The Flying Falafel - Berkeley

Family Pack

$44.50

Stock up on Flying Falafel for yourself or share the goods with your quarantine buddy. This family pack has everything you need to enjoy an all-vegan-kosher Mediterranean feast! (say that 10X fast) Comes with... 2 Protein mini-buckets 2 sides (dolmas, rice, french fries) 2 side salads (*FF classic toppings) Hummus to go 4 Pita Breads