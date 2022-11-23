Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Flying Falafel - Berkeley

2,035 Reviews

$

2114 Shattuck Ave.

Berkeley, CA 94704

Popular Items

The Pita Pocket ~
The Plate ~
Famous Fries

Entrées ~

Mezze Plate ~

$13.50

A pimped out Plate with all the fixings and Greek Dolmas! Pita bread included.

The Plate ~

$11.50

Grab a fork and customize this entree with your favorite toppings.

The Pita Pocket ~

$10.50

A fluffy pita bread stuffed with delicious toppings and sauces of your choice.

Sexy Salad ~

$11.00

Sides & Desserts ~

Side Salad (8 oz) ~

$3.99

Side Hummus (8 oz) ~

$4.99

10 Falafel Balls ~

$5.99

Pita Bread ~

$1.50

Baklava Dessert ~

$2.25

Honest Tea ~

$2.75
Bottled Water ~

$2.00

New York Style Cheesecake (100% dairy free)

$6.50
Famous Fries

$4.25

Crispy Chick'n side (8oz)

$6.99

Chick'n Shawarma side (8oz)

$6.99

Family Pack

$44.50

Stock up on Flying Falafel for yourself or share the goods with your quarantine buddy. This family pack has everything you need to enjoy an all-vegan-kosher Mediterranean feast! (say that 10X fast) Comes with... 2 Protein mini-buckets 2 sides (dolmas, rice, french fries) 2 side salads (*FF classic toppings) Hummus to go 4 Pita Breads

Protein Platters

Flying Falafel Platter

$55.00

Chick'n Shawarma Platter

$60.00

Crispy Chick'n Platter

$55.00

Toppings Platters

Cabby Salad Platter + Tahini (8 oz)

$45.00

Veggie Platter

$45.00

Cauliflower Platter

$55.00

Side Platters

Greek Dolmas Platter (40 pcs)

$45.00

Roasted Bell Pepper Hummus Platter

$55.00

Dessert Platters

Baklava Platter (20 pcs)

$40.00

Sauces

Classic Tahini (8 oz)

$5.99

Spicy Tahini (8 oz)

$5.99

Amba Tahini (8 oz)

$6.99

Hot Sauce (8 oz)

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
