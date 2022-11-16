Main picView gallery

Ferus by the Bay

51 S Church St

Fairhope, AL 36532

Order Again

JUST GRAZING

Buffalo Hummus

$8.00

Cilantro, lime, roasted garlic, naan

Pimento Cheese and Pita chips

$8.00

House Made Pimento Cheese served with Crackers and Jalapeno Pepper Jam

Loaded Beer Cheese Fries

$14.00

Crispy fries, beer salt, topped with house made beer cheese, sour cream, bacon and green onion

Wings

$13.00

(6) All Natural Jumbo Chicken Wings, Slow Roasted and Fried Crisp, Tossed in your choice of IPA Buffalo Sauce, Maple Chili Glaze, or BBQ

Fried Green App

$9.00

Three Fried Green Tomatoes with Citrus Crab Relish and topped with Sweet Chili Crema.

Guacamole and Pita Chips

$8.00Out of stock

CARNIVORES

Smashburger

Smashburger

$14.00

Double Smash Patty Burger with white American Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, and Shaved Red Onion on a toasted Brioche Bun. Served with Fries

F.G.BLT

F.G.BLT

$14.00

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, mayo and 2 fried green tomatoes on toasted sourdough

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, ranch and 3 chicken tenders fried or grilled toss in our IPA buffalo sauce

Philly Cheese Steak

$17.00+

Thinly Sliced Steak, Sauteed Onions and Peppers, and Smoked Provolone served on a Hoagie

Pickle Brined Tenders

$14.00

Fried Chicken Breast Tenderloins, served Naked or tossed in your choice of IPA Buffalo Sauce, Maple Chili Glaze or BBQ.

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Sauteed Gulf Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, and the Holy Trinity served in a Blackened Butter Cream over Bourbon Cheddar Grits

Pimento Cheese Burger

$14.00

One of our signature Smash Burgers topped with house made Pimento Cheese and Pepper Jelly with Lettuce and Pickle.

Mushroom swiss

$15.00

A Double Patty signature Smash Burger with melted Swiss Cheese topped with house made sauteed Mushrooms, Onions and Mayo on a toasted Brioche Bun.

HERBIVORES

The Wedge

$8.00+

Classic Iceberg Wedge topped with Diced Tomatoes, Shaved Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Crisp Bacon, and Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Hot Veggie Plate

$15.00

Brussel Sprouts, Hericot Verts, Garlic Herb Red Potatoes, Vegetable Confetti, and Red Pepper Aioli

Caesar

$14.00+

Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and house made croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.

Roasted Butternut

$15.00+

Tender Mixed greens, Roasted Butternut Squash, Goat Cheese, Craisins, Walnuts and House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette

CUBS

Junior Smash

$8.00

Single Patty Burger served with Fries

Kid Tenders

$8.00

Pickle Brined Tenders, Deep Fried served with Fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

grilled sourdough bread with American cheese, served with pickle spear and chips

SIDES

Fried Brussels

Fried Brussels

$5.00

Beer Salt Fries

$5.00

Garlic Herb Red Potatoes

$5.00

Bourbon Cheddar Grits

$5.00

Side Verts

$4.00

SOMETHING SWEET

New Orleans style bread puddind made from french baguettes and drizzled with bourbon cream sauce.

Oreo Cheesecake Cup

$7.00

Sauces & Misc

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side IPA

$0.50

Side Maple Chili

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Sherry Vin

$0.50

Side Pepper Aioli

$0.50

Side Red Wine Vin

$0.50

Side Blue cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese Aloli

$1.00

SM Side Beer Cheese

$1.25

LG Side Beer Cheese

$4.00

Side Cocktail

$0.50

Side Tartar

$0.50

Side Pepper Jelly

$1.25

Side Pita Chips

$2.00

Side Pita

$3.00

Beer Salt

$10.00

Add Pimento Cheese

$3.00

Add Cheese

$1.50

Side Toast

$1.50

Add Guac

$4.00

Side Shrimp

$9.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Add a Patty

$4.00

Add Bacon

$1.50

Add Bacon Bits

$1.00

Up Charge

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

51 S Church St, Fairhope, AL 36532

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

