Vietnamese
Asian Fusion
Thai

FEU NOODLE BAR

116 Reviews

$$

1456 S Harbor Blvd

La Habra, CA 90631

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SPRING ROLLS

APPETIZERS

PAPAYA AND MANGO SALAD

$8.00

Green Papaya / Mango / Cherry Tomatoes / Red Onions / Pickled Veg / Mint / Cilantro / Basil / Peanuts / Chili Vinaigrette

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$6.00

Mint / Cilantro / Green Onions / Chili Vinaigrette

FRIED EGGROLLS

$6.00

Egg Roll Skin / Ground Pork / Crab Meat / Caramelized Onions / Carrots / Served with Green Leaf Lettuce and Chili Vinaigrette

CHICKEN WINGS (SPICY)

$12.00

Star Anise / Coriander / Thai Chili Vinaigrette / Green Onions / Cilantro / Peanuts

CHICKEN WINGS (NON-SPICY)

$12.00

Sweet Star Anise Soy Ginger Glaze / Garlic / Cilantro / Peanuts

ANIMAL FRIES (HANGER STEAK)

$18.00

Skinny Fries / Caramelized Onions / Melted Cheese / Grated Parmesan Cheese / Housemade Comeback Sauce

ANIMAL FRIES (CHICKEN)

$15.00

ANIMAL FRIES (NO MEAT)

$10.00
SPRING ROLLS

SMASHED CUCUMBER SALAD

$6.00

Pickled Persian Cucumber / Chili Vinaigrette / Aji Verde Sauce / House Spices / Toasted Peanuts

ANIMAL FRIES (BEEF BELLY)

$16.00

GRILLED SHRIMP (5pcs)

$7.00

FRENCH FRIES Plain

$8.00

FRIED CHICKEN GYOZA (SPICY)

$6.00

FRIED CHICKEN GYOZA (NON-SPICY)

$6.00

Sauteed King Oyster Mushrooms

$7.00

SOUP NOODLES

RIBEYE PHO

$14.00

All Natural Rare Ribeye / Brisket / Green and White Onions / Assorted Beef Bone Broth

SHAKEN PHO

$15.00

Wok Shaken Ribeye / Brisket / Green and White Onions / Assorted Beef Bone Broth

OXTAIL PHO

$16.00
SHORT RIB PHO

$16.00

All Natural Bone-In Short Rib / Green and White Onions / Assorted Beef Bone Broth

PLAIN PHO

$9.00

EXTRA NOODLES

$2.00

MEATBALL PHO

$13.00

SOUP ONLY

$5.00

Extra Soup (With Pho Order)

$3.00

DRY NOODLES

GARLIC NOODLES

$10.00

Egg Noodles / Butter / Sweet Garlic Soy / Scallions / Parmesan Cheese / Crispy Garlic / Black Pepper

VERMICELLI NOODLES

Cold Vermicelli Noodles / Fresh Veg and Herbs / Peanuts / Crispy Onions / Fried Pork Eggroll / Chili Vinaigrette

E-FEU NOODLES

$10.00

Fresh Egg Noodles / Shiitake Mushrooms / House Sauce / Garlic / Bean Sprouts / Red Onions / Cilantro / Toasted Peanuts

PAD SEE EW NOODLES

$10.00

Rice Sheet Noodles / Chinese Broccoli / Shiitake Mushrooms / Red Onions / Bean Sprouts / Sweet Garlic Soy / Toasted Peanuts

DRUNKEN NOODLES

$10.00

Rice Sheet Noodles / Chinese Broccoli / Thai Chili / Thai Basil / Red Onions / Sweet Garlic Soy / Toasted Peanuts

PAD THAI

$10.00

Fresh Rice Noodles / Chinese Broccoli / Shiitake Mushrooms / Sweet Garlic Soy / Scrambled Egg / Toasted Peanuts

SUKIYAKI BEEF UDON

$16.00Out of stock

SPICY CHEESE CHICKEN KATSU NOODLES

$15.00

SPICY BULDAK NOODLES(NOODLES ONLY)

$10.00

UNI UDON PASTA

$21.00

STIR-FRIED UDON

$11.00

CREAMY MENTAI SHRIMP UDON

$16.00Out of stock

RICE DISHES

Scrambled Eggs / Scallions / Sweet Soy / White Pepper

FRIED RICE

$9.00

Scrambled Eggs / Scallions / Sweet Soy / White Pepper

CONDIMENTS

HOUSEMADE GARLIC CHILI OIL

$0.50

SOUS VIDE EGG

$1.50

TAKEOUT BOX

$0.35

NA DRINKS

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

SANPELLEGRINO (Blood Orange)

$3.50

PERRIER

$3.50

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

ICE TEA

$2.00

HOT TEA

$2.00

THAI ICE TEA

$4.00

ICED GREEN TEA

$3.00

MILK TEA

$4.00Out of stock

Cold Matcha Latte

$4.95Out of stock

Taro Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Calpico

$4.00

ALCOHOL DRINKS

ASAHI

$5.00

SAPPORO

$5.00

CHAMISUL SOJU

$11.00

PINO GRIGIO

$26.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$30.00

PINOT NOIR

$30.00

SINGHA (LG)

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1456 S Harbor Blvd, La Habra, CA 90631

Directions

