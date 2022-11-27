Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Brewpubs & Breweries
Salad

Fest

review star

No reviews yet

7044 Woodlake Commons Loop

Midlothian, VA 23112

Order Again

Popular Items

Giant Bavarian Pretzel
On A Bun
The All-American

Add Plastic Utensils

Help us reduce waste by choosing only what you need. Thank you.

Plastic Knife, Fork, Spoon and Napkin Set

Please help us reduce waste by using your own utensils at home or only choosing what you need. Thank you.

Combos

Game Day Bundle

Game Day Bundle

$59.99Out of stock

Forty jumbo chicken wings, two giant Bavarian pretzels served with sweet Bavarian mustard, and a growler of your favorite draft beer.

Oktoberfest for 4 Cook At Home Kit

Oktoberfest for 4 Cook At Home Kit

$79.99Out of stock

Oktoberfest Cook at Home Kit for Four: $79.99 Includes: 2 Growlers- choice of Paulaner Hefeweizen, Oktoberfest, or Lager. 2 Giant Bavarian Pretzels 6 Bratwurst 6 Knackwurst 1 quart of Sauerkraut 1 quart of German Potato Salad 8 oz sweet Bavarian mustard Two insulated Fest growler bags 4 Paulaner glass mugs 8-foot Paulaner table runner

Shareables

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$8.00

Our famous giant Bavarian soft pretzel served with sweet mustard.

3 Cheese Board

$9.00

Three unique artisanal cheeses served with fig jam, cornichons, and grilled bread.

3 Meat Board

$9.00

Three dried or cured meats served with sauerkraut, Bavarian mustard, cornichons, and grilled bread.

3 Meat & 3 Cheese Board

3 Meat & 3 Cheese Board

$16.00

Three artisanal cheeses and three dried or cured meats served with fig jam, cornichons, sauerkraut, Bavarian mustard, and grilled bread.

Wings

5 Wings

5 Wings

$8.00

Sauces • Pineapple BBQ, Spicy Hot Buffalo, , Thai Honey Sriracha, Smokehouse BBQ, Diablo Sauce, or Mango Jerk

10 Wings

10 Wings

$15.00

Sauces • Pineapple BBQ, Hot Buffalo, Smokehouse BBQ, Thai Honey Sriracha or Diablo sauce

Build Your Own

On A Bun

$9.00

On Mac & Cheese

$9.00

On A Plate

$9.00

On A Salad

$9.00

Specialty Sausages

Dutch Schafer

$9.00

Bratwurst with honey dijon vinaigrette, sautéed peppers, sautéed onions, and cheese sauce.

French Quarter

$9.00

Andouille sausage with Muffaletta olive spread, sautéed peppers, and mozzarella cheese.

Herta Huewar

Herta Huewar

$9.00

Bratwurst with sautéed onions, Fest sauerkraut, and our house made spicy curry ketchup.

The Akron, Ohio

$9.00

Frankfurter topped with house “Chicago relish”, chili, mustard, and raw onion.

The Hunter

The Hunter

$10.00

Duck & bacon sausage with beet chutney, goat cheese, and honey dijon vinaigrette.

The Newton

$9.00

Chicken and apple sausage with fig spread, sautéed onions, and brie cheese.

The Polska

The Polska

$9.00

Zwyczajna Polish smoked sausage, Polish horseradish-honey mustard, melted Muenster cheese, and sautéed onions.

Burgers

The Alamo Burger

$9.00

Burger, topped with fried Jalepenos, Southwest sauteéd peppers, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato.

The All-American

$9.00

Beef patty topped with American cheese, raw onion, dill pickles, ketchup and yellow mustard.

The Beer Cheese Burger

The Beer Cheese Burger

$9.00

Bavarian mustard, sauteéd mushrooms & onions, lettuce, tomato and beer cheese smothering a beef patty.

The Normandy

The Normandy

$9.00

French flair on Virginia beef: a red wine reduction soaked patty with brie, lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, and sautéed onions.

The Philly Burger

$9.00

Beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, sauteéd onions, mushrooms and peppers, Muenster cheese, and crispy bacon.

The Tropic Thunder

$9.00

A beef patty topped with grilled pineapple, melted Swiss and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and crisp onion straws, layered with Allagash white BBQ sauce.

The Fancy Nancy

$9.00

A beef patty on lettuce and tomato, topped with Brie, Fig Jam, Bacon, and Sauteed Onions!

Chicken and Schnizel Sandwiches

Schnitzel Sandwich

Schnitzel Sandwich

$9.00

Double breaded, seasoned, fried pork loin served on a potato bun topped with pickles and mayo.

Smokehouse Bbq Chicken Sandwich

Smokehouse Bbq Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Smothered in our House made Smokehouse Bbq sauce on a toasted bun, with lettuce. Topped with swiss cheese, onion ring, bacon and our house made Jalapeno Ranch

The Upstate

$10.00

Fried chicken smothered with garlic buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and topped with blue cheese dressing.

The Kentucky Derby

$10.00

Fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayonnaise and crispy bacon.

The Privateer

The Privateer

$10.00

Grilled jerk chicken with provolone cheese, mango salsa, and cucumber.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$10.00

Fried chicken, house-made marinara, fresh basil, provolone and mozzarella cheese.

Sides

Bacon & Apple Sauerkraut

$3.75

Cucumber Salad

$3.75

Fries

$3.75

Garden Salad

$3.75+

German Potato Salad

$3.75

House Chips

$2.75
Small Mac & Cheese

Small Mac & Cheese

$3.75

Salads

The Octavius

$8.00

Romaine caesar salad topped with freshly shredded parmesan cheese, dried basil, and house made parmesan croutons.

Crisp Apple Salad

Crisp Apple Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens tossed in our honey dijon vinaigrette with goat cheese, fresh apples, dried cranberries, and candied bacon bits.

Large Garden Salad

$8.00

Kids

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Family Packs

Wurst Dinner

Wurst Dinner

$49.95

4 bratwurst & 4 kielbasa served on a bed of sauerkraut. German potato salad, family size salad, and 2 giant Bavarian pretzels with beer cheese sauce and mustard. Choice of one dressing.

Burger Dinner

Burger Dinner

$39.95

4 six ounce burger patties served with cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and onion, fries or chips and a family size salad. Choice of one dressing.

Chicken Tender Dinner

Chicken Tender Dinner

$39.95Out of stock

12 Jumbo, house-breaded tenders, mac-n-cheese, and a family size salad with choice of fries or chips .

Game Day Bundle

Game Day Bundle

$59.99Out of stock

Forty jumbo chicken wings, two giant Bavarian pretzels served with sweet Bavarian mustard, and a growler of your favorite draft beer.

Schnitznel Dinner

Schnitznel Dinner

$49.95

8 Schnitzel medallions, German potato salad, sauerkraut, family size salad, & 2 giant Bavarian pretzels with beer cheese sauce & mustard. Choice of one dressing.

Oktoberfest for 4 Cook At Home Kit

Oktoberfest for 4 Cook At Home Kit

$79.99Out of stock

Oktoberfest Cook at Home Kit for Four: $79.99 Includes: 2 Growlers- choice of Paulaner Hefeweizen, Oktoberfest, or Lager. 2 Giant Bavarian Pretzels 6 Bratwurst 6 Knackwurst 1 quart of Sauerkraut 1 quart of German Potato Salad 8 oz sweet Bavarian mustard Two insulated Fest growler bags 4 Paulaner glass mugs 8-foot Paulaner table runner

Ice Cream

Nightingale Ice Cream

Nightingale Ice Cream

$5.75

From scratch renditions of the classic ice cream sandwich, made in Richmond Virginia.

Dibs

$3.50Out of stock

Tollhouse Cookie Sandwich

$3.50

King Pops

$4.50Out of stock

Vanilla Ice cream cups

$1.50Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.00Out of stock

Sundae Cup

$4.50Out of stock

Specials

Sailor Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Goulash Large

$15.00

Goulash Small

$8.00

Condiments

78 Red Ketchup

78 Red Ketchup

$4.00

“In a world of boring flavors, this is the revolution” Rich, bold and with 78% tomatoes in every bottle and zero high fructose corn syrup, this is the new household staple. 78 Red has created a thicker, more flavorful ketchup to please even the toughest of ketchup critics!

78 Red SPICY Ketchup

78 Red SPICY Ketchup

$4.00

“Spice up your world.” This is Ketchup reinvented for those who love a little spice in their life! Rich, bold and with 78% tomatoes in every bottle, this is the new household staple. 78 Red has created a thicker, more flavorful ketchup to please even the toughest of ketchup critics!

Half Way Items

Polska - Jeep Wave

$6.00Out of stock

Herte Heuer - Jeep Wave

$6.00Out of stock

Draft Beer

Many people are taking advantage of our growlers for carryout. If you have them please bring your empties in for exchange.

Alewerks Tavern Brown Ale

Allagash White

Ayinger Celebrator

Bells Two Hearted IPA

Bitburger Pilsner

Bitburger Wnterbock

Blue Mountain Dark Hollow

Bold Rock IPA

Czechvar Lager

Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager

Downeast Strawberry

Eggenburg Radler

Grimm New Toy IPA

Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest

Out of stock

Hardywood Two-Tens

Isley Up All Night

Kindred Spirits Head Space

Kostritker Schwarzbier

Lefthand Milk Stout Nitro

Legend 20th Capital Ale House Celebration Winter Bock

Nicaragua Craft Beer Company Panga Drops

Paulaner Hefeweizen

Paulaner Lager

Munich Style Lager

Paulaner Oktoberfest

Reisdorff Kolsch

Schneider Aventinus

Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale

Three Notched West Coast

Victory Sour Monkey

Bottles and Cans

Alewerks Fun, Old-Fashioned Family Christmas

Athletic Run Wild IPA

Athletic Upside Dawn

Bud Light (24oz)

Coor Light 24oz

Delirium Nocturnum

Eggenburg Radler

Grolsch Pilsner

Isley up all night

Klosterbrau Hell Ettaler

Legend 20 Year Celebration Winterbock

Michelob Ultra (24oz)

Miller Lite (24oz)

New Holland's Dragon's Milk

Paulaner Oktoberfest

PBR (24oz)

Thin Man Minkey Boodle

Out of stock

Topo Chico

Truely Vodka Seltzer

Tucher Dunkles Hefe Weizen

Underberg Each

$3.00

Underberg Pack

$8.00

Weinstephaner Dunkel

Weinstephaner Hefeweizen

Fest Branded Steins

1/2 Liter Fest Stein

1/2 Liter Fest Stein

$8.00

Enjoy your beer from one of our branded Fest steins. This half liter stein will hold 16.9 ounces to the line and 23 ounces to the rim. Prost!

One Liter Fest Stein

One Liter Fest Stein

$12.00

Kill two beers with one stein. This one liter stein will hold 33.3 ounces to the line and 42 ounces to the rim. Prost!

Wine Glass

Annabelle Chardonnay

Closerie Des Lys Pinot Noir

Ghostrunner Red Blend

Hahn Cabernet Sauvignon

Heinz Eifel Reisling

Gueissard Rose

Gluhwein

$7.00Out of stock

Ponga Sauvignon Blanc

Santa Julia Malbec

Santa Julia Pinot Grigio

Soda

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Boylans Root Beer

$3.95

Boylans Orange

$3.95

Boylans Cherry

$3.95

Boylans Birch Beer

$3.95

Boylans Gingerale

$3.95Out of stock

Boylans Grape

$3.95

Boylans Cane Cola

$3.95

Boylans Creme

$3.95Out of stock

Juice/Teas

Gold Peaks Sweet Tea

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$2.75Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Gold Peaks Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Cold Brew Nom Nom

$5.95Out of stock

Merchandise

Growler Bag

Growler Bag

$5.00
Women's Long Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt

Women's Long Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt

$20.00

Long sleeved grey t-shirt in women's cut

Women's Long Sleeve Lightweight Hoodie Heather Blue

Women's Long Sleeve Lightweight Hoodie Heather Blue

$29.00

Royal blue lightweight, long sleeve, front zip hoodie with Fest 'F' logo on front left chest and 'Fest Biergarten' on back.

Men's Heavyweight Hoodie Black

Men's Heavyweight Hoodie Black

$39.00

Men's front zip heavyweight hoodie in black. Note this pic is the blue option.

Men's Heavyweight Hoodie Blue

Men's Heavyweight Hoodie Blue

$39.00
Men's Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Men's Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$20.00
Men's I'm On My Wurst

Men's I'm On My Wurst

$15.00
Women's I'm On My Wurst Behavior

Women's I'm On My Wurst Behavior

$15.00
Women's Pretzels&Beer&Schnitzel

Women's Pretzels&Beer&Schnitzel

$15.00
Men's Pretzels&Beer&Schnitzel

Men's Pretzels&Beer&Schnitzel

$15.00
Black Fest Biergarten Men's Short Sleeve

Black Fest Biergarten Men's Short Sleeve

$15.00
Women's Mustard Stain

Women's Mustard Stain

$15.00
Men's Mustard Stain

Men's Mustard Stain

$15.00
Hat

Hat

$15.00Out of stock
Women's OktoberFEST

Women's OktoberFEST

$15.00
Men's OktoberFEST

Men's OktoberFEST

$15.00

Steins

1/2 Liter Fest Stein

1/2 Liter Fest Stein

$8.00

Enjoy your beer from one of our branded Fest steins. This half liter stein will hold 16.9 ounces to the line and 23 ounces to the rim. Prost!

One Liter Fest Stein

One Liter Fest Stein

$12.00

Kill two beers with one stein. This one liter stein will hold 33.3 ounces to the line and 42 ounces to the rim. Prost!

Condiments

Bavarian Mustard Pail

Bavarian Mustard Pail

$10.00Out of stock

A 2.25 lb pail of Prop and Peller Sweet Bavarian Mustard. Made in Germany.

78 Red Ketchup

78 Red Ketchup

$4.00

“In a world of boring flavors, this is the revolution” Rich, bold and with 78% tomatoes in every bottle and zero high fructose corn syrup, this is the new household staple. 78 Red has created a thicker, more flavorful ketchup to please even the toughest of ketchup critics!

78 Red SPICY Ketchup

78 Red SPICY Ketchup

$4.00

“Spice up your world.” This is Ketchup reinvented for those who love a little spice in their life! Rich, bold and with 78% tomatoes in every bottle, this is the new household staple. 78 Red has created a thicker, more flavorful ketchup to please even the toughest of ketchup critics!

Dog Beer

IPA Lot

$5.00Out of stock

Squirrel!

$5.00Out of stock

Mailman Malt Licker

$5.00Out of stock

Crotch Sniffin' Ale

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7044 Woodlake Commons Loop, Midlothian, VA 23112

Directions

