Ferris BBQ

79 Parsons St

Presque Isle, ME 04769

Order Again

Appetizers

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, jalapenos and chopped Pulled Pork, served with fresh salsa and sour cream

Pretzels with Beer Cheese

$10.00

A baked pretzel served with beer cheese flavored with our featured local craft beer

BBQ Poutine

$12.00

A generous helping of hand cut fries topped with cheese curds, gravy and your choice of smoked Brisket or Pulled Pork

Fried Pickles

$10.00Out of stock

Breaded deep fried pickle spears served with Ranch Dressing

Ferris' Smoked Wings

$12.00

8 dry rubbed smoked wings served with your choice of sauce

BBQ

Brisket

$7.00+

Choice Certified Angus Brisket, hand-trimmed and slow-smoked for 12-14 hours.

Pulled Pork

$5.50+

Bone-in Boston butt seasoned with our signature pork rub and slow-smoked for 10-12 hours to fall-apart perfection.

Pork Spare Ribs

$9.00+

St. Louis spare ribs dusted with our signature pork rub and smoked to perfection.

Smoked Half Chicken

$20.00

Half chicken, rubbed and smoked until tender.

The 99 Acres

$75.00

Generous portions of Brisket, Pulled Pork, Ribs and Chicken with heaping sides of Mac and Cheese, Beans, Potato Salad and a chunk of Cornbread.

Sandwiches

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked Chicken served on a toasted brioche bun with pickles and onions on the side.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Pork served on a toasted brioche bun with pickles and onions on the side.

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Brisket served on a toasted brioche bun with pickles and onions on the side.

Ferris' Signature Burger

$15.00

A 8oz Certified Angus Beef patty grilled to perfection and topped with caramelized onions, candied bacon, and Gouda cheese on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Ferris' Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled Pork and grilled ham on a Ciabatta roll with melted Swiss Cheese, pickle slices and BBQ Aioli.

Sides

BBQ Baked Beans

$5.00

Our homemade BBQ beans

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Our homemade Mac and Cheese

Garden Salad

$5.00

Single serving fresh Iceberg and Romaine lettuce with tomato, onion and cucumber, served with your choice of dressing.

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Hand cut fries

Cup of Brisket Chili

$6.00

Single serving of Brisket Chili

Coleslaw

$3.00

Homemade apple cider coleslaw

Cornbread

$2.00

Cornbread

Potato Salad

$3.00

Potato Salad

Tabouleh Salad

$3.00

Tabouleh Salad

Other Stuff

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$12.00

A generous serving of our house mac and cheese topped with your choice of Brisket, Pulled Pork or Brisket Chili

Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.00

A soft flour tortilla loaded with Pulled Pork, topped with fresh salsa and chipotle sauce.

Pulled Pork Taco Bowl

$12.00

A bed of Fritos loaded with Pulled Pork, topped with fresh salsa and chipotle sauce.

Brisket Chili

$10.00

A hearty bowl of chili crafted with chunks of beef Brisket and topped with shredded cheddar cheese and served with a side of cornbread

Salads

Ferris' Cobb Salad

$15.00

A bed of iceberg lettuce topped with fresh avocado, grape tomatoes, feta cheese, bacon and boiled eggs topped with Pulled Pork and chunks of Brisket

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

A hearty serving fresh Iceberg and Romaine lettuce with chopped tomato, onion and cucumber, served with your choice of dressing

Dessert

Bread Pudding w/Maple Bourbon Glaze

$5.00

Bread Pudding w/Maple Bourbon Glaze

Peach Cobbler

$5.00Out of stock

Warm Peach Cobbler with fresh whipped cream

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Layers of sweet vanilla custard, cookies and sliced fresh bananas topped with fresh whipped cream.

Kids

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

kid Pulled Pork Taco (1)

$5.00

Pulled Pork Taco

Fries

$4.00

Fries

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.35

Bottle Soda

$1.75

Kids Drink

$1.50

Coffee Hound Coffee

$2.25

Specials

Burnt Ends

$12.00Out of stock

Pulled Rib Sandwich

$12.00

Clothing

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Ball Cap

$22.00

Beanie

$25.00

Pom Pom

$25.00

Glassware

Whiskey Glass

$20.00

Wine Glass

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

79 Parsons St, Presque Isle, ME 04769

Directions

Main pic

