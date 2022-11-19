Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Ferros Pizza and Restaurant 8146 N University Dr

198 Reviews

$$

8146 N University Dr

Tamarac, FL 33321

Order Again

Popular Items

XL Pizza
Lg Pizza
Med Pizza

Appetizers

Lg Antipasto

Lg Antipasto

$12.25
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.25
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.50

Mussels Marinara

$14.50

Chicken Wings (10)

$14.00

Pizza

Med Pizza

$19.00

Lg Pizza

$20.00

XL Pizza

$21.00
Med Special Works

Med Special Works

$22.00

Lg Special Works

$24.25

XL Special Works

$28.75

Med Meat Lovers

$22.00

Large Meat Lovers

$24.25

XLg Meat Lovers

$28.75

Lg Sicilian

$21.00

Sm Sicilian

$17.75

Special Sm Sicilian

$24.25

Special Lg Sicilian

$28.75

Regular Slice

$3.50

Sicilian Slice

$4.00

Veggie Slice

$7.50

Special Slice

$9.00

Med Hawaiian

$21.00

Med White

$18.75

Med Vegetarian

$21.00

Med Pomodoro

$21.00

Med Treasures of the Sea

$22.00

Med Chicken Parmigiana

$23.00

Med Margharita

$21.00

Lg Hawaiian

$23.00

Lg White

$21.00

Lg Vegetarian

$23.00

Lg Pomodoro

$22.00

Lg Treasures of the Sea

$24.25

Lg Chicken Parmigiana

$24.25

Lg Margharita

$24.25

XL Hawaiian Pizza

$26.50

XL White Pizza

$22.00

XL Vegetarian Pizza

$26.50

XL Pomodoro Pizza

$24.75

XL Treasures of the Sea Pizza

$26.50

XL Chicken Parmigiana

$26.50

XL Margharita

$26.50

Sm Calzone

$11.00

Med Calzone

$14.50

Lg Calzone

$20.00

Sm Meat Calzone

$14.50

Med Meat Calzone

$20.00

Lg Meat Calzone

$28.75

Med Stromboli

$21.00

Lg Stromboli

$24.25

Italian Entrees

Veal Parmigiana

$21.00

Veal Marsala

$22.00

Veal Milanese

$22.00
Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.75

Chicken Cacciatore

$18.75
Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$18.75

Chicken Francese

$18.75

Chicken Fiorentina

$20.00

Chicken Sorrentino

$20.00

Chicken Piccata

$20.00

Zuppa di Pesce for Two

$39.75

Zuppa di Pesce for One

$22.00
Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Shrimp Francese

$20.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$20.00

Shrimp and Crab Meat Risoto

$20.00

Shrimp Marinara

$20.00

Calamari Marinara

$20.00

Salmon Marechiaro Dinner

$20.00

Snapper Francese

$20.00

Mussells Marinara Dinner

$20.00

Eggplant Parm

$16.50

Eggplant Rollatini

$16.50

Pasta

Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.75

Chicken Fett Alfredo

$20.75

Shrimp Fett Alfredo

$20.75

Rigatoni Meatsauce

$17.75

Gnocchi w/Meat Sauce

$17.75

Ziti Broccoli Sauteed

$17.75

Sausage and Green peppers

$17.75

Tomato Sauce

$17.75

Meat Sauce

$16.50

Meatball

$16.50

Sausage

$16.50

Red Clam Sauce

$17.75

White Clam Sauce

$17.75

Marinara

$17.75

Alfredo

$17.75

Garlic & Oil

$17.75

Alla Vodka

$17.75

Pasta Primavera

$17.75

Butter Sauce

$16.50

Baked Pasta

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$15.50

Meat Lasagna

$16.50

Vegetable Lasagna

$16.50

Manicotti

$16.50

Cheese Ravioli

$16.50

Cheese Stuffed Shells

$16.50

Baked Gnocchi

$16.50

Hot Subs

Steak & Onions Sub/NO CHEESE

$11.00

Chicken Sub/NO CHEESE

$11.00

Sausage & Peppers Sub/NO CHEESE

$11.00

Eggplant Sub/NO CHEESE

$11.00

Meatball Sub/NO CHEESE

$11.00

Peppers & Eggs Sub/NO CHEESE

$11.00

Veal Cutlet Sub/NO CHEESE

$11.00

Sausage Sub/NO CHEESE

$11.00

Steak Onions Parm Sub

$12.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.00

Sausage Parm Sub

$12.00

Saus & Pep Parm Sub

$12.00

Egg Plant Parm Sub

$12.00

Meat Ball Parm Sub

$12.00

Peppers & Eggs Parm Sub

$12.00

Veal Cutlet Parm Sub

$12.00

Cold Subs

Italian Hoagie

$11.00

Ham & Cheese Sub

$11.00

Soups

Pint Minnestone Soup

$5.00

Quart Minnestrone Soup

$9.00

Pint Chicken Soup

$5.00

Quart Chicken Soup

$9.00

Pint Pasta Fagiola

$6.00

Quart Pasta Fagiola

$11.00

Pint Wedding Soup

$6.00

Quart Wedding Soup

$11.00

Salad

Large House

$10.00

Regular House

$5.00

Sm Side House

$3.00

Large Caesar

$10.00

Regular Caesar

$5.00

Sm Side Caesar

$3.00

Garlic Rolls/Loaf

Garlic Rolls (12)

$7.75

Garlic Rolls (6)

$4.50

Plain Rolls (6)

$4.50

Plain Rolls (12)

$7.75

Garlic rolls (1)

$1.00

Plain Rolls (1)

$1.00

Loaf Bread

$2.00

Children’s Menu

Kids Manicotti

$10.00

Kids Lasagna

$10.00

Kids Baked Ziti

$10.00

Kids Stuffed Shells

$10.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Kids Chicken Parmigiana

$11.00

Side Orders

Meat Balls (2)

$6.75

Sausage (2)

$6.75

Side of Pasta

$6.75

Brocolli

$6.75

Spinach

$6.75

Grilled Chicken

$6.75

Shrimp

$6.75

Chicken Cutlet

$6.75

Dessert

Spumoni

$4.50

Espresso

$3.90

Cappuccino

$4.95
Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.95

Traditional Cheese Cake

$5.50

Specialty Cheese Cake

$6.00

Brownie

$5.00

Nutella Pizza

$12.00

Tiramisu

$6.50

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.50

Side Sauces

Small Side Tomato Sauce

$2.50

Small Side Meat Sauce

$4.00

Small Side Marinara Sauce

$2.50

Small Side Alfredo Sauce

$4.00

Medium Side Tomato Sauce

$4.50

Medium Side Meat Sauce

$6.00

Medium Side Marinara Sauce

$4.50

Medium Side Alfredo Sauce

$6.00

Large Side Tomato Sauce

$9.00

Large Side Meat Sauce

$10.00

Large Side Marinara Sauce

$9.00

Large Side Alfredeo Sauce

$10.00

Extras

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Pizza Dough

$2.50

Soft Drinks

Fountain Soda

$1.95

Lg Fountain Soda

$2.75

Tea

$1.95

Coffee

$1.95

Milk

$2.50

Cans & Juices

Can Pepsi

$2.00

Can Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Can Mtn Dew

$2.00

Can Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Can Orange Crush

$2.00

Can Gingerale

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.75

Small Pellegrino

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Grape Crush

$2.00

2 Liters

2Liter Pepsi

$4.25

2Liter Diet Pepsi

$4.25

2Liter Crush Orange

$4.25

2Liter Mtn Dew

$4.25

2Liter Gingerale

$4.25

2Liter Dr Pepper

$4.25

Wine

Glass Wine

$6.75

House Wine Bottles

$17.75

Top Shelf Wine

$32.00

Beer

Domestic

$4.50

Imported

$5.50

Coffee Drinks

Cappuccino

$4.95

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso

$3.90

Decaf Espresso

$3.00

Lunch Board Specials

$7.95 Board Special

$7.95

$8.95 Board Special

$8.95

$9.95 Board Special

$9.95

$10.95 Board Special

$10.95

Dinner Board Specials

$10.95 Board Special

$10.95

$11.95 Board Special

$11.95

$12.95 Board Special

$12.95

$13.95 Board Special

$13.95

$14.95 Board Special

$14.95

$15.95 Board Special

$15.95

$16.95 Board Special

$16.95

$17.95 Board Special

$17.95

$18.95 Board Special

$18.95

$19.95 Board Special

$19.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8146 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321

Directions

