
- The Veggie Pizza Slice$4.75
- The Margherita Pizza Slice$4.75
- The Three Cheese Pizza Slice$4.75
- 10" Personal Small Cheese Only$7.99
- 14" Large Cheese Only$12.50
- 16" X-Large Cheese Only$15.50
- 20" Grande Cheese Only$18.50
- 10" Gluten Free$8.99
Stromboli
- The "Works" Stromboli
Filled with diced ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, bacon, onion, mushroom, black olive, green pepper, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and served with a side of marinara sauce for dipping (banana pepper available upon request)$9.99
- The "Regular" Stromboli
Filled with diced ham, pepperoni, green pepper, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and served with a side marinara sauce for dipping$8.99
- The "Veggie" Stromboli
Filled with black olive, green olive, green pepper, onion, mushroom, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and a side of marinara sauce for dipping$8.99
- Steak & Cheese Stromboli
Filled with shaved philly steak, green pepper, onion, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and a side of marinara sauce for dipping$9.99
- The "Lotsa Meat" Stromboli
Filled with diced ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, diced beef, diced bacon, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese served with a side of marinara sauce for dipping$9.99
- Build Your Own Stromboli
Up to 5 toppings$9.99
Calzone
- Two Cheese Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese and your choice of one topping. Served with a side of marinara sauce for dipping$8.49
- Three Cheese Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Cheddar cheese and your choice of one topping. Served with a side of marinara sauce$9.50
10" Specialty Pizza
- 10" The Works Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, ham, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, onion (banana pepper available upon request)$11.50
- 10" The Lots a Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, beef, bacon$11.50
- 10" The Veggie Pizza
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, green olive, black olive$11.50
- 10" The White Pizza
Olive oil base, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, and choice of one topping$11.50
- 10" The Margherita Pizza
Choice of base sauce: pizza sauce or olive oil, topped with tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese$11.50
- 10" The Three Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, Cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, and choice of one topping$11.50
- 10" The Hamburger BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce base, beef, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, Cheddar cheese$11.50
- 10" The Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo sauce base, grilled chicken, shredded Parmesan cheese, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese$11.50
- 10" The Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hot buffalo sauce base, chicken (grilled or fried), mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, side of ranch$11.50
- 10" Half Specialty$11.50
14" Specialty Pizza
- 14" The Works Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, ham, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, onion (banana pepper available upon request)$20.99
- 14" The Lots a Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, beef, bacon$20.99
- 14" The Veggie Pizza
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, green olive, black olive$20.99
- 14" The White Pizza
Olive oil base, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, and choice of one topping$20.99
- 14" The Margherita Pizza
Choice of base sauce: pizza sauce or olive oil, topped with tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese$20.99
- 14" The Three Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, Cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, and choice of one topping$20.99
- 14" The Hamburger BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce base, beef, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, Cheddar cheese$20.99
- 14" The Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo sauce base, grilled chicken, shredded Parmesan cheese, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese$20.99
- 14" The Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hot buffalo sauce base, chicken (grilled or fried), mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, side of ranch$20.99
- 14" Build Your Own Pizza
Up to 4 toppings$18.99
- 14" Half Specialty$20.99
16" Specialty Pizza
- 16" The Works Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, ham, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, onion (banana pepper available upon request)$23.99
- 16" The Lots a Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, beef, bacon$23.99
- 16" The Veggie Pizza
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, green olive, black olive$23.99
- 16" The White Pizza
Olive oil base, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, and choice of one topping$23.99
- 16" The Margherita Pizza
Choice of base sauce: pizza sauce or olive oil, topped with tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese$23.99
- 16" The Three Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, Cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, and choice of one topping$23.99
- 16" The Hamburger BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce base, beef, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, Cheddar cheese$23.99
- 16" The Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo sauce base, grilled chicken, shredded Parmesan cheese, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese$23.99
- 16" The Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hot buffalo sauce base, chicken (grilled or fried), mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, side of ranch$23.99
- 16" Build Your Own Pizza
Up to 4 toppings$22.99
- 16" Half Specialty$23.99
20" Specialty Pizza
- 20" The Works Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, ham, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, onion (banana pepper available upon request)$26.99
- 20" The Lots a Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, beef, bacon$26.99
- 20" The Veggie Pizza
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, green olive, black olive$26.99
- 20" The White Pizza
Olive oil base, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, and choice of one topping$26.99
- 20" The Margherita Pizza
Choice of base sauce: pizza sauce or olive oil, topped with tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese$26.99
- 20" The Three Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, Cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, and choice of one topping$26.99
- 20" The Hamburger BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce base, beef, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, Cheddar cheese$26.99
- 20" The Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo sauce base, grilled chicken, shredded Parmesan cheese, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese$26.99
- 20" The Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hot buffalo sauce base, chicken (grilled or fried), mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, side of ranch$26.99
- 20" Build Your Own Pizza
Up to 4 toppings$25.99
- 20" Half Specialty$26.99
Hot Italian Subs
- Italian Meatball Parm Sub
Our famous large meatballs blended with Parmesan cheese covered in marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese$8.99
- Italian Sausage Sub
A grilled Italian sausage covered in marinara sauce with sautéed onion and green pepper topped with mozzarella cheese$8.99
- Chicken Parmesan Sub
Our Italian breaded chicken breast covered in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese$8.99
- Chicken Club Sub
Our grilled chicken breast, ham, provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and a side of ranch dressing$8.99
- Philly Sub
Grilled thinly - shaved beef with sautéed onion, green pepper topped with mozzarella cheese$8.99
- Zepa
Our very own fresh baked flat bread is filled with pepperoni, Italian sausage, grilled chicken, onion, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese then baked to perfection. After baking, it gets topped with fresh crisp lettuce, tomato and side of ranch dressing for$9.99
- Build Your Own Zepa
Choice of four toppings, mozzarella cheese, and baked to perfection then topped with fresh crisp lettuce, tomato, and a side of ranch for dipping$10.99
Just for Kids
Sides
- Basket of Fries$2.25
- W/ Fries$1.99
- Small Bowl of Pasta$3.50
- 1 Piece Italian Meatball$3.00
- 1 Piece Italian Sausage$3.00
- Grilled Chicken$3.00
- 1 Piece Garlic Bread$1.00
- Garlic Cheese Toast$1.50
- Side of Alfredo$1.50
- Side of Marinara$0.75
- Side of Meat Sauce$1.00
- 10 Oz "The Dough Ball"
Buy one of our dough balls today, to create a little taste of Italy right at home with friends and family!$3.00
- 20 Oz "The Dough Ball"
Buy one of our dough balls today, to create a little taste of Italy right at home with friends and family!$4.00
- 30 Oz "The Dough Ball"
Buy one of our dough balls today, to create a little taste of Italy right at home with friends and family!$5.00
Beverages
Our Sweet Treats
Lunch Specials
Pizza
Hot Italian Sub
Salads
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
A little taste of Italy in every bite!
152 South Aiken Lane, Suite 103, Aiken, SC 29803