Pizza
Italian
Ferros Pizza and Restaurant 8146 N University Dr
198 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8146 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bella Roma Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria
No Reviews
4301 COCONUT CREEK PARKWAY UNIT C&D COCONUT CREEK, FL 33066
View restaurant
Pieology 8115 - Coral Springs NEW
No Reviews
4608 N University Dr Coral Springs, FL 33076
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tamarac
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurant