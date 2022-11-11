Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Ferus on 41st

No reviews yet

430 41st St S, Birmingham, AL 35222

Popular Items

Feral Burger
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Junior Burger

JUST GRAZING

Wings

$13.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Hog Pen Fries

$11.00

Crispy fries topped with beer cheese, pork belly, smoked bacon, chicharrones, creamy jalapeño sauce, and scallion

TuNachos

$15.00Out of stock

Tortilla chips topped with marinated raw tuna, diced cucumbers, fresh jalapeños, yum yum sauce, sliced scallions, and sesame seeds

Charred Onion Dip

$8.00

CARNIVORES

Feral Burger

$15.00

Double Smash Patty Burger with American Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, and Shaved Red Onion on a toasted Brioche Bun. Served with Fries and a Pickle Beyond Burger Available upon request +$2

Pickled Brined Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Belly of the Beast

$14.00

Seared pork belly, fried egg, crispy onions, baby lettuces, and feral sauce. Served on French bread

Campfire Burger

$16.00

Fish n Chips

$15.00
Pimento Cheese Burger

$16.00

Pimento cheese, jalapeno jelly, applewood smoked bacon

BLT

$11.00

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted sourdough

Avondale Fire Chicken

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Cowboy Grill Cheese

$11.00

PB&JB BURGER

$15.00

HERBIVORES

The Wedge

$11.00+

Classic Iceberg Wedge topped with Diced Tomatoes, Shaved Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Crisp Bacon, and Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Strawberry Fields

$13.00+

Spring mix, apples,goat cheese, candied pecans, honey-sherry vinaigrette

Prey Pasta

$15.00

Cheese tortellini tossed with wild mushrooms, sweet peas, carrots, and garlic-herb butter. Topped with parmesan cheese

CUBS

Junior Burger

$7.00+

2 kid-sized sliders served with pickle spear and fries. Add cheese +$1

Kid Tenders

$7.00+

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00+

grilled sourdough bread with American cheese, served with pickle spear and chips

SOMETHING SWEET

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake

$8.00

Fudge Pecan Tartlet

$9.00Out of stock

Sauces & Misc

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Maple Chili

$0.50

Side IPA Buffalo

$0.50

Side White BBQ

$0.50

Side Korean BBQ

$0.50

Side Huli Huli

$0.50

Side Creamy Jalapeno

$0.50

side BEER CHEESE

$1.25

Side Horseradish Cream

$0.75

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Tartar

$0.50

Side Feral Sauce

$0.50

Carpaccio Bread

$3.00

SIDES

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

House Chips

$5.00

Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

430 41st St S, Birmingham, AL 35222, Birmingham, AL 35222

