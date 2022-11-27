- Home
Fest
7044 Woodlake Commons Loop
Midlothian, VA 23112
Add Plastic Utensils
Combos
Game Day Bundle
Forty jumbo chicken wings, two giant Bavarian pretzels served with sweet Bavarian mustard, and a growler of your favorite draft beer.
Oktoberfest for 4 Cook At Home Kit
Oktoberfest Cook at Home Kit for Four: $79.99 Includes: 2 Growlers- choice of Paulaner Hefeweizen, Oktoberfest, or Lager. 2 Giant Bavarian Pretzels 6 Bratwurst 6 Knackwurst 1 quart of Sauerkraut 1 quart of German Potato Salad 8 oz sweet Bavarian mustard Two insulated Fest growler bags 4 Paulaner glass mugs 8-foot Paulaner table runner
Shareables
Giant Bavarian Pretzel
Our famous giant Bavarian soft pretzel served with sweet mustard.
3 Cheese Board
Three unique artisanal cheeses served with fig jam, cornichons, and grilled bread.
3 Meat Board
Three dried or cured meats served with sauerkraut, Bavarian mustard, cornichons, and grilled bread.
3 Meat & 3 Cheese Board
Three artisanal cheeses and three dried or cured meats served with fig jam, cornichons, sauerkraut, Bavarian mustard, and grilled bread.
Wings
Specialty Sausages
Dutch Schafer
Bratwurst with honey dijon vinaigrette, sautéed peppers, sautéed onions, and cheese sauce.
French Quarter
Andouille sausage with Muffaletta olive spread, sautéed peppers, and mozzarella cheese.
Herta Huewar
Bratwurst with sautéed onions, Fest sauerkraut, and our house made spicy curry ketchup.
The Akron, Ohio
Frankfurter topped with house “Chicago relish”, chili, mustard, and raw onion.
The Hunter
Duck & bacon sausage with beet chutney, goat cheese, and honey dijon vinaigrette.
The Newton
Chicken and apple sausage with fig spread, sautéed onions, and brie cheese.
The Polska
Zwyczajna Polish smoked sausage, Polish horseradish-honey mustard, melted Muenster cheese, and sautéed onions.
Burgers
The Alamo Burger
Burger, topped with fried Jalepenos, Southwest sauteéd peppers, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato.
The All-American
Beef patty topped with American cheese, raw onion, dill pickles, ketchup and yellow mustard.
The Beer Cheese Burger
Bavarian mustard, sauteéd mushrooms & onions, lettuce, tomato and beer cheese smothering a beef patty.
The Normandy
French flair on Virginia beef: a red wine reduction soaked patty with brie, lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, and sautéed onions.
The Philly Burger
Beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, sauteéd onions, mushrooms and peppers, Muenster cheese, and crispy bacon.
The Tropic Thunder
A beef patty topped with grilled pineapple, melted Swiss and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and crisp onion straws, layered with Allagash white BBQ sauce.
The Fancy Nancy
A beef patty on lettuce and tomato, topped with Brie, Fig Jam, Bacon, and Sauteed Onions!
Chicken and Schnizel Sandwiches
Schnitzel Sandwich
Double breaded, seasoned, fried pork loin served on a potato bun topped with pickles and mayo.
Smokehouse Bbq Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Fried Chicken Smothered in our House made Smokehouse Bbq sauce on a toasted bun, with lettuce. Topped with swiss cheese, onion ring, bacon and our house made Jalapeno Ranch
The Upstate
Fried chicken smothered with garlic buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and topped with blue cheese dressing.
The Kentucky Derby
Fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayonnaise and crispy bacon.
The Privateer
Grilled jerk chicken with provolone cheese, mango salsa, and cucumber.
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Fried chicken, house-made marinara, fresh basil, provolone and mozzarella cheese.
Sides
Salads
The Octavius
Romaine caesar salad topped with freshly shredded parmesan cheese, dried basil, and house made parmesan croutons.
Crisp Apple Salad
Mixed greens tossed in our honey dijon vinaigrette with goat cheese, fresh apples, dried cranberries, and candied bacon bits.
Large Garden Salad
Kids
Family Packs
Wurst Dinner
4 bratwurst & 4 kielbasa served on a bed of sauerkraut. German potato salad, family size salad, and 2 giant Bavarian pretzels with beer cheese sauce and mustard. Choice of one dressing.
Burger Dinner
4 six ounce burger patties served with cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and onion, fries or chips and a family size salad. Choice of one dressing.
Chicken Tender Dinner
12 Jumbo, house-breaded tenders, mac-n-cheese, and a family size salad with choice of fries or chips .
Schnitznel Dinner
8 Schnitzel medallions, German potato salad, sauerkraut, family size salad, & 2 giant Bavarian pretzels with beer cheese sauce & mustard. Choice of one dressing.
Ice Cream
Condiments
78 Red Ketchup
“In a world of boring flavors, this is the revolution” Rich, bold and with 78% tomatoes in every bottle and zero high fructose corn syrup, this is the new household staple. 78 Red has created a thicker, more flavorful ketchup to please even the toughest of ketchup critics!
78 Red SPICY Ketchup
“Spice up your world.” This is Ketchup reinvented for those who love a little spice in their life! Rich, bold and with 78% tomatoes in every bottle, this is the new household staple. 78 Red has created a thicker, more flavorful ketchup to please even the toughest of ketchup critics!
Draft Beer
Alewerks Tavern Brown Ale
Allagash White
Ayinger Celebrator
Bells Two Hearted IPA
Bitburger Pilsner
Bitburger Wnterbock
Blue Mountain Dark Hollow
Bold Rock IPA
Czechvar Lager
Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager
Downeast Strawberry
Eggenburg Radler
Grimm New Toy IPA
Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest
Hardywood Two-Tens
Isley Up All Night
Kindred Spirits Head Space
Kostritker Schwarzbier
Lefthand Milk Stout Nitro
Legend 20th Capital Ale House Celebration Winter Bock
Nicaragua Craft Beer Company Panga Drops
Paulaner Hefeweizen
Paulaner Lager
Munich Style Lager
Paulaner Oktoberfest
Reisdorff Kolsch
Schneider Aventinus
Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale
Three Notched West Coast
Victory Sour Monkey
Bottles and Cans
Alewerks Fun, Old-Fashioned Family Christmas
Athletic Run Wild IPA
Athletic Upside Dawn
Bud Light (24oz)
Coor Light 24oz
Delirium Nocturnum
Eggenburg Radler
Grolsch Pilsner
Isley up all night
Klosterbrau Hell Ettaler
Legend 20 Year Celebration Winterbock
Michelob Ultra (24oz)
Miller Lite (24oz)
New Holland's Dragon's Milk
Paulaner Oktoberfest
PBR (24oz)
Thin Man Minkey Boodle
Topo Chico
Truely Vodka Seltzer
Tucher Dunkles Hefe Weizen
Underberg Each
Underberg Pack
Weinstephaner Dunkel
Weinstephaner Hefeweizen
Fest Branded Steins
1/2 Liter Fest Stein
Enjoy your beer from one of our branded Fest steins. This half liter stein will hold 16.9 ounces to the line and 23 ounces to the rim. Prost!
One Liter Fest Stein
Kill two beers with one stein. This one liter stein will hold 33.3 ounces to the line and 42 ounces to the rim. Prost!
Soda
Juice/Teas
Merchandise
Growler Bag
Women's Long Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt
Long sleeved grey t-shirt in women's cut
Women's Long Sleeve Lightweight Hoodie Heather Blue
Royal blue lightweight, long sleeve, front zip hoodie with Fest 'F' logo on front left chest and 'Fest Biergarten' on back.
Men's Heavyweight Hoodie Black
Men's front zip heavyweight hoodie in black. Note this pic is the blue option.
Men's Heavyweight Hoodie Blue
Men's Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Men's I'm On My Wurst
Women's I'm On My Wurst Behavior
Women's Pretzels&Beer&Schnitzel
Men's Pretzels&Beer&Schnitzel
Black Fest Biergarten Men's Short Sleeve
Women's Mustard Stain
Men's Mustard Stain
Hat
Women's OktoberFEST
Men's OktoberFEST
Steins
Condiments
Bavarian Mustard Pail
A 2.25 lb pail of Prop and Peller Sweet Bavarian Mustard. Made in Germany.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
7044 Woodlake Commons Loop, Midlothian, VA 23112